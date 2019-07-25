Jeffrey Epstein was found ‘injured’ in his jail cell, no one knows what happened

Jeffrey Epstein is still being detained in the Metropolitan Correctional Center. His lawyers asked for bail, they asked for Epstein to be released under strict house-arrest conditions, but they were denied. Mostly because the federal authorities uncovered at least one fake passport and a lot of cash around Epstein’s New York home. Plus, he has access to private planes and he has blackmail info on so many power players, so… yeah, flight risk. So Epstein stays in jail for the time being. And that’s where he was assaulted on Tuesday:
Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found injured in his New York City jail cell on Tuesday. Nearly three weeks after he was first arrested for allegedly sex-trafficking girls as young as 14, the businessman was discovered lying in a fetal position with marks on his neck in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center, NBC 4 reports. Epstein, 66, was said to have been semi-conscious at the time guards discovered him, according to the local outlet.
Though it was not clear how he was injured, Radar Online reports that the medical emergency, which happened in the early morning of July 23, was a result of a suicide attempt.
An assault on Epstein by another inmate is also being investigated as a possible cause of his injuries, sources told to NBC 4. Nicholas Tartaglione, a former Westchester County police officer who was accused of killing four men in an alleged cocaine distribution conspiracy and then burying their bodies in his Otisville yard, is reportedly being investigated for allegedly attacking Epstein, NBC 4 reports. Tartaglione’s attorney, however, denied that his client attacked Epstein and tells PEOPLE that he is being framed after making a complaint in court earlier this week about the “deplorable conditions” at Metropolitan Correctional Center.
“Any suggestion that Mr. Tartaglione assault anyone is a complete fabrication,” attorney Bruce Barket says. “This story is being leaked to retaliate against Mr. Tartaglione for complaining to the court about the deplorable conditions at the MCC.”
Do you think it was a suicide attempt? I do not. I don’t think men like Jeffrey Epstein possess the self-awareness needed for shame or feelings of guilt or wretchedness. But I do believe that other prisoners and hell, even some of the guards, would totally beat the sh-t out of Epstein. I’m not saying it’s right or that I agree with it or anything, just that I 100% believe that fellow inmates or guards on a power trip would assault a guy like Jeffrey Epstein. I also feel nothing about that – I’m too ambivalent to even do a cursory “well, it’s not right!” speech. I feel sorry for the babies being kept in cages at the border. I don’t feel sorry for Epstein.
MI6?
UK foreign intelligence? No.
It’s simpler than that.
👏👏
I wouldn’t be surprised if one or more of his highly placed friends (Trump? Clinton? Dershowitz?—you pick) put out a hit on Epstein. Why wouldn’t that despicable jailbird sing for a deal?
when you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras.
if he didn’t do it to himself, he’s a noted pedophile in prison, so he’s got a target on his back. more than that, MI6 wouldn’t have failed – he’d be dead.
It’s really not unusual for prisoners to figure out how to leave marks on their necks in order to claim strangulation and get a hospital visit.
My thoughts exactly. I believe he did it himself for attention first, another person in the jail second, and then suicide attempt third. He’s trying to get himself in a better position, and claiming his jail cell is too dangerous to stay in is the first step.
Agreed.
That was my first thought.
I’m thinking it’s a ploy
How about pics of him with Clinton not just trump.
Trump was friends w him? Talk about a lack of morals POTUS. Bad enough a p0rn star, Epstein too?
Why is a p0rn star “bad enough”? She wasn’t hurting anyone.
Clinton is not the president at the moment
I think it would be a good idea to show pics of Epstein with all his famous friends – especially those who visited him at home or on his private island(s) and those who flew in his bordell-with-minor-enforced-prostitutes airplane.
That would include Clinton.
It’s really nice to hear that Jeffrey’s enjoying prison so far. I hope things only get more uncomfortable for him.
And Alan Dershowitz. And a bunch of other people whose names we don’t know yet but whose faces we probably recognize….
Because Trump is president?
So exhausted with the Trumpkins saying but but but…CLINTON all the time. Really, have you nothing better?
To answer your question: nope.
Why would he not be in solitary confinement? From my understanding, child predators do not fare well in prison.
I wondered the same thing. In my state in Australia, child predators, convicted or not, are placed into protective custody once apprehended, charged, and finally, convicted. This goes for some perpetrators of other particularly heinous crimes, too. It’s a totally different society in these places, and does not necessarily mean they are safe from other inmates with imagination and a hatred for rock spiders.
