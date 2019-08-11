Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in jail, there’s already an investigation into it

Jeffrey Epstein is dead. He killed himself, or so they claim. He was 66 years old and was facing up to 45 years in prison for his years of criminal activity, which included multiple charges of human trafficking. For decades, he raped, abused, assaulted and manipulated girls and young women, within the United States and on his private island. No one knows the extent of his crimes, and no one knows how he made his fortune. His death by “suicide” robs his many victims of answers, and it robs his victims of their day in court, to tell their stories.
On July 23rd, Epstein was found “injured” in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which is where he’s been held since his arrest. His lawyers had asked for Epstein to be released on any kind of strict house-arrest sort of deal, but they were turned down because federal agents had already found at least one of his “other” passports (with another name). He was a major flight risk. Anyway, the July 23rd injury was reportedly self-inflicted, although I didn’t buy that explanation at the time. Epstein was put on suicide watch after that… but the suicide watch was mysteriously lifted on Friday. Because of the bizarre timing on the suicide watch being lifted and the fact that this was an in-custody death for federal authorities, AG Bill Barr has already announced that there will be an investigation into what happened. Senators want answers too.
Epstein’s death came as 2000 pages of documents related to the case were unsealed by a federal court. Friday evening, the British papers were already full of stories about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein and Epstein’s victims. Reportedly, the documents contain additional information about Andrew’s criminal behavior with one of the trafficked girls under Epstein’s control. One of Andrew’s victims is Virginia Roberts, who was 17 at the time she was trafficked to Prince Andrew, and Johanna Sjoberg, who said that Andrew assaulted her in 2001 in Epstein’s townhouse. The headlines about Andrew were getting bad. So… yeah, interesting timing. *cough*
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I’m not into conspiracy theories but I would not be surprised at all if a hit was put out for this scum. Bet he could’ve traded testimony about some really powerful people in exchange for a more lenient sentence.
Epstein was just as much a malignant narcissist as Dump; he wanted to freeze his head and penis, for God’s sake, because he thought he was so great. There is NO WAY an MN would commit suicide. This was murder. You’ll see; there will be NO usable video.
Also, this was the same jail they held El Chapo in. It’s not like these cells have plant hooks to hang from, or reg. “bars” on the cells. There are slab DOORS. WTF did he hang “himself” from??
Yeah, if El Chapo and Bernie Maddof survived this jail, I have a very hard time believing that Epstein didn’t get a little help for his suicide… I immediately thought of D’Angelo Barksdale “being suicided” in The Wire TBH.
The thing though, is that I find all of it kind of stupid: I doubt Epstein would have tried to deal something, he was the head of the group (unlike Micheal Cohen or Manafort that could try to make a deal because they weren’t the worst of their group) there was no deal that could have made his situation better, so there was absolutely no reason for him to talk or testify at his trial. Ultimately, being dead or alive doesn’t change much considering the number of women willing to testify and to name his accomplices; some of them will likely go down one way or another. And I’m pretty sure Maxwell would talk if they ever decide to arrest her
“Hang” is used to describe a prison death that involves self-strangulation by wrapping things tightly around the neck. A person can “hang”himself in a prison bed by tying the bedsheet or a shirt around the neck and turning until strangulation occurs. Also, if there’s a window or light fixture in the ceiling, the person can hang himself from those.
there’s talk that Bill Barr made a visit to Epstein on Friday . . . hmmmm
@ TheoG
Exactly. We have these “anti-suicide” cells in Europe, too. It is really difficult to kill yourself in one of these cells and you are being watched constantly (video survaillance). There are no hooks and no bars and no chairs or tables and no bed sheets. Just a mattress on the floor and some more heating so there is no need for bed sheets. They can put you in a straight jacket and put you in a cushioned cell (soft walls and soft floor) so you can’t even break your skull by banging your head against a wall. After Epstein’s first attempt at suicide you would expect that they would put him into a straight jacket and that they wouldn’t provide any belts nor bed sheets … but apparently …
Epstein got killed. Or they replaced him alive with a dead but bad body double who has the wrong ears and wrong nose. See #33.
And the guard who was supposed to check on Epstein every 14 min will mysteriously vanish or commit suicide himself or get a job abroad …
I wonder how surprised he was when HE committed suicide.
LMAO
LOL!
Im thinking it was a hit too. He knew a lot of powerful people who probably didnt want fingers pointed in their direction.
When he was denied bail it became apparent that he was not going to get away with a slap on the wrist this time, the people who helped him before were compromised after their influence was exposed. He was truly in the sh!t and yeah he would have sung like a canary to save his own skin. Apparently he was terrified of being left along and of going back to his cell, so much so that he paid his lawyers to sit with him all day. He knew what was coming.
Personally, I love a good conspiracy theory, but this feels more like an open secret. As I mentioned yesterday, it really bugs me that the NYT (of all sources) first reported the story as “Epstein kills self,” before toning it down to “dies of an apparent suicide.” It’s not normal journalistic practice to assume the cause of an unwitnessed death upon first reporting.
