Taylor Swift drops her fashion collab with Stella McCartney: love it or hate it?

We knew months ago that Taylor Swift would be doing some kind of fashion line in conjunction with her new album, Lover. Lover comes out on Friday, so of course we’re getting more information, more gossip, and more “drops” this week. Yesterday, Taylor dropped the “lookbook” for her collaboration with Stella McCartney. Longtime readers of this blog know that I kind of loathe Stella McCartney’s designs, and it has nothing to do with her eco-friendly fabrics and such. My loathing is mostly about how Stella is a terrible designer. So put a terrible designer within the confines of Taylor’s juvenile pastel-and-kittens pallette, and guess what we get? Yes – t-shirts and bomber jackets in pale pink and tie-dye pastels and, basically, kitten merch. Even poor Benjamin Button (Tay’s newest cat) has to hustle some merch.

You can see the Taylor + Stella lookbook here at Tay’s site. On one side, I applaud Taylor for… the cute photos and the attractive user interface. On the other side, the fashion collab still hasn’t “dropped” and it’s not for sale yet, so there are no prices. I assume that pastel kitten merch is hella expensive. How much would you pay for a stiff-looking cotton tie-dyed t-shirt with some of Taylor’s lyrics? That’s all this sh-t it – it’s not really a fashion line, it just looks like good-quality tour merchandise which would have normally been sold at Taylor’s concerts. But now you can buy that sh-t online at a steep markup because it’s “Stella.”

Also: the photo of Taylor in short-shorts, “working” with Stella on the designs is cracking me up. Stella: “What if we-” Tay: “MOAR KITTENS.”