Flight logs show that Prince Andrew & Virginia Roberts were in the same locations

I’m actually pleased to see that the stories of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators didn’t die alongside Epstein. If anything, it feels like there’s more scrutiny of Prince Andrew right now than there was when Epstein was alive. That being said, I still believe there’s a reason why Andrew was smiling and looking relieved just after Epstein’s mysterious death: my guess is that Epstein truly did have all kinds of blackmail information on Andrew, and Andrew thought that the story might die with Epstein. Anyway, the latest: there are flight logs proving that Prince Andrew was in the same place – several times – as Virginia Roberts. Virginia Roberts is the woman who has said, for years, that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Andrew when she was 17.

Flight logs for Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet reportedly suggest that Prince Andrew was in the same part of the world as Virginia Roberts Giuffre on at least three occasions. Giuffre alleges she was “given” to Andrew by Epstein three times. The flight logs for Epstein’s luxury black Gulfstream jet are private, but the Daily Mail has obtained entries for March and April 2001, which show that Giuffre was flown around the world by Epstein, while Andrew was touring the globe himself, touching down in similar locations. Cross-referencing the flight details with official announcements made by the royal family and press reports from the time reveals a number of coincidences. Giuffre, then known by her maiden name Virginia Roberts, arrived at London Luton airport on March 9 along with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Hours later, a photograph of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist was taken in Maxwell’s flat. A month later, on April 9, the duke began an official visit to the U.S. in his capacity as chairman of the trustees of the Outward Bound Trust. The Court Circular, the official record of royal movements, recorded his presence in New York that day. The Mail says that the very same day, Giuffre also flew to New York. She and Epstein left his Palm Beach home to arrive in New York via Atlantic City. Giuffre has also said she was forced to have sex with Andrew at Epstein’s home in the Caribbean. The flight logs show that Giuffre and Epstein left New York on April 11 for the U.S. Virgin Islands. On Easter Sunday, April 15, Andrew was “in the Bahamas,” The Telegraph, reported—quoting a royal courtier who said he was on holiday with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters. The Bahamas is a two-hour flight from Epstein’s island near St. Thomas. There are no records suggesting that he visited the island. The palace declined to comment. Giuffre previously claimed Andrew was there for one night.

[From The Daily Beast]

While I appreciate the fact that the papers are digging into this and finding evidence of Andrew’s crimes, I also sort of wonder if it just would have been easier to, you know, believe women and girls in the first place. Virginia’s story has remained the same for years. She’s told her story for years. She’s tried to get justice from Epstein and Prince Andrew for years. But now suddenly people are like “oooh, flight logs!” Believe women, damn it. Start there. Anyway, yeah – Andrew has been lying to a lot of people for a very long time. It’s all just… disgusting.

