Miley Cyrus rushed out a song so we would know the breakup with Liam’s fault

Musically, what is your favorite Miley Cyrus era? Admittedly, the only era I gave a crap about was the Bangerz era – Miley was a twerking, tongue-wagging mess, but Bangerz holds up as an album. Miley tried to follow that up with Dead Petz, but did anyone care about that album? And then Miley gave up on that persona and went sort of countrified and pop when she got back with Liam. Before Bangerz, Miley also tried to be, like, a knockoff Britney/Demi Lovato but that didn’t really stick either. So… can we expect better music from Miley now that she and Liam Hemsworth are done? Thankfully, we won’t have to wait to learn the answer, because Miley dropped a new song last night. Behold, “Slide Away.”
“Once upon a time it was made for us/Woke up one day and it turned to dust/Baby we were found but now we’re lost/So it’s time to let it go/I want my house in the Hills/Don’t want the whiskey and pills/I don’t give up easily/But I don’t think I’m down.” Aha. Miley rushed this out so we would KNOW for sure that her breakup with Liam Hemsworth was all his fault because MOODY, and PILLS and WHISKEY! As I’ve said before, Liam strikes me more of a beer-drinker and pot-smoker, and Miley seems like she’s always stoned and high on a few different things. But sure, I guess we’ve gotta believe that Liam is a pillhead. Because Miley made a song about it.
Speaking of, the Sun reports that Liam’s family hopes he never, ever gets back together with Miley:
Liam Hemsworth’s family have urged him not to get back with Miley Cyrus, The Sun Online can reveal. It comes after we told how married Miley is keen to date new fling Kaitlynn after the women were caught kissing on their Italian getaway.
Speaking after Liam publicly confirmed their split last week, a source told The Sun Online: “Miley and Liam both keep saying the word ‘separated’ not ‘divorcing’ which has his family really worried they’re leaving the door open to get back together in the future. They think Liam should cut Miley off and can’t stand the idea of them getting back together. Nobody wants that.
“They think it’s been on and off so many times that everyone worries about him getting sucked back into the relationship and getting his heart broken again. It’s been toxic for way too long. They’re not meant to be together.”
Yep, pretty much. It’s not that Miley is the devil and Liam is a saint, quite honestly. It’s that they’re SO poorly suited for each other and the past decade of on-and-off dating/living together/marriage has been enough of a f–king melodrama already. They weren’t suited for each other in 2009. They’re not suited for each other now. I’m really starting to believe that they’ll eventually get back together though, not because their love is so strong or whatever (it’s not) but because they’re addicted to this drama. They both feed on it, right?
And what Miley says is truth!!!!
I’m sorry, I had to get back up after I fell off the sofa laughing at what I just wrote.
Ha! My mouth dropped open when I read the first line.
Yeah, I’m with Seraphina on this one.
I feel like this divorce escalated very quickly. We heard they were separating (which I only found surprising since it was so soon after the wedding) and now there is this all this drama around it and this song. I wonder if the divorce itself wasn’t getting enough attention (because I don’t know that many people actually “cared,” it was more like….”oh yeah, figures.”) And so there is this push for all this drama to make it more of a thing? Or did Miley just realize that everyone knows she was cheating on him and she’s trying this tactic? But I feel like over the past week or so the narrative around this changed drastically .
I am surprised by the speed with which this escalated. They both could have come out of this looking on brand (she the wild spirit nobody can contain, he the stable husband material) and pretty good if they had just kept on acting like this was a growing apart of friends.
True, but it probably only seems like that to us, looking at it from the outside.
Not to project too much but when I was in a toxic, dysfunctional makeup-and-breakup pattern in my last relationship, nobody would know how bad things were.
It DOES seem like it escalated quickly and that they could have been more thoughtful in how they handled it, but maybe things were just really bad for quite some time and this is just the naturally messy conclusion to a mess of a relationship.
I do think it’s making both of them (especially Miley) look pretty bad though. I hope Liam’s parents talk some sense into him if he tries to get back with her. With my toxic relationship, friends and family (and also the fact that I had started dating my current BF) stepped in when he tried to get back together with me–after 6 months of us not talking. They told me flat-out that this person is toxic and that I cannot let myself get sucked back in. I listened to them and I am SO happy that I did.
