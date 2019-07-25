Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House committees was kind of a bummer

I saw the bots and the Deplorables going all-out yesterday on Twitter and in the comment sections of various news and gossip outlets, including this one. It was clear that the Russians and Russian-adjacents had their talking points in hand, and they were going to spread the “No Collusion!” gospel far and wide. That being said, not all of the criticism of Robert Mueller’s testimony before two House committees came from bots and Deplorables. Some of that criticism came organically, from people just tuning in and seeing Mueller’s performance. His voice seemed weak at times, he seemed slightly hard of hearing and he just seemed rusty with the whole “testifying before Congress” thing. I mean, he is 74 years old and he was retired when he was appointed special counsel. But still, he seemed to not be hyper-aware of every single piece of the so-called Mueller Report. We knew that Mueller didn’t write the report all by himself, but it sometimes felt mid-hearing that he had only read a staffer’s outline of the report.
Of course Trump and his staffers tweeted dumb sh-t throughout Mueller’s testimony and Politico reported that White House staffers felt “euphoria” over Mueller’s poor performance. That probably would have been the story no matter what, because Trump and his minions did such a good job of clouding the real news from the report months ago. So what did Mueller really say during his testimony before the House committees?
“It was not a witch hunt,” Mueller said during testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, part of a grueling, six-hour day of questioning by lawmakers about the findings of his report. “It was not a hoax,” he said later, a word Trump often uses to describe the Russia probe. Mueller repeatedly affirmed evidence he gathered that Trump took actions to impede his investigation, and he refuted Trump’s claim that the report showed “no obstruction” and “no collusion” — a term Mueller said he didn’t even explore because it’s not a legal term. It was a bright spot for Democrats who struggled to get Mueller to all but accuse Trump of committing a crime.
“The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed,” Mueller told the House Judiciary Committee, adding that Trump could theoretically be indicted after he leaves office. He added, “We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”
He also indulged many of Democrats’ characterizations of Trump campaign officials’ conduct during the 2016 election. At one point, Mueller even panned the president’s own statements, including his encouragement of WikiLeaks’ disclosures of hacked Democratic emails.
“Problematic is an understatement in terms of what it displays, giving some hope or some boost to what is and should be illegal activity,” Mueller said of Trump’s repeated praise for WikiLeaks both on Twitter and at his rallies.
Mueller later walked back his most explosive testimony, after initially suggesting that he didn’t indict Trump because of a technical Justice Department policy — a crucial reversal that marked an unsteady day of testimony.
“The reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of [a Justice Department] opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) asked.
“That is correct,” responded Mueller, who declined a chance to retract his comments when pressed later by Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.). Mueller, however, corrected himself during the second portion of his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, saying, “That is not the correct way to say it.”
There was a lot of gasping over the statement about why Mueller didn’t indict Trump, but as Politico notes, Mueller halfway took it back. I’ll be real: I don’t think Mueller’s testimony was some amazing moment for the Democratic party or for the American republic. I also don’t believe that the Republicans currently celebrating Mueller’s poor performance really understand anything that’s actually happening. I also think that Dems need to work a new f–king plan for how we discuss and deal with Trump and all of his criminal and treasonous behavior. Mueller isn’t saving us. Impeachment is a non-starter. So Dems better come up with some better plans.
I feel bad that he was trashed so badly. I can see why he was reluctant to testify. I think he was caught off guard by the Republican reps’ grandstanding for Trump and the deplorables and their shrill attempts to discredit him. It was horrific to watch and hear them do everything but focus on the substance of the report. Most of them didn’t even pretend to care about Russian intereference that Mueller says is happening as we speak.
It was a sh^tshow, mostly because the GOP knows how to manipulate the narrative and the media like no one else. I mean, how can his “performance” have been panned so much, while Brett Kavanaugh’s insane histrionics got a pass? Not to mention the “optics” of Trump’s incoherence have almost never been as much a story as Mueller’s testimony was yesterday.
Facts truly don’t matter any more.
Exactly
I can’t believe he let them do that to him. He’s got a lot of self control. I would have have screamed “he’s guilty of obstruction, impeach!” into the mike and walked out. Because I believe that is how he truly feels.
It was impressive to me that he stood up for his staff when they were being maligned, but so telling that he didn’t push back hard when he was accused of impropriety. He’s a throwback, a guy who believes you don’t do that. He was the right man for the job, but not the right man for the job in this crazy time.
I feel bad for all the facebook types, the wine moms and etc., who believed in grifters like Seth Abramson and the Krassensteins and really thought a life-time bureaucrat was going to act like a character from a film.
