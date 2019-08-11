Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage

I actually DID believe that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus found happiness with each other after so many years. The Malibu fire brought them closer together, and after all their breakups and makeups, they found stability and a more mature kind of love. And… it didn’t even last a year. They got married last December. And now they’ve separated.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called it quits less than a year after tying the knot.
“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
Rumors of a split between Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, began on Saturday, after the “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring.
“Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” she captioned the post, which featured Cyrus sitting in a chair while wearing a black bustier top with a matching pair of black pants. Although Cyrus is not wearing her wedding ring in the image, she is wearing multiple bracelets and necklaces. The photo was taken while Cyrus vacationed with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy — a trip which took place just one week after PEOPLE confirmed Carter’s split from Jenner after a year of marriage.
In the wake of the split, people are saying that two issues contributed: one, Miley not wanting to have kids because she didn’t want to contribute to the negative impact on the environment and secondly, Miley’s utter uniqueness at being the ONLY pansexual/bisexual woman to ever be in a heterosexual marriage. While I think the childfree issue was probably a slow-burning one which would have contributed long-term to the end of their marriage, I kind of think Miley might have cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn Carter. I think that’s what she’s telling people with these Instagrams – Miley left Liam for Kaitlynn. Kaitlynn left Brody Jenner for Miley. And I can’t wait for Miley to talk about how she’s the first woman in history to ever leave her husband for another woman.
Well she did compare Liam to tofu and women to fried chicken sooo… the writing was on the wall.
Omg I’m screaming. Lol. Why did sis even get married to him??
Hahaha omg I just snorted mocha up my nose a bit laughing at this! Well done. The bar is set high for the comment of the day award Beyonce_Padthai
Have very little opinion on her marriage but just came to say that kaitlynn and miley are HOT TOGETHER and I’m into it
Meh, two basic white girls. Camila and Shawn’s fake relationship looks better.
ITA on the two basic white girls, but wait for their super special joint instagrams in 5-4-3…
ETA..I find Miley’ whole sctick super annoying, but she does deserve some credit for contributing to a more sex positve culture that I wish had existed when I was her age.
Wow, if that’s true, Brody will be pissed. And Liam too of course, but Brody strikes me as being conceited and this would be a huge blow to his ego
Apparently he left a “flirty” emoji comment in a photo of she and Miley together so… he might be into it. He strikes me as the type of bro to think he could weasel his way into having both of them *puke*
If I were Liam I’d be angry. First they broke up and she did all that dumb faux black, hyper sex schtick. Then they break up again and she’s rubbed it in everyone’s Face that she left him for a woman. Both times he’s had to look like a mug because she’s done it in immature ways. It’s like she goes off the rails and wants to look as childish as possible. Fair enough you didn’t want to have kids with him but…
he cheated on her multiple times…..
>He strikes me as the type of bro to think he could weasel his way into having both of them *puke*
To be fair Miley strikes me as the type who’d be into it, and by into it I mean not actually into it at all (sexually), but willing to do it just to prove to everyone how wild and open-minded she is.
no he won’t; Carter and Jenner had actually separated last year and she had moved back into their house just prior to the start of filming the hills reboot. supposedly one of the issues between Carter and Jenner was her wanting to have a baby so maybe she should end up with Hemsworth and Cyrus can hang with Jenner. Miley’s immature, she went through a calmer period with Hemsworth and the marriage but became all thirsty again this summer which probably caused some extra drama between them.
and dear lord, have neither she nor Hemsworth heard of adoption which is a great way to become parents without procreating themselves?
Unless she doesnt want to become a mom at all and felt it was easier to just say that its because of the environment and what not.
Yeah, I think that’s it. She doesn’t want to be a mom.
everyone knows about adoption. but some people aren’t willing to become parents through adoption and there’s nothing wrong with that. kids should only be adopted by parents who really want them. it’s better people realize their limitations than go around adopting kids when they aren’t over not having bio kids, because the kids WILL pick up on it.
