Donald Trump’s intervention made A$AP Rocky’s Swedish detention worse

I haven’t really been paying much attention to this A$AP Rocky situation, so I had to do some research. Basically, earlier this month, Rocky and his crew were in Stockholm, Sweden, and they ended up in some kind of confrontation with a couple of Swedish guys. TMZ claims that there were translation issues, but the Swedes claimed Rocky broke their headphones or something. Words were exchanged and the confrontation turned into an actual beatdown, mostly with Rocky and his crew beating the sh-t out of the Swedes. The Swedes went to the cops (snitches!) and an investigation happened, and long story short, A$AP Rocky was arrested just days after the fight and he has been sitting in Swedish jail ever since. He had to cancel his Swedish concerts while sh-t gets sorted out.

In the weeks that followed Rocky’s arrest and detention, he’s become something of a cause célèbre with members of the music industry and prominent African-American politicians speaking up on his behalf. Rocky has been detained for weeks now, and there’s some question about the state of the jail in which he’s being held. And the whole reason he’s being detained is because he’s been deemed a “flight risk,” because duh, he’s an American citizen and he could just fly the f–k out of Sweden. So add to everything else, Rocky’s case is increasingly becoming a sensitive international diplomacy situation too. Enter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West:

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

It’s little surprise, is it? Kanye knows A$AP Rocky, Kim has a direct line to Jared Kushner, so of course calls were exchanged and Rocky’s situation was brought to Trump’s attention. Apparently, Kanye called:

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

So Kanye West called up Donald Trump and asked him to intervene on Rocky’s behalf, and TRUMP DID IT. The Trump Administration actually got in contact with the Swedish prime minister about this local Stockholm assault situation. This is not the way any of this is supposed to work. But here’s the kicker: Trump’s call made it WORSE. Soon after Trump’s tweet and presumably after his call, the Stockholm court granted the prosecutor’s request to extend Rocky’s detention (to July 25th) and the prosecutor still doesn’t have to indict Rocky until then. So Trump got nothing for his effort. So this is what he tweeted:

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Donald Trump is personally going to pay A$AP Rocky’s bail? My lord. I hope Ava DuVernay makes a miniseries about this mess too.