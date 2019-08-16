“Adam Duritz shaved his dreadlocks at some point, looks fine” links
Adam Duritz shaved his dreadlocks and… it’s fine. [Dlisted]
Beto O’Rourke relaunched his presidential campaign…again. It’s a re-re-launch. [Jezebel]
Kristen Wiig & Avi Rothman are engaged, congrats to them. [Just Jared]
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse: still together. [LaineyGossip]
Kirsten Dunst is getting great reviews for her new Showtime show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wait, are we doing recaps of BH90210 now? [Pajiba]
Faye DUnaway continues to be inappropriate. [Towleroad]
More photos of Kirsten Dunst looking cute! [RCFA]
Love After Lockup star gets full custody of her kid. [Starcasm]
Sean Hayes’ cutout will now replace Sean Hayes. [Seriously OMG]

  1. Ertia says:
    August 16, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    Oh, Beto.

    Come on. Time to give it up.

  2. tealily says:
    August 16, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Adam Duritz! Should have done it 20 years ago, but looks good.

    • Moneypenny424 says:
      August 16, 2019 at 12:44 pm

      So much better! I can’t believe he held on the those horrible “locks” (which were never twisted or maintained and always unkempt and gross) so long.

  3. lucy2 says:
    August 16, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Much improved. The dreadlocks never suited him, IMO.

    I can’t wait for Kirsten Dunst’s show, it looks really good!

  4. MrsBanjo says:
    August 16, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Duritz never really had them to begin with. They ranged from extensions to wigs. He should have removed that shit years ago. Especially recently as the pieces were atrocious and obvious.

  5. prettypersuasion says:
    August 16, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    they were never real anyway. they were extensions, and then a wig. he’s been balding since the 90s.

  6. pantanlones en fuego says:
    August 16, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    I always thought the locs were fake anyway.

