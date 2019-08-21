Lauren Hashian’s wedding gown was off the rack and costs $12,450

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson Recalls the Most Romantic Thing He's Ever Done for Wife Lauren Hashian https://t.co/R4ClOw7VwM
Apparently details about Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson’s wedding will be parted out over the next few weeks, which is a nice way for DJ to keep his name in the news and maybe an extended bit of interest in his film, Hobbs & Shaw. Fortunately for me, the latest bit of info involves the thing I care about the most: the dress. Lauren wore a beautiful lace gown for her wedding. People found the deets for us and the good news is, this gown is available to the public! If the public happens to have $13K to throw down for a gown.
Hashian, 34, selected a stunning open-back Chantilly lace sheath gown by couture bridal designer Mira Zwillinger. The romantic, ethereal design features a plunging neckline and a matching open-back detail that highlights the fitted, embellished waist. And for brides-to-be still looking for their dream dress, you’re in luck: Hashian’s gown is still available for purchase at Moda Operandi for $12,540, and available in sizes 0 to 16.
As for Johnson, 47, he turned to the iconic label Ralph Lauren wearing lightweight dress shirt unbuttoned halfway down, crisp white trousers, which he teamed with a traditional Hawaiian leis draped over his shoulders for the ceremony.
The couple exchanged Anita Ko rings when they said their vows overlooking the ocean.
I love the dress. Not in a I-would-wear-it kind of way, it’s not my style, but it’s a beautiful gown and Lauren looked incredible in it. I like that she opted not to wear the crystal belt it’s shown with. Both bride and groom’s styling nailed the whole outside beach wedding vibe. They had the time to plan the perfect vibe, too, as we just found out this wedding was supposed to take place last year. But as the couple was planning their spring wedding, Lauren got pregnant with Tiana, so they focused on that instead. Which is cool, because this way everyone got to enjoy the wedding when it happened.
As for the story link to the header tweet, it’s actually an old story making the rounds again in light of DJ’s wedding. Outlets are revisiting an answer DJ gave during his Sexiest Man Alive coronation about the most romantic thing he’s ever done for Lauren. I get why they’re bringing this up, but this is what he offered up for the *most* romantic thing he’s done. According to DJ, Lauren said she loved a song and that night, he played it on his phone so they could dance to it in the bedroom. It’s sweet, sure. But dude – step up your game.
Stunning couple and after Keanu, Dwayne is my fav in Hollywood.
They danced to it in the bed room, I’m sure they did.
I’m getting married in October and I found my dress online for 25 dollars. It also something I can wear again. I’m a practical bride, lol.
Hats off to you!
I actually had found my dream dress listed online from a brick and mortar store in the states – I had previously tried the same dress on at a store a few hours away, but this store was running a promotion so it ended up being cheaper even with shipping and everything. I asked them if it would ship to Canada. I was advised that it would be no issue. My dad bought the dress and it was supposed to come in by late May early June and my wedding was that August. I’m someone who’s pretty savvy about ordering online and made sure to do my homework. And then they contacted me, told me that they would not be shipping the dress that they had previously told me they would ship to Canada and that there would be NO refund. I lost it. My dad just laughed “as if I’m not getting my money back for a product that they’re refusing to send” and called his credit card company who not only did a charge back on the asshole company but gave my dad a TON of airmiles because they felt so bad about the whole situation.
I ended up having to travel another couple of hours in a desperate attempt to find a new dress that could be bought and altered in just over a month. The team I worked with at this store really pulled through for me. It wasn’t my dream dress, but man it was pretty and I loved it for different reasons than the first one.
Had I gone your route, I’d have been in a lot better shape emotionally AND financially haha. It’s just not something that had ever occurred to me to do.
A lot of men are not good with romantic and emotional situations. Someone who works as hard as The Rock probably shows his love through providing and protecting.
It’s a beautiful gown, but I just can’t imagine paying THAT much for a dress that really doesn’t stand out from others in a MUCH lower price bracket, if that makes sense? She looks amazing, but I feel like I’ve seen a million iterations of that gown over the last 10 years.
But I also don’t have their kind of money, so I suppose I’m looking at it from the eyes of a peasant haha.
For my wedding I was eyeing a $2000 Roland Mouret dress. I figured the cost was high but I could wear the dress again as it wasn’t a bridal dress. Just white. But I had some reservations on spending that much money so I put it out of my mind. Two months later I’m at an outlet store and the same exact dress was $250. I bought it. It was meant to be, right?!?!