Lol. Please. Is that you Ivanka?
…?
What?
The importance of Mueller’s incredibly damning report has been hobbled by grifters like Louise Mensch, the Krassensteins, Seth Abrahmson, and others out to make a buck and get some followers. Their constant lunatic claims, like Steve Bannon being on death row for treason (???) set beyond unrealistic expectations.
I think I get what you’re saying @Kittenheels. A lot of people were expecting a “you cant handle the truth” moment yesterday, and we were never going to get that.
Apologies, KittenHeels. I guess I assumed most people, including the FB moms you mentioned, dismissed Mensch and the Krassensteins as being as kooky as some of the right wingers. I don’t know anyone who truly thought Mueller was going to save the day yesterday (except maybe Eric who used to come here, haven’t seen his name in quite a while). So to me you sounded like Don Junior and the others so gleeful about Mueller’s less than stellar delivery yesterday. The content of his report is pretty damning but everyone seems to be either denying that or overlooking that. Admittedly I’m touchy, wondering how the f^ck we will ever combat the right’s utter disregard for truth.
Not at all.
I thought Mueller did as I expected, and I feel incredibly sad that some people have been misled and lied to about what could have happened. Like Becks1, anything short of him having some Pacino moment and flipping the table before storming off was always going to be treated as a disappointing fizzle, which is unfair.
I don’t blame people who have been led down the garden path – everyone is trying to be more civically engaged and that’s obviously a good thing! – but there are so many ostensibly on “the left” who are spinning tall tales to create clickbait and it’s basically like getting your health advice from Goop.
Devin Nunes’ denial that Russian interfered in our elections was irresponsible, indecent, and a slap in the face to every intelligence officer in the US.
I loathe him, so much.
i think it was a man who supervised a bunch of lawyers in a huge investigation with a million threads that resulted in a ton of indictments and off-shoot investigations. he was in a lose lose situation where if he slammed trump he looked like a democratic operative and if he stuck to the fact – he was a bummer. As Adam Sewer of the atlantic pointed out on twitter – “mueller testified the president and his campaign welcomed russian interference, benefited from it, tried to deflect blame from russia, then tried to block the investigation. the best newspapers in america are reviewing the hearing like a bad episode of game of thrones” i tend to agree.
What I heard was that they were offered and accepted help from Russia. That trump and staff obstructed justice. And that trump can be charged when he leaves office. What part of that is good for trump?
And the report detailed they were all too stupid to fully grasp what they were doing was illegal on a grand scale. Ugh…
There’s a difference between can and should. Had mueller said trump should be charged, I would take it as a win…but that’s not what he said.
Trump could possibly be charged – but with Barr’s dismissal it’s highly unlikely. I know people want to hang their hat on it but I’ll say what I said months ago, when people thought the whole Trump family would end up in jail, etc. – they won’t. They’ll slip out of it like they have every other thing in their lives. Trump will not be charged with a crime, not for the rest of his life. I’d bet the farm on it.
The ship truly has sailed. I do somewhat feel bad for Mueller – he’s a rock-ribbed G-Man straight out of 1989, living in a 2019 world.
I got the impression that Mueller was terrified. Or drugged. Maybe I’ve been watching too much of The Americans.
Um…. what?
He’s a government guy and a lawyer. He’s also in his 70s. He’s used to carefully, slowly, deliberately answering questions.
He led the FBI post 9/11. I don’t think some uninformed congresspeople are going to scare him.
He did call Trump “Trimp” and seemed pretty out of it. I don’t think wondering if something was going on with him is that ridiculous.
He misspoke saying a man’s name once. Watch any of the people who had to do 7+ hours of testimony – it happens. He sounded like he has in every other appearance on the Hill that we have footage of.
And cui bono, anyway? Do you think someone slipped something in his water or something?
I thought it was pretty good. It didn’t make for good TV; this wasn’t like James Comey’s testimony from last year. But it was informative. Of course its hard when the reps (on both sides) are like “look at this line from page 151 and tell me the context.”
I kept rolling my eyes at how the Republicans tried so hard to discredit the actual investigation. If you (Rs) think the results are so good for Trump, why are you trying to discredit the investigation itself? Maybe we should have another one?
But overall, while there were no bombshells, I thought Mueller made clear what he has tried to make clear for some time now. The Russians interfered in 2016, and they are doing it again. They wanted Trump to win. Trump is not “innocent.” The report was not an exoneration.
Mueller wasn’t going to sit there and say, “you know what, let me help you draft the articles of impeachment.”
