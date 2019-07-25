Leo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone ‘seem pretty serious,’ it’s not ‘a casual relationship’

LOL. Just… lol. Leonardo DiCaprio has been Camila Morrone for a few years. Their relationship has seemed pretty stable, considering Leo’s romantic history. Leo seemed to go through a phase of one-year long relationships with 24-year-olds, all of whom got dumped as soon as they aged out of his “under 25 only” Girlfriend Experience. He tried something “new” with Camila – she’s not a Victoria’s Secret model, she’s not blonde, she’s not American or Brazilian or Israeli. She’s a 22-year-old brunette from Argentina. She’s more an actress than a model, although of course she models. Leo is literally twice her age. And fam, he’s not going to marry her. He’ll stay with her, probably for another year, maybe longer (she’s not 25 yet!). He likes her a lot. He’s happy with her. But he’s not going to marry her.
Are there future wedding bells ringing for Leonardo DiCaprio? The Oscar-winning actor, 44, and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, are closer than ever despite their age gap, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
“They seem pretty serious,” says the insider. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”
The couple also travels frequently together, attending Coachella and, later, the Cannes Film Festival where DiCaprio debuted his upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
“Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago,” adds the source. DiCaprio and Morrone, a model, haven’t shied away from going on outings together. The two were photographed walking hand-in-hand while in New York City in May.
Kelly Rohrbach thought she was the one too, and she and her publicist pushed a few of these stories to People, Page Six and the like back then as well. And she was still handed her walking papers on her 25th birthday. As I said, I think Leo really likes Camila. But… let’s be real. He won’t let her move into his place, everything is done on his schedule and his needs and whenever they do break up, he’ll have a new blonde girlfriend in a matter of days. I guess Leo needed to sell Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to the People Mag readers who want to believe that he’ll eventually settle down.
I suspect he’ll probably go the way of Clooney. He’s a serial dater – you’d think someone with the kind of playboy kind of reputation he has wouldn’t be interested in long term relationships. But he seems to constantly be in a semi-serious relationship. If it’s not this woman, he’ll hit his 50′s and the idea of a typical family MIGHT appeal to him more. Not saying that everyone does or should change their mind – that’s just the vibe I get from him.
Hopefully she is getting what she needs from this relationship. I am a guy and I have never understood what women see in Leo. He is a very good actor in the right role but he does not strike me as particularly smart or charismatic or even nice. Guess it’s one of those things I will never get
Michael, believe me, many women don’t get it either. I absolute agree with your assessment.
I am weirdly enjoying this Leo PR spin this week. He sculpts!! He eats sandwiches! he’s the last of the greats!!! and now, he’s getting SERIOUS about the girlfriend!!!!!!
It’s just kind of good gossip/PR fun.
He wants an Oscar without an asterisk on it that he got it because he’s due and not because he was the best that year.
I feel like half the acting Oscars these days are because someone is “due.” Which is annoying, but I guess its how the game is played.
He started dating her at 20 to give himself a 5 year option to date her so he doesn’t look like he’s browsing catalogues every summer for women. With all the “only movie star left” press, it’s so obvious he’s already plotting an Oscar run. Being a pathetic karate-kicking cliche bachelor on a yacht while preaching environment is a harder sell. A serious relationship, for a serious actor, is easier.
But, Girl, don’t believe the press and try to make it real life. He is not marrying anyone.