I always felt that Liam was kind of jealous of Mileys success like the whole “focusing on their careers” what is he doing? I feel like it’s a mix between what you said and this.
Miley hasn’t done much in the last couple of years either
that’s not true – she just put out a new EP this year
Hmm, I always got the impression that she was super into him but he wasn’t as much, but this is plausible too. My bet though is that he cheated again.
Repeated breakups and makeups are never a good sign in a relationship. I was really surprised they married.
This. 100% agree.
Yeah I was too, hopefully for their own sakes they move on perm.
Exactly. I had a relationship like that, breaking up, getting back together, getting engaged, breaking that off..eventually we split for good.
I agree. They looked like they stumbled though to the altar. Also that crap on “they both need time for themselves” sounds like such PR bullshit. However if true, people that need to exit a relationship to understand who whey are never are meant to be together.
This is sad but not surprising. They’ve always seemed to have ups and downs in their relationship, which I’ve always attributed to their different personalities. Liam has always struck me as rather traditional and stable. Miley seems very committed to being free and unpredictable. Perhaps just too many differences?
Totally agree. I’m pretty sure he only likes her when she is being low key and ‘traditional’. They weren’t together the last time she leaned a little too heavily on the whole faux bad bitch thing, so I figured it was just a matter of time. And she honestly sounded almost embarrassed to be married to a man, which also wasn’t a great sign.
Yeah, she did her last image change just as they were getting back together, which always seemed for his benefit and then she shifted back over time. It’s hard to know with her who she really is and I suspect she doesn’t even know.
And the second they got married she started leaning back into the bad bitch thing again and saying she hated the word “wife.” I knew this was coming, I don’t get why she and Liam didn’t. The writing was on the wall when she morphed back into her country girl thing when they got back together.
Yep,I don’t pay much attention to her,but it was like I blinked and she was looking very traditional,much less edgy (although I think her edgy thing is a lot put on),but then they were back together and married.
He strikes me as the type who wants the traditional wife and kids lifestyle that his brother has,and she just doesn’t want to go there
I agree about Liam, I always got the impression he wanted the kind of stable family life he had and his brothers have with their families.
I have a feeling this is going to get messy.
God she’s insufferable.
I’m not looking forward to the glut of publicity she’s going to puke out now that she’s on another quest to reveal her true self and show how free she is.
She is insufferable. She used hip hop culture to break away from Disney and establish herself as an artist. Then disses hip hop to go back to country music. I guess the country music thing didn’t work out too well. So I guess now she’ll boomerang again to hip hop. Mikey can take all the seats.
She keeps trying to find relevance or depth.. Look for lots of LBTQ insights now that she’s moved from “pick an issue of the month”
Ugh. She’s insufferable now just wait until she starts yakking about how’s she’s now gay
She’s pansexual, not gay.
I’ve always found her extremely irritating. Hillbilly.
Sorry,but hillbilly is the correct term,actually I’ve always said there’s nothing worse than a rich hillbilly ( I am related to a few,so..)She wants so bad to be this cutting edge bad girl,but I fear she’s more traditional and less talented than she thinks.
Take a look at her Instagram 🙄
I did. Last post of her husband was May 7z whole lot of look at me photos.
A whole lot of photos of her writhing around in leather, sticking out her tongue and close ups of her crotch lol she is SO EDGY NOW!
I pray they are finally done with each other.
This is why she has moved past the innocent white girl “Malibu” phase and is now back to twerking to Aaliyah and wildin on IG. Can’t say I’m surprised
They were a very odd couple. Miley seems super-trashy and he looks like a nice polished guy. I am sure they can find more suitable partners.
The thing about guys like that is they like to go with girls like Miley for the excitement. Then the novelty wears off and they’re like wow I need someone stable. He’ll find a nice little blonde girl to settle and have babies with. And Miley will keep finding things to flit in and out of. She just strikes me as one of those people that eschews anything traditional and it made no sense why they were together because he seems very traditional. He probably wishes, and will eventually find, an Elsa Pataky, someone who isn’t in the industry but is happy to be Mommy to Hemsworth babies. Hell I’d be Elsa Pataky. But I’m boring. I’ve never been a Miley.
