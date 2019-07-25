A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden, faces possible jail sentence

This past weekend, we discussed the A$AP Rocky situation and Donald Trump’s involvement therein. The basic gist is that Rocky and his crew were hanging out in Stockholm and they somehow got involved in what could have been a minor misunderstanding, but it ended up being a major international incident. Rocky and his people likely beat down two men who were pestering them, at least that’s my read on it – like, I still don’t believe that Rocky and his guys acted out of nowhere, they were instigated by the other dudes. But still, an assault took place and Rocky and his guys were the ones who ended up detained in a Stockholm jail while the investigation took place and the prosecutor figured out if Rocky would be charged. While Rocky was being detained, Trump got involved (bizarrely) because Kim Kardashian and Kanye West asked him too. Well, guess what? Trump made it worse and Rocky is being charged.

A$AP Rocky has just been charged with a crime after spending weeks in a Swedish jail … prosecutors just hit him with Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm stemming from a street brawl in the country’s capital .. and if convicted he could spend 2 years behind bars. The prosecutor said A$AP will continue to be held in jail pending a trial … and the trial date has not been set, although it could be today. A rep for the prosecutor tells TMZ the trial will be held within the next 2 weeks. The prosecutor expects the trial will last 3 days. Two members of Rocky’s crew have also been charged with the same crime and they will also be held pending trial. The Swedish prosecutor just boasted he had access to more information than people on the internet. He said he’s reviewed video and also talked to witnesses, and determined the claims by Rocky and his 2 crew members of self defense and provocation didn’t hold water, despite the fact the alleged victim is the one who unrelentingly harassed and attacked Rocky and his crew first. The prosecutor says he also considered the alleged victim’s statement, which he says was supported by witness statements. We’re told the alleged victim admits striking A$AP’s bodyguard with a set of headphones, but only after the bodyguard lifted him off the ground by his neck, so the prosecutor viewed the headphones attack as self defense. BTW, the lifting by the neck is not on video, and interestingly, if the prosecutor really felt the bodyguard was the aggressor he would have been presumably charged … and the bodyguard has already been cleared. The only good news for Rocky … he and his crew will not be charged with Aggravated Assault, a more serious crime which carries a 6-year prison sentence. The prosecutor tells TMZ … he will NOT recommend the full 2 year sentence if A$AP is convicted. He won’t say what his recommendation will be — he says it depends on how the trial unfolds. As for the trial, he’s recommending it begin next Tuesday, and continue Thursday and Friday. BTW, a panel of 4 judges will hear the case, and at least 3 of them must decide an assault was committed for a conviction. If it’s a tie, the prosecutor can ask for a new trial. If Rocky is convicted, a judge will decide the sentence a week later.

[From TMZ]

Lord, I hope someone in the Swedish music community is pitching in and at least working to find Rocky and his bros a couple of good defense attorneys. I get the whole “when you’re in another country, you have to adhere to the laws of that country,” but as an American, the thought of being indefinitely detained in another country’s jail indefinitely, with no chance at being released on bail or anything, is a f–king nightmare. Imagine how much of a nightmare it is for all of those men, women and children being detained in concentration camps at our border too.

Embed from Getty Images