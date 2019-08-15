Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s peeps are trading accusations of infidelity, drug use

It basically took 72 hours for a peaceful celebrity split to turn into a gossip bloodbath. Honestly though, I’m not surprised. It felt like Miley Cyrus’s rep only confirmed Miley’s split from Liam Hemsworth as part of a one-two punch alongside the loved-up photos of Miley and Kaitlynn Carter. Miley was desperately trying to get Liam’s attention. And when people were like “damn, so Miley flat-out left her husband for a woman huh,” Miley decided to set the record straight – through unnamed sources – just to let us know that Liam is a BAD GUY. He’s moody! He parties! That’s why she dumped him and ran off with their neighbor. Now, obviously, TMZ has even more dirt:
It started out amicable, but the breakup between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth is now in nasty territory … with claims of drug use and infidelity. Sources with direct knowledge of the breakup are telling radically different stories. Sources from Miley’s side tell TMZ, she tried valiantly to save the marriage and the dealbreaker was that Liam was drinking a lot and using certain drugs, and she wanted no part of it … especially since she struggled with substance abuse in the past.
Sources from Liam’s side are calling BS, saying the drug and alcohol claims are designed to mask what they say really destroyed their marriage … they claim infidelity on Miley’s part.
As you saw, Miley and Kaitlynn Carter were making out in Italy last Friday … though our Miley sources made it clear … she had broken up with Liam months earlier — we’re told Liam begs to differ. As one source put it, “This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behavior.”
Liam seems like he’s just a pot-smoker and beer-drinker, but hey, what do I know. Maybe he does hard drugs (I doubt it, but I really don’t know). Between the two of them, I would have guessed that Miley is the one with some quiet, nasty habits. And yes, Team Miley is just leaking all of this sh-t because they know Miley looks like an a–hole for flaunting her affair with Kaitlynn.
What else? Sources told Page Six that Miley has been “acting like the ‘old Miley’ again,” and that Liam “wants a normal, settled-down life.” Sources close to Miley also swear up and down that Miley never, ever cheated on Liam and that Miley and Kaitlynn only started up after Miley and Liam were done. I don’t believe that, I really don’t.
I….don’t think they’re getting back together this time, kids.
Understatement of the year 😉
Miley has zero class. Liam hasn’t said much of anything and she has her people trying very hard to smear him. Maybe everyone should act like adults and be quiet.
That would be too normal and classy when clearly Miley seems to relish the drama and the attention.
I think maybe he gave her an ultimatum (to grow up???) and she said “No” so he walked. It would explain why she is trying so hard to get his attention.
I know nothing about Liam but my gut feeling tells me he is not the type to be a substance abuser.
Miley has class. Who are we to decide who does or does not have class. What is class anyway?
We have no idea who she or Hemsworth truly are, none. They are simply all the media have portrayed to us and for Miley that is a massive dollop of misogyny.
I’m bored with bashing her for being a young, successful woman who is herself
Miley, girl, fire your PR person. No one in the world is going to believe Liam is the one who parties too hard when he’s being photographed looking glum with family and you’re photographed partying with your jumpoff on a yacht.
Not only that, but they’re throwing all these accusations out there after all he said was he wishes her the best.
And good health. He wished her good health.
IMO the accusations don’t really have anything to do with Liam, it’s all to change public perception. Miley was posting pics with whatsherface on a yacht and got bad, bad press. Everyone was accusing her of cheating or of being cruel at the very least. Then her “sources” let it be known that she was the one who wanted to get into therapy and it was mean ol’ liam who kept that from happening. When that didn’t change her bad press, she came out accusing him of cheating and hard drugs. It’s like she’s hurling whatever accusations she can to hurt him and make herself look better, but it isn’t working. Liam comes out of this smelling like roses and Miley like turds.
Yeah it’s a crazy amateur PR move. Even if what they are saying about him is true? Doesn’t matter because of how this was handled. He may not be even close to as big a star, but he has got some PR game I’ll give him that. Seems to be a Hemsworth trait.