Listen I’m not into conspiracy theories but I’m not buying for a second that this was a suicide.
It’s incredibly depressing to once again see the powerful get away with the absolute worst crimes imaginable.
The feds are not clean either.
Well, it probably was an assisted suicide. (My poor attempt at joking)
Imagine how many rich men can now sleep peacefully at night. Everyone from Clinton to Trump felt the weight of the world lift off their shoulders. F**kers.the lot of them.
Where’s karma?!
I want to see a body. His orbit is filled with people who own private planes. Did the prison camera fail from Epstein’s cell to the runway of a private jet? Is he landing in Moscow right now?
There was a NY Post photo that showed him in a stretcher surrounded by paramedics.
Right? As soon as he was arrested, literally everyone said he’d either kill himself or be killed.
I can’t help but think this is a “Where is Jimmy Hoffa?” Moment. Too many people,too many rich and powerful with something bto pose or protect.. including AG. By 6pm, there was a proliferation of Megan stories on Daily Fail, all hidden on side and below. The Beatrice story and WilKat.. it was weid and too coincidental
Why hasn’t Maxwell been found?
I wonder if she’s even still alive.
Regarding the Meghan stories, I actually made a comment on DM that they couldn’t even get through one weekend without publishing articles about her. And that’s despite having a high profile “suicide” with an connection to another member of the royal family. DM of course did not publish my comment.
Apparently she’s in London and has shut down her charity. She’s pretty tight with some of the eastern European crime families so I wouldn’t be surprised if she simply disappeared into their world.
I don’t read the Fail, but I saw a headline on the Guardian stating Andrew had been accused of sexual harassment. A woman who was an adult at the time says he groped her at an Epstein party, so that headline is 50% true, but I feel like they buried the lede on the child rape accusations.
Epstein’s black book had an incredibly wide scope and any of the rich/powerful seem *very* unlikely to be touched at this point. Remember the Jane Doe suit against Trump for under-aged rape, the one with an adult witness on record? She had to withdraw after all the death threats. I’m most concerned with the safety of the witnesses. None of them are safe.
Exactly this.
Everyone on my FB feed was pointing at Trump and the Clintons and I was like “um, MI6?”
My very first thought…
I also thought M16. Mummy would pretty much do anything for her favorite boy; a “word” in the right ear can go far. Then again, there are a LOT of powerful names named in the docs that just came out. A LOT. Some with a *lot* to lose. Jussayin’…..
Honestly, I doubt it. The BRF isn’t that powerful (or rich), there are people more powerful in Epstein circles (even if less known) that could have given a little assistance to his suicide. Andrew is a ginormous tool and it probably was useful for Epstein to have him around, but he isn’t important enough to command such a thing, neither is QEII. Remember, El Chapo and Maddof survived that prison and I’m sure many would have liked to see them gone
If it was a hit, I would say Russia because so many people connected to Epstein are connected to Russia. I assume his unexplained wealth was from sex trafficking and money laundering.
I don’t understand why they believe the Clinton’s, would have anything to do with this. Bill is not president anymore they are just citizens. On the other hand Don the Con is president, he was implicated in this mess, we all saw him partying with Epstein. Don the Con denied flying on Epstein’s plane but it’s in the log, 45 did fly with him, why did he denied flying with him. We know Bill Clinton did fly with Epstein multiple times, but is that reason to off him, Bill Clinton has been in bigger sex scandal while president, so why would he do this now?
Attorney general Bill Barr’s father hired Epstein to teach is his prestigious high school when he was the head master of the school. Epstein had no experience or college degree at the time he was hired, why? Now Mr William Barr, is Attorney General for Don the Con, Epstein knows all the secrets of lots of people but none more powerful than 45. Barr is over the prison in New York, Epstein died in prison run by Bill Barr. Barr works for the Con man and does anything and everything he tells him to do, eg he lied about the Muellers report to cover for Don the Con anything is possible, just saying. Follow the dots.
It was extremely poor judgement for Clinton to be flying around on a plane dubbed the “Lolita Express,” but I simply can not believe that sworn United States Secret Service officers were waiting outside the door while Clinton was banging 16-year-olds. There are plenty of possible things to dislike about the Clintons, but the fact of the matter is they have law enforcement officers surrounding them 24/7/365. It would take absolutely concrete evidence to convince me they were looking the other way, especially on a subject matter such as this.
10KTurtle, think back to John Kennedy. His SS snuck women in and out of the WH through the tunnels for him! Can’t tell you if they were of legal age or not; JFK was NOT known for affairs with underaged girls, just grown women. But the SS WILL aid and abet their boss.
In criminal activity though? Actual pedophilia, maybe the one universally-condemned act on planet Earth?? Lordy please don’t help me slide down this rabbit hole, I am struggling enough to stay out of it as it is…
@10KTurtle, the Secret Service did not interfere when underaged Jenna and Barbara Bush used fake IDs to order margaritas or when the restaurant staff called the local police or when local police arrested both girls.
