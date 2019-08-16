“Adam Duritz shaved his dreadlocks at some point, looks fine” links

Oh yeah…and I shaved my head. pic.twitter.com/uTR9LdVCAY — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 15, 2019

Adam Duritz shaved his dreadlocks and… it’s fine. [Dlisted]

Beto O’Rourke relaunched his presidential campaign…again. It’s a re-re-launch. [Jezebel]

Kristen Wiig & Avi Rothman are engaged, congrats to them. [Just Jared]

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse: still together. [LaineyGossip]

Kirsten Dunst is getting great reviews for her new Showtime show. [Go Fug Yourself]

Wait, are we doing recaps of BH90210 now? [Pajiba]

Faye DUnaway continues to be inappropriate. [Towleroad]

More photos of Kirsten Dunst looking cute! [RCFA]

Love After Lockup star gets full custody of her kid. [Starcasm]

Sean Hayes’ cutout will now replace Sean Hayes. [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images