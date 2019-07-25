UK cosmetic surgeon claims that Duchess Kate had ‘baby Botox’ recently

Wow. As you can see from this Instagram, British cosmetic surgeon Dr. Munir Somji claims that the Duchess of Cambridge has had “baby Botox.” The side-by-side is brutal… but are these claims really anything new? I’ve been saying that Kate gets Botox and fillers for years, even before her first pregnancy. Cosmetic work – mostly injectibles – were all part of Kate’s royal makeover around her engagement and then wedding to Prince William. Dr. Somji wrote on IG:
Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox. Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple… There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor. Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow. The magic of baby Botox is that it does not leave you feeling so heavy and provides you with a subtle reduction of lines as well as a better eyebrow position. Now 90% of my patients have baby Botox and are happy even at 3-4 months post treatment
If this led you to believe that Dr. Somji was claiming that Kate is one of his clients, you were absolutely supposed to get that impression. This wasn’t just a rando plastic surgeon using Kate as an example of what he could do his clients, Somji was actually trying to convince people that he injects Kate’s face with Botox. Which… probably isn’t true, if he’s putting that sh-t on Insta. So Kensington Palace issued a statement of denial!!
In a statement to The New York Post, a spokesman for Kensington Palace says that the Dr. Medi Spa post is “categorically not true” and “in addition, The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.”
So-called “baby” Botox involves injecting multiple amounts of the botulinum toxin into the face to paralyze the underlying muscles. It is designed to create a subtle, more natural look. Asked whether Kate Middleton is indeed a client of Dr. Medi Spa — a mere 10-minute drive from her home in Kensington Palace — the clinic was coy.
“We wouldn’t be able to disclose whether she is a client or not,” marketing manager Sammy Curry tells The Post. “We have non-disclosure agreements where we can’t disclose our high-end clients. We absolutely can’t comment at all that she has come to us.”
She said Dr. Somji posted Kate’s photos to Instagram because: “He thought it was a good comparison picture to use to show the effects of Botox and obviously baby Botox which he does himself. He just wanted to show the transformation that it can create and obviously how it can be used for subtle results and how it’s really good for anti-aging.”
She explains that baby Botox is the same as Botox, but the way it is injected is different. It is deposited in smaller measures in more sites along the forehead and around the mouth than normal. “This gives the effect of Botox, but you won’t have the frozen look,” adds Curry. “You will get expression in your face. It’s good as a starting point off with Botox because it has more subtle results than going into a normal procedure of Botox.” As for Dr. Somji using the expression “Our Kate” she claims that she thinks he is referring to “The UK’s Kate,” not the spa’s Kate as such.
Shady AF and funny AF too. I mean, who is really going to argue that Kate isn’t getting tweaked with injectibles every so often? It’s been obvious for a while, and truly, it’s her personal choice and it’s fine. But the issue is whether she’s a client of this particular clinic… near her home. Please. When Kate gets ‘toxed, she’s going to the best clinic in all of London, some place with multiple private entrances and exits and a million NDAs. She’s going to a place which would never put her business on Insta.
Also: CB just told me that she thinks Kate’s Botox is really good quality. I agree for the most part – Kate doesn’t have “LA Face” or “Real Housewife Face.” She just looks fresher and brighter, never completely frozen. That’s probably a combination of Botox, fillers, lasers and top-of-the-line skincare, etc.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
That IG post is definitely meant to imply that Kate is one of their clients, which obviously then means that she definitely is NOT one of their clients, lol, because her doctor/clinic would never put that on IG.
I feel like this post is going to set off people who insist Kate has never had work done, but she clearly has. And hey, more power to her, her botox is really good and I wouldn’t mind doing that to my face in a few years either.
I mean, I like Kate, but I think it’s hilarious for anyone to say her face is 100% natural. That said – and I think this about EVERY cosmetic surgery – the side by sides are misleading. Those are two VERY different facial expressions so it’s not a fair comparison – which is clearly a trick used to make cosmetic surgeons look like they’ve done more work than they did. I mean, I would look like a before and after if I posted a photo of me wrinkling my brow/looking somber and a photo of me softly smiling with a relaxed expression.
It’s like how you’ll see a tanning ad and you can tell the lighting has purposely been done in a way to make the tan look deeper in the after shot than what it actually is. Same with teeth whitening. There’s so many misleading photos out there, and it’s quite frankly ridiculous.
That said – if I were in a position like Meghan or Kate or anyone that’s scrutinized in the public eye – I’d be getting very minor work done as well. The whole ‘you look really well rested’ kind of work. And I don’t think there’s really any shame to it, just like I don’t think there’s any shame in not wanting to delve into procedures.
