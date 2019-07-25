UK cosmetic surgeon claims that Duchess Kate had ‘baby Botox’ recently

Wow. As you can see from this Instagram, British cosmetic surgeon Dr. Munir Somji claims that the Duchess of Cambridge has had “baby Botox.” The side-by-side is brutal… but are these claims really anything new? I’ve been saying that Kate gets Botox and fillers for years, even before her first pregnancy. Cosmetic work – mostly injectibles – were all part of Kate’s royal makeover around her engagement and then wedding to Prince William. Dr. Somji wrote on IG:

Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox. Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple… There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor. Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow. The magic of baby Botox is that it does not leave you feeling so heavy and provides you with a subtle reduction of lines as well as a better eyebrow position. Now 90% of my patients have baby Botox and are happy even at 3-4 months post treatment

[From Somji’s Instagram]

If this led you to believe that Dr. Somji was claiming that Kate is one of his clients, you were absolutely supposed to get that impression. This wasn’t just a rando plastic surgeon using Kate as an example of what he could do his clients, Somji was actually trying to convince people that he injects Kate’s face with Botox. Which… probably isn’t true, if he’s putting that sh-t on Insta. So Kensington Palace issued a statement of denial!!

In a statement to The New York Post, a spokesman for Kensington Palace says that the Dr. Medi Spa post is “categorically not true” and “in addition, The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.” So-called “baby” Botox involves injecting multiple amounts of the botulinum toxin into the face to paralyze the underlying muscles. It is designed to create a subtle, more natural look. Asked whether Kate Middleton is indeed a client of Dr. Medi Spa — a mere 10-minute drive from her home in Kensington Palace — the clinic was coy. “We wouldn’t be able to disclose whether she is a client or not,” marketing manager Sammy Curry tells The Post. “We have non-disclosure agreements where we can’t disclose our high-end clients. We absolutely can’t comment at all that she has come to us.” She said Dr. Somji posted Kate’s photos to Instagram because: “He thought it was a good comparison picture to use to show the effects of Botox and obviously baby Botox which he does himself. He just wanted to show the transformation that it can create and obviously how it can be used for subtle results and how it’s really good for anti-aging.” She explains that baby Botox is the same as Botox, but the way it is injected is different. It is deposited in smaller measures in more sites along the forehead and around the mouth than normal. “This gives the effect of Botox, but you won’t have the frozen look,” adds Curry. “You will get expression in your face. It’s good as a starting point off with Botox because it has more subtle results than going into a normal procedure of Botox.” As for Dr. Somji using the expression “Our Kate” she claims that she thinks he is referring to “The UK’s Kate,” not the spa’s Kate as such.

[From Page Six]

Shady AF and funny AF too. I mean, who is really going to argue that Kate isn’t getting tweaked with injectibles every so often? It’s been obvious for a while, and truly, it’s her personal choice and it’s fine. But the issue is whether she’s a client of this particular clinic… near her home. Please. When Kate gets ‘toxed, she’s going to the best clinic in all of London, some place with multiple private entrances and exits and a million NDAs. She’s going to a place which would never put her business on Insta.

Also: CB just told me that she thinks Kate’s Botox is really good quality. I agree for the most part – Kate doesn’t have “LA Face” or “Real Housewife Face.” She just looks fresher and brighter, never completely frozen. That’s probably a combination of Botox, fillers, lasers and top-of-the-line skincare, etc.