I think in general Mueller is the product of a different time and I think he has been caught off guard by how little the Rs care for the rule of law.
thank god it wasn’t like comey. he came off like a grandstanding college kid in their first public debate. his predilection for attention grabbing stunts is one of the reasons we have trump so i’d much rather have mueller’s one word answers!!!
But without Comey’s testimony, we never would have gotten the iconic line “Lordy I hope there are tapes!!!!”
thank god it wasn’t like comey. he came off like a grandstanding college kid in their first public debate. his predilection for attention grabbing stunts is one of the reasons we have trump so i’d much rather have mueller’s one word answers!!!
Robert Mueller was never going to “save” us.
It was up to the Dems and Nancy Pelosi to hold Trump accountable. But, as usual, they are totally useless. This is why people were against Pelosi becoming speaker. She’s just like Biden–where they think that the Republicans will feel shame over having Trump as the face of their party. They can’t see that the Republicans feel zero shame, because all of this has allowed them to seize power and do what ever the f**k they want with zero consequences. They LOVE Trump and everything he stands for. They just don’t like his delivery.
But you know who does love his delivery? The media. Which is why they were “disappointed” with Mueller’s. It wasn’t loud enough for them. They treated this testimony like some kind of performance.
So Trump will get away with criminal behavior, Russia will continue to mess with out democracy, the media will continue to cover all of Trumps antics 24/7 and he’ll be re-elected in 2020. This is not up for debate. This will happen.
I agree with your whole post. Nothing will happen, Trump will continue to get away with his crimes and be re-elected in 2020. I’m truly afraid for our future, especially my special
needs sons.
This tweet explains what I think was going on with Mueller’s testimony. In addition to having trouble hearing he was being extra careful to use the exact right words and not go beyond the report.
https://twitter.com/11kelleyk/status/1154194588502020097?s=21
Also, as I said yesterday, Mr. Mueller is an honorable man, most certainly taken aback by the screaming banshees the Republicans have become. Collins, Gaetz, Gohmert, Jordan, et al put on disgusting performances in fealty to the toad squatting in the WH and the brain dead trumpanzees ate it up. None of them-the congressmen, the trumpanzees, the toad-are fit to lick the soles of Mr. Mueller’s shoes.
Gaetz and Jordan particularly are so utterly loathsome.
DUI Gaetz and Gym Jordan-perfect representatives of the Republican Party.
Yes, Jerusha. People are panning him for declining to answer certain questions, when he said upfront there were many things he couldn’t speak to because of ongoing investigations. Not to mention that AG Barr himself instructed him to stick to the report itself. You could tell some of the Republicans thought they’d had a gotcha moment when he didn’t answer something, when his refusal made it clear that the subject was still being investigated elsewhere.
The smug, snarky disrespectful tone that Gym Jordan reserves for people who can run circles around him intellectually and morally just kills me every time. He’s garbage. Don’t even get me started on Gaetz.
This man has served his country his entire life, with an impeccable record, and came out of retirement to do so again. He’s entitled to feel a little annoyed and I, for one, am glad he was calm and measured. This was never going to get us anywhere. It was to get him to state ON RECORD that Trump et al are lying about everything he reported.
This headline is another disappointing headline among many this morning. I don’t get the criticism of Mueller at all. He was not performing because he is not an actor, a gymnst or a clown. He is a lawyer who was behaving like a lawyer. Why were people expexting him to act like he was in an Aaron Sorkin movie/tv show? This is riduiculous and irresponsible.
The substance of his testimony and not how he delivered the message should be the focal point of every discussion about what Mueller did yesterday. He confirmed in public that Dump, the idiot racist (first of his shitty name), and the racists who work for him, are lying liars who lied. He confirmed that Dump is a criminal and all the people that worked for him are criminals, but the most important take away from those hearings is that the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES IS A CRIMINAL. A criminal who can be prosecuted once he is out of office.
If you subscribe to the NYTimes just stop it. Stop it right now. I don’t know what’s happened to it, but it’s not the same paper it used to be.
https://twitter.com/philippereines/status/1154192030752477185?s=21
I used to subscribe to the Wall Street Journal (I know, I hate my money going to Murdoch, but it was essential for work), The Washington Post, and the NYT.
Cancelled the WSJ subscription years ago and gave up on the NYT last year. I can get all the information about what awful nonsense take the NYT is spewing just seeing what people on Twitter say. They tried so hard to be “fair” and “balanced” that they went round the swingset.
Dems need to get their act together and present some good political ideas instead of just focussing on the con and themselves. Republican voters don’t CARE about Trumps crimes, they will vote for him or any other GOP candidate anyway. Dems will only have a chance when they focus on uniting their party and getting a strong, authentic candidate.