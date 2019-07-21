Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan is taking a leave of absence from hot-copping

Miranda Lambert dropped a new single last week. The single is called “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” and you can hear the sh-t below. It’s awful. It’s a bad song, Miranda’s voice sounds particularly nasal, and the lyrics are just terrible. “You got frisky with your boss at the copy machine / You drunk dialed your ex-husband, don’t remember a thing…” Um-hm. I’m sure Miranda’s gotten frisky with a lot of bosses. Here’s the song:
Before the single dropped, Miranda used Brendan McLoughlin, her husband of about six months, to promote the song. She posted this video of shirtless Brendan doing laundry and you can see all the hashtags.
“It All Comes Out In The Wash (board)”. Tomorrow 6am ET #putthatsuckeronspin 💙😂🙋♀️👏😜 house husband shirtless promo vol 1. #NYPD #ihadto #hotcop #NEWSONG #yourewelcome pic.twitter.com/48WgwOIsyu
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 17, 2019
The vibe I’m getting is definitely that Miranda has gone for something new with this relationship – she’s always seemed very controlling, but she’s taken it to a new level with Brendan. She’s the sugar mama to this young, hot guy, and she wants to show him off. She wants to show off what she bought, basically. Which also means that Brendan’s “hot cop” days are on hold. How could Brendan work a full-time police job when Miranda needs him to sit around and amuse her? People reports that Brendan has taken a leave of absence from the NYPD.
Miranda Lambert‘s husband Brendan McLoughlin has taken a leave of absence from the New York Police Department, PEOPLE confirms. A representative with the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information tells PEOPLE that “Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence.”
“The Department has rules and procedures governing leaves of absence by members of the service and complies with applicable law,” the rep adds of McLoughlin’s time away from his job.
Though the NYPD could not discuss specifics of McLoughlin’s situation, officers can take leaves for various reasons, many of which are personal in nature.
What do you think? Do you think it really is a temporary thing so that Brendan can, like, travel with Miranda and hang out while she’s on a promotional tour? Or do you think he’ll quit his job at some point soon because Miranda is his sugar mama? Messy, so messy.
Well well, well.
The messiness continues.
I think the leave will be permanent and he will try his hand at modeling.
His face isnt the best but his body is banging.
He will definitely try to beak into modeling – although he’s probably been trying before he met her. I would say acting too, but his voice is a bit nasal.
I agree that everyone saw this coming. He can’t live large with Miranda while having to report for the night shift in Brooklyn, driving around in his cruiser with the paps following. Maybe she will make him her “head of security” or something so that she has an excuse to give him money and have him follow her around.
Am I terrible for half hoping he’s a gold digging troll and will break her heart and take lots of her money? I can’t stand cheaters, and she seems to get off on breaking up relationships and families. Normally I blame the guy 100%, but I think she does whatever she can to “win” these men.
No… comeuppance is awesome!
I can’t imagine how long the leave is or when he thinks it will be a good time to go back…so yeah, I see it as permanent.
I laughed at the video where he said “really, come on?” while giving his abs an extra flex. He gave the faux annoyance schtick all he had.
They’ve lasted longer than I thought they would. Kudos to her.
Well I hope he’ll be doing something to get paid while on leave. Dude has a baby to support.
+1
Stupse
The country is a mess, the world is terrifying. But like death and taxes you can count on Miranda. She will give us messy messiness.
He looks normalize in those pics (clothes wise) and she looks like she robbed a Forever 13 store
Kaiser chose more flattering pics than the ones up on Lainey Gossip. She looks like she robbed a forgotten laundry basket over there.
I really don’t like that level of groomed eyebrows on a man.