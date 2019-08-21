Flight logs show that Prince Andrew & Virginia Roberts were in the same locations

I’m actually pleased to see that the stories of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators didn’t die alongside Epstein. If anything, it feels like there’s more scrutiny of Prince Andrew right now than there was when Epstein was alive. That being said, I still believe there’s a reason why Andrew was smiling and looking relieved just after Epstein’s mysterious death: my guess is that Epstein truly did have all kinds of blackmail information on Andrew, and Andrew thought that the story might die with Epstein. Anyway, the latest: there are flight logs proving that Prince Andrew was in the same place – several times – as Virginia Roberts. Virginia Roberts is the woman who has said, for years, that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Andrew when she was 17.
Flight logs for Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet reportedly suggest that Prince Andrew was in the same part of the world as Virginia Roberts Giuffre on at least three occasions. Giuffre alleges she was “given” to Andrew by Epstein three times. The flight logs for Epstein’s luxury black Gulfstream jet are private, but the Daily Mail has obtained entries for March and April 2001, which show that Giuffre was flown around the world by Epstein, while Andrew was touring the globe himself, touching down in similar locations.
Cross-referencing the flight details with official announcements made by the royal family and press reports from the time reveals a number of coincidences. Giuffre, then known by her maiden name Virginia Roberts, arrived at London Luton airport on March 9 along with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Hours later, a photograph of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist was taken in Maxwell’s flat.
A month later, on April 9, the duke began an official visit to the U.S. in his capacity as chairman of the trustees of the Outward Bound Trust. The Court Circular, the official record of royal movements, recorded his presence in New York that day. The Mail says that the very same day, Giuffre also flew to New York. She and Epstein left his Palm Beach home to arrive in New York via Atlantic City.
Giuffre has also said she was forced to have sex with Andrew at Epstein’s home in the Caribbean. The flight logs show that Giuffre and Epstein left New York on April 11 for the U.S. Virgin Islands. On Easter Sunday, April 15, Andrew was “in the Bahamas,” The Telegraph, reported—quoting a royal courtier who said he was on holiday with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters. The Bahamas is a two-hour flight from Epstein’s island near St. Thomas. There are no records suggesting that he visited the island. The palace declined to comment. Giuffre previously claimed Andrew was there for one night.
While I appreciate the fact that the papers are digging into this and finding evidence of Andrew’s crimes, I also sort of wonder if it just would have been easier to, you know, believe women and girls in the first place. Virginia’s story has remained the same for years. She’s told her story for years. She’s tried to get justice from Epstein and Prince Andrew for years. But now suddenly people are like “oooh, flight logs!” Believe women, damn it. Start there. Anyway, yeah – Andrew has been lying to a lot of people for a very long time. It’s all just… disgusting.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
BP staff is probably overworked by now, hoping this story will fade away but it won’t, and personally I am appreciating that. Keep the disgusting pedo in the awful news.
I hope the journos keep digging – it’s the very least they could do. I hope it all comes out…
Drip, drip, drip its all starting to come out about Randy Andy and his perversions. The Palace, Andrew and TQ has to realise that this is NOT going to go away this time, that their tried and tested strategies are NOT going to work anymore.
If Andrew and the RF has any hope of surviving this he has to come clean about what he did and what he knew. The more they all stick their head in the sand the worse it’s going to get.
The Daily Fail is daily running several new stories on Randy Andy. All of this is going to come out and tabloid press is not ignoring what information is seeing the light of day. According to what I read, it has been documented that Andy was with Epstein on 20 different occasions over 20 years.
Drip drip drip is right. The truth will come out eventually, its hard to bury things in this day and age.
I despise this piece of garbage so much, I can’t wait for the sh!t to really really hit the fan.
And what I would give to see them all (courtiers included) to sh!it their pants!
Um hmm….and were these jets *private* jets?
THANK YOU! Where’s the outrage from all the ‘friends of the earth’?
I know you’re alluding to Meghan and Harry here but do you really think it would be necessary to add in the lack of thought for the environment? I mean these men were mollesting kids. We know they don’t care about the environment. I wish people would stop comparing these stories. They’re on completely different levels but both completely criticisable in their own right.
