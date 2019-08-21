Miley Cyrus is ‘relieved’ post-split: ‘She can live her life & focus on herself’

I kind of love how Miley Cyrus’s strategy to make Liam Hemsworth jealous sort of blew up in her face. She’s so immature – she was so clearly trying to get under Liam’s skin when she announced their split and then posed for some makeout photos with Kaitlynn Carter. She spent the next week trying to blame the split on Liam (because he’s moody and he drinks, maybe) and at the end of the day, Liam is just hanging out with his family in Australia. That’s where he’s been this whole time. Liam isn’t providing anyone with daily updates on his state of mind. But Miley can’t help herself. So, just FYI: Miley wants us to know that she’s FINALLY focusing on herself these days. For real.

Miley Cyrus is moving on. Days after the singer announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus released a heartbreaking new ballad titled “Slide Away” that seemingly reveals her side of their breakup. Despite the scorching lyrics, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively the star, 26, “isn’t trying to hurt” her estranged husband. “Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all,” says the source. “She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through.” Cyrus is continuing to spend time with her longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter, 30, following their PDA-filled Italian getaway, and insiders say she’s trying to focus on herself after a trying few months. “Miley is doing okay,” says the source. “It’s a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself.” Adds another insider: “Miley doesn’t talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn’t want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy.” Both 29-year-old Hemsworth — who remains in his native Australia — and Cyrus are leaning on loved ones, and despite her sadness over the split, the singer feels it’s “the right decision,” adds the source. “She just wants them to both be as healthy as possible.”

[From People]

That song was absolutely part of her immature plan to get under Liam’s skin, and she so clearly laid the blame at his feet lyrically. The fact that she keeps insisting that she dumped him for all these reasons… well, I’m starting to wonder if it really went down like that at all. I’ve been saying that it feels likely that Miley and Kaitlynn were having a full-fledged affair. Miley having a guilty heart might explain things. As for “focusing on herself”… she’s always been focused on herself. She’ll try to change up her personality/persona to suit Liam for a time, but let’s be real – she’s always focused on herself and what she’s doing. I don’t blame her for being career-focused and self-obsessed, but don’t act like it’s a recent thing.