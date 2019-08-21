Brad Pitt remains estranged from Maddox, who never ‘saw himself as Brad’s son’

Brad Pitt has been estranged from his two oldest sons since that fateful incident on a private plane in 2016. We only know a few things for sure, gathered from bits and pieces of reporting and unnamed sources: Brad and Angelina were arguing, Brad was drunk, Maddox stepped in between them to defend his mom and Brad did *something* to Maddox. What that something was… we still haven’t established. Brad possibly took a swing at his teenage son, or maybe it was a hard shove. Whatever it was, it was enough for Angelina to take the kids and never look back. Despite Brad’s best efforts to look like a doting father now, only his four youngest kids will spend any time with him. So why the rehash? I don’t know. Us Weekly wants to rehash though:
Family drama. It’s no secret that Brad Pitt and his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt have had a strained relationship ever since the actor, 55, allegedly got into an altercation with the now-18-year-old on a private plane in 2016. Us Weekly broke the story of the notorious incident, which reportedly spurred Angelina Jolie to file for divorce after two years of marriage and 11 years together as a couple. The headstrong teen “is very close with Angie,” a family friend exclusively reveals in the current issue of Us Weekly. According to a second source, even though Pitt legally adopted the boy in 2006 after he and Jolie fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son.”
Their relationship continued to be strained since the incident. A Jolie source once described the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star as a “big yeller” when it came to the kids. Pitt was allegedly inebriated on the 2016 flight, which opened the door to investigations from the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services. Though the Fury actor was cleared of any wrongdoing, he had to jump through hoops — including attending therapy sessions, attending Alcoholics Anonymous and undergoing drug and alcohol testing — in order to prove his fitness as a father while Jolie had physical custody of the kids.
But for Maddox, it was too little, too late. Even holidays didn’t soften his resolve. This past Christmas, Maddox, along with his brother Pax, opted out of opening presents at dad’s with their four younger siblings. “Maddox refused to go, and Pax didn’t go either,” a source told Us at the time. And while part of Maddox’s decision is his simmering resentment against his adoptive father, another insider notes that he’s also a typically independent teenager. “[Maddox and Pax] spend more time with their friends and are busy doing their own thing,” says the insider. “They spend less time than they used to with the younger kids and the family.”
I’m kind of surprised that Us Weekly reported that straight, without too many little asides blaming Angelina for everything. I do think it’s funny/gross that they describe Brad as “jumping through hoops,” like… how dare the legal system try to protect children from an alcoholic father who got into a physical confrontation with his minor child? Anyway, just a reminder that Brad’s oldest sons still hate his guts and want nothing to do with him.
Perhaps we’re getting the rehash because Brad’s about to start promoting Ad Astra, which still looks like an utterly bizarre space drama. The new IMAX trailer is out and… while this movie looks beautiful, I can already see that it’s got a tone problem. Is it a contemplative drama? Or a space thriller? Or an action movie? Who knows.
The poster is stupid too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, poster courtesy of Disney.
Brad pitt is idiot…
Maddox doesn’t see himself as Brad’s son… now, maybe. The founding myth of the Brangelina romance was that Brad and Angelina were trying to resist their feelings for each other when Brad was playing with Maddox one day and he went from “Brad” to “Dad”. It’s sad when alcoholism takes a toll on a family and I hope Maddox and Brad are able to find their relationship again some day.
PS – what a handsome young man Pax has grown into! <3
I remember sweet pictures of Brad and Maddox at the very beginning…but maybe, as the family expanded, they fell apart. Add BP’s alcoholism didn’t help.
Another space movie??? No thanks
LOL I think it looks fantastic! Can’t wait.
I’ll skip it but hope that you enjoy it.
Same here @myrtle! I’m a sucker for a good space adventure with a healthy dose of drama (Gravity, Interstellar, Apollo 13…) 😉
As far as Brad’s relationship with Maddox, well…I hope, for both of them, one day they’ll reconnect/reconcile. I have no doubt Brad is genuinely remorseful and wants a relationship with *all* of his children. Even Angelina said they’ll always be a family. He’s still his father, even if Maddox doesn’t feel that way right now.
I’ve always believed that what Brad did on that plane was tell the adopted kids that he didn’t really want them and didn’t consider them his. Maddox in particular stood up for Angie while she and Brad were arguing, and that was the result. I can see that causing this estrangement
I dont know. Z still sees him.
