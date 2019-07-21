Donald Trump’s intervention made A$AP Rocky’s Swedish detention worse

I haven’t really been paying much attention to this A$AP Rocky situation, so I had to do some research. Basically, earlier this month, Rocky and his crew were in Stockholm, Sweden, and they ended up in some kind of confrontation with a couple of Swedish guys. TMZ claims that there were translation issues, but the Swedes claimed Rocky broke their headphones or something. Words were exchanged and the confrontation turned into an actual beatdown, mostly with Rocky and his crew beating the sh-t out of the Swedes. The Swedes went to the cops (snitches!) and an investigation happened, and long story short, A$AP Rocky was arrested just days after the fight and he has been sitting in Swedish jail ever since. He had to cancel his Swedish concerts while sh-t gets sorted out.
In the weeks that followed Rocky’s arrest and detention, he’s become something of a cause célèbre with members of the music industry and prominent African-American politicians speaking up on his behalf. Rocky has been detained for weeks now, and there’s some question about the state of the jail in which he’s being held. And the whole reason he’s being detained is because he’s been deemed a “flight risk,” because duh, he’s an American citizen and he could just fly the f–k out of Sweden. So add to everything else, Rocky’s case is increasingly becoming a sensitive international diplomacy situation too. Enter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West:
Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019
It’s little surprise, is it? Kanye knows A$AP Rocky, Kim has a direct line to Jared Kushner, so of course calls were exchanged and Rocky’s situation was brought to Trump’s attention. Apparently, Kanye called:
Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019
So Kanye West called up Donald Trump and asked him to intervene on Rocky’s behalf, and TRUMP DID IT. The Trump Administration actually got in contact with the Swedish prime minister about this local Stockholm assault situation. This is not the way any of this is supposed to work. But here’s the kicker: Trump’s call made it WORSE. Soon after Trump’s tweet and presumably after his call, the Stockholm court granted the prosecutor’s request to extend Rocky’s detention (to July 25th) and the prosecutor still doesn’t have to indict Rocky until then. So Trump got nothing for his effort. So this is what he tweeted:
Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019
Donald Trump is personally going to pay A$AP Rocky’s bail? My lord. I hope Ava DuVernay makes a miniseries about this mess too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Sweden doesn’t have a bail system, so that’s basically an empty promise from a morally empty man.
“or an alternative…”
Come on Sweden, here’s your chance to make a deal.
Also, with whose money is Trump personally vouching? Most likely OUR tax dollars.
My first thought also.
Actually, I find that not having a bail system is kinda bad for Sweden. It kinda seems to violate the concept of Habeas Corpus. They should consider changing it.
It is completely ridiculous for Kim and Kanye to have this level of political influence and access to our country’s top government officials. Can we just elect Elizabeth Warren and get this circus over with?
We’re definitely living in the Twilight Zone!!!!
Yes please
I feel like we don’t have all the details. IF Asap is being treated unfairly, framed etc, or if this is rote for Sweden. I also don’t gain any sense @the quality of Swedish jails? This seems blurry as well as surreal.
I remember years ago an American TV actor got arrested coming into the UK with some drugs and he ended up doing time. His PR made a huge fuss about his horrific incarceration in a “Midnight-Express-like foreign jail”. The reality was that he spent a few months working in the library in Reading Gaol. If the Swedish do not allow bail for violent crimes, then why should this guy get it because he is rich and knows people? Just because that works in the US don’t expect it to work in other countries.
Lesson to people who travel abroad.
Dont commit crimes!
We in Australia are constantly reminded of this. There are reminders on the government’s travel website, signs throughout our airports, on travel documents and reminders every time an Australian is arrested in a foreign country. And still, travellers get into trouble with overseas police. It’s been going on for years, but doesn’t seem to get through to some people. As modern and progressive as Sweden is, their legal system leaves a lot to be desired. I wouldn’t like to have to battle it.
Didn’t the Swedish PM just say he didn’t talk to the Orange Menace?
… and if only KimYe involved themselves as fervently where the kids locked up in border detention are concerned. I’m sure the kids would at least like to have access to food, water, sanitation…
Or if they spoke out about other things BLM, or the Central Park Five, or any other good cause they could shine a light on and get Cheetolini to do something besides twittering.
