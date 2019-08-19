Porsha Williams: Social media has altered perception of what moms look like

I wrote a few weeks ago in a post about Chrissy Tiegen about how angry body-shaming makes me. One group of people who get regularly body-shamed are those who have just given birth, which I think is exceptionally low and gross. Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta is speaking out after being body-shamed four months after giving birth:

Porsha Williams wants new moms to be able to “bask in motherhood” instead of worrying about their weight. “Moms are badass don’t let anyone tell you different 💋” Williams, 38, began an Instagram post shared on Friday, in response to negative comments she’s been receiving about her looks after she gave birth to daughter Pilar Jhena in March. “Ps: It’s just weird I actually get this a lot,” Williams said, sharing a screenshot of a troll’s comment saying that she should cover up until she loses her baby weight. “I think social media has altered people’s perception of what moms look like.” Williams’ post came after sharing several bikini photos of herself with Pilar, or PJ, poolside. In the most recent swimsuit shots, Williams wears a black, strappy bikini topped off with a leopard-print headband and gold hoop earrings, while little PJ wears a plaid onesie and a black and white polka-dotted bow in her hair. “A lot of moms tell me how they get underhanded compliments or jokes about their weight and it really affects them in a negative way,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued. “I just feel like we should be able to bask in motherhood and let our bodies naturally heal and evolve. Like for me I had Pj 4 months ago and I just don’t feel ready to workout.” “The snapback culture has put pressure on most moms so they end up feeling insecure about what their body is naturally doing and looks like,” Williams went on. “I know call me weird but I actually adore my lil marks and feel like it’s a lil badge of honor as all moms should🤷🏾‍♀️❤️ I just want to use myself to encourage fellow mommies 😊 #Swipe #4Months#CSectionCrew #Muva #SnapDeez#MommyRollsRock”

[From People]

The second photo of Porsha’s Instagram post (that’s above) is her reaction to a comment from someone who tells her that she should wear a coverup over her bathing suit until she loses the weight that she gained during her pregnancy, and they end it with a “just kidding LOL” note. “Just kidding LOL” is not some magical phrase that makes whatever came before it less obnoxious. Porsha’s reaction is to point out how problematic that line of thinking is, and that she has nothing to be ashamed of or to cover up. I’m so glad that she’s speaking out about this and is taking on the trolls (though I’d imagine that since she’s caring for a newborn, she’s probably exhausted, and I’d understand if she wanted to just ignore them). I was scrolling through her other Instagram posts, and she looks so happy and PJ is adorable. I hope that Porsha allows herself this time to rest, recover, heal, and bond with PJ. I also hope that she doesn’t let the negativity get to her. Team Porsha!

