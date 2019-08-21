Zoe Kravitz’s done with contouring, ‘sculpting’ faces: ‘It makes everyone look the same’

Zoe Kravitz is the face of YSL lipstick, and she has her own signature collection with YSL Beauty (the YSL lipstick collection is called Rouge Pur Couture). They let her create/launch a collection of six lipstick colors, and she got to name the shades too. So she named them after people close to her – Arlene’s Nude for her grandmother (lol), Lale’s Red for her mom, and on and on. Would you spend $38 on one tube of lipstick? I would not, but then again, I just wear tinted lip balm anyway. To promote this YSL line, Zoe chatted with Vogue Magazine and I found some of her answers kind of cool:

Quick beauty answers: How does the Big Little Lies star relieve stress? Wine, weed, and sleep, she says. A beauty mistake she regrets? Wearing too much of it. The beauty trend she wishes would go away? Over contouring. The beauty trend that shocks her? Botox for sweat. (“That is the dumbest, scariest thing I’ve ever heard,” she says. “Don’t do that—sweating is key.”) Naming the lipstick shades: “We started with the colors first, so we had to think of six names. I just wanted them to be personal; it means something to me when I hear those words.” Why she chose these six lipstick colors: “We started really classic and simple, which to me is really the foundation of my style. It’s great to have really simple colors that you can build on top of, wear crazy outfits with, do a crazy eye with, which is why we kind of stayed with the nudes and the reds for this collection and go crazier as we go on. I hope they’re a good kind of accent to help people feel more confident.” What she likes in makeup: “I’ve kind of come to to learn the things that I like [from wearing makeup at work]. I don’t like when things are too chalky. I like when things are matte but still have a little bit of moisture in them. I tried to make things that I would wear personally.” Makeup shouldn’t make everyone look the same: “I think we’re at an interesting time right now with makeup. A lot of people are completely re-sculpting their faces and it makes everyone look the same, which to me is a shame. Everyone is unique and different in their own way—I think that’s a beautiful thing, and makeup should be used to enhance that.”

I’m really with her on the contouring thing and people “re-sculpting” their faces. I can’t wait for this trend or phase in beauty to be over, because it should be OVER. People spending an hour on contouring needs to be over. Dropping thousands of dollars on makeup needs to be over. People getting tweaked to look like an Instagram filtered photo come to life needs to be over. Whatever happened to taking a shower, dabbing on some moisturizer and a swipe of lipstick and going out into the world? Why is beauty so homogenized and expensive and time-consuming these days?

Also: Botoxing sweat glands… I agree, it seems like a risky and dumb thing to do.