“Adam Duritz shaved his dreadlocks at some point, looks fine” links

Oh yeah…and I shaved my head. pic.twitter.com/uTR9LdVCAY
— Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 15, 2019
Adam Duritz shaved his dreadlocks and… it’s fine. [Dlisted]
Beto O’Rourke relaunched his presidential campaign…again. It’s a re-re-launch. [Jezebel]
Kristen Wiig & Avi Rothman are engaged, congrats to them. [Just Jared]
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse: still together. [LaineyGossip]
Kirsten Dunst is getting great reviews for her new Showtime show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wait, are we doing recaps of BH90210 now? [Pajiba]
Faye DUnaway continues to be inappropriate. [Towleroad]
More photos of Kirsten Dunst looking cute! [RCFA]
Love After Lockup star gets full custody of her kid. [Starcasm]
Sean Hayes’ cutout will now replace Sean Hayes. [Seriously OMG]
Oh, Beto.
Come on. Time to give it up.
Adam Duritz! Should have done it 20 years ago, but looks good.
So much better! I can’t believe he held on the those horrible “locks” (which were never twisted or maintained and always unkempt and gross) so long.
Much improved. The dreadlocks never suited him, IMO.
I can’t wait for Kirsten Dunst’s show, it looks really good!
Duritz never really had them to begin with. They ranged from extensions to wigs. He should have removed that shit years ago. Especially recently as the pieces were atrocious and obvious.
That last photo screams WIG. Too funny.
they were never real anyway. they were extensions, and then a wig. he’s been balding since the 90s.
I always thought the locs were fake anyway.