He was always down with Miley but not publicly, he’s as trashy as she is ( a rich white australian man, not sorry ).
Plus a cheater.
Looks can be deceiving. Just cause he’s clean cut, that doesn’t mean he’s classy. Or stable or traditional etc.
There was something about those wedding pics. They were lovely but seemed more like a final act than a new beginning. I think this time the split will be permanent as it seems she is finally over it.
Well she did say they were “redefining” marriage. 🙄
This really doesn’t feel very amicable either, which I find interesting. The fact that the “mutual respect blah blah blah” statement came with photos of her cozying up with a new partner. Feels a bit…aggressive?
Oh I wonder if there’s a pre-nup…..or were they too evolved for that? 😂
Jeez. Is this another faux marriage, like Aniston/Theroux and Jenner/this Caitlin person? I mean, yeah, there were wedding pics, but maybe it was just a big party like Aniston’s. Is this a thing?
No, tmz found the actual marriage license back in December. They got it like five days before the wedding. So unless they decided to just not send it back in after, it’s a legit marriage.
I’m thinking about the poor animals.
The animals will be fine 🙄
Yes, I’m pretty sure Miley will make sure all of her babies are taken care of.
So sweet of you to be concerned. That’s all I would care about also in all of this.
I think Miley is an incredibly destructive self-sabotaging person. Because as soon as this fling is over she’s going to want Liam back and I truly hope he doesn’t take her back. Let her be messy on her own.
They’re genuinely messy too – I remember a selfie miley posted from their house a few years ago and it was dirty as heck. Cigarette butts on the floor, dirty clothes everywhere, and all the animals and I’m pretty sure doggy poop too… it was disgusting. Definitely side eyeing both of their mental states since I saw that 🙄
Oooh I’m curious to see that. They’re rich, they don’t have help? I always thought he grounded her, like she became more mature because of him. I guess not. Maybe they’re both immature but he is better at hiding it. I remember when he got with that Gonzalez girl? It felt very hurtful because he dumped her and then moved on quickly. Maybe Miley is playing tit for tat. Can’t blame her but also this reeks of immaturity and is going to blow up in her face. She doesn’t think things through apparently
Ashley, try googling “Miley Cyrus dirty house” or something similar, there are a few photos and a story from when she was dating the Schwarzenegger kid (I did not remember that!) 😉 I feel sorry for Miley, I kind of think she acts like a traumatised person, acting out a lot, being very immature for her age, jumping around with weird statements about her sexuality (no one really cares if she’s bi I think). My hunch says that something must have happened to her either at Disney or at home, it’s not normal for people to live in a mess like that, something is is not all that great with her I think, unfortunately
@Shirusu: She ‘s never said that though, so to make that assumption for her or for anyone else is pretty misogynistic, biphobic, creepy, and not all that different from calling for conversion therapy. If a woman says so herself, that’s one thing. All we know for sure is that she’s been one of many targets for the typical misogynistic abuse (sexual gaslighting, victim-blaming, slut-shaming, etc.) that comes with growing up publicly under heteronormative abrahamic patriarchy (some of which is shown in places like this).
And yeah, women being bisexual is still an issue on the left. That’s why there’s so much tone-policing and respectability politics when bi women come up.
@VALIANTLY VARNISHED
I think Miley is very problematic but let’s not forget Liam is not innocent. First time they broke up was because of his cheating.
I have never heard a story about Liam cheating. I do not pay much attention to him, but thought him the more stable one in this relationship. Did it make much of a splash anywhere when he was caught/confirmed cheating? This is seriously the first I’ve heard and I like Miley. I’m off to google this.
So many people saying he cheated. When I googled it, an article saying he made out with January Jones came up. I think it’s possible these two break up without announcing it and then hook up with other people, just like Miley did with this Carter chick. They have always had a very off and on relationship, there have probably been a dozen break ups we don’t even know about.