That’s… good… right? They didn’t try to shield the girls from consequences? But also… disappointing… because they didn’t stop the girls from using the fake IDs? Ugh, why do I even try.
Pretty sure Prince Andrew’s RPOs were at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house when that infamous photo was taken.
@ Lightpurple
The secret service didn’t interfere with the Bush girls’ fake ID alcohol binge because the matter was just ridiculous anyway. They didn’t get punished hard so why bother to get out the big guns aka secret service anyway?
I know that faking your ID isn’t a laughing matter legally but it apparently was for the Bush girls’ – they simply arranged it in such a way that they didn’t get punished. Or did they serve jail time? Probation?
The elite know that they should use the big guns (secret service, “suicide”) only when it is absolutely necessary.
Interestingly the law enforcement officers of former heads of state can expect to have a stellar career in business or in government administration. I don’t wonder why.
Clinton doesn’t always have his guards around him. He does trips without them because people like Epstein can provide guards, too.
And the royal reporters are at their desks right now furiously writing anti-Meghan stories. Or….stories about how Meghan did it (in a very expensive bespoke dress while holding Archie all wrong).
Riiiiight.
I’d like to believe that he had enough awareness to know that his premature death was a possibility and took steps to make sure that he didn’t go down alone. Mostly I think he probably believed he would ultimately walk away from the whole thing more or less unscathed due to the powerful people he knew and abetted in the past.
Absolutely the only reason Barr wants to investigate is so they can clean up anything incriminating that they might have missed and if anyone is charged, the AG will make up some connection to the Clinton’s or the Democrats to make it look like they had him offed. The tired theory of the Clinton hit list is already being dragged out again.
Either way, the victims have been cheated out of their day in court, and if he’ll exists he’s burning in the deepest circle of it.
An investigation is mandatory into all inmate deaths that aren’t by well-documented natural causes. Barr isn’t investigating because he wants to; there’s an investigation because they have to. The issue is whether he’ll let the Bureau of Prisons conduct this one without hindrance.
Supposedly his death means that the search warrants can no longer be challenged? I have zero legal knowledge, so that’s just what I have been reading from others online. Any minute now we will be seeing breaking news about a mysterious fire at the NY evidence storage facility…
It also means its open season on him by the press – his death removed any press liability so they can drop their pay loads if they have any.
I am not sure the press will go after him now. Because his rich pedophile friends don’t want to be exposed. Killing a man like Epstein is an attempt to end a story in my opinion. Anybody is free to disagree, of course.
Now that Epstein aka the culprit is dead most people will no longer pay that much attention and the story will be buried.
In Belgium Marc Dutroux kidnapped and abused and trafficked girls for decades. 30 witnesses died within two years – all suicides, of course – and after that the story was dead. All those rich mighty people who had used Dutroux’ services and bought minor sex slaves from him were never put on trial.
I agree it’s very suspicious timing and considering the prisoner, it’s a number of high level suspects. Good riddance but I hate to see all the other co-conspirators go unexposed.
Tin foil hat. Timed perfectly to distract from the gun violence discussion
Honestly, that’s probably part if it. Everyone knew it was coming but why not take full advantage of the timing?
Trump needs a distraction from his efforts to control immigration courts. It was reported today that his administration is taking steps to dissolve the judges’ union, which has been fighting Trump’s efforts to make them kangaroo courts. If he wins, no one will get a fair asylum hearing until he his out of office.
I am so relieved that Bill Barr will oversee a thorough investigation into this ‘suicide.’ Yes, I am. Truly. What? You don’t believe me? Oh, ye of little faith. Come on now, believe in the process. It’s worked so well, so far.
🤨🥴🤥
How convenient…
Someone said it well on twitter: The people who wanted him dead and would have the means? We probably don’t even know their names. It’s terrifying.
Well since he’s not around to object I hope every scrap of evidence gets released. All of it. And there are still his “procurers” to go after. Where is Ghislaine Maxwell? No seriously, where?
Don’t let this story die, sunlight is the best disinfectant here. Keep pushing.
YES! Amen! That horrible monster needs her day in court too!
Maxwell is next, she also knows too much and is currently being sued by one of the victims. No one knows where she is but am sure she’s now in hiding after this. Her father also died under mysterious circumstances.
Strongly agree!!!Expose her for what she is.
Yes to all of this!
Can I hope that JE had a packet of receipts put into the hands of someone trustworthy (or say a lawyer) with instructions to release it to some minor (ie not Murdoch owned) media outlet should something happen to him?
He probably had such exit plans. Probably several. Rich clever man with money and shady dealings does have exit plans. Else he would have gotten busted earlier.
Epstein raped and trafficked girls for years and when he had to stand trial for the first time he got away with a slap on the wrist. He must have plenty of “safety nets” and “exit plans”.
Allegedly he isn’t dead but it is a body double. Not sure but I don’t consider it entirely unlikely.
Maxwell is probably in London, she’s shut her charity down and will probably end up being “hidden” by some eastern European crime family. Apparently she has some major connections there and I’m sure she, like Epstein, has numerous passports under assumed names. She’ll dye her hair, wear glasses and frumpy clothes and vanish into the ether.
