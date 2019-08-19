Kate Upton on retouched photos: ‘You shouldn’t try to look like someone else’



Kate Upton started a subscription fitness service with her trainer, Ben Bruno, last December about a month after she had her first baby. It’s called Strong 4 Me and it’s a 12 week diet and exercise program that encourages women to focus on feeling strong and good about themselves instead of getting down to a certain weight or size. As I mentioned when I first covered that, I am a numbers person and see nothing wrong with wanting to be a certain weight. To me it’s a goalpost, but I understand how that can be frustrating and body-shaming and how it’s more important to work on being the best version of you. Kate is covering Health Magazine this month, where she’s promoting her business and talking about how harmful image retouching can be. You can see the photos on their website, she insisted that they weren’t retouched. She looks lovely. So many magazine covers end up making their subjects look like weird CGI versions of themselves.

On her fitness subscription service

It came together when I met Ben Bruno. I was in a great mental place and was ready to just focus on being strong—without caring about the dress size I was “supposed” to fit into. Ben really taught me about strength training. He wrote workouts for me that I could use when I was on the road. They were 30-minute workouts that you can do anywhere. At the same time, I was using Urban Remedy to have premade, healthy meals sent to wherever I was. I wanted to give other women access to these things I had. So Urban Remedy became our nutrition partner for Strong4Me, and Ben helped with the workouts. When I had my daughter, [the workouts] really came in handy. I breastfed, so I couldn’t really go anywhere. It was impossible to get to the gym, but I could do the workouts at home—it was great. On being made to feel bad for her body shape

I was a really confident kid. I grew up in Florida—we were always in bikinis, and it was nothing weird. So I never realized that I had a different body type, or that people would have an opinion on my body. When I first started modeling, it was a different time. Some people thought I was too curvy. Now people forget that happened, which actually makes me happy because I think it shows how much the industry has changed. In a lot of ways, I think the industry really built me up and tore me down—and then I built myself back up. On retouched photos

When you think about it, we have retouching everywhere now—and we don’t even know it. People are staging Instagram shots and retouching those pictures. That’s the new norm. And then we believe that’s how people actually look, and think we should look that way too. So, for me, doing an unretouched shoot is a step toward embracing real life. The goal should be to be the best you can be—not try to look like someone else.

At least Kate isn’t at Jameela Jamil levels of retouch-shaming, she’s just talking about the effect those images can have on us and I appreciate that. I don’t filter or retouch the images I post of myself but that’s just because I think those look weird. I do try to get the angles and lighting just right. Plus she’s right that people end up looking the same. How many times have we seen celebrity women on magazines looking like another celebrity and not themselves?

As for Kate’s workout program, you’re paying for accountability and a step-by-step program. I used to do Les Mills on demand, which has a wide variety of spin, dance, pilates and kickboxing. There are so many free workouts on YouTube that I couldn’t justify paying for it. Some people like to do something different every time (which is still possible on Youtube), and prefer the convenience of having high quality workouts on demand. Plus you may hold yourself more accountable when you’re paying for it. (For cardio workouts on YouTube I like PopSugar Fitness, JessicaSmithTV, and BeFit. For spinning I do classes from Global Cycling Network and Studio Sweat.) I don’t mind doing the same workout every time and I’ll decide what to do based on how I feel that day. That doesn’t work for everyone though.