Nicole Murphy tried to explain why she kissed married man Antoine Fuqua

This week, there’s been a scandal brewing about Nicole Murphy (ex-wife of Eddie Murphy) and director Antoine Fuqua. They were photographed in Italy together, looking romantic and coupled-up. There were photos of them kissing, in different positions, etc. It wasn’t just a brief kiss hello. It was full-on making out. You can see some of the photos here:
Antoine Fuqua seen kissing model Nicole Murphy while married to Lela Rochon https://t.co/pQHDep5YKx pic.twitter.com/WlYvqwge9x
— Page Six (@PageSix) July 23, 2019
So why the scandal? It’s because Antonine Fuqua is still very much a married man. He’s been married to Lela Rochon since 1999! They’re not divorced. They could be separated, although there were out together earlier this year. So when these photos got published by the Daily Mail and a handful of other outlets, Nicole Murphy took the brunt of the criticism, almost like Fuqua’s involvement was utterly ignored (he’s the married one, jeez). First Nicole tried to claim that the kissing photos were just because they were “family friends” exchanging hellos. Then her story changed:
Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, is now clarifying and apologizing for locking lips with a very married man. Nicole was spotted kissing director Antoine Fuqua over the weekend while vacationing in Italy, and was photographed doing so on at least two occasions. They were definitely getting cozy and appeared to be interacting romantically.
Nicole initially said they were just “family friends” and had simply exchanged a “friendly hello.” She has another version now, telling TMZ … “Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired. It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”
As for why Nicole kissed Fuqua, who’s been married to actress Lela Rochon since 1999 … we’re told she thought the status of their relationship was … over. Sources tell us, Nicole was under the impression that Antoine was divorced, and that’s why she engaged with him the way she did. We’re told she feels terrible about this and hopes folks can forgive her for the mistake. It’s unclear if Nicole was told by Antoine that he was single — we’re working on getting clarification for that. As for Antoine, we’ve reached out to his camp … so far, no word back.
I understand why this is all so scandalous and gossip-worthy, but I feel like people aren’t asking one of the really obvious questions: why were Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy in Italy together in the first place? They both live in LA, they likely knew each other from around (mutual friends, etc), so how did they even end up in Italy, making out? Was a planned-out affair? Did Nicole really think that Fuqua left his wife for her? I wonder.
As for the whole “I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman” thing, apparently Nicole Murphy has a reputation as a serial homewrecker. LisaRaye McCoy went to TMZ and said that Nicole was the “other woman” in her marriage too, and that Nicole was screwing around with her then-husband Michael Misick circa 2006-08.
This is such a plant for attention, unless anyone believes a paparazzi was both following these C-listers and basically standing five feet away?
Antoine Fuqua is an Academy award nominated director. Definitely NOT C-list.
Just because you don’t know who someone is doesn’t mean they are C-List. Antoine Fuqua directed The Equalizer films and Training Day and is Academy Award nominated. He is HARDLY C-list.
C-list director? No, definitely not.
C-list celebrity though? Yeah I kind of agree there. I know his name, but I wouldn’t recognize him in an unlabelled photo.
That may be about to change though…he seems messy. 😬
That’s semantics. You wouldn’t know MOST directors if you saw a photo of them. Because most directors aren’t celebrities. But you would certainly recognize their names. So again – not C-list.
Could been snapped by a non-paparazzi and sent to a tabloid/magazine/gossip site, etc. …and the person picks up some cash for the snaps.
this
Eh, it takes two to tango. Are we seeing headlines saying “Married man Antoine Fuqua seen kissing single woman”? Has he issued any kind of apology or explanation?
Neither should be kissing a “friend” in that manner. They’re both on the wrong but as usual then man doesn’t feel the need to explain or apologize.
She’s gross and he’s gross. And I have to say there is some kind of chip missing in women who constantly go after married men or men in relationships. I feel sorry for Lela Rochon. This has to be so devastating and to have it happen on such a public scale. I hope she dumps his *ss. And then Nicole will lose interest because he’s no longer forbidden fruit and will move on to the next mark.
Pretty messy. I wonder why Lela and fuqua haven’t said anything yet. If they really are separated I assume one of them would have said something by now. Looks like it’s an affair.
I liked her statement until I saw that she’s being accused of being the OW before. I’d call it a Miranda Lambert situation except ML is completely unapologetic.
Nicole should have just kept her mouth closed. Also, Antoine Fuqua is a jerk for embarrassing his wife and children this way. Lela Rochon is sweet woman and devoted wife and mother. She had to shut down her Instagram account due to all the teasing and bullying she received when those photos were released.
They are both serial cheaters. I’m pretty sure rumors have him cheating immediately after his wedding. And Nicole has been the other woman Mul.Ti.Ple. times. Same story different partners. I hope Lela respects herself enough to do whatever she needs to do in this situation. She’s still so pretty and seems sweet.