I never heard about him cheating before, either. However, I do remember how “over it” he looked in pap photos before their previous split(s). Their relationship seemed so erratic that it was surprising that they got back together and married.
I do have to wonder if it was a case of Miley trying to change to please him. Didnt they first break up when she was going through her twerking/over-sexualized stage of her life, and they got back together when she cleaned up her act and was all like “Im going back to my country roots” or whatever.
Yep. She probably convinced him (and maybe genuinely believed) it was just a phase and she grew out of it.
I kind of wonder if there isn’t something to that as well. For awhile, Miley claimed to want to return to her more “country” roots, right around the same time that they married. She seemed to be taking a step back from all the drama and thirsty behavior. Didn’t last, of course, and now that she’s returning to her old behavior, they’re getting a divorce.
What’s up with her mouth/chin area? It looks like her jaw is wired shut in all her most recent pictures? Did she get some dental work that changed the entire shape of her jaw? It doesn’t appear to be cosmetic surgery did that. It looks weird.
I was wondering that too… after years of her tongue sticking out lol. In the first picture her jaw looks especially strange
It’s always been like that. I hate to listen to her speak because it sounds like her retainer is too big for her mouth. Her chin is being pushed out by it i think.
Omg the accuracy of this.
I’m not quite sure what he ever saw in her. They seemed like different people. With some of the comments she has been making recently, I am led to believe that they had an open marriage. Her hookup with Brody’s “wife” makes sense. Liam probably couldn’t handle the constant cheating and craziness from her. Still, she will go running back to him after this bout of wild behavior is over. I hope this time he won’t take her back.
They were together for ten years, so he must have saw something. He’s not some innocent man, forced to marry her. He cheated on her a few times early in the relationship, so they’re both messy.
This. I can’t stand Miley but it’s unreal how people attribute positive attributes to Liam because he’s clean cut. Sheesh
I’m shocked. *eyeroll*
Gahhhhhhd she is annoying. She’s trying so hard, all the time…it’s exhausting.
I can’t get over how much she looks like her mother in these pictures.
Yeah and it’s not a good look. She looks so trashy and so scary skinny. It’s sad because she can be very pretty, even with the weird mouth overbite thing. I’ve always thought she was actually really pretty and never understood why she tried so hard to look trashy. Trish has always looked white trash and sadly Miley is picking up the same look but she’s only 26! That Instagram shot of her twerking in the bikini in Italy was sad. She’s scary skinny and maybe it’s stress because that coupled with this weird overneed to share her new coupling doesn’t speak to a mentally stable mind. She hasn’t been popular for a long time and I bet that helped to end her relationship too. She can’t find her niche (county, rap, stability, queer). At 26 you shouldn’t be this confused. 16 is okay to have indentity issues but a 26 year old married woman should be closer to figuring herself out. She shouldn’t have gotten married in the first place since it seems she never did “grow up”. Liam just helped (or pushed) her to hide it.
My goodness, do you have some personal issue against her? Why do you blame her and only her for the breakup?
Some women are terrible; There are TWO in a relationship just in case you didn’t know, either you are a Liam’s stan or you have some issues with her…..
It is fine to gossip but when all gossips are about trashing the female partner in the relation, I find that odd! The worst thing is you are most likely a woman!
@VS: +1. In general commentary on gender and sexuality has been very regressive and ‘respect your (toxic) elders’ across the board within the past 2 years.
He’s messy. She’s messy. Glad they never had kids. Maybe she wanted to hurt him for the times he publicly cheated and their engagements fell through? Who knows. He may look polished but he’s got a sketchy vibe.
This isn’t surprising. She started up her “twerking” nonsense in IG…dead giveaway.
I’ve not been paying attention to Mikey, so this came as a surprise. However, after a quick read of a recent interview, I can now absolutely see why the marriage has come to an end and she’s moved on with Brody’s Ex.
… Kaitlynn’s not complaining about those nails?