Yeah things have escalated quickly and become rather nasty, that indicates to me their relationship hasn’t been good and negative emotions/feelings have been simmering for sometime.
The situation is toxic and I hope for both of their sakes that bridge has now been burned and they both have a chance to find healthy relationships.
The song is pretty good. Move on, we’re not seventeen…
Affirming my idea that this was a PR stunt before it even happened
Did she get advice from Katy Perry on this or something? “If you cant sing, just date some guy in hollywood”
Speaking of Katy Perry she was accused by a male model of sexual harassment and no one seem to be covering that. Buzzfeed just covered it like two days ago, while other magazines ran the story a few days ago but no one is paying attention.
Seems more and more like they have been broken up for a while, she and her people crafted some music about it, and this past week of paparazzi photos and dramatic divorce announcement were just elaborately choreographed some time in advance to bring maximum publicity to the new music rollout.
Pretty sure they have been split up for a while, or at least having problems. Liam stopped wearing his wedding ring sometime in June. There have been a LOT of pics of him since then with his hand shoved in pockets or angled away from cameras, but once I noticed it once it was pretty obvious- no ring, every time. And that’s significant, because she sometimes didn’t wear hers but he ALWAYS wore his. He’s also looked pretty grim and down in 9 out of every 10 photos since then, so… yeah. I’m actually surprised the media took so long to pick up on it. I wonder were the holiday pics Miley’s way of going the “no going back now” route so the announcement HAD to be made and the media had to take notice.
I think so too. I suspect that for the majority of time that they were together they were fighting a lot, breaking up, and getting back together. Seems like it was a very unstable relationship.
I totally agree that Bangerz was her best musical era. That album is really good. Also, wasn’t Wrecking Ball about their breakup? The whole song is about how he broke her heart. I may not like Miley the persona but I do like her music, and I think this song Slide Away is pretty good.
I actually listened to that whole album yesterday (it’s one of my favorite albums of the last decade, it’s a REALLY solid pop album), and a lot of the album seemed to be about him cheating/breaking her heart and her giving up on the relationship. FU, Wrecking Ball, Drive, Someone Else, and Maybe You’re Right…there was a lot going on that I think got downplayed.
Slide Away is actually pretty good, but I’m not really into either of them slinging mud and blaming each other. They handled their initial big breakup a lot more maturely.
What if she’s being gaslit? It would explain her reaction.. yes, I’m a wild child… yes, I am like this, yes, I act like this, but this is how you are…
Many people pointed out certain songs could have been about Liam yesterday on that album & his temper but you didn’t agree on that. I looked at the lyrics and definitely thought there is something to him being emotionally abusive and gaslighting.
I think there were plenty of songs about Liam and what went wrong with the relationship. As far as the temper, there were only two songs mentioned that actually fit that, and only one really goes into depth about it – Rooting For My Baby. I’m not seeing the gaslighting and being emotionally abusive based on the song lyrics, tbh. It DEFINITELY seemed as though he cheated on her and was emotionally distant, though.
I didn’t listen to her last album though.
I thought a different songwriter wrote Wrecking Ball????
While I’ve never seen pictures of Liam looking like he’s been on a whiskey and pills bender, and I HAVE seen pictures of Miley looking rough, I’m not sure Miley is lying outright about it. He’s obviously not a total junkie, by any means going off how healthy he *looks* especially compared to Miley. Did he dabble a bit with Miley, and now she’s throwing it in his face to turn the tables on their separation narrative? To me, this is a possibility.
That’s not a good excuse. I dated a heroin junkie in high school. He was older. Worked his 9-5 at a lad. I didn’t even know he was on heroin. I doubt most people look like Trainspotting. Some people are functioning addicts. Liam doesn’t make enough movies to know for sure what he looks like in his day to day life. He doesn’t get enough press. On the otherhand Miley genuinely looks like a typical addict (these vacation photos). Maybe they were together because they both loved to use drugs. That explains it better than their differing personalities do.
@Ashley G, I agree with you. My daughter’s fiance was a pill head and I didn’t know it until he od’d on heroin because he couldn’t get the pills he wanted. He held a job and at times 2 jobs. His physical appearance did not scream junkie either.