@Wishingitwas, You are so correct. This thread is about Randy Pedo Andy.
WATP- but he isn’t on his *gasp* third nanny. So it’s ok.
I’m sorry people but, please, please pretty please, DO NOT divert attention from prince Andrew’s human trafficking and subsequent rape of kids/young women to focus on his private jet flights. The focus needs to stay on these two big issues: human trafficking and subsequent rape. If you wanna compare, just ask where is the outrage over Andrews crimes? Not over Andrews private jet flights, that’s not important. The outrage SHOULD BE OVER SEX TRAFFICKING OF YOUNG GIRLS TO BE DELIVERED TO ANDREW FOR HIS ENJOYMENT. Not on the Sussexes’ private jet flights.
Didn’t mean to distract, but rather point out the warped priorities and faux ‘outrage’ of the tabloid press which has clearly buried information about Epstein, Andrew, Dershowitz, Trump and many more predators for years if not decades. I agree that the press has picked on an easy (and mostly undeserving) target rather than the actual powerful privileged predators who have been protected by an amoral system and the perks of royal status.
@ Taneesha
You are right, the outrage should be directed at Andrew’s involvement in a child sex trafficking ring. However, it is the press that is trying to make this story equivalent to the Sussexes flying private. We should keep the pressure on Andrew, but that doesn’t mean ignoring the methods the tabloids are using to try and let him off the hook (again).
I thought this meant that children were molested in the “private” planes too. (?)
EXACTLY!!
Of course it would be great if everyone believed what the girls said …I always have – but thats not what happens in the real world – especially in the world of the elite – so let the journos keep digging for proof to bring this disgusting pervert’s actions to light.
The British tabloids are just releasing info they chose not to release the first time he was exposed.
Trash tabloids protecting a trash family.
The tabloids get shushed by the palace, but yes. They back down when the queen threatens them, but they had no problem illegally breaking into phones when they couldn’t write about this piece of excrement, Andrew.
I’m hoping that Prince Andrew is not the fall guy. Yes, go after him but there are plenty other men to also go after. Dershowitz is one. I’d like to see more digging on more of the men who took part.
The higher they fly, the farther they fall. If Andrew used his royal status for criminal access to children, he deserves whatever he gets. But yes, they should all go down.
Now now, I’m sure there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for how this is all Meghan’s fault.
I never paid much attention to Andrew. I’m really surprised by this. Hope everyone involved gets exposed. I can’t understand why all this did not come up the first time Epstein was caught.
In the media, there’s something called “agenda setting.” Editorial decisions determine the agenda of public discussion via story selection, placement, context, tone and presentation, sourcing, and more. If you didn’t pay much attention it’s because a) you may be too young to remember “Randy Andy,” Fergie’s indiscretions, etc. and b) he’s kept OR BEEN KEPT out of the press for a while, and c) Epstein got away with murder due to a corrupt judicial system and was somehow vaguely lionized by the press for his purported billions. He wasn’t presented as a monster, but rather as some kind of ‘swinger’ – and Trump’s depiction of him furthered that.
In the wake of the exposure of the corruptly lenient earlier sentence, and Epstein’s more serious imprisonment and subsequent death, the press now smells blood.
But isn’t the palace now saying the court circular shows he was elsewhere some of the dates he is supposed to have flown? I dont know if I’m reading this correctly but I interpreted it to mean BP is actively trying to alibi Andrew.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7376101/amp/Jeffrey-Epstein-pilot-claims-Prince-Andrew-flew-jet-paedophile-Virginia-Roberts.html
I am jaded I guess I could see it happening that no one else going down criminally for this. Not even Ghislaine Maxwell. Oh there will be more civil lawsuits but i think unfortunately everyone will skate criminally.
drip, drip, drip . . . .
I’m quite intrigued by Maxwell’s staged photos, I have to say.
In & Out Burger.
Was that a message, do you think?
I recall reading Virginia’s story years ago. She’s spent at least half of her life trying to be heard and get justice, and I hope she and other victims receive that.