Lol. The only comment here that confirms they are 100% not dating.
hands aren’t everything for lesbian sex, she’s also got a mouth – and there’s toys. long nails don’t indicate anything.
Good point!
This isn’t shocking at all. Miley doesn’t know who she is. She is constantly trying to market herself and reinvent herself for publicity and attention. That reeks of someone who has no idea who she is and who is struggling with her identity. Relationships with people like that never work out because one can only pretend for so long.
Miley is a former child star with grade A stage parents – her father tried to relaunch his country career on the back of her success in Hannah Montana. I don’t think she’s ever had the change to find out who she is and well she and Liam have been on and off since they met when she was 16. The best thing for both of them is to part ways for good.
This. Her family has evolved from living off her to probably yes- men/women.
Too late to help her figure out who ahe is, Miley has been calling the shots in her family since she was young, and she’s never had a chance to mature and be who she is without being a total mess.
Liam isn’t perfect, but I think they did love each other and he knew her or thought so, but she really doesn’t strike me as a committed person, crazy instagram or not. About the children thing, one question, does she worry about the environment for real? I suppose she doesn’t fly in private planes, and so on, because that is damaging too. I hope that she does not go back to model for that woman abuser photographer whatshisname , at least.
Good point. There’s two people in a marriage, but Miley has always seemed very unsettled. I hope she finds what she’s looking for.
This. She just makes me sad. Being a child star, no matter how many material benefits it may bring, is just not worth it. Too much spiritual damage etc.
Am I the only one not buying this? Miley only goes off the rails a bit when she wants publicity. Liam and Miley will be back together eventually.
Not every woman dreams of being a mom!! I did, but that was MY dream. If he assumed she’d change her mind and want kids soon/ever…that’s his fault!
Also, they are separated. I know a few couples personally that separated and it helped. I don’t see them working long term but I wouldn’t be surprised if they aren’t done with each other yet.
I knew it! She always turns black when they break up.
Is there more to this speculation than just these photos and timing? Because this to me is two friends trying to force the sexiness in the wake of a breakup. And failing… miley looks strung out. I thought the last time they broke up for a time, the story was he was not into her antics/stage persona. She toned it down without an album, they got back together, now she has a garbage album to promote and is back to this nonsense and he’s gone. Isnt this just their pattern? Either way, good luck to them all! Breakups are hard, even when your ex was tofu.
there are photos of them making out on a boat
Well, I was surprised. Idk. I just thought they got together young and worked through problems caused from being in a relationship so young. I thought they were going to make it, maybe not forever but I certainly thought they would stay married longer than 7 months.
Also, didn’t Kaitlyn and Brody break up bc she wants to be a mom? Why jump to someone that has been vocal about not wanting kids?
Catch feelings for your summer fling and now you’re right back where you started.
She is trying desparately to stay relevant.
Reminds me of Madonna, always reinventing
herself.
Um… what is going on with Miley’s left hip and thigh in that boat picture? I mean apart from the fact that she appears to be wearing pantyhose under her bathing suit, that looks to me like a v. questionable use of photoshop.
I don’t think she’s wearing pantyhose, it’s just excess skin and uneven skin tone making it look like that.
Years ago, when my son was just like, nine, we were watching Hannah Montana one day and, out of the blue, he looked up and said, “Mom, I get the feeling that she’s gonna be a trainwreck as an adult.”
Out of the mouths of babes.
Most former Disney Channel child stars are or they are deeply troubled. I wouldn’t call Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes (Nickelodeon but same thing), Selena Gomez, Shia Leboeuf, etc. the most stable and well-adjusted adults out there. The pressures of being a child star so young with an adult working schedule and then the access to all the drugs, alcohol, and partying—I’m surprised when child actors make it out okay (like the Sprouse brothers who disappeared from the limelight for a decade to finish school and go to college).
Miley being a trainwreck was always inevitable, dating a 20 year old when she was 16 and working with her dad in such close quarters… I could tell she would go through a teenage rebel phase (aka her Can’t be Tamed era) even before it started.