I can see Brad saying that to just Maddox.
I agree. He must have said something like they weren’t his blood and they should be grateful he adopted them.
I highly doubt that. I think what happened is what’s been hinted at since it was first reported: that Brad got in Angie’s face and Maddox intervened and Brad took a swing at Maddox. Reports were that Brad was drunk so I don’t think he actually hit him. But he intended to.
yeah, they kept making that weird point that he “didn’t hit him in the face”.
I think you’re right, that he tried to hit him and missed or that he shoved him.
either way, it’s abuse and I cannot blame either kid for not wanting to see him. I really hope that they are able to reconcile, though. if Pitt can truly get his sh*t together and stay sober, maybe the older kids will be able to forgive him, but that is absolutely up to him.
I think it’s sad when people aren’t close to family members, because I’m so close with mine, and it feels like people are “missing out” on that bond. however, I also fully recognize that some family relationships are toxic and don’t blame people for getting out of them if they are. Just like Jolie and her bat-sh*t crazy pop.
@whatWHAT I’ve been estranged from my father since I was 18 years old. Im now in my late thirties. It wasn’t an easy decision to make but it’s hands down one of the best ones I’ve ever made. A toxic parent is a truly hellish experience and I fully understand and support Maddox from walking away from his. If Brad TRULY wanted to make things right he wouldn’t have spent the better part of the last three years vilifying the mother of his children.
Rapunzel & Sierra: Wow…what a terrible thing to *IMAGINE* someone saying…and then repeating what horrible things *YOU THINK* he might have said about his own children on the internet???!!
You have no idea WHAT was said, HOW he feels, how he views those kids…
I doubt any of these kids reads this site, but my goodness – what an awful thing to read about yourself…
He was so young when they got together, it’s hard to imagine he never saw Brad as his dad. They must have really butted heads a lot though for him to still not be talking to him. It does sound like it was a long term resentment or dislike, not just one incident.
I think it all stems back to that incident on the plane. I think what happened was really bad and the fact that Angie essentially left with the clothes on her back and the kids in tow speaks volumes about how bad it really was. That and the fact that for two years Brad had to have SUPERVISED visitation and the kids were in counseling. That says it all.
And sometimes all it takes is one very damaging incident. That’s all it took for me with my father.
“Simmering resentment”?? Gee, I wonder why. Whatever happened on the plane was the final straw for him. It’s no telling what he’s witnessed during his time with Brad. He’s clearly very protective of his mom and he’s old enough to make a decision not to be around him.
Hopefully they’re all in Al Anon.
I don’t think demonizing Brad is healthy. It sounds like he is willing and able to be a dad to his sons, and the willingness makes love and repair possible. A son needs his dad and vice versa. I hope they come together, and no one stands in the way.
The way Brad has smeared Angelina and Maddox the last few years doesn’t exactly scream loving father.
I’m not sure this story is completely true, otherwise I doubt the authorities would have granted Brad permission to be with the children.
But supposing the story is true, we don’t know what kind of man Brad is when he is drunk. If this wasn’t a one time thing, if he always turns aggresive or violent while drunk, then it makes perfect sense that his son doesn’t want to have contact him.
On a normal situation, sure, a son needs his father, but when there is violence? no, he is well off away from him.
I might watch it if it were nearly anyone but Pitt.
(Or Cruise).
Gross.
Maddox and AJ are in Seoul this week and the press is picking up photos and tidbits about Maddox starting school.
So am I the only one seeing how they are low key trying to blame Maddox for the estrangement or nah? Maddox doesn’t see himself as Brad’s son NOW. But I have no doubt he very much saw him that way for most of his life considering that Brad was his father for most of his life. But Brad betrayed that and I think Maddox will never forgive him. And I don’t blame him. Also, Maddox isn’t little anymore. He can read and see the smear campaign Brad and his people went on against Angelina. And Maddox knows EXACTLY what happened on that plane. He sees Brad for who he is and wants nothing to do with him. And I don’t blame him. And I think Pax is old enough to understand as well and will stand by his big bro.
You’re not the only one. ‘Headstrong teen’? How about HEARTBROKEN teen? I don’t believe for one second that Maddox never saw Brad as his father. He was a LITTLE BOY when Brad and Angelina got together; Brad is the only father he’s ever known.
