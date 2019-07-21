Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan is taking a leave of absence from hot-copping

Miranda Lambert dropped a new single last week. The single is called “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” and you can hear the sh-t below. It’s awful. It’s a bad song, Miranda’s voice sounds particularly nasal, and the lyrics are just terrible. “You got frisky with your boss at the copy machine / You drunk dialed your ex-husband, don’t remember a thing…” Um-hm. I’m sure Miranda’s gotten frisky with a lot of bosses. Here’s the song:

Before the single dropped, Miranda used Brendan McLoughlin, her husband of about six months, to promote the song. She posted this video of shirtless Brendan doing laundry and you can see all the hashtags.

The vibe I’m getting is definitely that Miranda has gone for something new with this relationship – she’s always seemed very controlling, but she’s taken it to a new level with Brendan. She’s the sugar mama to this young, hot guy, and she wants to show him off. She wants to show off what she bought, basically. Which also means that Brendan’s “hot cop” days are on hold. How could Brendan work a full-time police job when Miranda needs him to sit around and amuse her? People reports that Brendan has taken a leave of absence from the NYPD.

Miranda Lambert‘s husband Brendan McLoughlin has taken a leave of absence from the New York Police Department, PEOPLE confirms. A representative with the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information tells PEOPLE that “Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence.” “The Department has rules and procedures governing leaves of absence by members of the service and complies with applicable law,” the rep adds of McLoughlin’s time away from his job. Though the NYPD could not discuss specifics of McLoughlin’s situation, officers can take leaves for various reasons, many of which are personal in nature.

What do you think? Do you think it really is a temporary thing so that Brendan can, like, travel with Miranda and hang out while she’s on a promotional tour? Or do you think he’ll quit his job at some point soon because Miranda is his sugar mama? Messy, so messy.