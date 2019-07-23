Boris Johnson won the Tory leadership election, will become new British prime minister

After the slow-moving catastrophe of Brexit overtook her administration, Theresa May stepped down as prime minister of Great Britain. That announcement came in May, one final screw-you from the Tories, the party which started the whole Brexit debacle in the first place. For the past two months, there’s been a lowkey sadness and angst about what was coming next, post-May, for Britain’s leadership. The argument I kept hearing was that the Tories would of course retain power but it was just a matter of who would be appointed within Conservative leadership, and the choices weren’t great. Well, guess who the next prime minister will be? Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson will become Britain’s next prime minister after being elected leader of the Conservative party, defeating Jeremy Hunt in the party’s leadership contest. The former mayor of London, who has long cherished an ambition to lead his country, won the contest by a convincing margin 92,153 votes to 46,656, with 66% of the vote. Turnout was 87.4% among 159,320 party members.
In a characteristically flippant acceptance speech, Johnson conceded that even some of his own supporters may “wonder quite what they have done”. He said that at a pivotal moment in history, his party must show its “historic ability to balance competing instincts – marrying the desire to maintain a close relationship with the EU, with the desire for democratic self-government in this country”.
He reminded his audience of ministers and party staff of his campaign mantra: “Deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn.” Pointing out that that spells “dud”, he joked that the final e – “energise” – had been left out. “I say to all the doubters, ‘dude, we are going to energise the country!’”.
Johnson will not take office formally until Wednesday afternoon. Theresa May will face her final prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons before tendering her resignation to the Queen. Johnson will then go to Buckingham Palace himself for his appointment to be confirmed – before being driven to Downing Street to give a speech in front of the black door of No 10.
I’ve grown to despise the American system of national elections/electoral college/gerrymandering and all of that, but wow, I hate the parliamentary system too. The way all of this was handled, from the execution of Brexit to David Cameron’s resignation and Theresa May’s resignation to Boris Johnson’s power seize… this isn’t what democracy looks like either. I know I have no room to talk as an American watching in horror as fascist Nazis seize more and more federal power here in this country, but YIKES, Britain. Can someone please explain to me what’s going on with Labour these days too? Also: the Queen’s whole summer-in-Scotland plans got ruined because of this mess. Boris Johnson has to kneel before the Queen this week and form a government in her name, YIKES.
This is very very bad
I am so embarrassed to be English today. I am not implicating the Scots or the Welsh in this, since I can’t imagine many of them were involved in the voting process.
As a Scot staring down the barrel of a Boris Johnson premiership and a no deal Brexit, I’m saying independence or bust from here on out.
You’ve come to the right place, then. Welcome to Shame City.
This really sucks. It’s like we’ve been watching America screw themselves over with Donald Trump and decided we would like to to give them a run for their money.
You guys are supposed to be smarter and more cultured than us. What happened?
I’m kidding but honestly, I’m so sorry. The rise of nationalism is everywhere. I just hope western democracies can unite and eventually defeat it but until then, we have a bumpy road ahead.
Ugh, the Queen is going to have to have weekly meetings with this guy. Yuck. This is morbid, but I really hope she lives to see who ever replaces him.
I think in this entire mess the Queen is one of the rare people who we don’t need to feel sorry for.
Really? That’s who you’re worried about in this whole mess?
She’ll be absolutely fine (I imagine somebody else will run a lot of interference on her behalf) but for me it’s her being elderly and having to deal with him. In my mind’s eye I see it as harrassing a very old person which…yeah, is something he’d do.
Johnson is the world’s revenge on the UK for five centuries of British imperialism. The Poms are truly going to understand that karma’s a bitch called Boris.
As a Brit I am NOT happy about this, he is a bully and a buffoon who pretty much bullied his way into No 10 and I hope he is booted out soon – his premiership won’t last long, esp when October comes and he fails to deliver. Given the some people were sent two ballots I want an independent investigation done to ensure the vote was fair, I would not put it past Johnson and his mob to pull sh!t like that. We will NOT get a renegotiation on May’s deal, anyone who thinks otherwise is stupid.