I knew this would happen. This is far bigger than most would like to admit. Clinton, Trump and Prince Andrew are just the tip of this massive iceberg. I hope the evidence recovered from that safe are kept under lock and key. Hopefully, other involved parties will still be held accountable. Also, there are still witnesses and Ghislaine Maxwell has yet to be indicted. I hope some justice will still come from all of this. However, with AG Barr at the helm (whose father hired an unqualified Epstein to teach at Dalton) my hopes are not high.
Barr hasn’t ordered anything. Investigations are mandatory when a federal inmate dies of anything other than well documented natural causes.
Not buying TQ ordered MI6 to protect her favourite son, this makes things much much worse for Randy Andy – he needed Epstein to testify that he didn’t supply or witness him having sex with under age girls. Now Andrew has dodgy businessman, alleged pedo and now he’s connected to a suspicious death. Those things will never leave him. If you lie with dogs you get fleas.
My take is that someone who either hasn’t been named publicly or hasn’t had any public evidence released on their relationship with Epstein. Someone is scared. There are many people who could have done this and the ones I am thinking off have connections to the Trump family as how else could they have gotten access. His death is extremely suspicious and has opened its own can of worms.
There is allegedly another ‘well known Prince’ involved, ask yourself who this could be and if they have done this type of thing before? There is also an ex-PM of a country who’s intelligence agencies have done this before and who is currently suing the Daily Fail over an article they wrote about his friendship with Epstein (they printed photos).
Another well known Prince, like Saudi Arabia’s MBS? I could get behind that theory.
Prince Albert of Monaco?
Monaco is even more of a joke than the BRF, they are a mock monarchy and aren’t exactly powerful, they can’t command such a job. I’m sure he had dirty financial dealings with Saudis and Emirate families and laundered quite a bit of money for a lot of people and if some wanted him dead, it’s more likely over his financial ties than the sex trafficking: we’ve seen over and over that people don’t actually care about rape victims or sex workers (even if forced) anyway
Arpeggi those are good points and I was hinting at MBS, esp around what happened to Jamal Khashoggi. And yeah I’m with you on this ‘assisted suicide’ having more to do with Epstein’s very dodgy financial dealings with shady govs and people – he was basically a financial bounty hunter as gov’s asked him to recover stolen money and as such he will know things that powerful people won’t want us plebs to know. Epstein also bragged that he worked for the intelligence agencies, considering he had other identities I would not be surprised he was involved in black op financial scams.
@Arpeggi – totally agree. He and Ghislaine also had financial connections with some Russian and eastern European crime families – they’re scary people and have long tentacles.
Epstein was looking at decades in the can. He was never going to see the light of day again. These prosecutors weren’t looking to cut him any sweetheart deals. If he had anything on Andrew, he’d talk. And he seems to have had plenty on Andrew. Even worse, Andrew was probably still in contact with him, and still taking money from him. Because Andrew is that stupid, arrogant, and greedy.
Very good point: now Andrew will never be convincingly cleared.
Do you mean that Ehud Barak dude for the PM? because yeah that is another possibility, also possible Saudi connections as Epstein had an address there. Maybe a collusion between those and billionaire types, as they all consort with each other to plunder the world and get away with it anyway. God I feel sick.
And our President is retweeting conspiracy theories that a former President and his wife are behind this. I’m so disgusted.
Which immediately made me think that Trump had something to do with this death, to be honest. This kind of deflection fits his larger pattern.
Indeed. I like to call him The Tell Tale Heart.
EXACTLY!!! Projection, projection, projection… whenever he does this it’s because HE is involved in something!
Absolutely. The orange one doth project too much.
“The Tell Tale Heart” is a brilliant summation of Trump.
Nobody on earth believes this is suicide.
Yep projection is Trump’s middle name. Saying the Clinton did it means HE wanted to do it. But he’s too incompetent to have done this. And if the Clinton’s were so good at assassinations, most of their GOP enemies would be dead and HRC would be President!
No, as in all things involving rich and privileged men, follow the money. Epstein showed up in NY with no history but tons of money and managed to befriend a lot of movers and shakers , using their vices against them….
He’s always gone too far, but now he’s gone too far legally. The Clintons need to sue his sorry ass for libel.
Firstly want to say I’m appalled Epstein has been able to evade these latest charges and I hope his co conspirators/abusers can still be pursued.
The UK tabloids haven’t really gone into depth about what was set out in the court files released on Friday about Andrew. They were more focused on a Fergie&Andrew reconciliation. Very telling that Friday’s allegations, fact Andrew visited Epstein after his conviction, Epstein’s loan to Fergie& no confirmation it was paid back, that Epstein was frequent visitor of royal palaces and attended a birthday party for the Queen has resulted in little commentary in this developing Epstein story compared to the multiple TV, radio debates& columns about Vogue.
One paper framed the death of Epstein as bringing “fresh anguish” to Andrew which is very bizarre. Another royal blogger said on twitter the “flip side” of these Andrew/Epstein stories is that the Yorks have done lots of charity work around human trafficking&was plugging Eugenie’s charity!!!!
