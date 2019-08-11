Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage

I actually DID believe that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus found happiness with each other after so many years. The Malibu fire brought them closer together, and after all their breakups and makeups, they found stability and a more mature kind of love. And… it didn’t even last a year. They got married last December. And now they’ve separated.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called it quits less than a year after tying the knot. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.” Rumors of a split between Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, began on Saturday, after the “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring. “Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” she captioned the post, which featured Cyrus sitting in a chair while wearing a black bustier top with a matching pair of black pants. Although Cyrus is not wearing her wedding ring in the image, she is wearing multiple bracelets and necklaces. The photo was taken while Cyrus vacationed with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy — a trip which took place just one week after PEOPLE confirmed Carter’s split from Jenner after a year of marriage.

In the wake of the split, people are saying that two issues contributed: one, Miley not wanting to have kids because she didn’t want to contribute to the negative impact on the environment and secondly, Miley’s utter uniqueness at being the ONLY pansexual/bisexual woman to ever be in a heterosexual marriage. While I think the childfree issue was probably a slow-burning one which would have contributed long-term to the end of their marriage, I kind of think Miley might have cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn Carter. I think that’s what she’s telling people with these Instagrams – Miley left Liam for Kaitlynn. Kaitlynn left Brody Jenner for Miley. And I can’t wait for Miley to talk about how she’s the first woman in history to ever leave her husband for another woman.