Labour calling a vote of no confidence causing a general election in 3, 2 ……
Johnson becoming PM is pretty much paving the way for Corbyn to be the next PM which is very very very bad news – Corbyn will turn this country into another Venezuela.
Another Venezuela? How so? I’m genuinely interested cause usually that accusation is right wing anti-socialism paranoia, but from your comments here, I know that’s not you.
Thanks – its not but people are blind to the facts that Jeremy Corbyn is an extreme marxist socialist in the same vein as Nicolás Maduro. The kind of hardcore marxist economic ideals that Corbyn wants to push onto the UK are what has been pushed onto Venezuela and we have seen how that has worked out – high unemployment, high taxes, hyper inflation, poverty and hunger etc.. issues which has been proven to have increased under both Maduro’s and Chavez’s economic policies – policies that Corbyn agrees with and supports. The UK economy isn’t great and yes we have many social/economic problems but I am someone who wants new ideas to deal with the challenges that we all face – instead we keep getting the same old fools who keep pushing the same old political ideals that are over 100 years old, not fit for the modern world and have been proven repeatedly not to work.
As leader Corbyn has already proven that he is not only inept but complicit in the anti-semitic scandal that has engulfed the Labour party.
Sorry for the rant but the Johnson news has triggered me.
@Rapunzel – Corbyn has made no secret that he wants Brexit in order for the society to crumble (he doesn’t like the EU either), in order to sweep in with socialist reform. Which… is a rich man’s folly. For the poor amongst us, it’s going to be a mess. For someone in opposition, he hasn’t opposed anything of Brexit even though his party wanted it. He’s also overseen antisemticism in his party, and his right hand man (supposedly Seamus Milne – another private school educated school boy who’s rich) is supposedly all for this.
Putin is laughing. Russia won.
Corbyn by himself is very ineffective – see his past decades in parliament achieving a grand total of pretty much nothing. But he’s surrounded by some very privileged, very savvy, very nasty people and.. it’s not great for the Labour party, for the country (there should always be a strong opposition) and for democracy. He and his team are as much bullies as Johnson.
DU- thanks. I’m woefully under informed about UK politics.
Duchess of Hazard- I was aware of Corbyn’s anti-semitism issue, but not the rest. Yes, Putin is definitely laughing.
I’m so sorry. Across the pond we have our own mess, but it’s hard to watch it happen to other countries too.
yiikes, he is awful. This is all very worrisome…
Ugh!!!!! Sorry Brits………….
He’s looking a bit orange in these pictures. Trump 2.0?
This is not going to be good.
This is all David Cameron’s fault. He took a gamble and he lost big time and plunged in entire country into an uncertain future. I’m interested to see if Scotland has another referendum; also both the UK and the US have had to deal with far worse than Trump and Johnson – hell Boris used to be the Mayor of London.
He literally destroyed the UK to become Prime Minister.
He’s the reason pig head loving Cameron called the EU referendum.
Indeed – either way we are fkd, Corbyn is much worse than him, he will turn what’s left of the country into Venezuela.
The people can see Boris schemed his way into being PM not because he wants to deliver Brexit because he likes power.
There will be a general election before the end of the year – he will NOT be able to deliver Brexit by October and trying to shut down Parliament to achieve it will not work. His own party are already turning on him and his no deal mantra.
Turn the UK into Venezuela? Lol, sure.
Wanting to nationalise the UK rail which is 75% foreign owned and the average fare is 5 times higher than that in Europe is such a travesty isn’t it?
From France to Portugal, Spain to Germany, Italy to Poland, passenger rail is overwhelmingly run by the country’s respective version of British Rail. Unlike in the UK, these were never privatised and broken up.
Wanting a fairer taxation system, investing in education and and the NHS is such a calamity right?
Such right wing hogwash.
Many economists back Labour proposals over the Tory’s continued austerity which has hurt the most vulnerable in society.
Don’t let the facts stop you from parroting rightwing talking points.
He’s Trump’s mini-me. I despair. I really do
Horrible, no good, very bad news. Not to mention David Cameron’s flippant decision (or was he paid off?) to hold a Brexit vote when absolutely no one was asking for it (except Putin). Also, Corbyn is just another Putin toady of the Bernie Sanders flavor. Could all of these arrogant, authoritarian-loving, mentally-deranged, mob-linked men please stop including the whole world in their mid-life crises?
