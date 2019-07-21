Angelina Jolie came out for Marvel’s big Comic Con presentation

One of my favorite stories about Angelina Jolie was the one where she was credited for really putting the whole “celebrity appearance at Comic Con” thing on the map. Back in the day, Comic Con didn’t get as many A-listers stopping by to shill their movies. But Angelina decided to promote one of the Lara Croft movies by hiring a helicopter and dropping into Comic Con, Lara Croft-style, and stunning the Comic Con geeks. After that, Comic Con shifted and more and more A-listers would make time to go to Comic Con San Diego, and now it’s a huge thing.
Angelina made another (surprise) appearance at this year’s Comic Con. Lara Croft has come home to her OG nerd fandom! Or something, new generation, blah. Angelina came up the big Marvel Studios presentation for their “Phase 4” announcements, some of which we already knew, some of which were actually breaking news.
We knew Angelina Jolie had signed on to Marvel’s The Eternals. The gossip was that she would play Sersi, but as it turns out, that’s not the case. She’ll play Thena. Salma Hayek has been cast as Ajak. Richard Madden is Icarus, and the cast is rounded out with Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh). Angelina told the Comic Con crowd: “I’m so excited to be here. I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.” Apparently, they’re already filming in London? It’s coming out next year!!
In addition to The Eternals news, Marvel also announced that Scarlett Johansson is for-sure getting a stand-alone Black Widow film (we knew that already), and apparently Natalie Portman is coming back to the Thor franchise in a big way. Portman has been added to the cast of Thor Love and Thunder as female Thor. But Chris Hemsworth is also coming back so I don’t know. What else? Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, playing the Scarlet Witch. Basically, Marvel’s Phase 4 is all about the ladies. I’m sure there are some fanboys weeping about that already.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She looks great. Is her dress supposed to be one shoulder? It looks like she’s wearing it wrong.
lol I think you’re right!! OMG
Also the dress looks really familiar like something she worn in the past. She looks great
GO GIRL!!!!
Except for the black widow movie I am really excited about the new marvel movies coming out.
Same! Also everyone on that Black Widow cast totally overshadows Scarjo and it’s not just the hater in me saying that lol. I mean look at the cast!
So hyped for phase four. I’m glad the mcu is finally catching up and is been more diverse.
As for SheThor…if they are going by the books then that character is temporary. SPOILER: Jane eventually gets cancer and has to give up on being Thor.
I want confirmation for black panther 2 and captain marvel 2!!!
Angie and Mahershela are in the mcu….I’ve never been this excited for movies lol!
Feige confirmed them in his closing statement but said he didn’t have time to go into them but they are confirmed and then he introduced Mahershala Ali as Blade
I’m excited about the “Blade” reboot with Mahershala Ali!
Right? THAT was the biggest announcement with Natalie as Thor the second. Feige writes these SDCC appearances into their contracts so Angelina attending wasn’t a surprise.
I think I need a mimosa now, after Loki showed up!
Most excited about Blade. Think Mahershala Ali is going to be great.
I am hyped for Blade.
Yes this! I screamed when he put that Blade hat on! So excited!
I was refreshing Marvel’s IG feed all evening. This line up is FANTASTIC.
I think she wore a similar blue dress during ITLOBAH promotion
I finally got around to Capt Marvel and much to my surprise that film is lowkey wonderful -my expectations had been calibrated by the muted response it received and I dunno why people didn’t love it more?
The space stuff in Capt Marvel is so well done and I’m hyped for her sequel and for the MCU to be more space-bound…The Eternals is gonna be a huge underpinning for this and I’ll go wherever the MCU women go.
That being said, Natalie Portman as Thor is confuzzzzing to me, she seems most comfortable in non-genre projects and tbh I thought she’d come to hate her experience making the Thor films… weird flex but okay???
Natalie’s discontent was the loss of Patty Jenkins as director of TDW and Jane not having much to do. Her kid is interested in the MCU so she wants back in and she’s still under contract
It’s also getting harder and harder to fund “non-genre” projects. A stint in Marvel, Star Wars, etc. helps with that. See also Pattinson in Batman. These movies/shows pay the bills.
Boy I would also say anyone who is sleeping on Disney + really shouldn’t! It makes up HALF of Marvel’s new slate. Next year it will be the only place to get new live action Star Wars. That’s amazing. No other new streamer is even going to come close.
I finally watched Captain Marvel last week and loved it. I was really impressed by Lashana Lynch and will check out the next James Bond for her.
Captain Marvel was so satisfying. I love the indie feel it had. It felt like a small self discovery movie but in spcae! Unlike most superhero movies. I want a sequel pronto.
Whenever I see Taika Waititi now I can’t help but see him dressed as a hot dog.
I love the way she strutted across the stage. Great to see her regaining her confidence and looking so well.
You can’t keep a Goddess down
+1
Agree and the reception she got was huge..
Whoa, Marvel! Most of those projects have me pretty excited – minus Black Widow, which is already filming in Hungary of all places. Nothing like supporting a place that has done away with democracy for the time being.
Go Blade, and The Eternals, and Thor IV, and Shang-Chi!
… and Loki got a huge welcome too!
I am absolutely delighted that it has been confirmed Angie has joined.
But what I really like is that we have the first deaf actress, a Pakistani actor, a Korean, a bi sexual and a Latino playing superheroes. And to top it all, a Chinese female director.
Shang Chi too!!!
Marvel makes some great casting choices and with Taika Watiti and Chloe Zhao as directors-Yes!
To anyone who hasn’t seen Zhao’s films The Rider and Songs My Brothers Taught Me, try to find them. They’re great!
The one upside of her divorce is that she is working more than ever – although I suppose she has to. Still, I hope she get back to her roots one day and does something as raw as Gia or Girl, Interrupted. I hope she has one more performance like that left in her.
If I had to guess marvel has probably been trying to tap Angie for a role for a decade and this is just the first movie aligned with her ethos. I mean – who else could you want as a super hero!?
I mean personally Richard Madden is what has me the most pumped lol.
It does seem weird to have both Thor’s in a Thor movie…but Tessa described that she’s a King looking for her Queen. So Im guessing she recruits Jane…and maybe whatever the threat is, they need the help of Thor too….*shrugs*. I dont know.
I can’t wait for this… MCU milkshake brings all the stars in their yard!!
Angelina Jolie you have been missed on the big screen😍