Leading stories today in tabloids are re-run of Sussex/Cambridge arguments before the wedding, Meghan&Harry wanting to sit together at dinners and breaking “etiquette” and apparently people using Meghan’s image for diet pills&the Palace trying to stop this. Really important stories compared to Epstein. So as predicted some media are trying to use their favourite human shield to distract from the Andrew/Epstein association.
And of course Andrew was with the Queen today on the way to church today& was pictured. Hope this is remembered when talking about Meghan & importance of “optics”.
The wagons are circling around Pedo Andy. Fergie even flew up to join him and TQ at Balmoral. More stories about B & E. Shields are going up.
My first thought was that scene in The Godfather II when Tom Hagen, the consigliere, visited Frank Pentangeli, who was testifying against the Corleones. And a few scenes later, Frank dies by suicide. I saw on Twitter that I was not the only one who thought of that scene (Jamie Lee Curtis also mentioned it).
His very convenient “suicide” was probably met with a big sigh of relief by all the disgusting abusers who Epstein trafficked those young girls to. After that huge data dump naming names it was only a matter of time before Epstein’s demise. I just hope all his secrets don’t go to the grave with him. But I’m sure Barr is ensuring all evidence is being wiped clean during his investigation into the “suicide.”
Also I can definitely believe this was a hit or a powerful associate who wanted Epstein silenced strongly suggested suicide and helped facilitate it. The stakes are obviously high for some powerful individuals& bet Epstein had evidence to implicate them. This episode stinks to high heaven.
Agree someone powerful with a lot to lose helped silence Epstein. It was rumored Epstein’s $$$ came from human trafficking and blackmailing his clients.
Those activities alone would not have made him the money he had nor have given him the kind of access to people he had. Rumours are that he was involved in shady financial dealings with dodgy gov’s and thats how he got the access to the kind of people who were ‘friends’.
If his pedo ‘friends’ were worried then his financial associate must have been terrified if half the conspiracies are true. He had his fingers in many schemes.
CIA, MI6 or Secret Service – take you pick…
Add Mossad to the list, and probably a few criminal groups and some Emirate and Saudi families… Eptsein had financial ties with a lot of people, there were probably hundreds of people who wished him dead; his financial connections are probably as dirty as his human trafficking ones
I’d bet all of em together at this point. It’s a sick, rotting system we live under. I can’t.
This will blow over in a week. There will be some new tragedy or gross remark by Trump to replace it. My only hope is the VICTIMS not the “underaged women” as they are described, get enough of a settlement from his estate to pay for good therapists. I did read Epstein introduced Melania to Trump which is interesting- not surprising though- LOL.
Wanna bet that a remarkable chunk of Epstein’s wealth vanished mysteriously in the last 12-18 monthes?
Pedo Andy is so far down on the list of people that could/should be making headlines in this story.
Sure, it’s interesting to think of the Queen sending 007 in, but my gut says Andy was a minnow in this game … the Sharks are quietly breathing a sigh of relief.
I agree Randy Andy is low hanging fruit, there are much bigger and more powerful sharks in the pool that Epstein played in.
The show Scandal was realllll. Wow.
I think he probably did actually kill himself. Because he knew that if he didn’t he would face some horrid torture at the hands of henchmen paid for by the rich dudes he covered for.
It’s strange the guard that’s was assigned to check on him was not checking on him. I’m sure others in the jail knew the habits of the staff, the prisoners have nothing to do but observe what staff does and knew there were opportunities and when to strike if the $$$$ were right. Who knows if the guard was paid to look the other way or take a bathroom break just at the right time, who knows.
Or the guard was new and nobody knew him and he seems to have no past and no high school pictures and he carries himself like a secret service agent and very fit, too, and he seems to be better educated than all the regular guards …
And because of Epstein’s “suicide” this new guard will get a discipline hearing and after that he will be dishonourably dismissed and then he will vanish and never be found again.
*LOL*
They sure know how to pick them.
Or other story:
This guard will get a discipline hearing and be somewhat punished but his old mother suddenly moves into a new better house … and this guard suddenly has a new very nice car which is a gift from “uncle charlie” …
Or other story:
This guard will get a discipline hearing but he committed “suicide” just the day before the hearing because he couldn’t bear the thought that somebody committed suicide on his watch …
#sosickofit
Anyone who’s surprised by his “suicide” can come buy a bridge from me. I don’t generally buy into conspiracies but I wouldn’t be surprised if Mango Mussolini had his short, stubby fingers in this.
I would not be surprised either.
Yeah, I think they’re all filthy, but of Trump, Clinton, and Andrew, I vote Trump because he’s already a desperate animal backed into a nightmare PR corner and has the most to lose. That’s if it comes down to it being a known big name, as others have pointed out.
I also have Dersho-douche in view; a powerful skeevy lawyer has got to have connections all the way down to skeevy corrections officers and prisoners.