I’m so sick of older white privileged men mucking things up for the rest of us. Their egos and quest for power is insatiable.
But Boris said just recently that UK must go on with Brexit because Brexit will anger Putin. So what is it-Putin wanted Brexit or Putin didn’t want Brexit?
Putin wants Brexit as he has made no secret of the fact that he wants to destroy the European Union – a weak/non-existant EU means he can rebuild the USSR.
Putin wants chaos. And Brexit causes the most chaos.
Longest episode of Black Mirror ever.
Right!?
I truly believe that this is the end of time. This is incredible.
I completely agree and I’m not trying to be over dramatic.
But the way that climate change is accelerating, and what the political world is becoming, I believe there will be a complete and total societal collapse, both political and financial, within the next 50 years. Food shortage will become a regular thing, natural disasters will intensify, cities will fall, people will die and/or be displaced and wars will break out over resources.
And I’m honestly baffled at anyone who doesn’t think this is our future.
I agree unfortunately. Very scary times.
We need to dismantle capitalism to stop climate change- which should be the number one priority for everyone.
To your last sentence, Jenns: YES.
But this is how authoritarianism and fascism take hold: when people are asleep at the wheel.
People thinking that it’s not that bad; that we can self-correct; that we can turn back the clock as if it never happened.
Stay awake. Stay alert. And stay fighting.
RESIST even if people around you can’t be bothered.
While I still have hope at putting a stop to authoritarianism and fascism, I’m afraid when it comes to climate change, we cannot stop the clock. The window of saving this planet from ourselves is shut for good. No matter what we do at this point, this world, and it’s geography, will change dramatically. I just don’t know how, given the current state of the world, we will ever be prepared for what’s coming.
Silver lining, it’s not Jeremy Hunt. He has no chance defeating Boris but yeah, lame silver lining.
Boris Johnson is Silvio Berlusconi without the riches, he is Steve Bannon’s plaything having fully and publically aligned himself with rightwing talking points and there is nothing modernist about him -he’s Olde Establishment, an entitled Toff with a public school vocabulary…unlike Drumpf he can be articulate with his prejudices.
Tbqh Her Madge is surrounded by people just like Johnson, the Upper Class is packed with them.
Corbyn is closer to Bernie Sanders and has a voting and activist record that leans towards equality and fairness. He has been wrong on Brexit imo, slow to back a second referendum and the Remain voters -some say this has been political manoeuvring on his part as he sought to keep the non-urban Leave voters within the Labour Party.
As always there are ideological divides within Labour, factions have broken away to form their own *small tent party* but nobody takes them seriously.
If Labour can keep their shit together and bring about the end of austerity I think Keir Starmer is the future of the Labour leadership, but a leadership contest is the last thing Labour needs right now.
Well said. On a more trivial note, what woman could ever present herself for any professional position without even bothering to comb her hair (see Boris and Bernie)? She’d be turned down immediately. I’m sick of the double standards.
A leadership contest is absolutely what Labour needs now, esp if I am correct and that there is a Gen Election before Christmas – Labour cannot and will not win with Corbyn as leader. He is a toxic, inept old fool and the polls keep reflecting that. Corbyn can’t even be leader of the party never mind leader of the opposition.
Yeah I agree Starmer would be a good choice as Labour leader – he could def take on Johnson.
I agree, he seems to be the best placed to go for that position – but would he risk going for it? Milne seems to keep Starmer on a very tight leash. He can barely walk down the street with Milne materialising at his side to moderate what he’s doing. It’s very odd.
@Digital Unicorn – yeah, I think so too, but Momentum thinks that Corbyn hung the moon, so they’d rather the party be destroyed instead of Corbyn being replaced. But Starmer had his chance though, and he bottled it. I don’t know if he’d have another chance at the brass ring, so to speak.
Starmer is my local MP and I really like him. His children go to school next to my house and he will always stop and talk to people and seems to find a good balance with local and national issues. The other day I walked past whilst he was on the phone and I could hear him shouting – ‘they’re crazy, just crazy enough to do it’. Unfortunately I couldn’t think of a reason to stick near him to hear what was next!
