Zoe Kravitz’s done with contouring, ‘sculpting’ faces: ‘It makes everyone look the same’

Zoe Kravitz is the face of YSL lipstick, and she has her own signature collection with YSL Beauty (the YSL lipstick collection is called Rouge Pur Couture). They let her create/launch a collection of six lipstick colors, and she got to name the shades too. So she named them after people close to her – Arlene’s Nude for her grandmother (lol), Lale’s Red for her mom, and on and on. Would you spend $38 on one tube of lipstick? I would not, but then again, I just wear tinted lip balm anyway. To promote this YSL line, Zoe chatted with Vogue Magazine and I found some of her answers kind of cool:
Quick beauty answers: How does the Big Little Lies star relieve stress? Wine, weed, and sleep, she says. A beauty mistake she regrets? Wearing too much of it. The beauty trend she wishes would go away? Over contouring. The beauty trend that shocks her? Botox for sweat. (“That is the dumbest, scariest thing I’ve ever heard,” she says. “Don’t do that—sweating is key.”)
Naming the lipstick shades: “We started with the colors first, so we had to think of six names. I just wanted them to be personal; it means something to me when I hear those words.”
Why she chose these six lipstick colors: “We started really classic and simple, which to me is really the foundation of my style. It’s great to have really simple colors that you can build on top of, wear crazy outfits with, do a crazy eye with, which is why we kind of stayed with the nudes and the reds for this collection and go crazier as we go on. I hope they’re a good kind of accent to help people feel more confident.”
What she likes in makeup: “I’ve kind of come to to learn the things that I like [from wearing makeup at work]. I don’t like when things are too chalky. I like when things are matte but still have a little bit of moisture in them. I tried to make things that I would wear personally.”
Makeup shouldn’t make everyone look the same: “I think we’re at an interesting time right now with makeup. A lot of people are completely re-sculpting their faces and it makes everyone look the same, which to me is a shame. Everyone is unique and different in their own way—I think that’s a beautiful thing, and makeup should be used to enhance that.”
I’m really with her on the contouring thing and people “re-sculpting” their faces. I can’t wait for this trend or phase in beauty to be over, because it should be OVER. People spending an hour on contouring needs to be over. Dropping thousands of dollars on makeup needs to be over. People getting tweaked to look like an Instagram filtered photo come to life needs to be over. Whatever happened to taking a shower, dabbing on some moisturizer and a swipe of lipstick and going out into the world? Why is beauty so homogenized and expensive and time-consuming these days?
Also: Botoxing sweat glands… I agree, it seems like a risky and dumb thing to do.
Hey no one’s forcing a female to spend hours doing her make-up everyday. It’s a CHOICE. Some women find putting on their make-up relaxing and therapeutic while others find it stressful. Do what you want !
I do think it’s a choice, but lately I do think make-up looks a lot heavier on people’s faces than it used to be. To be fair, we now have social media, so maybe seeing yourself in a camera all the time is affecting what we do to our faces. I feel I’ve become more vain with the new phone cameras, which I feel make my face look a little strange. I had no idea until recently that my nose really is that big….whoa.
I also think make-up can be a form of self-expression some women genuinely enjoy. If I was actually good at applying it, I’d probably enjoy. But since I don’t know how to apply it properly, I do find it to be a burden sometimes.
Agreed. When I was in my twenties I LOVED getting ready to go out and would give myself 1-2 hours to do my makeup and hair and decide which outfit to wear.
I’d put on music and maybe smoke a joint….it was a FUN ritual.
Now that I’m 40 I get ready in 20-30 minutes because I just don’t have the patience and honestly, I just don’t enjoy fussing over myself anymore. Nude eyeliner on my lower waterline, mascara, and a quick dab of lip stain is all I do nowadays. It’s been so hot here lately that I just throw my we hair up in a donut and I’m out the door. No WAY would I touch my hair with a hairdryer when it’s 95 and humid and I kind of can’t believe I used to dry my hair for an hour when I was younger.
To each their own
I’m sick of beautiful women telling me it’s ok to not be beautiful. So basically, shut up Zoe.
She has big eyes, full lips, and a thin nose. She was born with a face that is already the standard definition of beauty.
“Whatever happened to taking a shower, dabbing on some moisturizer and a swipe of lipstick and going out into the world?”
Uh… nothing happened to it. I never wear makeup.
And botoxing sweat glands is usually a means to controlling someone’s quality of life, because excessive sweating is both uncomfortable and embarrassing. So basically, I disagree with everything.
Haha Agreed
If there was a “like” button, I would use it for your comment!
I’m sort of in two minds.
I think she is trying to do a good thing – when I was younger I definitely put on too much makeup, because every celeb I saw looked like they were wearing a pound of it. For younger people now, their beauty idols are often Instagirls wearing tonnes of product. It’s not bad advice.
On the other hand, she was born with the genes of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa freakin’ Bonet, so have some pity on the rest of us, Zoe.
YES. This is the most fair take.
However, I do get what the OP is saying and it IS annoying to a degree, even if she means well.
One of my stepdaughter’s close friends had a condition that made her sweat excessively, and caused her to be bullied at school. She eventually got Botox in her sweat glands and it solved the problem. So I think it can certainly be a benefit, and needed. But I think if people who just sweat normally are getting it so they don’t sweat at all, that’s not necessary but I also don’t see the problem with it.
