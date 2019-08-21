Ashley Graham posts a photo showing her pregnancy stretch marks

I’m really appreciating reading stories of women who are celebrating their bodies. The women are also responding to trolls who feel like the best use of their time is to body-shame these women. Monday, I wrote about Porsha Williams, who has been sharing photos of herself a few months after giving birth to her daughter, Pilar Jhena, and weathering criticism from people who tell her that she should keep herself covered up and other garbage.
Ashley Graham is another woman who is proudly celebrating her body. The model had announced last week on Instagram that she was pregnant. On Monday, she shared a nude, strategically covered-up photo in which her stretch marks were visible. (You can see that here.) CNN has more:
Ashley Graham is pregnant and proud of her body — and she’s letting everybody know on Instagram.
The model, who announced her pregnancy last week, posted a nude photo on the platform Monday, in which she displays her stretch marks. “Same same but a little different,” she wrote in the caption.
In the photo, she is covering her breast with her hand and her face is not seen. Instead, the image focuses on her stretch marks and folds of skin across her thigh and waist — all the features you see in a “real body,” one fan wrote.
The comments on the picture were overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Graham for publicly representing what it’s like to be a plus-sized woman experiencing pregnancy.
“I’m pregnant, hormonal, and going though so many body changes,” one person wrote. “This made me tear up. I really needed this today.”
CNN went on to describe some of the work that Ashley has been doing to promote body positivity:
Graham has been campaigning for years to unravel some of the size-zero beauty standards deeply-ingrained in the fashion industry. In 2015, she gave a TED Talk on her experience modeling, detailing how she hated the label “plus-size model.”
“I felt free once I realized I was never going to fit the narrow mold that society wanted me to fit in,” she said in the TED Talk. “And that’s okay. Rolls, curves, cellulite, all of it. I love every part of me.”
I’m going to watch Ashley’s TED Talk this week. Over the years, people have made comments, some innocent, many not, about my weight, which has been all over the place. No matter how old I get, some of those comments have stung. In one memorable instance, after staying silent as I had in the past, I challenged the person, asking them to clarify what they had said. I expected at least a half-hearted apology, but instead, they insisted that they had said something else and that I’d misheard them (which I had not). I’m glad that Ashley is one more person who is trying to promote positive conversations about bodies. Congratulations to her and her husband, Justin, on their pregnancy news!
So difficult for some women to keep a thinner frame after her babies are born. I too struggled (still do). I even had a family friend at a wedding ask me when I was expecting because I looked puffy “down there”. I just sat there stunned. Healthy eating habits and taking care of one’s self is what is important and because you love yourself enough to know that is what your body needs. Not dieting and exercising because you don’t like what you see. Kudos her for speaking in a positive manner and congrats on the baby.
I feel like Graham (just from what I’ve seen at least) walks the walk about body positivity a little more than some other plus sized models that claim to support it. I think it was Hunter McGrady maybe that I stumbled across the instagram page for. And I found some INCREDIBLY edited photos being shared by her. She was blurring the crap out of her body to make it look like her stomach was much more smooth than it actually was – and it bummed me out. She was beautiful, and calling for more love for all bodies… while editing hers into oblivion.
And I’m not talking about touch ups like removing a few acne spots, or adjusting lighting or whatever else that I would consider ‘normal’ for a photoshoot/model to do – she was changing the shape of her body. And I get it to a degree – when you’re a model there’s an obsession about looking good. But there’s a difference between strategic posing and literally changing the shape of your body – and it does so much harm. We celebrate people like that for daring to be stunningly pretty while being closer to the size of the ‘average’ woman, but it really comes off more that we’re treating them as the exception. Like “oh, you’re the RIGHT kind of ‘average’” and when that involves that substantial level of photoshopping that’s a problem – even when you’re supporting the body positive movement.
As long as her husband finds that beautiful that is all that matters.
As long as SHE is okay with herself, that’s all that matters.
This one!
A woman’s body does not exist to please a male gaze.