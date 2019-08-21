Larry King, 85, is divorcing his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years

My guess is that most of the youths don’t know Larry King at all. He used to be on CNN, and his interview and call-in show used to be quite popular and quite a cultural touchstone. Larry King is honestly a legit broadcasting legend. And he’s always been known for his, uh, colorful personal life. Dude has been married to seven different women. And he just filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years of marriage. Larry King is 85.

Larry King has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King, after nearly 22 years of marriage, his lawyer confirms to PEOPLE. Larry, 85, and Shawn, 59, wed on Sept. 5, 1997. They share two sons: Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, which first reported news of the divorce, Larry filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He cited irreconcilable differences, and the date of separation is listed as June 6, 2019. The Kings’ marriage was a rocky one: Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in 2016 that the broadcast icon was distraught about an alleged yearlong affair his wife had been having. “It’s true, and Larry is completely embarrassed and anguished by all of this,” one source close to the situation told PEOPLE of the alleged infidelity. “He doesn’t know what to do.”

Shawn and Larry have been on the outs for years. They both cheated on each other and Larry first filed for divorce from Shawn in 2010 but they reconciled. Unsurprisingly, People Magazine had another story about how this divorce filing isn’t some huge surprise:

Larry King‘s decision to file for divorce from Shawn Southwick King did not come as a shock to those who knew the couple well. Though Larry and his seventh wife were married for 22 years, a source close to the television personality tells PEOPLE that their divorce was “a long time coming,” especially after Larry’s recent health scare and Shawn’s alleged affair in 2016. “Larry was close to dying and it really shook him,” the source says. “He realized that he hadn’t been happy for a long time.” In April, Larry suffered angina and he underwent angioplasty. At the time, the CNN host, 85, also had stents inserted to reopen the previous bypass from a heart attack he suffered in 1987. “They fought and argued all the time,” the source continues. “But also it’s about protecting his kids. Shawn and Larry had essentially been separated for a decade. They sleep in separate bedrooms. Larry is no saint, but he was tired of all the drama,” the source adds, confirming that previous reports of Shawn’s alleged affair were true. “This was a long time coming. The marriage has been over.”

My guess is that they got their sons – Chance and Cannon – out of the house and off to college or wherever, and that was the goal. To just give their sons as much of a happy family environment as they grew up, and then as soon as the boys were off to college, the marriage was dead. But still… 85 years old and unhappy with his seventh wife. Messy.