Dershowitz is a likely source, too. I just want to see this play out to the bitter end, regardless of who it takes down. I don’t care if they’re Rep, Dem, or Jesus himself. If they had any part in this sex trafficking ring I want them to suffer.
My heart broke when I heard the news yesterday on behalf of all his victims, living and otherwise who deserve better.
Their healing will be derailed by this. Such destruction of lives Of promise to serve and satisfy the disgusting sexual appetites of pedophile white a-holes who feel that their privilege affords them the right to buy children whose lives are meaningless to them. I hope all the perpetrators involved here burn. To his victims and survivors I am so so sorry.
I don’t believe this man killed himself, not for one second. It was clearly a hit. The “clients” he’s had are some of the richest and most powerful men who all had a reason for him to be kept quiet. I did have to laugh tho…everyone on Twitter was either blaming Trump or the Clintons…personally I think there are some involved, maybe who haven’t even been named yet, that are WAY more powerful who could have done this. And we’ll probably never find out who they are. I just hope the victims are able to somehow get justice. Also where is that Maxwell lady?? She’s just a bad as Epstein imo.
She’s apparently hiding out in London (maybe P Andrew and Fergie are looking after her? LOL!). She’s shut her charity down and likely will disappear down a rabbit hole with a fake passport and new identity gratis the Saudis or eastern European crime families she and Epstein had financial dealings with.
If she’s dumb enough to throw herself on the mercy of Russia, Saudis or crime bosses, she’ll be dead in a ditch within days given how much she knows and how sensitive and sensational the Epstein story is right now. If I were her I’d be fake-passporting my bewigged self to the remote Arctic.
People like this, who have important names to name, should be kept in a window cube in a middle of a mall for everyone to see so that they cannot just suddenly “commit suicide” on a suicide watch.
Also, I believe death is liberation and I’m angry a creep like this “escaped.” I wanted him to have to scrub prison toilets with his toothbrush for the next 99 years. Asshole. Massive creep assholes, everyone involved.
According to news reports, he wasn’t on suicide watch even though he “attempted” suicide just weeks ago. Odd…
I can’t believe this! I’m sure he wanted to be dead, but still….HOW did he manage?! And no video?! Suicide lifted and a few minutes later?! I also read the lights were literally never turned ‘off’ and a guard is right by his cell. Sure, Jan. I’m mad for his victims who wanted their day in court. I hope they still get together and share whatever they want to whoever they want.
IF this was suicide. I doubt that, too.
And IF he is really dead. There are speculations that the corpse doesn’t look like him. See #33.
I don’t think he would have talked, tbh.
This was not suicide.
It was a staged suicide.
He was suicided. That will probably become a real word now.
I’m more inclined to believe that he finally realized none of his famous and powerful friends were going to help him out of this one and he took the easy way out. His type snaps very easily when they perceive a total loss of power and influence and status and I’d bet money he either was told he wasn’t going to be helped or simply that NO ONE contacted him in any way and he figured there was no way out. He relied on them for his self-worth, so losing them meant he was a nothing. But remorse over his actions? Never. I can’t see him even fearing the wrath of some of his shadier connections; I really think he was the type of just end it if he knew he was just going to be a nobody to those types, especially if he was going to be forced to give evidence against them (although from reading about the Saudi/UAE royalty and how they treat people, they ARE frightening and I wouldn’t want to end up in their hands…who’s the wife who recently left her husband because her daughter was going to be married to an hold man? And both of her daughters have been imprisoned after trying to flee? If they were connected to him in any way, he’d probably know a hit was coming one way or the other).
Princess Haya of Jordan is the ruler of UAE’s 2nd wife and their daughters are 12 and 7. He has 2 elder daughters from his first marriage and one of them is under house arrest after trying to flee the country but was caught by the Emirati commando’s who dragged her back to Dubai where its alleged she was tortured as punishment for trying to leave.
You just need to look at the photo’s of the Emirati ruler to see how cruel and evil he is. Its all there in his face.
I dont know though. Im sure he could negotiate with his lawyer for a cushier prison cell/protection if he dropped names and info.
Obviously its still possible that he did kill himself and just couldnt live with the consquences…but I believe someone didnt want to risk their name being said and paid someone on the inside to do the dirty work and make it look like a suicide. Or convinced him to kill himself to save his family or whatever.
Yeah, I’m legitimately fifty-fifty on this. For all the reasons you mentioned plus this was the ultimate F#@% you. The prosecution has to refocus the case, his buddies have not only been outed as pedos but are now also possible hit men and of course his victims are left hanging. He knew it wasn’t going to end well for him and took control in the only way left to him. There was zero shame or remorse.
However, suicide watch or not, someone with this much high level information should have never not been under 24/7 surveillance.
If it was a hit, it was fixed by someone in the shadows. Not the big names we recognize.
Me too. He lost the game and took the easy way out because underneath it all he was a festering child-coward.
Yeah, I think it’s a regular suicide by a coward who knew that everybody was about to find out everything. Apparently this prison is a mess, read an article on slate detailing all sorts of things that are wrong in this prison.
