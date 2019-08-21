Taylor Swift drops her fashion collab with Stella McCartney: love it or hate it?

View this post on Instagram
#StellaxTaylorSwift is coming soon 💘 It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover. Can’t wait to show you what we've been working on and tell you more about the pop up shop at the @YouTube Live event this Thursday at 5p ET! Sign up to receive more info at TaylorSwift.com and StellaMcCartney.com
We knew months ago that Taylor Swift would be doing some kind of fashion line in conjunction with her new album, Lover. Lover comes out on Friday, so of course we’re getting more information, more gossip, and more “drops” this week. Yesterday, Taylor dropped the “lookbook” for her collaboration with Stella McCartney. Longtime readers of this blog know that I kind of loathe Stella McCartney’s designs, and it has nothing to do with her eco-friendly fabrics and such. My loathing is mostly about how Stella is a terrible designer. So put a terrible designer within the confines of Taylor’s juvenile pastel-and-kittens pallette, and guess what we get? Yes – t-shirts and bomber jackets in pale pink and tie-dye pastels and, basically, kitten merch. Even poor Benjamin Button (Tay’s newest cat) has to hustle some merch.
You can see the Taylor + Stella lookbook here at Tay’s site. On one side, I applaud Taylor for… the cute photos and the attractive user interface. On the other side, the fashion collab still hasn’t “dropped” and it’s not for sale yet, so there are no prices. I assume that pastel kitten merch is hella expensive. How much would you pay for a stiff-looking cotton tie-dyed t-shirt with some of Taylor’s lyrics? That’s all this sh-t it – it’s not really a fashion line, it just looks like good-quality tour merchandise which would have normally been sold at Taylor’s concerts. But now you can buy that sh-t online at a steep markup because it’s “Stella.”
Also: the photo of Taylor in short-shorts, “working” with Stella on the designs is cracking me up. Stella: “What if we-” Tay: “MOAR KITTENS.”
Photos courtesy of TaylorSwift.com, Backgrid, Instagram.
Seems very VSCO girl to me ! Just missing the scrunchies lol.
I just learned what a VSCO girl is this week and yeah, you’re totally right. She needs to sell Hydra flasks too
Looks like cheap concert merch doesn’t it ?
Nail on the head.
Lisa Frank should sue for copyright infringement.
Lisa Frank was who I thought of as well lol.
Pretty appropriate for Taylor’s maturity level
Rihanna cackling.
So, it’s just merch most musicians sell on their tours, just made by Stella McCartney. Ok then.
Yeah, it’s not cute. Plus there’s a super overpriced bomber jacket and handbag.
I would buy the denim jacket she’s wearing in that photo, though.
I just noticed that her clothing line looks like some of Ariana’s sweetener world tour merch, but if Ariana has some pieces of pastel and tie-dye, Taylor’s is everything tie-dye pastel. Which doesn’t say a lot about Taylor’s and Stella’s creativity.
This must be part of Stella’s new children’s designs.
Yuck. Who is buying this besides rich teenagers?? And I mean Stella probably loves and needs the publicity for her brand but…this is SO off brand for her that it looks exactly like what it is. A cash grab.
Hate it!
My god those walks would have been insufferable. Two nepotism monsters talking about how tough their lives on. Shame Gwyneth isn’t in London anymore or she’d be all over it.
All I have to say is YUCK! I KNOW she’s appealing to tween/teens, and yes, it’s just concert merch w/a “designer label” (ha! can’t stand Stella’s crap*; she’s only a “designer” because of her last name but it really is bad.
* The ONLY thing she’s EVER done well was Meghan’s wedding reception dress. That halter dress was lovely, and looked great on her.
To paraphrase KevOnStage, she makes clothes for somebody…
Thank God my teen is BTS Army and not the TayTay squad lol
Ew the first one looks like it has hair all over it.
Two women whose careers were jump-started by wealthy parents.
Stella has been doing crap like this for years. I remember a show she did that had air-brushed horses on shirts, sweaters, etc.
I admit I was kind of excited about this before the reveal because I used to LOVE Taylor’s street style – retro/vintage cute. The Fug Girls did excellent round-ups of her walking around New York in cute day dresses and collared shirts with fit and flare skirts and adorable bags, etc.
This is what I should have expected. It’s hideous! I really have nothing nice to say about it.
Taylor’s street outfit in the photos above is better than anything in her merch line. She should just sell the kind of clothes she would actually wear.
Yep. I clicked on this expecting it to be more like her street wear which I mainly liked. NOPE.
I mean, I’m fine with tie-dye, but I didn’t expect it all to just look like regular concert merch, I guess. It should be a wider variety with a common thread rather than different iterations of the same shirt.
We already know her fans will buy these atrocities and deem them designer works of art. Can you imagine having her wealth and choosing to dress like that…tre tragic
Eww
My reaction at every picture lol what is going on? I would not even put this as a pyjama
At least her cat is cute.
That second guy in the Lover shirt looks so embarrassed and he is all of us.
I dislike most of it, I despise the word lover in general, but that denim jacket Taylor is wearing in the last pics is to die for.
She is turning 30 in December. I don’t get this at all. The album, the clothing line… it is all like a 14 year old’s imaginary relationship with a ‘lover’… kind of gross to be honest.
It’s like, every time you think “she’s so immature for her age, I wonder if she’ll grow up soon”, she then goes through a new phase where she’s LESS mature? Three or four albums again she sounded like a 17 year old, the last album made her sound like an angry 15 year old, and the flowers and butterflies and pastels and luuuuurve talk on this album make her sound about 12 or 13.
I expected much more from this collaboration and though that it would be items that one could wear anywhere. I did not expect it to be the same type of clothing she already sells on her website just with a much higher price tag. However, I’m sure that the people that already buy her merchandise will love this as well.
I don’t like Stella McCartney as a designer at all so I’m unimpressed with the whole situation. Swifties were clamoring for this particular collaboration. I think they see McCartney as important so it feels like some huge get for both her and Taylor when in reality she is terrible designer propped up by nepotism. This merch is all Taylor’s aesthetic and doesn’t reek of the boring, drab, frumpy nonsense that Stella brings to the table, so at least there’s that.
Wow it looks as cheap and tacky as it gets- just like Taylor’s yellow shorts in the picture. They look also extremely uncomfortable and crotch-constraining.
100% Forever21
I’d prefer all the pastel tie-dye without the text all over it.
I actually like what she’s wearing in that last pic, that first shirt is exactly like it but with text… she should have based her line around that outfit, kept it super simple without graphics, and called it a day.
Haaaa I’ve been waiting for you guys to post this. I’ll admit I’m excited for the album to come out Friday though I haven’t liked most of the songs (that was also true of reputation singles). I’ll admit I wasn’t expecting to like the clothes (because Stella is a terrible designer and Taylor’s style changes so much album to album it’s clear she doesn’t really have any). But this is f-cking TERRIBLE. Seriously laughable. I looked at the Taylor Swift subreddit because I was curious, and even her crazy superfans there are mostly like wtf.
So, pastel tie-dye? Not exactly groundbreaking but…whatever.