I agree. Not sure what all these people have been reading about Corbyn (lol) but he is basically Bernie Sanders.
The antisemitism has been dismissed by Jewish people like Noam Chomsky who can see the establishment see him as a threat.
Imagine the world with Sanders and Corbyn in charge- swoon!
As a working class woman of colour I’m sick of Republicans and Tories ruling for themselves and their friends.
MSN, I agree.
Corbyn handled Brexit atrociously.
Keir Starmer is the way forward for the Labour Party.
Can’t the Queen just say GTFO you’ll not lead in my name and have him dragged off to the the tower? I know she can’t but I wish she could.
@Aang, no, we’re a parliamentary democracy. After the civil war background here back in the 17th century, the King gave way to Parliamentary Democracy.
The Queen is a figure head, and no one really wants the Queen to get involved re: her office being politicised. Theresa May along with other senior civil servants are the ones to recommend that Johnson can have the confidence of Parliament (the Tory party have a majority of two). The Queen could technically say no, but really she won’t because again, no one wishes her position to be politicised.
Boris Johnson has given a shot to Scottish independence right now. Sturgeon might send him a bouquet when all is said and done.
Would she do that though, even if she could? A very large part of monarchists are tories, I’m sure she’s very well aware.
@Arnk – that’s good question, tbh. A lot of people who are into monarch (apart from Americans) are old and white. I don’t think she would because she’s aware that her position can’t be politicised.
#notmyPrimeMinister as someone who is black (and Johnson is racist AF), I’m sweating. And investing in mace.
I agree, he’s #notmyprimeminister – Johnson is also a drunk bully who may or may not have assaulted his GF. Well done Tory party you have given us a Trump.
@Digitial Unicorn : you and me, mate. Come and sit by me. We’ll hate on him together. If we go into no deal, supposedly fresh food and water for people will be third on the list, because all available water has to go and cool the nuclear plants, or else we’ll have another Chernobyl on our hands.
All this just for another Eton lad to be Prime Minister. What the FUCK are they teaching at that bloody school?
If his gf hangs around – well, sucks to be her. But for us most of all.
Even though this moment has been inevitable for months, if not years at this point I was still hoping that a miracle would take place (although Hunt is the opposite of a miracle.) There’s still a chance that he won’t become PM if enough Tory MPs are willing to put country before party and refuse to vote for him tomorrow. It would be hilarious to me, if after all his shenanigans, he becomes leader of the tories but is unable to form a government and has to call a general election.
Whatever the outcome, I’ll never forgive the Tories, or the British, for how they’ve turned their backs on Northern Ireland and the peace process. (Don’t @ me on how only 52% voted in favour of Brexit, a huge majority didn’t vote at all and are as much responsible for this whole mess as the people who voted for Brexit.)
As someone who has lived there, it is sad seeing a country commit suicide. Brexit will go down as the moment the UK stepped up to the ledge. Instead of talking it down, the substandard and self-serving politicians will push it off. We need better people in politics worldwide or else we’re all screwed.
I wish I had something optimistic to say. Unfortunately, I’m all out. We’re all f*cked.
US has Trump and UK has Boris.
Ahhh things just keep getting worse. This is sickening. Trump’s tweet of support made me nauseous.
First my local muppet Jo Swinson becomes leader of the LIb Dems and now this ratbag is the PM. This should be the damned fire under every Scots arse for seeking independence, but we have too many moronic arses living in Scotland for that.
And with THIS coup…
Putin has OFFICIALLY won the Cold War….
God HELP us all!
But Cold War has ended with the collapse of USSR. How come we won over USSR then, but are losing to Russia now when Russia is weaker than USSR?
I look forward to Boris flailing around ineffectually towards the EU while blaming them for utter Tory incompetence. I also look forward to the media calling Jeremy Corbyn the most anti-semitic anti-semite who ever anti-semited. Oh wait, they already do that.
This is all going to the 11th hour. Again.
I have literally no understanding of the British electoral system. All I know is, a significant portion of the population seems to have wantd Brexit the same way people in the US wanted to build The Wall, and their elected governments seem equally in capable of accomplishing either.