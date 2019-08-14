Miley Cyrus’ people want us to know that Liam is ‘moody’ & he likes to party

I’m a little bit surprised that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split didn’t get the cover of this week’s People Magazine – the editors decided to put the Cambridge kids on the cover instead, which I kind of understand because those kids sell copies. But I think Miley and Liam’s split would sell too, especially considering how messy it is, and especially considering that Miley and her people are already running around to get her side of the story out. It was quite obvious that Miley went to TMZ to massage the situation – the fact that she left Liam for Kaitlynn Carter – and now it’s quite obvious that she’s gone to People to spill more details.

Miley Cyrus‘ public image may be that of a wild child, but sources say the singer fought with Liam Hemsworth privately about his own partying ways. “Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.” Another Cyrus source, who agrees Hemsworth’s personality is much more complicated than the “super easygoing” public image that’s presented, says the actor can get “moody.” “She’s been supportive of him when things get dark, but it’s tough,” says the Cyrus source. “That’s something that has weighed on Miley and their relationship. He can also lash out at her, and he hates the attention their ups and downs bring.” Multiple sources also agree that Cyrus’ public displays of affection with pal Kaitlynn Carter are partly because the singer is hurting from her breakup. “She’s genuinely trying to have fun and put on a good face,” says the source. “Yes, she’s trying to push Liam’s buttons whether she’ll admit it or not, but she’s hurt.” Meanwhile, a friend of Cyrus says the couple struggled over the singer’s unconventional view of marriage. “He loves that she has her own career and focus, but he also wants a wife who cooks and would stay home with the kids,” says the friend.

[From People]

Yeah, I think all of it can be true, and then some. I believe that Liam has an idea of what marriage is and what a wife should be (a stay-at-home wife and mom, a woman who gives up her career for him) and Miley really tried to be that, on and off, for a while. But ultimately, she didn’t want that and they were always too immature to really talk about it and work through it. As for the idea that Liam is the partier and Miley wanted him to be more mature… girl, that’s a failing PR strategy. And “moody” is nothing when his wife can’t settle on a personality for three consecutive months. “Yes, she’s trying to push Liam’s buttons whether she’ll admit it or not, but she’s hurt.” Yep. She’s doing all of this sh-t with Kaitlynn to get his attention and to get attention in general. Ugh. But sure, HE’S MOODY.