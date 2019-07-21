Angelina Jolie came out for Marvel’s big Comic Con presentation

Embed from Getty Images

One of my favorite stories about Angelina Jolie was the one where she was credited for really putting the whole “celebrity appearance at Comic Con” thing on the map. Back in the day, Comic Con didn’t get as many A-listers stopping by to shill their movies. But Angelina decided to promote one of the Lara Croft movies by hiring a helicopter and dropping into Comic Con, Lara Croft-style, and stunning the Comic Con geeks. After that, Comic Con shifted and more and more A-listers would make time to go to Comic Con San Diego, and now it’s a huge thing.

Angelina made another (surprise) appearance at this year’s Comic Con. Lara Croft has come home to her OG nerd fandom! Or something, new generation, blah. Angelina came up the big Marvel Studios presentation for their “Phase 4” announcements, some of which we already knew, some of which were actually breaking news.

We knew Angelina Jolie had signed on to Marvel’s The Eternals. The gossip was that she would play Sersi, but as it turns out, that’s not the case. She’ll play Thena. Salma Hayek has been cast as Ajak. Richard Madden is Icarus, and the cast is rounded out with Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh). Angelina told the Comic Con crowd: “I’m so excited to be here. I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.” Apparently, they’re already filming in London? It’s coming out next year!!

In addition to The Eternals news, Marvel also announced that Scarlett Johansson is for-sure getting a stand-alone Black Widow film (we knew that already), and apparently Natalie Portman is coming back to the Thor franchise in a big way. Portman has been added to the cast of Thor Love and Thunder as female Thor. But Chris Hemsworth is also coming back so I don’t know. What else? Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, playing the Scarlet Witch. Basically, Marvel’s Phase 4 is all about the ladies. I’m sure there are some fanboys weeping about that already.

