The Sussexes hired a new nanny for baby Archie: ‘The new nanny is a godsend’

Did I completely ignore the stories about “fired nannies” in the Sussex household? I’m looking through our archives and I can’t find anything, and I have no memory of the “fired nanny” narrative. I want to say that I probably ignored it because the British press continues to be trash, but it’s also possible that I did make some kind of reference to a “fired nanny” and just forgot about it because I can’t keep up with the daily smears lodged against the Duchess of Sussex. I do remember that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly hired a “night nanny,” which I just interpreted as a night nurse, as someone who will be with Baby Archie for two months or so. There was apparently another nanny who got fired after a few weeks for “unprofessional” behavior. And so now the Sussexes have a new nanny, and the nanny was on holiday with them in France:
Meghan and Harry have hired another nanny for baby Archie — their third since he was born three months ago. The new worker, described by Meghan, 38, as a “godsend”, accompanied the family on their two private jet holidays this month. She was seen boarding one of the gas-guzzling planes in Nice, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their tot had been staying at Elton John’s £15million pad.
A source said: “Meghan is a very hands-on mum but the new nanny is a godsend. She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well. She’s great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her.”
The couple’s first nanny was sacked for being “unprofessional” while the second was nights only. The third, who is not live-in, will join the Sussexes for their royal tour next month. Mum and baby and nanny are staying in South Africa while Harry, 34, will also visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi. Their new staff member is the latest addition to Team Meghan, after the couple also hired a housekeeper to look after them at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
One, the Sun (and other British papers) are doing the most to talk about the Sussexes’ staffing like… the Cambridges didn’t have the exact same arrangement. There was always talk about how the Cambridges got by with minimal staff, especially in the early days of their marriage, but we learned later that they had a housekeeper/cook who came in every day when they lived in Wales. The Cambridges also had William’s old nanny looking after George, and then they hired Nanny Maria when George was a few months old.
As for this new Sussex nanny… the Sun has some blurry photos. She’s a woman of color. I honestly have a pit in the bottom of my stomach because I know we’re about to get days and weeks full of reporting and editorializing about why Meghan is awful/unroyal/breaking protocol for hiring a black woman as a nanny.
I have no children so I’m not in the loop, but what would the responsibilities of a night nanny be? would she be the one waking up with the baby for feeding and changings, that kind of thing?
I think so? I’m not from a family that would be able to afford nannies, but I’m pretty sure that’s what they’re there for.
Yes. My daughter-in-law works as a night nurse. She told me she is there to help the new mother adjust. She essentially takes care of the newborn during the night so the mother can sleep.
It can vary, but basically yes. They can 100% handle that so the parents can sleep. They can bring the baby to the breastfeeding mother and then settle them after. Or they can take the second feeding after mom does the first of the baby is able to mix bottle and breast. It’s really up to the parents.
We had one for put first baby (now a senior in high school). Yes, they essentially have the night shift, so you can get some blessed sleep. When Baby cries they pick her up and soothe her, change diaper and bring the bundle to Mom for breast feeding (or if a bottle i guess the nurse handles it?). We had one for first week. In our case, as new parents, also taught us some soothing techniques and feeding/latching tips that were so helpful. Very grateful to have had one.
I didn’t have one, but yeah, they handle the nights (minus feeding, if the mom is BFing or wants to do the night feedings) so the parents can get some sleep. I know a few people who have had one, and they didn’t have them very long – first month or two? I can see one being really nice, especially bc lack of sleep has been linked to PPD. I had a C-section and getting out of bed was really hard, so for the first month or so my husband would get up, change the diaper, bring the baby to me to nurse, and then put him back to sleep. Even that helped a lot.
Again, fan fiction from the British tabloids cause they have no clue and no sources in the Sussex camp to feed them information. All they can do is make stuff up to rile up their rabid base. If a legit source like Omid Scobie reports it, then I’ll believe it. And the attacks in that article are ridiculous: ‘gas guzzling”, “two private jet holidays”. Just awful.
Did Meghan actually confirm the woman in question is the nanny or is this just typical tabloid speculation?
What – you don’t believe esteemed “journalist” Emily Andrews ?
It could easily just be a friend or something. If the nanny is American, people are going to lose their minds. Tbh I hope she’s a british Nanny because they don’t need to give the press and public any further ammunition
Agreed that this is a similar arrangement as the Cambridges, but that was reported back in the time. I remember it well because William hired his own childhood nanny, which I thought was so upper-class-twit of him in a way. (Images of MP Jacob Rees Mott campaigning for Parliament with his nanny.). Of course, it was sold as “she’s not acting as a nanny, she’s just going to show Kate the ropes.” Kate, of course, got Nanny Maria to handle the ropes.