There is a pecking order in the jails and those who sexually abuse children are at the bottom of it. They are usually in protective custody here in Canada for that reason. And do you know what the favourite TV show is in those wings? Toddlers and Tiaras.
I believe that it could have been a suicide attempt. These guys fear nothing more than taking responsibility for their own actions. He has never had to face a consequence before and likely has zero coping skills.
I agree that it could be a suicide attempt. If the Feds seized all of his blackmail material, there is no one who can get him a sweetheart non-prosecution deal this time. He has lost all of his leverage.
I wonder if he did it himself to try to get transferred somewhere else.
Suicide attempt is likely if he pity’s himself and sees himself as the victim in all of this which very well could be the case. A hit on him would seem likely as well. You know what they say tho…don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.
The higher ups are not going to allow him to name names, so a hit may not be too unlikely.
I agree with the hit on him.. there are far to many big names that would come out of this if it really unravels. Don’t get me wrong though- I hope it DOES unravel.
While I don’t care what happens to Epstein, if this was an attack vs suicide it makes you wonder if there was staff looking the other way. Similar to Whitey Bulger’s death; both were high profile and supposedly in protective custody yet somehow another prisoner could not only access them but also had the tools to kill/cause harm? Also like Bulger, being a Federal facility, officials know what happened and unlikely the general public will ever know the full story.
From the little man’s point of view it looks like this: serial pedophile criminal gets away with his pedo sex crimes because he knows a lot of rich and influential people. And the legal system fails to jail him despite overwhelming evidence.
Why not give justice a helping hand? Nobody has seen anything … sure. They all closed their eyes when they supported justice
Or Epstein tried to blackmail himself out of prison just like last time when he got away with a slap on the wrist type of sentence. But this time he went to far and those he tried to blackmail into helping him … well, they taught him how much power they actually wield and that he isn’t safe from them not even in jail.
Cause if Epstein really blackmailed rich and influential people then from their point of view his sudden death would be beneficial for them. He couldn’t blackmail them any more and the public would be satisfied about his death.
This makes me wonder though – if he was successfully blackmailing the rich and powerful, he must have had physical evidence of their crimes to hold over them, right? Photos, videos, etc. Otherwise, how would he squeeze so many millions out of someone for simply his word about their crimes? And if that’s the case, wouldn’t the police now have most of that evidence in their possession? He wouldn’t have much to hold over anyone if the authorities already have proof of their abuses.
My sympathies will always be for the children and adults he trafficked as it relates to this specific situation. He robbed the childhood of so many. It’s horrifying and disgusting.
I mean, either someone involved with the children who had been assaulted might have slipped some cash some way. Or maybe it’s someone trying to prevent him implicating one of the high profile dudes involved any further.
I think he’s probably an absolute coward who’d rather die at his own hands than face any kind of punishment, but at the same time I really don’t think he feels bad or that he feels like he’ll be in any real trouble. I think he’s probably in the Lori Laughlin school of denial.
child rapists tend not to do well in prisons..I want to have empathy but he raped and trafficked children so I can’t feel much for him other than anger and a hope that he finally sees some real consequences.
So, he either tried to harm himself and is using another thug as a scapegoat.
He legit was attacked by said thug because he is a child rapist and child rapists don’t do well in prison.
Or he offered to pay the guy or set up his family once he gets out of prison. Epstain would be arrogant enough to believe that he is getting out of prison.
The only thing I do know is that I hope he gets an infection that leads to all his limbs falling off.
Not to be too crazy but he’s also a huge threat to so many if he talks, so maybe a hit? What weird times we live in…
I’ve had similar thoughts as well…
Me too. Powerful people want him dead and his life would be cheap in a prison “suicide.”
Trying to find sympathy for him… and I got nothing.
Pedophile, pimp, and blackmailer? I would imagine there are more than a few dads in there who wouldn’t hesitate to mete our their version of justice.
It’s not right, but I also struggle to feel terrible about it. My well of sympathy seems to have found a limit.
He’s a coward who unlikely didn’t have the guts to make a real attempt, he likely self inflicted those wounds to get attention and maybe transferred to somewhere with ‘better’ or more relaxed conditions.
Right. I believe he was trying for some sympathy or hospital time or both.
Suicide attempt.
Although sexual predators don’t fare well in the general population, I believe this was a suicide attempt because of the timing. Suicides in inmates are most likely to occur: when denied bail; when first convicted; after lost appeals; and right before release.
Self inflicted. Trying to get out.
THIS !!!!!