Whatever happened between Brad and Angelina is between them. They’re adults. But shame on Brad Pitt for allowing his SONS to be thrown to the wolves like that. No REAL man would allow that.
The movie is either going to be really good, or suck miserably. It does have some good actors, Brad, Tommy Lee Jones and one of my favorites Donald Sutherland. I’m hoping it’s good.
Now, as far as Maddox, Pax and Brad, it’s kind of sad. Oddly, I know a fair amount of people who raised kids with their exes and after the divorce the kids, who are now adults or older teens, want nothing to do with one of their parents or former step parents, and alcohol or drugs wasn’t even an issue for them. It doesn’t really surprise me you when you put substance issues in the mix. As far as the going through hoops thing, I’d be surprised he had to. Just cause you have a substance abuse problem doesn’t mean social services really makes you do much to correct it. If they did we’d have a lot more kids in less bad situations. I mean Angie probably did push her case, but I doubt it amounted to that much. She probably was just interested in keeping custody. The reality is when the kids are older they get to choose how they spend their time, and they don’t choose Brad.
If Brad had to ‘go through hoops’ it’s probably because there was more than substance abuse. The court and social services take abuse seriously. If Brad Pitt abused his son (and there were witnesses OTHER than family ie: the flight crew), then the courts would take that into consideration. So it wasn’t going ‘through hoops’. It was proving to the court that he was a fit father and his children were safe to be with him. It has nothing to do with what Angelina wanted.
Just leave the guy alone…and leave the boy alone…he cant be raised in daddy money and stay brat now. He is not evil….
Brad got the ones who needs their fathers so who cares? Why not they talk about those who need him who cares? One day he come back to his sense as he grow older. Respect your father and mother so happiness and length of days will be added to you…
Im not excusing Brad but he shouldntve found someone else to reporduce with that her someone with lesssss bagage and healthy public presence…
This is a fresh and new POV…
I meant brad needs to leave the door open always as he is the father and try to understand but…maddox was a bit of disrespectful to brad from get go i know bc i pick this kind of vibes from pictures i just dont say it..
Brad is the one who admitted being an alcoholic for 30 years so clearly he is the one with the baggage.
And shame on you for blaming the child and excusing the adult.
Interesting….
I wish the tabloids would leave these kids alone. He’s trying to go out and start college, and there’s this sort of nonsense printed about him.
That said, it is kind of interesting this story is out there, right after Brad’s team tried the whole “I want to do work my kids are proud of” tactic for promoting his recent film.
I’m not defending brads behavior or his alleged addiction in the slightest. But I’m a matter of a few short years he went from newly married and not a whisper about his parenting to an evil, toxic father who deserves to be hated? Whatever devolved in the family happened quickly.
It sounds like it is deeply complicated and sad for all parties. I really don’t like encouraging teenage children (who think they know it all, I say that as a 24 year old so I’m not far gone) making definitive decisions on their relationships with parents. Especially if steps are made towards improvement.
It is possible for all things to be true. Brad fell into alcoholism, his adopted sons resented him for it, Angelina did nothing to try to repair the relationship as Brad worked to regain a place in their lives. No one looks very good in that picture do they?
I think you’re missing the part about physical abuse, which clearly happened, even if we don’t have the details. Angelina Jolie is not required to mend her son’s relationship with their abuser. If his abusing her son was the final straw, she clearly has prioritized protecting Maddox, as any good mother would.
Why would Angelina be responsible for helping Brad repair his relationship with his sons?? That’s Brad’s job hun. One that he clearly hasn’t been very successful at.
And the fact that it devolved so quickly lets you know that what happened on that plane was pretty horrendous.
And Brad has admitted to having a drinking problem for the last 30 years. He didn’t just “fall into alcoholism”.
And yes at 24 your perspective is limited. So I will give you mine from being 39. I stopped speaking to my toxic father when I was 18. And I in no way regret my decision and it still stands as one of the best ones I’ve ever made. Maddox needs to do what’s best for HIM. And after two years of supervised visits and therapy he still doesn’t want to see Brad I think he’s taken the time to make that choice.
O i like angi i truly wish her well it just she seems to like vendetta…thats why he too thick not roses but i dont think he is that evil thats why..
Girl, bye. You Brad stans/Angie haters are so transparent it’s pathetic.