There’s a picture from yesterday of the two ladies in a car. Miley’s left arm is suspiciously marked and bruised.
No matter what the circumstances no one wants to see their ex enjoying someone else’s company so soon after announcing a split. Miley and Kaitlyn could have resisted posting all the pics.
This is so messed up. I really don’t see the point of publicly smearing someone you were in a long term relationship with, with claims of drug use and infidelity in an attempt to ruin their careers, just because you broke up. I understand bad break ups happen, but I would never dream of jeopardizing someone’s career and reputation, the way all these celebrities apparently just can’t wait to do. Clearly, Hollywood is where decency goes to die.
What an entertaining mess… Lol
They both are shitty people idaf
I try to give her a break due to her momager and her childhood, but her family is really trashy, girl seems a nice person in some aspects (activism, well meaning), but so selfish and outrageous in others. She really does not have a lot of good examples, and she loves to hang out with that reality crowd who are even trashier.
I have a few Aussie friends and I think in Australian culture is pretty common to go out with friends regularly and drink beer and pot is not a big deal. I think is just his normal behavior and we have never seen him stumbling drunk or doing really hard drugs. Plus, he looks the healthier of the two.
Is he a cheater? I don’t know. But he has the PR game down, because she is the one looking like a real mess here.
She IS a mess.
He’s a man, and with Miley being Miley he hardly needs PR.
Maybe not recently, but there are pictures of him getting into bar fights, with Chris there too. Maybe he doesn’t shoot heroin, but he seems like an asshole. And so does Miley.
+1
I can’t help but feel like the people pointing to the fact that they’ve never seen pics of him nodding off or stumbling-drunk as evidence that he’s not an addict don’t have much experience with addiction. I’m not saying he’s addicted, just saying that lack of photos are not somehow proof that he’s not. Addicts can be really good at hiding it. Likewise, he could just be an occasional recreational user. You might not find photos of him all messed up if that’s the case.
I personally believe that he was doing drugs with Miley-to what extent, I don’t know. Whether he has a problem or she has a problem I don’t know. I DO know that she’s been looking very thin and not very healthy lately.
Miley complaining about someone else’s partying and drug use? Pot, meet kettle.
In this case, more like, “pot, meet bong“.
“Outrageous public beahviour”??? Please. This is so transparent.
I have no dogs in this fight and I am not a fan of Miley but I find the slut shaming really exasperating. And it was the same way when they last broke up.
Slut shaming? I think people are disgusted with how she and her team are trying to smear Liam. And if you separate from someone, immediately posting photos of you making out with someone else is so wrong imho
Or maybe her people are trying to prevent what happened last time they broke up?
I feel so tired of the double take on feminism here depending on wether we are talking about a woman “we” love or “we” don’t.
@Coz’ Thank you. This feels so old, I thought we moved beyond this type of mysogynist narrative. Prefer Laineys coverage of this break up.
This is not slut shaming. This is public acting out, one step away from Britney’s head shaving and umbrella escapades. Do not turn this into a feminist argument.
@COZ
This 100%
Oh please. Miley never took her marriage seriously. Look at the wedding pics she shared or the interviews where she all but said as much. She failed to take the ending of her marriage seriously too. I mean…partying on a yacht with your new girlfriend AS your separation is announced?! Kind people don’t do that. Decent people do not smear their ex while also rubbing their new relationship into their ex’s face. It’s not slut shaming. It’s calling out shitty behavior.
It is slut-shaming when people didn’t react as harshly to Liam doing the same thing with Eiza Gonzales. And sorry, but I don’t think exes of either gender owe it to whoever they were either dumped by or dumped to wait any amount of time before making out with someone else. But there’s a pattern of people thinking women owe their exes something when it comes to what they do with their bodies.
What’s wrong on her part though is that she’s throwing Liam under the bus as a reaction to the slut-shaming, when it’s not his fault. That is shitty. A mature woman would have handled it differently.
