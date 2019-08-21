Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mozzi already told the Queen that they’re engaged?

While royal reporters don’t like to admit this, I feel like they often contribute to royal breakups and royal-adjacent romantic dramas. I felt that very strongly with several of Pippa Middleton’s relationships – as soon as she would start dating a guy, the reporters would do a deep dive on the dude and they would end up “scaring him off.” I’m sort of shocked that they Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hasn’t been scared off yet, because for months now, the royal reporters have Edoardo and Princess Beatrice already engaged and planning a wedding. I know some/most of it is actually coming from *whispers* inside the palace, especially given Beatrice’s father and his need to change the subject away from his association with Jeffrey Epstein. That too should be enough to scare off Edoardo. But it apparently it hasn’t. So… here’s yet another story about how an engagement is almost upon us:
Princess Beatrice is set to marry multi-millionaire property magnate Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ‘as early as next spring’, a royal expert has claimed. Engagement rumours have been swirling around the Queen’s granddaughter, 31, and the Italian property developer, 35, for months, with bookies suspending betting on an announcement last month.
Now Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, has told Hello!: ‘They’re going to get married – I was told by a member of the family. I think a wedding as early as next spring or summer is likely.’
The royal started dating the father-of-one, who has since moved in with Beatrice at St James Palace, in the autumn of 2018. As ninth in line to the throne, Princess Beatrice doesn’t have to ask the Queen’s permission to marry as Prince William and Prince Harry did. However, it is believed the royal would have disclosed her plans to her grandmother as they are said to have a close bond. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly visited the Queen at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, last week alongside her father Prince Andrew, mother Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.
Ingrid added: ‘It’s possible they wanted to tell the Queen that Beatrice was engaged. They have to find a gap in her diary before they name the day, and this would have been the ideal opportunity to discuss it.’
Well, if Ingrid Seward heard it from a member of the family – who? – then it probably is happening. I’ve already said that this makes me feel sorry for Beatrice. What should be a happy moment for her – finally getting engaged to Some Guy after That Other Dude didn’t want to marry her after a decade together – will be tainted by Prince Andrew’s shenanigans and his need to use the younger royals as human shields. Do you think they’ll wait to announce the engagement for a bit? I think they will – probably an announcement in September, and a spring wedding.
Um, he’s moved in with her at St. James’ Palace???? Before a wedding. Is that new or are they breaking protocol?
Something about him that I don’t like. Can’t put my finger on it. I hope she and he find long wedded happiness. But considering everything I’m hearing about her family, Lord help him. And who knows what skeletons his has.
Kate lived with William, it’s not a new thing.
There isn’t any ‘protocol’ as I think Sophie was living with Edward in BP (I think) before they got engaged. Also is this was a certain other person there would be mass hysteria over it?!?!!?
He is shady, apparently there was some over lap with his ex and mother of his young son.
If she does get married, Mummy and Daddy will make it all about them just like they did with Eugenie’s wedding.
@DU, that’s where my mind went. If it were others what kind of pearl clutching or name calling would transpire.
I would not be surprised if they were engaged, and an announcement was supposed to be made around now (or maybe the first week of September), and now with the Andrew scandal, its getting pushed back. I know many of us here said it would be made earlier to distract, but I wonder if someone is actually giving legit advice to the royals and saying “now is not a good time.”
That last sentence is probably crazy talk, but lets pretend lol.
Bea doesn’t need the Queens approval. But if she wants the Queens dollar and attendance she will wait for the palace to schedule and announce.
I actually think most royal couples are “engaged” long before their public announcement.
@Eliza – I definitely think they are. We know that Will and Kate got engaged in Kenya and didn’t announce for weeks afterwards; I still think that Harry and Meghan were engaged when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair and they didn’t announce until November, which was a few months later. So like I said I would not be surprised if they were already engaged – or if they had been engaged for a while – and the announcement is getting pushed back. Or pushed up? Either way I guess…
You KNOW she wants TQ’s “dollar”. She’ll want as big and splashy wedding as her sister, and yes, Pedo and Freeloader will make it all about themselves again. Freeloader will wear a too tight dress, Pedo will be barking about “blood princesses “ to everyone…. wonder if Bea will make her’s a weekend fair as well.
I know this is shallow, but the eyes their kids will have…. they both always look like deer caught in the headlights. He seems as shady AF. Sadly, I don’t see it lasting. I don’t think he really loves her for HER, only her coin and connections, like Dave Clark.
I don’t think that’s crazy- makes perfect sense to me!!!
Here’s my super-mean wish: I hope they do get engaged and marry in late spring. And I hope Meghan is pregnant with her second child then.
I don’t know that it IS crazy talk. We know how much the royal reporters like to control a narrative, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.
But that said – I feel like this story is being trotted out again to distract from the backlash associated with Andrew. So who knows. Both options are almost equally likely, it really does seem like the kind of game plan to come from some of the idiots advising everyone.
On a completely superficial note, I will always live for that photo of Bea in the copper skirt. Hands down it’s the best look I’ve ever seen her in, and she just looks so much more like a REAL gal who’s two years older than I am. The vast majority of her other clothing choices seem to do the same kind of awkward thing a lot of Kate’s do where it’s a combination of old lady and someone starting their first real job after college.
@Erinn yes! That copper skirt was a great look for her. Flattering, chic but still fairly classic, nice clean lines – good look overall.
In general I think many of the royals overlook the importance/value of just nice clean lines in an outfit.
Anything to distract from Andrew…
We will see. Hopefully it works out for them.
I can’t imagine royal reporters scaring him off any more than having a pedo for a father-in-law, that should be a greater concern!
Sorry I dont see this lasting
I don’t think there will be a splashy Windsor wedding because mother and father of the bride are caught up in the Epstein mess. The British tabloids will bring up Epstein. The queen will not want the bad optics of protesters outside the church. Good luck getting the wedding broadcasted especially in the US.
If I were a Brit, I would legit throw things if the daughter of a royal pedophile had a splashy wedding out of my pocket.
Talk about bad optics. Sorry your dad is a pervert, Bea.
“Some Guy after That Other Dude” shall be the name of my autobiography!
First off the something nice: She looks fantastic in that black blazer and bronze skirt, best she has ever looked. Something less nice, this romance has disaster written all over it, he gives me major sketchy vibes.
OMG, that second to the last photo, they both have the deer-in-the-headlight look!