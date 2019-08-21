Hoda Kotb encourages moms to take their full maternity leave: ‘It’s not a vacation’

Hoda Kotb adopted her eldest daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017. This spring, Haley became a big sister to Hope Catherine. A few weeks later, in May, Hoda and her daughters covered People. I love reading stories about Hoda. She seems like such a joyful person, and it’s clear that she loves being a mom and is so grateful to have her daughters in her life. Hoda is currently savoring her maternity leave, which includes a lot of trips to the beach. Though she’s excited to reunite with her Today colleagues again in a couple of weeks, on September 3, she doesn’t want to rush her time at home with her girls and her partner, Joel Schiffman. She spoke to People about how precious this time is:
“Work is incredibly important, but I do understand what my North Stars are now. And it’s clear. And when something is clear like that, decisions come easy,” Kotb tells PEOPLE. “I know I come from a place of incredible fortune … and [have taken] a maternity leave that is longer than most people are allowed to take. I’m on-my-knees grateful for that, because it matters to me. It’s not something everybody can do.”
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to go back, but at the same time I feel like I didn’t miss this moment,” she adds. “We all need to pay [our] bills and have insurance … we can’t take all the time we want. I get it. But I feel like if you can, and if you’re at a point where you feel like you can do it, you should do it. I’m sure every woman wants to do it and can’t. But if more women are taking the allotted time, then other women aren’t going to look at them funny.”
However, “It’s not a vacation,” Kotb warns. “I worked harder on maternity leave than I did at work. You’re up at the crack of dawn, and you’re up all hours. Stay-at-home moms should be called work-at-home moms. You are up all the time. We post stuff on Instagram from the beach, but it’s work. But it’s the best work. It’s the best work I did in my life. I don’t know if my kids will remember it, but … I will always remember.”
Hoda also gushed that Hope is interacting with Haley and grabbing her while Haley is giving her kisses. Haley is “talking nonstop” and using complete sentences now, which Hoda said cracks her up. Hoda declared that this “will go down in my life as the best summer I ever had or will ever had.” Reading this article made me happy. I’m glad that Hoda’s summer has been such a great, meaningful one. A couple of friends have recently given birth, and I know they are already dreading going back to work. Hoda is right that if mothers (all parents!) have leave available they should take it, and not feel guilty about that. I appreciate that she acknowledges that she has the gift of a longer maternity leave than most mothers in the U.S., but she’s entitled to it use it, and I hope that she savors every last bit of it.
Yeah I’m glad she acknowledges that some women CAN’T take that leave. Many (maybe even most?) states will protect your job for 12 weeks of leave, but that time is unpaid. Here in NY we just got paid leave within the last few years, but it’s guaranteed and paid by the state not by the employer. A girlfriend of mine recently had some heart wrenching Facebook posts- she’s about 1.5 months post partum and she needs to go back to work due to struggling financially… so she was posting to see if she could find free or low cost childcare. I don’t know what she found but she’s back at work… poor thing.
Heartbreaking. And this is a big part of the reason why our generation is having less or no children. Lack of resources and support.
Yup. That and the environment/the world in general. My husband and I are not having any children (also because we simply don’t want any, haha…) I think of the movie Idiocracy and it freaks me out how realistic that future is, since most educated upper middle class people I know in my age group are still childless into our 30s. I think people in their 20s are even more hesitant.
Plus, watching those I do know with kids struggle so hard is ..: in a word, heartbreaking.
This is so sad and wrong. Get with the times USA!!!!! Here in Australia it’s far from perfect, but a lot of work places provided paid leave – usually 3 months but you can usually take 12 months leave without the risk of losing your job. You can then apply for a further 12 months. We also have 18 weeks of benefits from the Government- it’s minimum wage (about $740 per week).
Breaks my heart to hear how tough it is for some mothers.
On a side note: Hoda’s girls are ridiculously adorable. I love following her on Instagram!!!!
I took the full 12 weeks and that’s not long enough. I would have loved to stay home for 6 months. Not just for baby bonding and baby needs/but hormonally I wasn’t myself until 6 months along. I would have made for a better employee instead of just a body behind a desk.
I envy countries that give a full year.
Agreed, it’s not a vacation, though I’m so grateful I was able to do the full 12 weeks, you typically burn through all your pto/sick time in the process and believe me, when your infant starts daycare is when you need that sick time! I’ve been really lucky but that’s rare, hoping we won’t have to have this conversation in 20 years. Hoping my boys, should they choose to have children, will have a full paid paternity leave (and obviously a maternity leave for mom)🤞🙏🙌
Her daughters are adorable and she does seem so happy. I want that cute, white, V neck t shirt.
I’m taking leave right now and I’m not protected by FMLA. I found out I was pregnant the day I signed new hire paperwork. I basically got a promise that they won’t fire me.
I also cringe to think of the money I’m missing out on, that we are fine without, but could go towards savings for something, like retirement, or when we have to replace a car.
As someone without kids and not intending to have any, it can honestly be hard on me when I have to back up someone on maternity leave. BUT it should stay and should be mandatory. We have to support working mothers, it doesn’t make sense to take that time with their newborn away and not let them recover properly.