She’s not telling people not to use make-up though. She’s saying make-up should be used to enhance, which is true. We all make fun of Kendall Jenner for the over-sculpting phenomenon, so I don’t think her opinion on over-sculpting is an unpopular one. Does anyone think Kim Kardashian looks good when she’s taken away her best features to replace them with make-up features that look fake?
Except Kylie Jenner completely altered her face, which was cute and generic before, so she could have the same features that Zoe was born with. So again, I just want beautiful women to stop.
But does she actually look good or more beautiful? That’s the question. What’s the point of doing it if you don’t actually look good and just look like an alien? What if you actually looked better before with your original features?
She also asked what beauty trend she didn’t like. I think there are some people who legitimately find the over-sculpting phenomenon unattractive.
I agree with everything you said.
I had hyperhydrosis to an embarrassing level a few years ago–couldn’t wear a shirt without underarm sweat stains. I started getting Botox injections in my armpits and it completely changed my life and boosted my self confidence. So thank you for your input Zoe, but I have no regrets.
I’m pretty sure she can see the difference between a beauty trend and getting botox because of a medical condition.
If she did she wouldn’t have said something as ignorant as botoxing your armpits being “dumb” and “scary”.
I imagine she’s talking more about the people doing it for vanity or because it’s trendy, rather than people who need it for a legitimate medical reason. I’d hope, anyway.
Look I am a twin of Gollum without makeup. It’s great for her who looks flawless. But for people like me, I NEED HELP.
I don’t think she’s advising less makeup. She’s promoting a lipstick line so clearly she’s not opposed to using it. I think she just doesn’t like OVER-contouring, which she seems to have been asked about, rather than just randomly speaking about it. Over-contouring does look weird even on the prettiest people (i.e Kim Kardashian). She was asked about a trend she doesn’t like, and answered. Does anyone actually like over-contouring when you see what it actually looks like close-up???
I also think a lot of people do regret wearing a lot of make-up when they suddenly wise up to the fact that they are naturally beautiful (which I guess she is). She’s now at the age where she’s likely to have had the epiphany that she’s not so bad-looking without makeup.
I have no opinion on the sweat thing though. You do you. Whatever floats your boat.
I agree. I see people contouring and using filters to the point they no longer look like themselves, and in some cases no longer look human. It’s weird.
To each their own, but I would hope no one feels the pressure to do that because others are.
Of course, easy for someone as naturally beautiful as Zoe to say!
I wear makeup daily but my face is too rounded for contouring to look right at all so I’ve given it up. But a subtle foundation, brow gel, eyelashes, and a decent your-lips-but-better lipstick can really do wonders.
“Whatever happened to taking a shower, dabbing on some moisturizer and a swipe of lipstick and going out into the world?” – with all my bright red acne scars, pale af scin and my love to bold red or plum lipsticks it’s hella impossible to put some moisturizer, lipstick and being ready to go.
That has literally never been my routine lol.
It’s my mom routine,she doesn’t use cleansers, just wash with water and put some moisturizer, she feels fine, and I wash my skin twice, use three different serums and do clay masks three times per week, because if I give up, my acne scars will double at least, and I am in my middle twenties, it feels like nature hates me.
I don’t take advice from celebrities lol. Like ever. We look. Read. Listen. Then for God’s sake, let the eyes roll.
She’s not surrounded by real women. I get her perspective, but she doesn’t realize that her perspective works for the circles she is running in, but real women do this stuff to solve real problems.
It sucks that the only way things will change is if we refuse to dye our hair and get treatments for our sweat glands (I haven’t, but it’s an option for people who need it). But, if we don’t, we can’t be employed, or we look “sloppy” to people who don’t have to worry about conforming to put others at ease so that we can make a living. Just stopping with the hair straightening made people respond and tell me that they prefer my hair straight. I’m 51. I stopped about 8-9 years ago, but I looked different, and long curly waves on an older woman aren’t supposed to happen. I remembered Sonia Braga and was like, “F—k it!” And then people starting telling me I looked tired because I didn’t want to wear make up. I’m OLDER. Really, it’s okay. Sheesh… but I have a job, thankfully.
Says the girl with amazing bone structure and cheek bones for days…🙄 insert massive eye roll.
Here’s the thing: Its borderline obnoxious for naturally beautiful people to lecture or pontificate on what they think OTHER people should or shouldn’t be doing with their own f*cking faces. She has access to the best of everything. Yes of course hun you look great with minimal makeup. You have flawless skin.
As for the botoxing sweat glands – I’ve said this before and I will say it again. You have no idea how hard it can be to deal with hyperhidrosis until you’ve actually experienced it. It literally changes people’s lives and if I could afford to do it to control MY hyperhidrosis I would. Let’s not shame people for that. And let’s also educate ourselves about it before calling it dumb or scary. You don’t stop sweating! The sweat comes out in other places.
Is that her original face? My husband thought she looked super tweaked when we watched BLL together.
It is. She’s always had cheekbones and lips for days. She’s a naturally beautiful woman and I’m not shading her for that but I found this interview so obnoxious.
Zoe Kravitz is one of those people who started out on third base and thinks she hit a triple. She’s a very attractive girl but the world is full of beautiful girls. Her acting ability is minimal. If she wasn’t the beautiful daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, we wouldn’t know who she was. She needs to acknowledge her privilege.