But it IS outrageous public behavior. They literally just announced their separation. If he had done it, we’d have ripped him a new one, too. Doesn’t make it right, just because it’s a woman doing it. That’s not feminism.
Liam did do it a few years ago, and not only did most commenters not rip him apart for it- they were gleeful about it and said that’s what unattractive clingy Miley gets for showing skin and shaking her ass. Nobody claimed that Liam was abusing Miley by moving on so quickly with those staged photos.
@Coz: Truth. The complicit ones and those with patterns of enabling slut-shaming when women they want taught a lesson are involved will try to shut it down, but you’re right. To be clear, Miley is a mess and the way she’s handling the reaction to this break up is wrong, AND she’s being slut-shamed. Both can be true. One doesn’t have to be a perfect victim, and sexism is still sexism even when someone is an asshole about it.
OK Miley and Liam’s peeps, just keep it to yourselves. No one is interested in knowing the reasons for their split. When they announced it everyone was like, “K”🙅♀️and moved on.
They are going to regret smearing each other publicly. They should have stayed quiet out of respect for their past relationship.
Well said
Who are her PR people? Sure you don’t know what people behave like in private, but trying to push the narrative that he’s the drug user and partier is really stupid. Making out with someone else in public, before your split is even announced is classless and in keeping with Miley’s typical behaviour. Liam has been mostly silent, but I’m sure he’s going to start talking if she and her team don’t stop what they’re doing. Someone from her team claimed that she was taking the high road. What a joke.
I really, really hope he stays quiet, that’s the only way to handle this mess I think
I think Miley needs to go to state college, work at a chain restaurant for a couple years, and get some high-quality, trauma informed, counseling. I don’t know anything about Liam. He’s super hot. That’s all.
They were a couple who should have never got married. They were together so long their feelings couldn’t let them quit until they imploded. She wants to be iconic and scandalous to get there, he wants to be taken seriously in his industry. Both wanted to live publically (and maybe privately) differently from the other. Of course they were both miserable, they only had a love of dogs and weed in common.
I think this is a terrible move for two serious reasons and a silly reason. The serious reasons first: 1) If Hemsworth and/or Cyrus were abusing drugs and/or alcohol and/or were coping poorly with mental health challenges, public shaming and humiliation are actively harmful when addressing those issues. 2) If Hemsworth and/or Cyrus are toxic and/or abusive partners (which wouldn’t be surprising given #1), continuing public explorations of why this happened only deepens entanglement in a relationship that needs to be vacated by one or both parties as quickly as possible. The public shaming can definitely be a part of that, and if there is an innocent party in all of this, they need to disengage quickly and let the lawyers handle everything else. Be the Angelina you wish to see in this world.
Silly reason: This is terrible PR and makes them both look immature, petty, and tacky. Liam handled it better first, but both could save face by shutting the f- up.
Perhaps they are immature, petty and tacky though I haven’t read anything from Lam except he wishes her well.
From above: “Sources from Liam’s side are calling BS, saying the drug and alcohol claims are designed to mask what they say really destroyed their marriage … they claim infidelity on Miley’s part.”
“Sources” need to stay out of it, especially if the serious issues I explored are closer to the truth in this situation. Sexual shaming is definitely a form of abuse (and unverified allegations of infidelity is definitely sexual shaming), and if he was in fact the wronged party, continued engagement with a toxic former partner is dysfunctional and will delay his ability to move forward. Like I said, LH’s PR played it right with the brief Insta press release. Now he needs to let the lawyers handle it. Same goes for MC.
It doesn’t really matter if you’ve physically “hooked up” with someone before your marriage was over – what matters is that you were knowingly spending time with someone that you wanted to hook up with, someone you’d rather be with than your spouse. Keeping someone on your back burner is shady and does amount to cheating – after all, you’re not really invested in your marriage/making things better if you’ve already got someone else lined up and are just waiting to pounce. So, either way, sketch. And regardless of how it worked out, it’s still pretty low class to immediately be flaunting a new relationship before the dust has even settled.