I do not like Miley at all, but Liam’s pretty sleazy too. I hope some of these comments are just because people didn’t know, and not because he’s a clean cut guy so people assume he’s good.
He got caught with January Jones in super suspect conditions, and People or one of the more reliable tabloids called him a serial cheater which implied Miley was pissed so she went to the tabloids. There was some weird slut shamey mess from his PR back in People back in the day, too.
Hopefully they find people they are better suited with & she didn’t cheat.
I really don’t think he cheated with January Jones, I think he and Miley were broken up. I googled the story to refresh my memory. He was photographed leaving a pre-Oscar party at Chateau Marmont with January, Miley attended the Elton John Oscar party alone. If they were still together, why wouldn’t they be attending those parties together?
Good for Liam. I’ve tried to not despise Miley because she is a passionate animal rights activist but I just can’t. She’s gross. She’s obnoxious. She’s juvenile. She also not that talented so enough with her already.
When they got married it seemed to be a reaction to them both going through something traumatic during the Malibu forest fires, losing their house and almost losing their pets. Events like that can draw people closer together, but as time passes the same issues they had before the marriage reemerge. I didn’t think it would last.
I read a quote on one of these articles about their split where she said she didn’t know if they would have ever gotten married if their house hadn’t burned down, so…yeah I think you’re dead on.
I think just becoming a “wife” made her want to rebel. Her immediate response was to tell a magazine how modern and atypical their marriage was, she seemed almost defensive about it. I think she’s just not the marrying kind, even if she sometimes wants to be.
She’s pathetic. A shape-shifting empty shell trying desperately to be relevant so she teases the world with a new, “shocking” personality to draw attention to herself every few months. She’s worse than Madonna.
Miley needs constant attention. It must be exhausting to have her in your life. Whether shes a friend, family member or significant other to someone she is constantly looking for people to pay attention to her. I hope Liam doesn’t take her back again.
True and that is how she makes a living with some singing included.
So do the Kardashians but without the singing.
It seems to me like she goes through phases of what you’ve described and phases of total normalcy. Their life in Malibu seemed exceedingly normal, just raising a bunch of animals and hanging out at home.
Liam was always posting those videos of his “pranks” where he would surreptitiously record her and then scream loudly to scare her. She was always just hanging around in a t-shirt, hair in a bun, no makeup, cuddling a dog, etc. in those videos. Then she gets on a red carpet and can’t keep her tongue in her mouth.
She seems like two different people, and she can’t decide which one she wants to be more.
Within the past week or so she had posted a photo of herself in underwear and a tank top bent over a piece of furniture with her butt up in the air. Right then, I figured her marriage was in trouble. It was so random and extra. I am not looking forward to the reemergence of her tongue and her talking endlessly about how edgy she is for inventing the vagina or something.
I bet they will get back together.
I am not sure I am rooting for this. although I absolutely loved seeing them as a couple. I hope Miley finds peace and happiness. i wish them both the best.
They always seem to like kind of an odd match to me, and were off/on/off/on. Wonder why they officially got married? Now there’s gonna be some legal mess to sort out.
I think the fire galvanized them to do it. He has always seemed game to marry her, then he saved all of their animals and got them to safety…I think it was a mixture of trauma and gratitude that made her feel like she was ready.
Or their shared trauma brought them closer and made them feel like they had to somehow memorialize their experience or something.
For anyone interested in astrology- Miley’s sun and north node are in her 7th house in Sagittarius. I’d bet money that she will periodically have marriages/long term partnerships that end in divorce, unless she finds a partner who also genuinely wants a poly-amorous or open marriage and pursues that in a healthy, responsible way.
Or…
new Miley music coming up, so bingo!
Drama just in time for max PR.
it feels like just yesterday that miley was schooling us all about how evolved she is, and how her marriage is so spectacular. I dislike her but she so clearly needs help. sadly her parents sold her soul at a young age to the hollywood machine, and we all know how most of these kids turn out.