Boris Johnson already ‘broke royal protocol’ by revealing what the Queen said to him

I do genuinely feel sorry for all of the British (Cele)bitches this week. That being said, misery loves company and welcome to the club, British peeps: now America and Britain’s special relationship is even stronger because we both have racist, bad-haired buffoons as our leaders. We literally feel your pain. Everyone on my timeline thinks Boris Johnson is pathetic, and I have my fingers crossed that Ol’ Boris won’t last that long as PM.

Yesterday was the day for all of the formalities – Theresa May had to run over to Buckingham Palace and formally turn in her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. Then QEII had to meet with Boris Johnson for the private audience, where he is asked if he would like to form a government in her name or whatever (I literally don’t know how this works, I’m just going off of The Queen). I know that the “audience” is very private, but the palace released photos of Boris and the Queen shaking hands. Doesn’t he have to kneel too? No photos of that. But it looks like Duchess Meghan isn’t the only protocol-breaker these days!

The Queen invited the new Tory leader to become Prime Minister during an audience at Buckingham Palace this afternoon. But Mr Johnson broke royal protocol when he went on to share what Her Majesty said to him when they met, Euronews and NBC News journalist Vincent McAviney claimed. The reporter tweeted that Mr Johnson said the Queen told him: “I don’t know why anyone would want the job [of Prime Minister].” McAviney added: “The PM revealed it during a tour in Number 10 before being told off by staff not to repeat those things so loudly.” In a statement Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP this afternoon and requested him to form a new Administration. Mr Johnson accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

[From The Daily Express]

So Boris Johnson was indiscreet about his FIRST private audience with the Queen, and he told a bunch of people what the Queen said about how she’s shocked anyone wants to be prime minister. That’s sort of funny, on the Queen’s part. I’m sure she was half-joking, half-serious. Like, who does want to be prime minister at this point? They can’t give that job away! And the Queen gets to see most of her prime ministers at their worst too, because of the guaranteed discretion.

Also: I’ve seen some headlines about the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s engagement photo was placed IN FRONT OF the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement photo on the Queen’s little table. Please, someone just puts those photos in there for the photo-op. Like the Queen doesn’t surround herself with photos of her dogs and horses exclusively.