Ha, I didn’t even see the side by side since I cant see IG on this computer. But people always say that about Kate – “you cant compare different facial expressions!!!” Which, whatever. She def has had work done and I’m not sure why some people fall over themselves to deny that.
but like I said, more power to her. I don’t blame her for it.
ETA oh wait I can see the picture in the thumbnail. I actually don’t think they are that different. for her forehead, yes, but her mouth is in a similar “look” in each one and you can see the difference there very clearly, and in her eyes. Shrug.
Yeah, I was focusing mainly on the forehead area in the photos. I do think it’s crazy to think that MOST public figures aren’t getting work done though. Whatever she had done definitely looks like good work though. I’m not sure if there’s a bit more weight in her face in the second photo, or if she’s gotten some filler under her eyes – probably filler, or a combo of the two. But I zoned in on that portion because I have kind of a hollow under eye similar to hers. It looks a lot more noticeable when I’m dealing with seasonal allergies, or haven’t slept enough, but I’ve had a hint of it since I was a kid so I think it’s just genetics.
To be fair though, I’d say the same about comparing facial expressions with pretty much anyone. Kate, Meg, a Kardashian, some z-list reality star. I used to be a little more harsh on things like cosmetic surgery, but I’ve softened up in the last year or two especially – I think the pressure we put on women is just crazy when it comes to appearances. But I would like to see more photos to compare when it comes to things like this, just to see the whole picture. And I mean – I blame the people posting the befores and afters of their own work for a lot of this, but at the same time I get why they do it. They’re going to use the most flattering photo possible for the after and a pretty unflattering one for the before to promote themselves. But I’ve had to build out enough websites for cosmetic surgery/injections/whatever that I’ve gotten pretty suspicious of the whole thing.
TLDR; she has been getting work done, I think it’s pretty good work though, all things considered.
The forehead goes from lines to no lines at all. There are no expressions that can make those lines go away so it’s either photoshop or Botox. That has always been the main tell when she’s updated her Botox.
Wait I thought the Palace never confirms or denies rumors??????
@Seraphina that may be the most interesting part of this, lol.
@Becks, yes! It is radio silence with all the criticism aimed at Meghan but some doctor mentions baby Botox and the palace makes a statement. I was like, WTH????? Speaks volumes about how each woman is perceived within the Firm. It’s a firm, because a Firm only thinks of themselves at the employees expense and a family put their members first. This is not a family or they would protect Meghan as well. They can, but they won’t.
Only when its Meghan then it’s no explanation/no denial. But Kate’s hair extension and botox rumours gets swift denial.
The RF is quite repulsive and hypocritical. They have managed to make me into a Republican with their treatment of Meghan.
They do when it comes to Kate. Just like they responded to rumors of her having hair extensions.
KP has a long history of saying minimal about Kate until a remark on her appearance is made. Then it’s a full on statement. Her diet, her clothes, her workout routines, her hair and now her botox. None of this is new. And it is so silly these are the topics that get attention instead of letting them fade away. Because who has time for this nonsense? Not the queen, not Charles, not anyone else really. The other royals just ignore.
I’m not saying this is Kate only focusing on her appearance. I’m saying KP and Kate only seem to care about how she’s physically perceived and that’s their priority.
KP seems to do for shallow things for Kate. Hair extensions and botox.
If a doctor tried to make a false claim that Kate was one of his clients I can understand why the palace denied it.
Not only are the doctor’s claims unethical but it can also be viewed as an endorsement.
Now that’s the interesting part. If they did it because they didn’t want Kate to be seen as endorsing the provider and his work (for obvious reasons), it makes sense. But given that they so vehemently denied the hair extensions story, it really looks like Kate (or William) has a problem with the public knowing Kate gets help with her appearance.
There is a lot of space between “rumor” and straight up advertising. This is clearly meant to imply that a Royal is our customer and you should be too.
Sure she gets work done, for the most part it is good, there are occasional expressions/angles where I see a touch of the tell tale bunny nose though and that’s hard to avoid.
BP abandons its “never complain, never explain” mantra when the English Rose gets called out for Botox? But says nothing when the DoS gets accused of “merching” clothes and “being a yacht girl”? Quelle surprise. This family will be its own downfall.
Wait, I thought Palace never comments on rumors?????
She has top of the line everything. I would hope she looks fresh and not frozen. More power to her. I’d do the same.
The thought of injecting poison into my face is horrifying. But I’m not photographed 100 times a day and I might think differently if I were. Plus it’s her face and she can do what she wants with it.
