Lori Loughlin ‘has been spending the last several months in her own prison,’ omg

We haven’t talked about the Lori Loughlin/College Admissions Scandal in more than a month. I’d halfway forgotten about it, but here we are – Lori clearly went to People Magazine and gave them some quotes (from a “source”) to get her side of the story out ahead of an August 27th court date. I mean, Lori has been running to People this whole time, and trying to paint herself as the extremely innocent and wholesome faith-based scammer who would never do anything illegal! So this is just more of the same. The added bonus is that Lori is the one who is truly suffering in this situation, please feel sorry for HER.
Since the college admissions scandal broke, Lori Loughlin’s every move has been under scrutiny. But while some have criticized the Fuller House star for seeming indignant in the wake of the scandal, a legal source says that’s far from the truth.
“Lori is remorseful, and she has definite regrets,” the source tells PEOPLE about Loughlin, 56. “She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true,” the source shares. “She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field. That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.”
Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport. While 14 defendants, including actress Felicity Huffman, agreed to plead guilty in April, Loughlin and Giannulli declined a plea deal.
“They weren’t ready to accept that,” says the legal source. Loughlin and Giannulli are due back in court Aug. 27, when they’re expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys, as both are being represented by attorneys from the same law firm in order to put forth a “united front.”
Still, the waiting can be excruciating. “Lori is ready for this to be over,” says the source. “They all are. At this point, it would be better to spend a few months in jail — because she’s been spending the last several months in her own prison.”
“At this point, it would be better to spend a few months in jail — because she’s been spending the last several months in her own prison.” OMG, you guys, will someone please save this poor rich white bitch? She’s living in a prison of the mind! She’s living in a social pariah prison! Her version of prison is “not doing Hallmark movies and not getting invited to parties.” Lori and her white woman tears can take a seat. Why does she keep doing this? Is she, like, trying to piss people off even more, or is she really this f–king clueless?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
I think she really is this clueless. And who knows, her fan base isn’t the most diverse generally, so it might work on the people who were already inclined to support her.
I can’t imagine it will work on the rest of the world, though. At least I hope.
her fan base must be pretty small,as I’ve yet to notice anyone defending her. I think she’s more angry that there isn’t a hashtag supporting Aunt Becky.
Oh she DEFINITELY has a fan base. Maybe not a large one but they are vocal enough on certain sites comment threads that it ma be giving her a sense of inflated importance. Just go on the US Weekly Facebook page. Tons of middle aged white women defending her.
I think she really is this f-cking clueless. She has lived so long with her head up her own *ss that her view of reality is warped. But at the same time- it isn’t. Because to a certain extent she’s right. She’s a rich white woman. And rich white women are protected at all costs. So in her mind she IS the victim. And I think she is GENUINELY confused as to why things haven’t been working in her favor. And she also GENUINELY believes that they eventually will. Because why wouldn’t they? And who knows, the justice system may prove her right. And I wouldn’t be shocked if it does.
Rich white women are protected at all costs… except from rich men.
She does have a ton of unacknowledged privilege. I’m sure she genuinely thinks that this is all a terrible hardship that was thrust upon her!
I really don’t think that the “but I’m Aunt Becky!” defense is going to fly.
Judges really dislike the time of the court being wasted on nonsense. I hope the judge throws the book at them BOTH and makes them pay a fine for the hassle and the expense it took to prosecute them.
Oh, wah wah Lori
Somehow this reminds me of Donald Trump feeling like military school as a teen was equivalent to serving in the military during wartime.
Excellent comparison.
Ah Lori Laughable… if this is the same as donating money for a library or athletic field why did you have to keep it so top secret and why did it involve so many lies and staged rowing pictures?
The fact that she is the only charged parent in this scandal to publically put forth this specious legal argument shows that she is a special flavor of stupid.
I now see where her daughters really get their awfulness from. She needs to shut up before she really has the book thrown at her. I have no pity for someone who so obviously cheated their way through.
I hate Lori and Mossimo. My Kid REALLY suffered a brain injury, and REALLY needed the extra test taking time, and REALLY endured numerous tests from doctors about injury to the frontal lobe. She was in a constant fight with her brain, and she fought hard to get into college. All I did was love her. She paid a huge price in humiliation and physical pain.
She earned her spot in college. Again, I HATE LORI LOUGHLIN AND HER AWFUL HUSBAND.
How awful! You must be really proud of her – and deservedly so.
Hugs to you and your kid! I’m sure she appreciates college way more than these grifters ever even could. People don’t appreciate what they’re handed, compared to what they have to work for. (This is also how “luxury goods” work.)
Maybe Lori can do a reality show: Real Grifters of LA!
Applause to your daughter for pressing on for her education, wishing her much success. And kudos to you for providing that love and support.
My kid had, for other reasons, to work harder for everything she has. She’s been following this admissions scandal with interest because she finds it so abhorrent. She knows she put in her time and effort. She’s pushed through challenges that led others to quit. And we think this will benefit her in the long run.
Thankfully, claiming you didn’t know you were committing a crime while committing a crime isn’t an acceptable defence. It might get you a lighter sentence but you’re still guilty. I really wish she gets some real jail time; she’ll then realize that nope! She wasn’t in her own prison these past months, not even freackin’ close.
The sad part of life is that thresholds are different for everyone. While I’m sure many people do the eye roll, she in her own mind may truly be suffering. I don’t know, just playing devil’s advocate. I’m not defending her or her actions. I think she is wrong and crazy to think what she did is the equivalent of donating to a library. But she believes and perceives that she’s been in her own prison and perception is reality. IF she goes to jail, it will be a wake up call and her threshold will move. She’ll realize her version and our version of prison aren’t the same.
Sounds like she’s trying to get her old plea deal back that would have gotten her at most a few months in jail.
I think this whole “I thought I was donating To the school” defense falls apart for her in court when people remember she had her kids pose for fake crew photos and she is literally on tape confirming that she’ll tell a fake story to auditors.
Cry me a riverrrr 🎶🎶
Tiniest violin, etc.
1. Wearing white to indicate purity and innocence.
2. Ditch the makeup to look homespun and relatable.
3. Prerequisite ‘I’ve already suffered soooo much’ headline, designed to generate pity from the masses.
She can’t quite manage to wipe the smug from her features though. I guess its been there long enough to make a permanent impression.