MP Jacob “Rees-Mogg” campaigning for Parliament with his nanny. This Rees-Mogg person is such a British Twit.
I thought Cathy Cambridge lived with Ma & Pa Middleton for 5 months after George’s birth but I could be wrong.
The daily mail is straight up cray cray now. Requesting any information on who she is and pretty much putting them on notice that they will stalk them and every single person associated with them just because. Can anyone explain why the press has targeted this couple. Is it because they do press their own way. Why aren’t they doing this for Louis or any other child. So Kensington can’t send a plea for privacy for the couple and their child and only release statements when the news is Kate has Botox. I 👀 you William.
Interesting. I don’t have social media accounts, but it seems these DM threats/naked pleas for information could be used against the them. People could point out that if they don’t know, their royal sources must not be that good after all. This in turn could further be extended to cast doubt on every. royal. story. they publish. Might help reign them in.
I’m glad they found a nanny that fits in well for their family and needs.
Assuming this woman is in fact a nanny or an employee…
Well, true, but I don’t think the tabloids would lie, do you?
(in all seriousness, I am sure they have a nanny or are trying to find one, whether or not this woman is actually their nanny.)
Having a nanny is not a bad thing and I’m not going to shame Meg or Kate at all for it. I was a night nurse for a little bit and lived with my sister who had a newborn, so I was around babies 24/7 and it’s hard work. Even with just one baby a woman needs help, especially if the child’s other parent is busy, or they themselves are still working. There is no shame in getting childcare help.
I’ve seen women get shamed for having babysitters at this point, this is a non-issue for me, I’m sure they did a lot of screening and interviewing and hired someone professional.
I don’t think it’s a bad thing either. It makes me feel very jealous though. As a mother of three, I was in an abusive relationship and left alone with no help at all to raise my kids. Nobody doing the night shift and nobody giving me a break. Meghan is extremely fortunate to have a husband who probably helps and a nanny and she’s still only on baby number one. I can’t even imagine what that must feel like.
Saying that though, I understand why people do become angry. Most people can’t afford that support and I know I’m far from alone in having to do it myself. People confuse their envy for anger.
The Cambridge’s were exactly the same and the matter is made worse when they start to talk about their experiences as a parent and how they understand how hard it is. There’s hard and then there is HARD. We can’t expect the royals to be perfect, down to earth and relatable. The very nature of them prevents that
@wishing – I’m sorry for your experience. That sounds like it was incredibly rough. I hope things are better now.
I think your last paragraph hits the nail on the head. For me personally, I do not begrudge Kate or Meghan a nanny, housekeeper, etc. What gets me is the narrative that Kate is a mom “just like us”! No, no she’s not. And that’s fine, she has the means to have more help and it is what it is. I do think she is involved and “hands on” (I hate that term OMG) but she has significant help and I don’t get why people try to downplay that. Meghan will/does have help too. Its the nature of their lifestyles and roles.
I am glad they found someone they can trust.
I don’t have kids, but it sounds to me like every parent of a newborn should have a night nurse. That getting up every 1-2 hours sounds exhausting. As for the new nanny being being a woc – good for H&M. Archie shouldn’t grow up just around white people.
Agreed. I don’t have kids either but if/when I do I will definitely get a night nurse if I can. Giving birth to a whole human and then having to get up every couple of hours and breastfeeding on top of that. It’s so much. And I think it’s why so many women struggle in the beginning. Sleep-deprivation is no joke.
I remember the stories and they were ridiculous, they have every right to be picky when it comes to the person who is going to take care of their baby when they are not around.
I’m glad they’ve found a nanny they can trust and feel comfortable with! Privileges notwithstanding, Meghan is a first time mom in a fishbowl, which is hard enough as it is, and I’m sure Doria is visiting regularly, having a nanny is essential for their newly established family.
They’re not even trying to hide the lunacy any more. Asking the public to assist them in stalking a working woman is absolutely insane. I know BP is too busy covering up for a pedophile to address this security issue but isn’t ANYBODY concerned about this?
I find it interesting that the people who work for the Sussex family are called ‘Team Meghan’. It’s clear that they’re trying to separate Meghan (and Archie) from Harry in the public’s mind in order to make their attacks more palatable. Going after an uppity, BLACK American it’s more acceptable than going after the wife of the son of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer.
They are going to smear this woman who may or may not be their nanny.
They will smear her and her family, run her off then blame Meghan for losing staff.
And they wonder why the Sussexes wont release the names of the godparents.