@ Aang : I would have agreed with you but this summer, I saw my one year older sister who had some botox done (we are both in our late ’50′s) and it looked great! If I hadn’t known her before, I wouldn’t have spotted it – just a lovely smooth forehead. Now if she could just undo the skin damage from all that teenage pre-sunblock tanning. LOL.
what i’m curious to know it, when people start having this baby botox, the really good subtle work: when do they stop? Or does it age but not as fast? I could never afford any of these things so i just have to embrace it all but i do wonder if it’s a slippery slope, because once you stop does it all just dramatically drop or have you delayed the process for a few year?
I think the big thing people do wrong is getting repeat work too soon. The ones that are doing it right aren’t going back for more before their doctor recommends and they’re not shopping for doctors that are yes men/women.
Ive been getting baby Botox since I was 28 nearly a decade ago. It’s an excellent preventative as I have no wrinkles (and trust me, they were coming, I could see the signs) but it still allows my face to move and doesn’t look frozen. As long as a person keeps up with it regularly, the wrinkles won’t form because the Botox has paralyzed the muscles that make the repetitive facial expressions that cause them.
“Baby Botox” is hardly a revolution. Good dermatologists have always used this approach.
Hey if she can afford it (which she can) and she wants it (which she might) go for it! I have the beginnings of crows feet I want to take care of, but bills and food come first. If she uses Botox then, like pointed out, she’s not over doing it.
I hate to compare side by side media taken photos of her. When they like her, they photoshop the heck out of it. When they aren’t as pleased with her I think either they do nothing or a little tweaking to a negative side.
Kate has very little personal/private money. You can bet her upkeep does not come from her or William’s private funds. It’s counted as an expense.
With KP denying it they confirm Kate had work done. I’m glad the Sussexes go out of there; the PR team at KP is a joke.
KP wouldn’t have commented on it unless Kate was bothered enough by it to complain. I suspect that Kate has used the clinic in the past but has stopped hence why they decided to cash in – after the story about her hair extensions (her hairdresser at the time went on record to say that yes she does get extensions at his salon as that’s what the guy was famous for). She dropped him like a hot potato after that, which is sad as her hair looked the best it ever did when he was doing it.
This isn’t the first time KP has ‘denied’ things like this, around the wedding their was a denial about her wiglets when a photo was published showing a bad blending, the claimed it was a childhood scar that amazing kept moving and then disappeared all together. Kate is clearly vain and sensitive to suggestions that she is nothing short of a youthful natural beauty who would never do anything so gauche as to get botox.
Have seen her in person, the untouched photo is kind – the sun/smoking/dieting lifestyle really did a number on her skin. the damage is very noticeable even under the 10inches of stage makeup she wears.
Yes I agree Kate is vain. I think she reviewed the photos and video of her hospital exit with newborn George and was horrified.
That’s why we saw the more “sanitized” version with Charlotte and Louis. She wore much fuller dresses to hide her post delivery bump and stiff hair blowouts, full make up. I thought when she exited with George she looked natural and sweet – like the girl next door, she had a freshness about her. Sometimes less is more.
I don’t mean to be rude, but have you seen her more than the once? Because you’ve been dining out on this “Kate looks terrible in person” story for years. If it was just once, cut her some slack, seriously. I have days where my skin looks like absolute garbage, and I would hate to be judged for that years after the fact.
Thanks for sharing your story, Digital Unicorn. You may have been ‘dining out on it for years’ (lol at that idea) but I’ve been on this site for over a decade and reading about the royals nonstop (including the archives) since Cheeto Mussolini was ‘elected’ and I’ve only seen you comment on it a few times, and each time you’ve covered different information (weight, body language, etc), so please keep sharing.
its her face and frankly – i think she is too modest with it in that she lets too long of time go between sessions.
if i were rich – i’d be laser resurfaced to my bones and get cold laser therapy every month on my entire body and botox and whatever else i pleased.
Your comment made me laugh, and I agree!
I’m loving this. The Keen Katie fans must be having a fit!
This ‘doctor’ clearly has some ethics issues if he’s putting a patient’s info on the street. There might be history here.
Its VERY interesting how quickly the Palace jumps to Kate’s defense while they remain mute about the most outrageous slander of the Sussex family. Could this be why the Sussexes split?
For this kind of “upkeep” – who is paying for it? Like, does this come out of private funds or is it considered necessary for her role as a Royal like her clothing? honestly curious because the finances of the BRF seems so shady and shrouded in secrecy
Of course she gets botox and fillers! Why not? She has the money and people are constantly taking photos of her (and picking them apart). I started botox and fillers at 27 and I am no Duchesses! Sometimes a little tox and filler will do wonders- especially if you have asymmetrical features!