Yeah, the only person I know who died of an overdose was a high school teacher, and you would absolutely never have suspected that she was a user. The only thing that seems odd to me is that they got back together right around when she was sober for a bit and broke up right around when she started getting heavy into molly and weed. So them bonding over doing drugs seems like a strange narrative to me now.
Not excusing anything. There are other comments that don’t even believe he was doing drugs, period, based off his clean cut looks. And, I’ve also known full blown addicts, while there are the lucky few that can look fit as a fiddle, most do show signs of not being well. I emphasized that if we go off *looks* he doesn’t appear to be a total junkie, that doesn’t mean I can’t believe that he could have been. If he was, he has done a phenomenal job of hiding it. That’s why I brought up the *possibility* that he is not a pill head, but HAS done drugs and it is being used against him to counter act the narrative of her “cheating” on a yacht. Do I have any idea if this is the case? Not at all, I’m speculating on a gossip site.
I’ve no idea but I wouldn’t dismiss the possibility that he’s a pill popper. I’ve known plenty of pill poppers where people would never have guessed.
I’m curious about this statement too because 90 percent of people with drink and pill addiction don’t look like derelicts at all. I think what happened is what happens a lot when you get with someone when you are still immature – you get addicted to all the dramaz until it ends up overwhelming the relationship. And I don’t think it’s fair for anyone to say their love wasn’t strong. Who can ever say that?
Definitely. I dated an Oxycontin addict for years. Nobody knew the extent to which he was using–not even me.
One of my best friends was dating and living with a guy who was using meth for five months before he dumped her. She had zero idea.
This is her best song since Bangerz.
But it’s definitely only half-truths.
Yes. Both miley and Liam love the drama. I’m predicting at least one more round of this makeup/breakup cycle before they quit for good
Maybe they are both messy and poorly suited as a couple at the end of the day? (I’m feeling diplomatic, I don’t like her and he bores me).
Eh, pills could be an issue, that covers a lot of possibilities. (I see why some find it hard to believe, I mean there are still people who believe Chris Hemsworth’s Thor body was obtained all naturally…HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Oh honey). But if it’s true, outing it in a song for profit? That’s…a lot. And not helpful in the least to someone you supposedly loved ten minutes ago.
Chris documents his insane workout regimen and diet pretty well. He doesn’t have the telltale signs of steroid use – like the altered jawline. If you look at the workouts he does and how often he does them (he literally does minimum 20 squats and 20 push-ups once an hour for 7 hours of the day PLUS his crazy workouts), his Thor size is totally believable. I know rugby players that size who aren’t on steroids. I had a boyfriend who was even taller and bigger who was not on steroids. I don’t think Chris is.
I don’t think he is either. He puts up enough videos of him doing intense workouts that at least a solid part of it is him working out.
I never said he doesn’t work out hard (never specified steroids either). And to be clear it’s not just him. Look carefully at the timing and up and down of basically all the super-buffed out franchise dudes. It’s not uncommon to “augment” training. I really think it would help male body image if we stopped pretending that look is all carrots and squats. 🙄
To get big with steroids you still have to work out, but there’s also some less attractive side effects, at least from long term use, that would be counter to what Chris Hemsworth is going for. I wouldn’t be surprised if he dabbled early in the Thor journey; as he went from looking a lot like Liam—in shape, but not nearly as big—to, well, looking like a demi-god, pretty freaking quickly.
But if you clock Hemsworth’s body from Thor through Infinity War, the God of Thunder, while still undeniably buff, isn’t nearly as big. (Chris Evans Captain America was also never even close to as muscled up after the first movie.)
Hemsworth is clearly a gym rat. He works out A LOT. But you also have to be aware that to look pumped on camera for a scene or two isn’t quite as hard as looking like that all the time. They eat super lean, they don’t drink water, they do pushups and presses in between takes, all to just slightly enhance that jacked look. It’s not what they look like walking around at the grocery store, even if they always look damn good.
Whether he used questionable methods in the past or not, I do think what we see now is Hemsworth’s extremely hard work; The long term side effects of steroids or HGH would be visible and unappealing.
