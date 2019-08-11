Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in jail, there’s already an investigation into it

Embed from Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein is dead. He killed himself, or so they claim. He was 66 years old and was facing up to 45 years in prison for his years of criminal activity, which included multiple charges of human trafficking. For decades, he raped, abused, assaulted and manipulated girls and young women, within the United States and on his private island. No one knows the extent of his crimes, and no one knows how he made his fortune. His death by “suicide” robs his many victims of answers, and it robs his victims of their day in court, to tell their stories.

On July 23rd, Epstein was found “injured” in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which is where he’s been held since his arrest. His lawyers had asked for Epstein to be released on any kind of strict house-arrest sort of deal, but they were turned down because federal agents had already found at least one of his “other” passports (with another name). He was a major flight risk. Anyway, the July 23rd injury was reportedly self-inflicted, although I didn’t buy that explanation at the time. Epstein was put on suicide watch after that… but the suicide watch was mysteriously lifted on Friday. Because of the bizarre timing on the suicide watch being lifted and the fact that this was an in-custody death for federal authorities, AG Bill Barr has already announced that there will be an investigation into what happened. Senators want answers too.

Epstein’s death came as 2000 pages of documents related to the case were unsealed by a federal court. Friday evening, the British papers were already full of stories about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein and Epstein’s victims. Reportedly, the documents contain additional information about Andrew’s criminal behavior with one of the trafficked girls under Epstein’s control. One of Andrew’s victims is Virginia Roberts, who was 17 at the time she was trafficked to Prince Andrew, and Johanna Sjoberg, who said that Andrew assaulted her in 2001 in Epstein’s townhouse. The headlines about Andrew were getting bad. So… yeah, interesting timing. *cough*