ONE. HUNDRED. PERCENT.
I get this but I say, The Exonerated Five, out of respect & accuracy!
Ahhhh, more crusading from Kim K, that angel of social justice!!!
And people thought she wouldn’t support 45. Just watch at the next election-she and her demon family have found a pipeline into the biggest stage of the world and nothing is going to stop her from manipulating it. She’s seen how easy it is to pretend to be a politician and she’s going for it hard. And her new bestie now can go on air to talk about how in touch he is with black people.
Dear ASAP – maybe don’t pick fights with the locals if you don’t want to end up in jail. Believe it or not, the “I’m a famous American” defense doesn’t fly everywhere.
A couple of things. Sweden actually clapped back at Kim with that tweet basically saying I don’t know her and that they hadn’t heard from Trump (at that time) AND posted a link for their actual law code.
Future lawyer here seems to have skipped the class where they explain that not all nations follow US law.
“Commitment to justice reform” just doesn’t apply to this particular case and made me a little queasy to even read it. It’s not like he’s doing life for an ounce of weed here.
I love that he refers to the Swedish Prime Minister as “very talented.” In most countries, the leadership’s “talent” is competence; I wonder if DT thinks the Swedish PM can play the flute or rock the hell out of a bikini.
The funniest thing to me is that whichever enabler wrote that second tweet is stupid enough to think that anyone(except The Cult)believes that Individual-1 knows how to use an umlaut.
So the guy who is notorious for not paying his Bill’s is vouching for ASAP? LOL
THIS….I thought the same thing. Trump vouching for paying anything is laughable, anyone who has, in essence, volunteered/donated time and materials to any his projects would happily testify to this.
How dare Sweden treat him like this administration treats people of color!
I just saw this article, stating that the prosecutor had until Friday to decide what to do with a case, so things must be getting resolved by now? Anyway, this is the prison https://pagesix.com/2019/07/10/swedish-prison-detaining-aap-rocky-says-facility-is-newly-renovated-in-good-condition/
These were grown men getting in a fight. That’s all I’ve got.
ASAP Rocky is a black man who doesn’t believe black lives matter so he can stay locked up, IDC
Truth. So sick and tired of these “celebrities” acting up in other countries and thinking they’re above those countries laws. When you travel abroad you respect the laws and culture of the place you’re visiting. You can’t do drugs, beat up people and act a fool and think there will be no consequences. That fool can stay locked up.
“Commitment to justice reform”????? Is KK studying Swedish law now? How is she assuming that their criminal code needs rehauling? Or does she just think curry favouring with trump to get a friend out of any jail = justice reform?
Well, see, that’s where they went wrong. Instead of going through Dump, KimmieCakes should have just handled this herself, and this ASAP character would have been on a plane home as we speak. 🤣🤣🤣
Yeah, somehow doubt a Swedish prison is comparable to Angola, Riker’s Island, etc.
This whole case is laughable.
Prisons in Scandinavia are like summer camps compared to the US. ASAP Rocky is FINE.
I’m embarrassed to the celebs who are petitioning this case like he’s Nelson Mandela. Nobody seems to care that this guy actually ASSAULTED someone and are acting that he shouldn’t be in jail just because he’s American?
Sorry but you’re not above the law simply because you’re in a foreign country.
Yes he assaulted the guy but if you watched the video of the event the other guy started it, he hit asap’s bodyguard with a headphone and then followed them saying he wanted another headphones. He kept provoking them till he got a response .
Maybe perhaps ASAP should be in prison. He and his crew as mentioned in the article best the crap out of those guys. DONT COMMIT CRIMES IN OTHER COUNTRIES. I’m glad Sweden is making an example of ASAP because seriously no matter how much money you have, you’re not above the law (America should take note). I doubt he’s being held in a horrible jail and doing manual labor. This is ridiculous and I’m so ashamed to have this man representing our country….
Ivanka & Kim K re telling the US pres what to do & he actually listens? Probably gives DT an ego boost to get calls from that important stateswoman Kim. Next thing we know, he’ll give her a cabinet position.