Yup. I know someone who swears he didn’t cheat because he only talked every day to his backup after meeting her… she told him every day she would never treat him like his wife did (the irony being, she treats him much worse). He lies a lot so I’m not sure I believe the only talking, but even if true, emotional affair and plotting the next relationship without the wife knowing is still cheating on the vow of marriage.
Her angle backfired big time. She seemingly has yes people as employees (pr included) and does and says what she wants, not seeing the obvious outcome.
I think she’s used to call the shots and have a family of enablers. They might have both part in the breakup, of course, but what she has said about their own marriage ( pics and twerking videos not included) really make her look like she was trying to please a certain crowd, like if she felt that she needed to make known how hardcore she still was. As far as I know, there have been some rockers who live a hard lifestyle, being totally volatile and unstable, but there are also talented rock artists who leave a more peaceful life, not needing to project a certain image. In her instagram she reflects how she wants to be seen, and went the whole way to say how not “traditional” she was. She never said that he wanted traditional, I wonder why some people are saying that he wanted a stay at home mom of his children.
To me, she handled it badly from the beginning and now it is a pr mess of her own doing, instead of a clean breakup with friendship possibilities.
They’re saying that because that’s the story she pushed after their first big breakup when she was out twerking around the world and posing for pictures in which she was fondling herself. She continues to push that story. His mother wasn’t a “stay at home mom” and he has never said anything in public about wanting that.
Miley has a song on her new album called D.R.E.A.M which stands for “drugs rue everything around me.” She literally is singing about her drug use. She has ANOTHER song on the album called Most. It’s about Liam. And she sings about how solid a guy he is and how despite her crazy he loves her. Now he’s a bad guy?? Yeah..,I’m calling BS.
Miley simply doesn’t like that the public sees how truly messy she is and is now trying to make it that Liam was a bad dude. If he was SUCH a bad dude Miley then wtf did you marry him??
When I first saw the pics of Miley making out on the yacht, I said to myself, “girl get some class”! But, then I remembered when I was 25 and I dumped my long-time boyfriend because he wouldn’t stop cheating. I made out with a guy in public in front of his friends within days because I knew it would get back to him and hurt him. Looking back on it now, it just made myself look like the bad guy while he came out looking squeaky clean because no one ever believed he was the reason we broke up. If what her people is true, she will learn in a few years this wasn’t the way to go.
Doesn’t anyone know shutting up is free? Good God.
I don’t understand Miley’s play here. She needs to own the best view of where she is right now and leave Liam out if it.
Life your best life, say you loved the dude but you weren’t ready to settle down, and keep on keeping on making out with some chick on a boat somewhere. And then if anyone slut shames you, you can call them a misogynist and move on.
But you can’t realistically claim you left your husband because he’s a drug using, unfaithful party boy while you’re looking a little strung out on a boat licking on a new partner and twerking on a couch. It doesn’t wash.
Pick a narrative that works.
And for God’s sake, is he a bar fighting cokehead or did he want to knock you up and tie you to the kitchen? You don’t get both.
In the last months Miley was desperate for attention. Her album, correct me if I’m wrong, didn’t have too much success, and this made her even more desperate.
I don’t think Liam is a saint: he has married her, after years together, and I think it’s possible he is less clean or healthy than his image is.
For sure he has a better pr team.
And in one photo she looks like Madonna during the “Hard Candy” era!
Didn’t she give an interview where she basically said she could never be faithful? I assumed they had an open marriage or at least she wanted people to,think she was cool like that. She’s been very disrespectful of her marriage in interviews, so nobody is going to buy her story. Her PR people are trying to tone down her image, but we are going to see wild, nasty tongue Miley again as she tries to reinvent herself yet again.
Miley is a mess and needs to leave bad enough alone.