Cheaters suck. I think it should be against the law.
It shouldn’t be criminal but a tort and qualify the cheated on spouse for a pain and suffering payment in the divorce settlement.
I like that.
Fuqua was is Italy to accept a award for directing. This should have been a work thing that turned into vacation with his side piece.
Stupid Fuqua. And ya messy.
They were both in Italy for the annual cinema festival on the island of Ischia. I suppose the photogs noticed that they were extremely “friendly” during the offcial part and followed them the next day.
Idk about Murphy, but Fuqua is a well known cheater and has fathered AT LEAST 2 children from other women while married.
She’s a well known cheater as well as been with more than one married men. She also dates/married cheaters so I guess that’s even there.
I feel for Lela Rochon who has an autoimmune disease and three complicated pregnancies and being bullied because of her weight gain. She is still gorgeous but the trolls are terrible. Fuqua also has 2 other kids by another women that are (or at least close) to the same age as his kids with Rochon. I’m not saying Murphy is clear and free (because a simple phone call or google search could have confirmed Fuqua’s marital status) but I do believe her when she says he lied to her.
Lela Rochon will always be Sunshine ☀️ (Harlem Nights reference) and I hope she is seeing the support she is getting tooz
I have so many thoughts about this and none of them are good. I don’t like that she is taking the brunt of the criticism because Antoine deserves to be dragged by his chinny chin chins for cheating on his wife. The fact that both Lela and Nicole are being dragged and he is going almost scot free is not surprising and vile.
She does deserve to shamed though. She has been around that couple for over twenty years. She is supposed to be a family friend and yet does not know if her “friend” is divorced or separated or not. She is lying through her teeth. I don’t believe that outside women can wreck homes, but they can contribute to a marriage ending. The downfall of a marriage is solely on the actions of said people in said marriage.
I feel the most for Lela though. Misogyny is such a terrible thing. She is getting blamed for her own faithless husband cheating on her, fatshamed by aholes on twitter and losing a friend. I wish her and her kids the best. I hope she has a lot of support around her. She will probably stay until other women come out the wood work or a secret kid comes out.
People Magazine says Lela and Antoine were at their teenage son’s basketball game a few weeks ago.They were acting like a married couple,Lela had on her wedding ring.
He was in Italy for a film festival and he was getting an award.IDK what Nicole was doing there or who she was traveling with.She often goes on trips with girlfriends,her adult daughters.
Well, this is nasty, isn’t it?
Married is off limits people.
Be adults.
I loved her first Trump-ian/Jedi mind trick answer: those hot make-out sessions with us both half naked was not what your eyes are telling you, they are simple pecks between family friends! LOL, the family friend who doesn’t know that the man is still married.
According to the Black blogs, Fuqua was in Italy accepting some type of directing award and she was his plus one. There is one grainy pic of them together in formal clothes. The guess is his wife called the paps a la Wendy Williams. She gathered evidence in the past of his cheating with two women. She pulled a trick to let both women know he is dating them at the same time. Divorce papers will be served.
Will they though? He’s cheated on her before and she’s still with him so… I think Lela needs to gain a little self-respect and leave. But if past behavior is a clear indicator of future behavior then he will continue to cheat and she will stay with him.
IDK about the other times but it 2019 and this news is making it to mainstream media instead of just the Black media. It’s too public. She will be cornered and if anything, public pressure to leave him will be hard to push back against.
Again like Wendy Williams, who stayed when her husband’s mistress was only being reported by the Black blogs. Once it went mainstream, she couldn’t stay married and face the public.
@Original T.C. He very publicly impregnated TWO different women. And one was while Lela herself was pregnant. It’s pretty well known. And she stayed. So…yeah. I would be pleasantly surprised if she left.
what’s the over/under that Fuqua told Nicole he was “separated” and she thought it was a grand rollout of their romance when he invited her to a work event and called the paps on them herself – only for the whole thing to explode? It would explain why she’s making all the apologies while he’s chilling elsewhere.
Nicole would be taking a whole lot less shit if she’d kept her mouth closed about it like Fuqua has.
But Fuqua is a dog.
Lela needs to call up Angela for a WTE reunion and burn his entire shit.
👆🏽 Co-sign
She opened her mouth with lie number one, then doubled down with another lie the next day. He’s quiet because he had to scramble home and do damage repair. They probably thought they could go unnoticed in Italy.
Messy AF…
I think she organized the pics to be taken to force his hand. If you see in some pics, she’s looking directly at the photog. She probably wanted to be another Lauren Sanchez. Unfortunately it blew up in her face.
My guess is he told her he was divorced or separated, and she stupidly believed him and didn’t take two seconds to confirm it. Or they just had an affair and didn’t care. Either way, he’s gross because he KNOWS he’s married.
Nicole and Lela are both gorgeous women.