Larry King, 85, is divorcing his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years

My guess is that most of the youths don’t know Larry King at all. He used to be on CNN, and his interview and call-in show used to be quite popular and quite a cultural touchstone. Larry King is honestly a legit broadcasting legend. And he’s always been known for his, uh, colorful personal life. Dude has been married to seven different women. And he just filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years of marriage. Larry King is 85.
Larry King has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King, after nearly 22 years of marriage, his lawyer confirms to PEOPLE. Larry, 85, and Shawn, 59, wed on Sept. 5, 1997. They share two sons: Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, which first reported news of the divorce, Larry filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He cited irreconcilable differences, and the date of separation is listed as June 6, 2019.
The Kings’ marriage was a rocky one: Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in 2016 that the broadcast icon was distraught about an alleged yearlong affair his wife had been having. “It’s true, and Larry is completely embarrassed and anguished by all of this,” one source close to the situation told PEOPLE of the alleged infidelity. “He doesn’t know what to do.”
Shawn and Larry have been on the outs for years. They both cheated on each other and Larry first filed for divorce from Shawn in 2010 but they reconciled. Unsurprisingly, People Magazine had another story about how this divorce filing isn’t some huge surprise:
Larry King‘s decision to file for divorce from Shawn Southwick King did not come as a shock to those who knew the couple well. Though Larry and his seventh wife were married for 22 years, a source close to the television personality tells PEOPLE that their divorce was “a long time coming,” especially after Larry’s recent health scare and Shawn’s alleged affair in 2016.
“Larry was close to dying and it really shook him,” the source says. “He realized that he hadn’t been happy for a long time.” In April, Larry suffered angina and he underwent angioplasty. At the time, the CNN host, 85, also had stents inserted to reopen the previous bypass from a heart attack he suffered in 1987.
“They fought and argued all the time,” the source continues. “But also it’s about protecting his kids. Shawn and Larry had essentially been separated for a decade. They sleep in separate bedrooms. Larry is no saint, but he was tired of all the drama,” the source adds, confirming that previous reports of Shawn’s alleged affair were true. “This was a long time coming. The marriage has been over.”
My guess is that they got their sons – Chance and Cannon – out of the house and off to college or wherever, and that was the goal. To just give their sons as much of a happy family environment as they grew up, and then as soon as the boys were off to college, the marriage was dead. But still… 85 years old and unhappy with his seventh wife. Messy.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN and Avalon Red.
She looks great for 59! I would peg her at least a decade younger! That’s all I got. 22 years of marriage is nothing to scoff at, especially in Hollywood.
Common denominator here……
I mean, you have to be happy in life…and he doesn’t have a whole life-time left.
My parents did the same thing, waiting until my sister and I both graduated high school and then separated, they are both MUCH happier now.
I forgot he was still alive.
🤣
Same here…lol
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 poor Larry!!
FYI: When Larry King retired from CNN, Piers Morgan got his job then…….Piers got fired By CNN supposedly for harassing guest with his harassing interview style.
He’s a disaster. Although some reports are that the sons were telling dad to split from mom as she was actively trying to cheat them out of their inheritance. Particularly when he had that surgery this spring. So she’s not much better.
When your own adult children are actively telling dad to divorce that’s going to be a mess.
Its kind of life-affirming to me. The man is 85 and he’s like “this is not the life I want! I must make a change!”
Like dude how many years do you think you have left? He must think he has enough life left, and he must value the life he has left enough, to not just sit there and settle in an unhappy situation, and I love that!! It’s so easy to settle, to accept being uncomfortable, to be afraid of change. Something about this really makes me happy for him. I know, it’s a weird reaction, but there you go.