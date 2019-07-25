Beyonce weighed 175 pounds before she got in shape for 2018 Coachella

Since 2014-15, Beyonce has been working with vegan dietitian Marco Borges. He’s the author of 22-Day Revolution, for which Beyonce wrote the foreword. In 2015, she claimed to have lost 65 pounds on his diet, and back then, she did look notably tiny. Then she got pregnant with the twins and her body changed a lot. When she was preparing for Coachella, she used that date as a goal for getting in shape following the pregnancy. We saw in the HBO documentary Homecoming that Beyonce worked her ass off in rehearsals for the show, and we also heard her talking about how hungry she was on Borges’ 22-Day Revolution Diet. Well, she’s still spreading the gospel. She posted this to her YouTube page this week:
Beyonce shows herself stepping onto the scale and says: “Every woman’s nightmare…this is my weight, 175. Long way to go.” Then the clip shows her weight loss, and all the food being prepared for her and how hard she worked. I believe it – her body really changed and it’s still changing. You guys know me – I could NOT live without carbs, white chocolate, and chicken. But I imagine it would be easier to adhere to this kind of strict diet if I had someone around full-time, preparing all my meals. Also: I guess Beyonce gets a cut of Borges’ profits, because this was just a straight-up commercial for his program.
Meanwhile, did you know that Beyonce is also a great mom? It’s true.
She’s the Queen of Pride Rock, but at home Beyoncé is much more “mom” than anything else. “It might seem like her career would take up all her time, but it’s quite the opposite. Her career is always second and her kids are her first priority,” says a source of the superstar, who’s mom to 7-year-old Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. “She is a fantastic mom and very involved.”
Like most parents, the 37-year-old singer — who released The Lion King: The Gift, a compilation album accompanying the remake of Disney’s 1994 classic film, last week — is focused on making sure her kids with JAY-Z, 49, are happy and healthy.
“She’s busy making a schedule and taking care of her kids. She makes sure they have scheduled activities and tutoring,” says the source. “She loves being a mom and wants to be around as much as possible.”
After Beyoncé dropped her latest musical work, fans were thrilled to hear Blue make a cameo on the fifteenth track, titled “Brown Skin Girl.” The star’s firstborn even received a writing credit for the song, on which she is heard singing a few lines.
“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” says the source. “Blue loves singing, dancing and performing. She is a natural.” Entering second grade this fall at a private school in Los Angeles, Blue loves spending one-on-one time with her mom and accompanying her to work events, adds the source.
“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” says the source. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”
What I love about the way in which Beyonce and Jay-Z are raising their kids is that they BOTH seem like such hands-on parents. Jay-Z always seems extremely engaged with Blue especially, and they just seem attuned to what’s going on with their kids at all times. But yes, Blue is another Beyonce. Blue loves to perform, to sing, to dance, to rule the world. Also: stop referring to girls as “sassy.” That descriptor is rarely, if ever, used with boys.
