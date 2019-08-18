Michael Sheen wants us to know he was single before he met Anna Lundberg

Last year, Michael Sheen dated Aisling Bea, a rising comedian and actress who is UK-based. Aisling is young and pretty and just his type. Sheen has famously never been married, but he’s been in a string of serious relationships, from Kate Beckinsale to Rachel McAdams to Sarah Silverman. He broke up with Silverman when he moved from LA back to the UK. Many thought Aisling Bea would be the new serious relationship, but reportedly they were over by Fall ‘18.
Then, last month, we heard that Sheen had impregnated his 25-year-old girlfriend named Anna Lundburg. He’s 50 years old and… they had basically only been dating four months when the pregnancy announcement came. Maybe five months, if I’m being generous. The point I made was that the whole relationship with Lundberg sounded inappropriate for their respective ages and how little they actually knew each other. But apparently some people thought he was, like, two-timing Aisling Bea WITH Anna Lundberg. Well, Sheen has something to say about that:
Wouldn’t normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now – I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks.
Well… okay but when did he actually start dating Lundberg though? I know it’s not any of my business, but since he’s providing a partial timeline, why not be thorough? Anyway, I guess the thing with Aisling Bea was either just a fling or… they actually did date but Sheen just I-Don’t-Know-Her’d in a public forum. Either way, sure, I’ll buy that he was single when he met a 25-year-old woman and got her pregnant within a month. Sure.
Does he not normally respond to “this kind of thing”? If, so, why now? I mean…he’s not THAT famous. This is minor gossip story at best that would come and go. So what’s the deal?
Look, there was clearly an “oops” and now they’re making the best of it. Hardly the first time in history. Getting defensive won’t help, no one believes this was something planned or not…a bit of an issue. Doesn’t mean the baby won’t be loved and taken care of. Calm down Michael. Maybe talk to Jude Law…doesn’t he do this on a semi-regular basis? 🙄
He’s either trying to get ahead of a story coming out or the stories hit a nerve (as in there was some overlap with his previous relationship). Its rumoured he’s a cheater.
He is gross and I still love him. Let that peen wander, Michael! They’re both adults and the baby will be well provided for. Though I do understand him trying to be respectful of his instant family by saying this was not funny business (any funnier than impregnating a person youve likely just met, but that’s their business!)
I mean, he could have knocked her up on the first go.
I do think it’s weird that he was in extended monogamous relationships with Rachel and Sarah but didn’t want children or permanace but now he’s having a baby with someone he’s known for 5 minutes.
I think the most obvious answer is that the other ones didn’t get pregnant.
This one seems like an oopsie that they’re making the best of.
Twenty years ago my husband and I had only been dating a month when I got pregnant with our oldest. We knew each other and had been in the same social circles for a couple years, but not at all well. Like saw each other once in a blue moon with that group. We weren’t that different than Sheen other than the fact that I was 18 not 25 and my now husband was 20 not 50.
We got the same shit. We got all kinds of rude comments and assumptions about us because of it. Are we fucking lucky that it worked out and we’re happily married 20 years later? Yeah. But the point is we’re happy. We were scared shitless back then, barely knew each other, and were too young to know if we even wanted kids. But we made that choice and we’re happy with it.
Sheen was adamant about not wanting more kids because he already has an adult daughter with Kate Beckinsale. That position didn’t change with any other of his relationships – except this one. He could easily have ditched her. She could have had an abortion. There are so many scenarios in which he could be still relatively child- free, except he’s not. They’re still together and choosing to do this together. Who knows if the relationship will last. But they’re both grown-ass adults, know what they’re doing, and both of them (even she at 25) have enough life experience to do this. Not like my 18 year-old stupid ass. Some of these comments are gross.