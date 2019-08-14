Miley Cyrus’ people want us to know that Liam is ‘moody’ & he likes to party

I’m a little bit surprised that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split didn’t get the cover of this week’s People Magazine – the editors decided to put the Cambridge kids on the cover instead, which I kind of understand because those kids sell copies. But I think Miley and Liam’s split would sell too, especially considering how messy it is, and especially considering that Miley and her people are already running around to get her side of the story out. It was quite obvious that Miley went to TMZ to massage the situation – the fact that she left Liam for Kaitlynn Carter – and now it’s quite obvious that she’s gone to People to spill more details.
Miley Cyrus‘ public image may be that of a wild child, but sources say the singer fought with Liam Hemsworth privately about his own partying ways.
“Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.” Another Cyrus source, who agrees Hemsworth’s personality is much more complicated than the “super easygoing” public image that’s presented, says the actor can get “moody.”
“She’s been supportive of him when things get dark, but it’s tough,” says the Cyrus source. “That’s something that has weighed on Miley and their relationship. He can also lash out at her, and he hates the attention their ups and downs bring.”
Multiple sources also agree that Cyrus’ public displays of affection with pal Kaitlynn Carter are partly because the singer is hurting from her breakup.
“She’s genuinely trying to have fun and put on a good face,” says the source. “Yes, she’s trying to push Liam’s buttons whether she’ll admit it or not, but she’s hurt.”
Meanwhile, a friend of Cyrus says the couple struggled over the singer’s unconventional view of marriage. “He loves that she has her own career and focus, but he also wants a wife who cooks and would stay home with the kids,” says the friend.
Yeah, I think all of it can be true, and then some. I believe that Liam has an idea of what marriage is and what a wife should be (a stay-at-home wife and mom, a woman who gives up her career for him) and Miley really tried to be that, on and off, for a while. But ultimately, she didn’t want that and they were always too immature to really talk about it and work through it. As for the idea that Liam is the partier and Miley wanted him to be more mature… girl, that’s a failing PR strategy. And “moody” is nothing when his wife can’t settle on a personality for three consecutive months. “Yes, she’s trying to push Liam’s buttons whether she’ll admit it or not, but she’s hurt.” Yep. She’s doing all of this sh-t with Kaitlynn to get his attention and to get attention in general. Ugh. But sure, HE’S MOODY.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I can totally seem him been a moody, partying, spoiled frat boy.
I think people were more surprised by their marriage than their split. It’s clear they married in response to a truamatic situation (the wildfires and losing their home)… but they were a trainwreck waiting to happen. Both seem to have a lot more growing up to do.
She is 26 years old and a millionare. I wouldn’t want to settle down either.
When I was 26 my 30 year old boyfriend wanted to settle down and be stay home husband and wife. I loved him and we had been together since I was 18 but being a wifey sounded like the death of fun to me. I had a wild streak itching to get out. Once single, I began participating in extreme sports, traveling the world, meeting new people, becoming an independent outdoors woman. I had to find myself as cliche as it sounds. I had so much more life to live so I left.
I told him I loved him but I didn’t think we were meant to be together for this next stage in our lives. I’ve had my ups an downs since in the past 10 years and never found a nice guy like him again but I don’t regret walking my own path in life. We would have ended up divorced like these two.
She is too young.
I guess she is aware of the backlash and how she has come across in the handling of their split. I am not sure people will buy what she is selling if she doesn’t stop with her antics and the leaks to make him look bad.
January Jones. Who was the problematic one in this relationship again???
“Multiple sources” = Miley and her mama
He’s winning the PR war by saying nothing and taking one sad photo at an ice cream shop. She’s losing. Badly. I’m starting to think he called it quits or formally terminated the relationship (she might has pushed him away as a bluff) because she is acting out far too much for someone who decided to end it.
That being said while I think he is gorgeous, I did always see him as an opportunist. He doesn’t have the career Chris has. He won’t even get lucky by getting by on a super hero movie. When he got with her she was the bigger star and it helped get him more coverage. Then they broke up and he faltered. They got back together and he got his press back. Unfortunately I think it came to bite him in the ass. Maybe he decided fame isn’t as important as the life he wants (what his brother has). At least that’s how I see it. He won’t be a big star, he just doesn’t have it. He would do better trying to follow his brother’s example (Chris can’t carry a movie other than Thor but he excels at Thor. He’s happy being Thor and spending the rest of the time surfing in Australia).
Liam chose to be with this obnoxious (IMO) woman for 10 years. I think there’s lots the public doesn’t know about him. His polite conservative image doesn’t fit with dating her at all, much less for years then marriage.
Eh, it takes two to tango, so to speak, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Liam’s more of a partier than he lets on. He and Miley were together (off and on) a long time, and he knew what she was like.
I find it hard to imagine that he looked at her and thought, “yeah, she’ll stay at home and raise the kids”. Even at her calmest, Miley has never been that kind of person. Liam has to know she has a wild streak and been okay with that, at least for awhile.
People have this ideas or patterns of what they think it’s the right thing. Liam wants a traditional marriage which in this day an age sounds kind of odd? Specially in the circle they move. I kind of think Liam might be a little old-fashioned in that sense?
I mean, does Elsa Pataky is a stay home mom? Who cooks and gave up her career for her children? I believe Liam just romanticized the idea of marriage.
And on Miley, people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Specially not on TMZ.
Elsa Pataky =/= Miley
Miss ma’am made a few movies, yes but she also got Adrien Brody to buy her that castle. She was looking to settle down probably from about the time she realized she wasn’t going to get a big break.
I honestly do not understand or buy the argument that he wanted or expected Miley to give up a career and/or settle down and make pot roasts and babies.
They’ve been on and off for ten years, her ambitions have always been strong, and I doubt anyone in the Cyrus household can put together the simplest of family dinners.
That just doesn’t track regardless of what his brother is out there doing.
And I’m sure he’s moody and I’m sure things get dark but I would imagine that’s a joint issue. If what others are saying is true, being the significant other of someone who uses regularly or even just falls hard sporadically is hella difficult. No one can navigate that perfectly.
And if her friends enable her usage, then of course they would interpret his concern as being stifling or whatever.
The lady doth project too much! While I think he’s just as immature and likes to party just as much as she does, blaming everything on him and playing the victim is not going to work out well for her. She is well known for her attention seeking antics and this is no different.
In a nutshell, both seem immature and had different ideas of marriage that meant it was never going to last.