Yep. This was my first and only thought when I read about it.
he’s fishing for a transfer. hope he’s pissing blood.
Deliberately botched suicide attempt or faked assault – just enough to get a couple of days in hospital and then have his lawyer re-argue for him to be released on bail as a result of the duress of him being in prison.
Or he knows he’s not getting out of this and wanted to end things on his own terms. A control thing. Not letting “the man” and his victims obtain justice.
1. He’s genuinely suicidal. NOPE he’ll go to the bitter end expecting to buy or bargain his way out of it. Hopelessness isn’t part of the equation for him.
2. He faked it for attention and pity. Very possible and I hope it doesn’t work.
3. A guard or inmate took the opportunity for a consequence-less beat down. Possible, not terribly tragic.
4. Someone powerful that he has dirt on put a hit on him. Absolutely possible and the SOLE reason I think he should be better protected. He knows a lot of nasty things about a lot of powerful people and the longer he’s put away the more likely he is to spill. If he’s killed, a lot of vile people will escape consequences.
Solution: stick him in solitary.
I’d go for a guard and/or other inmate payoff. MCC is a federal prison. He was already in protective custody, heavily monitored by guards and cameras and other inmates would not have access to him unless, like Whitey Bulger not so long ago, he was “accidentally” left alone or his cell left unsecured. And watching too many episode of Bones, CSI, etc., if suicide attempt it’s not likely he’d be in a fetal position when found.
Ditto on all those. My instinct is it’s him faking a suicide attempt to “prove” why he should have been on house arrest. I feel like if it was a hit, he’d be dead. But maybe it was a warning.
Whatever the case, he deserves to rot in jail the rest of his life, and I hope all the other monsters who did this with him come to light, whoever they are.
i agree. a hit wouldn’t miss.
I have no feelings whatsoever about this, except that i want him to stay alive long enough for him to name names and take all those monsters down with him. And his victims deserve their day in court.
Yup. That was my thought – “oh no MFer, you’re not getting out of this one.”
EXACTLY! i know why people would go after him in prison but we need him to face trial and name names. prison can and certainly will do its thing to him after that.
#ThoughtsAndPrayers
Strip him down and put him in solitary. If he is a danger to himself he won’t have anything to hurt himself with and if he is being physically threatened he will be cut off from the general population. Problem solved. I’m usually anti-solitary confinement as it has been shown to essentially be a form of psychological torture but for Epstein I will make an exception.
Surprised it took this long for someone to go after an “alleged” child molester.
The photo with Trump is most important since he’s currently president (and I assume this website has to pay a photo service for each shot they use), but Trump, Clinton, and anyone else involved should be sharing a cell with him. Also it’s good to see a prominent *white* guy in jail for sexual violence.
No. They need to make sure he doesn’t even sneeze wrong until he is properly investigated, and everyone connected with him is taken down too. He shouldn’t be getting injured or injuring himself.
If he dies, nothing happens, everyone and everything is protected. Everyone scurries back under their rocks and another guy – another more careful guy – takes Epstein’s place.
I don’t care about him, or sympathize but any foul play on him now gets a lots of evil people of the hook. He’s the tip of the iceberg but him being compromised now undermines any serious investigation and shutdown of his and his friend’s activities.
You mean ‘indifferent’ not ‘ambivalent.’
Just scrolled thru the articles on here and see the requisite Leo story but I have a question about what I’m not seeing anywhere on the internet. Why aren’t there pics and stories of Dicaprio and Epstein? Epstein was at one time like half owner of Victoria Secret (or something like that) and is said to have used that connection to lure aspiring models into his other activities. Dicaprio is also extremely well known for his Victoria Secret model connections and rumors about him pimping those girls out have been around for years. Those types of rumors are now starting to get floated on the current girl who BTW also got her start modeling for Victoria Secret. These two men have the same penchant for barely legal girls, from the same pool, and with similar pimping rumors but not one story about them together…ODD. I’m not even sure the recent marriage/pregnancy rumors are to push the movie, in that regard it seems unnecessary and actually counter intuitive given peoples increasing disgust towards it. The nature of this recent PR might be a cover for something else entirely.
It was a failed suicide attempt as he is very likely decompensating psychologically. If it were a hit he’d be dead because a skilled professional would get the job done right unlike a dumbass sex offender.
I think orders from the top were circulated to guards to really rough him up and it served as an official warning to keep him quiet with regard to others involved such as Prince Andrew. Epstein knows it’s a warning. They’re (the 1%) are not messing around with Epstein.
I’m surprised he’s still alive actually.