EDITED TO ADD: @Mia4s … I totally agree, that a lot of the male bodies we see onscreen and in print these days are no more natural than their female counterparts, and both are for sure contributing to increasing body dysmorphia for both men and women.
I smell a PR stunt.
Even if he is a pillhead, it’s not cool of her to air out all his dirty laundry like that. They spent 10 years together, like did you love him or not? Because if you did, you wouldn’t do that.
He comes out looking better and better every move she makes, honestly.
Was it really 10 years? I feel like people say 2009 as a start because they met then but they were off and on and broken up for two years. But yeah they’ve known each other through their two phases (teenage and 20’s).
They met on Last Song, which believe it or not was 10 years ago. But you are right, they did have a two year break in the middle.
That’s true Millenial.
Agree. I’m not sure why she feels the need to let everyone know it’s his fault. In the end will it make anything better?
I won’t mince words. I have been a fan of her work, but now all I see is a dumpster fire and the fact that she likes being same. I would never want her as my daughter-in-law. I would never want her within 50 miles of my life. I’ve known people like her and there is always a
flying-circus-crazytown-shitshow all around them. She will maybe calm down in her 50s, look back and feel a fool about who she is right now. OR maybe she’ll stay the same. Her brother just announced 30 days sober and “Learning how to deal with all the issues in my (his) life” . If she’s trying to be her least attractive self, she’s succeeding (and I’m not just talking about those hideous bangs.)
Hannah Montana was my favourite Miley phase. I loved that show and the very reason why she will always have a special place in my heart. And please Lord, let this breakup not be like Katy Perry’s where she will talk about her failed marriage long after everyone had moved on from that. In the meantime, I am going to let her have this one.
#teamliam
No one other than the people involved in a marriage/relationship know what it’s really like, day to day. And it’s totally possible that Liam Hemsworth is a drug-taking, alcoholic, or worse, who needs help. But it’s hardly like Miley is a tea-totaler, based on her own admissions and very public persona, so the idea that someone’s substance issues would be a red line for her rings just a tad false. I wouldn’t go so far as to say her social media shares of late have had shown her looking strung out, but it’d be pretty hard to convince me she was stone cold sober.
I’m too old to be in the Miley Cyrus demo, though I admit to liking a few of her songs, but I do recall how Jennifer Lawrence said in interviews promoting the final Hunger Games movie how she and Hemsworth had hooked up “a long time ago” (something about getting that out of their system) and most believed it likely happened when he was engaged to Miley the first time. I bring this up only because this is RIGHT before Miley was flying off to Oz to win him back, and it always seemed to me like the admission seemed to have excited Miley into reuniting with “her” man.
And, look, she wouldn’t be the first young woman to be “inspired” by jealousy, but it certainly doesn’t speak to a mature, stable relationship—for either of them. And I’d be pretty unsurprised if they both had, ahem, fidelity issues, throughout the past decade.
Bisexual people can absolutely be in happy, monogamous relationships, just like straight or gay people, but both partners have to want the same kind of relationship, and that doesn’t seem to be, from all appearances, what was happening here. Miley talking endlessly about wanting to explore her queerness doesn’t seem at all compatible with Hemsworth’s at least stated desire for a very traditional family/relationship. I mean, it seems pretty obvious, even to a casual observer, that Miley was never gonna be that, but sometimes those within the relationship itself are the last to realize what was always obvious from the outside looking in.
Crap. I really like this song.
I follow her on social media, and her stuff lately makes me cringe. I’ve been rooting for her, and them, but there’s no doubt in my mind shes too wild for him. I don’t know how any guy could handle her crazy antics to be honest. My guess is he had his own wild side, but he keeps it quiet- total opposite of her.
As far as the song, totally lame. I feel like this was thrown together in order to point more fingers at Liam, and how this was all his fault. Ugh.
Oh how convenient.
Drama all over social music cos she ‘kissed a girl and liked it’ and poor Liam is sad – everyone gets involved and boom she releases music. ‘Sigh’
She likes the attention way too much, hence all the stunts. His family told him ages ago she would stunt his career. More fool him for being obsessed with her. More fool her for thinking this will make her music more relevant.