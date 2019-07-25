Nicole Murphy tried to explain why she kissed married man Antoine Fuqua

This week, there’s been a scandal brewing about Nicole Murphy (ex-wife of Eddie Murphy) and director Antoine Fuqua. They were photographed in Italy together, looking romantic and coupled-up. There were photos of them kissing, in different positions, etc. It wasn’t just a brief kiss hello. It was full-on making out. You can see some of the photos here:

Antoine Fuqua seen kissing model Nicole Murphy while married to Lela Rochon https://t.co/pQHDep5YKx pic.twitter.com/WlYvqwge9x — Page Six (@PageSix) July 23, 2019

So why the scandal? It’s because Antonine Fuqua is still very much a married man. He’s been married to Lela Rochon since 1999! They’re not divorced. They could be separated, although there were out together earlier this year. So when these photos got published by the Daily Mail and a handful of other outlets, Nicole Murphy took the brunt of the criticism, almost like Fuqua’s involvement was utterly ignored (he’s the married one, jeez). First Nicole tried to claim that the kissing photos were just because they were “family friends” exchanging hellos. Then her story changed:

Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, is now clarifying and apologizing for locking lips with a very married man. Nicole was spotted kissing director Antoine Fuqua over the weekend while vacationing in Italy, and was photographed doing so on at least two occasions. They were definitely getting cozy and appeared to be interacting romantically. Nicole initially said they were just “family friends” and had simply exchanged a “friendly hello.” She has another version now, telling TMZ … “Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired. It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.” As for why Nicole kissed Fuqua, who’s been married to actress Lela Rochon since 1999 … we’re told she thought the status of their relationship was … over. Sources tell us, Nicole was under the impression that Antoine was divorced, and that’s why she engaged with him the way she did. We’re told she feels terrible about this and hopes folks can forgive her for the mistake. It’s unclear if Nicole was told by Antoine that he was single — we’re working on getting clarification for that. As for Antoine, we’ve reached out to his camp … so far, no word back.

[From TMZ]

I understand why this is all so scandalous and gossip-worthy, but I feel like people aren’t asking one of the really obvious questions: why were Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy in Italy together in the first place? They both live in LA, they likely knew each other from around (mutual friends, etc), so how did they even end up in Italy, making out? Was a planned-out affair? Did Nicole really think that Fuqua left his wife for her? I wonder.

As for the whole “I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman” thing, apparently Nicole Murphy has a reputation as a serial homewrecker. LisaRaye McCoy went to TMZ and said that Nicole was the “other woman” in her marriage too, and that Nicole was screwing around with her then-husband Michael Misick circa 2006-08.