Shameful and disgusting that this was allowed to happen, however it actually went down. I hope the law enforcement officers will be held accountable for letting this man die before properly being brought to trial.
Arrest Ghislaine Maxell now! She was Epstein’s partner in human trafficking, and Epstein was mega-funded by her father, notorious spy Robert Maxell (bagman for mobster Semion Mogilevich). Mogilevich is they guy Trump and Putin actually work for. These victims who have come forward are going to bring down a huge global organized crime network.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/EpsteinBodyDouble?src=hash
since Barr is outraged, this is hmmmmm…..
When I see those pictures …
They really don’t look alike. IF those are pics of Epstein’s corpse.
So that might have been his exit plan this time?
Follow the money! Look where his money went!!!
It will be interesting to see where his money / wealth went or if it is still there.
If he somehow faked his suicide with a body double then it would make sense that he saved a sizeable chunk of his money, too. So what happened to his money / wealth during the last 12 – 18 monthes? If there was a big drop in his wealth then this staged suicide with a body double might be his exit plan this time.
The 1% win again Fuck them
I said it on another post and I’ll say it again here: the (2nd) most powerful corrupt incarcerated man in the world (hello, El Chapo) dies in prison like some mafia informant and police officials declare it a “suicide” . His connection to this underground network of nefarious deeds run by the rich and powerful made him the most important prisoner in America. I am SO furious on so many levels that this happened. This is the sort of thing that happens in Russia. It shouldn’t happen here.
Agree. It’s as if the country is Saudi Arabia now.
Barr’s father was very close with Epstein. Also, Trump was close with him and we’ve seen the lengths Barr goes through to protect Trump. With Barr “looking into the suicide” consider the matter closeted – we’ll never get to the bottom of it.
Bill Barr investigating this is like asking the fox what happened to the chickens!
The main culprit for a hit on Epstein is Trump because Dept of Justice and Barr answers to POTUS. US Bureau of Prisons is under DOJ. Pinning this on a former president is just plain stupid. It puts focus on Trump.
Ghislaine Maxwell is the last one standing and the feds are going after her. She is probably in hiding now, worried that Esptein’s sleazy friends are afraid she’ll talk.
She’s probably dead already.
I am glad he is dead and I doubt that that was suicide. After his first “attempt” at suicide he was put on this “suicide watch” which is supposed to prevent suicide. I bet they did purposefully botch up his first suicide “attempt” in order to make it look like he had been REALLY suicidal … yep, sure. For Epstein this was just a repeat. I bet he intended to blackmail his mighty friends again so that he could get away with some slap on the wrist, again. Why should he have been suicidal? He basically ran a brothel with minor enforced/coerced prostitutes for decades and he had enough dirt on his “friends” aka the “suitors” to get out of jail again. Such men aren’t nervous let alone suicidal. They have dirt on the high and mighty as well as exit plans.
Have they found any hard drives yet? No pictures? If Epstein had intended to blackmail surely there would be pictures?
Epstein’s death was too quick. Considering his crimes he should have suffered longer. A nice long slow cancer which eats up his intestines would have been just right.
Perhaps Ghislaine Maxwell will enjoy this kind of death? Surely two suicides by hanging would look suspicious?
This reminds me of something. It is actually good to know these things:
I remember that case of the Belgian pedophiles: Dutroux. He kidnapped and abused young girls and sold them to other pedophiles. This went on for decades and the high and mighty apparently used his services, too. There were around 30 witnesses in that case. All of them died within 2 years: suicide by throwing yourself in front of a train, suicide by slitting your wrists in a bathtub, suicide by overdose, suicide by hanging, suicide by inhaling fumes from the car’s exhaust pipe and some car accidents and some pub brawls where the other rowdys couldn’t be identified, of course. You get the picture. 30 people committed “suicide” and the story did vanish relatively quickly out of people’s minds.
“He basically ran a brothel with minor enforced/coerced prostitutes for decades and he had enough dirt on his “friends” aka the “suitors” to get out of jail again. ”
Isn’t this what happened the first time he was arrested? When I read he was left free to go to his offices every day,I was speechless.
Andrew riding in the car with TQ whilst grinning like a cheshire cat really disturbed. I know my disapproval of the TQ wont make one lick of difference but my opinion of her really dropped this morning. I am not a royal fan in the strictest sense of the word but I always admired the TQ (work ethic, grace under fire even in the most distressing circumstances etc) but even has a mother, sure there are limits. Maybe she believes her son innocent…
Seeing Andrew grinning whilst going to church of all bloody places….in that moment I wish there really was some just entity taking note who could have struck him down as he entered the building. This is gross beyond words.
The Royal family should have had the pragmatic smarts to send Andrew into hiding for a while. These pics sure do look so WRONG.
It is a case of the RF saying to the masses “let them eat cake “.
About a week ago I wrote about Epstein turning up dead by “suicide” and nothing happening to Andrew. Just watch how quick the news about Andrew and Epstein will disappear from the British Media. As for Ghislain (sp.?) she will not live…though in her case I would guess a suicide by drowning is more likely.
