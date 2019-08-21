Lauren Hashian’s wedding gown was off the rack and costs $12,450

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson Recalls the Most Romantic Thing He's Ever Done for Wife Lauren Hashian https://t.co/R4ClOw7VwM — People (@people) August 19, 2019

Apparently details about Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson’s wedding will be parted out over the next few weeks, which is a nice way for DJ to keep his name in the news and maybe an extended bit of interest in his film, Hobbs & Shaw. Fortunately for me, the latest bit of info involves the thing I care about the most: the dress. Lauren wore a beautiful lace gown for her wedding. People found the deets for us and the good news is, this gown is available to the public! If the public happens to have $13K to throw down for a gown.

Hashian, 34, selected a stunning open-back Chantilly lace sheath gown by couture bridal designer Mira Zwillinger. The romantic, ethereal design features a plunging neckline and a matching open-back detail that highlights the fitted, embellished waist. And for brides-to-be still looking for their dream dress, you’re in luck: Hashian’s gown is still available for purchase at Moda Operandi for $12,540, and available in sizes 0 to 16. As for Johnson, 47, he turned to the iconic label Ralph Lauren wearing lightweight dress shirt unbuttoned halfway down, crisp white trousers, which he teamed with a traditional Hawaiian leis draped over his shoulders for the ceremony. The couple exchanged Anita Ko rings when they said their vows overlooking the ocean.

[From People]

I love the dress. Not in a I-would-wear-it kind of way, it’s not my style, but it’s a beautiful gown and Lauren looked incredible in it. I like that she opted not to wear the crystal belt it’s shown with. Both bride and groom’s styling nailed the whole outside beach wedding vibe. They had the time to plan the perfect vibe, too, as we just found out this wedding was supposed to take place last year. But as the couple was planning their spring wedding, Lauren got pregnant with Tiana, so they focused on that instead. Which is cool, because this way everyone got to enjoy the wedding when it happened.

As for the story link to the header tweet, it’s actually an old story making the rounds again in light of DJ’s wedding. Outlets are revisiting an answer DJ gave during his Sexiest Man Alive coronation about the most romantic thing he’s ever done for Lauren. I get why they’re bringing this up, but this is what he offered up for the *most* romantic thing he’s done. According to DJ, Lauren said she loved a song and that night, he played it on his phone so they could dance to it in the bedroom. It’s sweet, sure. But dude – step up your game.

