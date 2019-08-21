Fall jackets by request, luxuriously big bars of soap and an affordable juicer



This week I ordered the dry erase markers, below, and also the dog harness we talked about a few months ago. I’m watching my friend’s border collie who pulls on her leash. (My friend has a fenced in yard and I do not. I didn’t tell her yet that I got her dog a harness! I think she’ll feel bad like I shouldn’t be spending money on her dog but I wanted to do it.) The medium size Rabbitgoo harness is perfect for her and has helped curb that behavior. My only complaint is that you have to put the dog’s head through it every time because it only fastens around the chest area. She’s very sweet and lets me do it, but your dog may be more stubborn about it.

Ultra fine tip dry erase markers are a game changer



Every day I print out a to-do list from Clutterbug, from her first book, Real Life Organizing. (You get a free PDF packet with the book and the daily planner I use is on page two.) In her videos, she recommends getting sheet protectors and using a dry erase marker for your to-do lists. I tried this and everything got smeary with the fine tip markers so I gave up. Then I realized that there were ultra fine tip markers. I ordered these and they work perfectly! This is a great way to save printer ink and paper on to-do lists, calendars, reminders and other things you write on daily. These low odor ultra fine tip dry erase markers from Expo have 3.4 stars, over 1,600 reviews and a B from fakespot. I can confirm that they don’t smell at all, and that they work just as I was hoping.

A lumbar support roll for sitting comfortably all day



This lumbar support roll comes in two different densities, standard and firm, and is ideal for supporting your back at work, while driving or just seated for long periods of time. It has almost 390 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. (Other bestselling pillows in this category have C ratings or below.) It has straps so you can attach it to your chair at the ideal spot. Reviewers say that it’s firm and has some give without squishing, that it gives relief from chronic back pain, and that it’s convenient and portable for traveling. This listing also has a D-shaped roll and a pillow and there are combinations available which include a gel seat.

A fast, high-powered juicer that’s affordable



I have a lot of kitchen appliances and need to clean more clutter in that area. (The under sink organizer was a start!) So right now I can’t really justify buying a juicer, however much I want it. One of my spin instructors has this juicer by Breville and when she was talking about how great it was I assumed it would be at least $500 since juicers are expensive. It’s less than $150 though! It has over 5,500 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. People call it “easy to assemble,” “easy to clean,” especially if you order the version with pulp bags, and say that it’s a nice way to lose weight and get more fruits and vegetables in your diet. You may want to watch the video before ordering so you can see how big it is. That means it fits more whole vegetables and fruits but it also has a large footprint.

A denim jacket to transition into fall



I was asked by a reader in Missouri to find business and casual jackets. For jackets I highly recommend you shop secondhand, including goodwill and consignment shops. (More on that here.) Jackets are one of the easiest secondhand finds because people don’t use them as much as they think and the stores don’t often clean them out. I have so many nice jackets, but don’t remember to work them into my outfits. That should be easier as the weather gets cooler. This denim jacket from Riders by Lee is the number one seller in denim jackets. It comes in six different colors and in sizes small to x-large. It has over 1,100 reviews, 4.6 stars and a B from Fakespot. Women call it “my new favorite” and write that it’s “flattering,” “super cute,” “fits perfectly” and goes well with jeans or a dress. It’s also under $30! Here’s a link to a plus-sized denim jacket that comes in sizes 12 to 38 and five different colors.

A bomber jacket that is versatile and affordable



While looking through jackets I found this super cute bomber jacket by Zeago. It’s the number one bestseller in quilted lightweight jackets and has 3.7 stars, over 700 reviews and a C from Fakespot. It comes in 14 different colors, all under $30, and in sizes small to xx-large. This does run small and the description recommends you order a size up. Women write that this is “the perfect fit,” that they absolutely love it and that it is “the best bomber I own.” Some say you should make sure that you only get the prime version and there are negative reviews that say this makes a weird sound when you move. (I found those negative reviews after I wrote all that.) If you’re feeling fancy here’s a link to a sequin bomber jacket that would be great for a special occasion or just a night out.

A business casual jacket that easily transitions to evening



This is the number one bestseller in women’s blazers on Amazon. This 3/4 sleeve lightweight business casual jacket comes in sizes small to xx large and in 21 different colors. It has 3.8 stars, almost 650 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Women call it “soft and comfortable,” “cute and professional,” “perfect for business casual” and say it looks much more expensive than it is at just $24.

A luxuriously big bar of soap infused with shea butter



A couple of weeks ago I bought a 7 ounce mint-scented bar of soap from a lady with a booth at an event. It was $10 and I normally would not spend that much on soap but it was an impulse buy. It feels so nice and has a great scent that isn’t too perfumey. Plus now I always want to use giant soap, there’s something luxurious about that. The brand is called Perfectly Posh, it’s one of those work from home schemes, but you can get similar soaps from Amazon for cheaper. This soap by Pre de Provence comes in 250 gram (8.8 ounce) and 150 gram (5.3 ounce) sizes. The large soap is around $7.50 but can go up to $9 depending on the variety. It comes in so many different scents and options including pomegranate, lavender, coconut and cucumber. It has almost 3,500 reviews, 4.3 stars and a C from Fakespot. Reviewers call it the “best soap I’ve ever used,” and say it lathers well, rinses clean and leaves skin soft. Some scents are said to be overpowering, particularly sandalwood and raspberry.