For all the complaining about Meghan and optics by the RRs that grinning picture of Andrew with the Queen today is the worst. The fact that it is not being called out by the UK media is hypocrisy at its most obvious . The Queen was dumb for permitting this to happen and her inability to treat Andrew as a pariah, at least publicly will be another stain on her legacy.
Also Dickie Arbiter moaning about Andrew having the presumption of innocence is pure horsepoo. He’s only pictured with one of the girls and Maxwell and with Epstein post conviction and that’s at minimum having poor taste in friends. I mean if that’s the standard why not have the Queen invite OJ over for a state dinner.
It’s disgusting, isn’t it? You’re not alone on having a low opinion of the Queen. Her constant protection of Andrew through all of his scandals speaks volumes of her. Charles is her goddamn heir and he didn’t get half the cover that Andrew seems to get from her (and Charles was already problematic with his own shady friendships).
Will there still be a public inquiry ? Can this still go to court?
Yes. The prosecutor is still going forward.
Good
@Peanutbutter add to that the billards scene in Eyes Wide Shut with Sidney Pollack. “If you knew the names of those people, I’m not going to name names, you wouldn’t be able to sleep at night.”
This should be huuuuuge news. He was a monster but didn’t deserve to die. People who “helped him commit suicide” should be held responsible but won’t. Other offenders will get away. It’s so terrible that in a such profile case it’s almost always a norm. I’m furious. I need justice.
I think he totally deserved to die, but then again I think death is freedom and I didn’t want him freed. So I wanted him to rot in prison forever.
Some people are so evil there’s nothing good about them. Nothing. He was sewer slime.
The death penalty would’ve been the ultimate sentence. I’m sorry his victims won’t get to watch a verdict handed down. That’s a tragedy. However there are silver linings. He’s dead. He won’t cost the system money with housing, food, court, etc. His life is over, and though it is gravely sad that his victims don’t get the full gamut of justice, he is gone for good. And that’s a nice silver lining to me.
His conspirators should not be let off, but I’m afraid they will be.
Giuliani wants to know what the camera shows? The answer you already know, is nothing, dumbass.
I lived in NYC when Guiliani was mayor, he’s such a clown.
Can we make a survey / poll?
1. Do you believe that Epstein committed suicide? Y/N
2. Do you believe that Epstein was murdered and it was made to look like suicide? Y/N
3. Do you think the Clintons are relieved that Epstein is dead? Y/N
According to comments from some of Andrew’s defenders in the Fail he has nothing to worry about since the age of consent in the UK is 16 and the victim was 17 at the time. First off, wasn’t he in New York or elsewhere in the US at the time? Regardless, it speaks volumes if he as a middle aged adult thinks it’s “ok” to have sex with a teenager,,,,
Although the victim was “old enough” she was a minor enforced/coerced prostitute.
Underage prostitution is a crime.
Enforced/coerced prostitution is a crime, too.
The incident happened in Florida where the age of consent is 18 (i think) so it was statutory rape as she was underage. Why would the UK age of consent have anything to do with something that happened in the US where its different laws etc..
This is the Fail spinning it to make it look less fkd up than it actually is – TQ’s favourite son is an ‘alleged’ pedo and a rapist. Andy grinning for the paps was disgusting, he thinks he’s scot free now – I hope the victim goes after him direct. Also, IIRC the documents that were unsealed on Friday wasn’t all of them – there were more and some of the testimony from other people was redacted. Also the Feds seized so much evidence so if I were him I would not get too confident, its not over.
Although Epstein now can’t testify, what about all the evidence that was seized at his property? All the cooperating he allegedly did with the FBI 10 years ago? I get that his death prevents a lot of new info from being revealed, but surely there is still a lot of strong evidence that can be used in court to go after the others?
The more I learn sbout all the ‘coincidences’ surrounding this, the more it all smells. the sheets used here are like paper, the guards didn’t do required check on this particular night..if they say the cameras weren’t working, that’ll be the clincher. The fact that barr, who has his own connection and is corrupt as they come, can control the investigation does not make me hopeful about learning the truth.
I think Eppstein was an asset of mostly Israeli and probably also Saudi arabian Intelligence. He built his network with the funds of a government.
Ghislaines father certainly was an Israeli asset.
And it fits the mo of intelligence agencies.
Collect blackmail material of powerful and rich men. Senators, CEOs, governours,Presidents, Princes etc. through a dependent puppet. Create situations, in which you can excessively collectand document tons of blackmail material..aka at Eppstein’s orgy-island. Apply pressure as needed to achieve desired outcome.
Ghislaine was probably his handler.
All nations spy on each other in fluctuating degrees and regardless of official “friend” status.
The Israeli intelligence is one of the most active in the US. Well, next to the Russians and Chinese of course, lol.
The question is how clever and how vengeful was Eppstein truly?
He must have known his time was up. He knew with what kind of people he dealt with.
So, did he have a “Fuck you” backup plan. should he end up dead? Will some newspaper or journalist get a package full of rape videos that will expose those sick psychopaths?
I hope so.