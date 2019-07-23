“The trailer for ‘Harriet’ is here and it looks amazing” links

The trailer for Harriet is here! Cynthia Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman. [Pajiba]
Is Project Runway coming to end next year? Is Karlie Kloss to blame? [Dlisted]
I really don’t “get” what The Witcher is trying to be? [LaineyGossip]
Love and Hip Hop might have a big cheating scandal. [Starcasm]
Two stars of The Orville were secretly married, and now they’re divorcing. [Seriously OMG]
Photos from Entertainment Weekly’s Comic Con party. [GFY]
Awkwafina’s Harper’s Bazaar editorial is cute. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Leonardo DiCaprio was starstruck working with Luke Perry. [JustJared]
One of my favorite women since grade school. Can’t wait to see Harriet. If anyone is interest, The History Chicks did a really good podcast about Harriet Tubman. Heartbreaking and uplifting.
It DOES look amazing.
I know this sounds old ladyish, but kids these days aren’t being taught History.
They aren’t being taught Geography or cursive writing anymore either and I’ll give you $5. for any one of them who knows who Harriet Tubman was.
The other day, one of my young men said something so stupid in regard to American History, I actually said, “I’m going to find you a grant and send your dumbass to college and you are going to major in American History.”
They don’t know.
They just don’t know but you don’t have to go to college to learn.
READ.
I’m surprised you’d say people are dumber today? I told my son that yesteryear’s average person rarely owned entire sets of encyclopedias- other than libraries & all had to be updated. He grew up in this internet age & was shocked. So w info a few clicks away- how are ppl “uninformed”? My answer is we don’t live in an age of lack, rather an era of want. Not enough Americans are attracted to factual history or current events!!
The Witcher (show) will be based on the series of books by a Polish guy. Short version: Witchers are genetically fiddled with mostly guys who kill monsters for money. They are tougher faster stronger than humans because they have to be and lead an itinerant life because most people don’t like them much. Henry Cavill’s Witcher is the most famous of them due to his hair and general hotness. Witchers are also sterile so they tend to be a sex fantasy for women but do insist on getting paid cash money for monster killing not “in trade”, so to speak.
Additionally, in the world it’s set in, there are four or five kingdoms quietly fighting each other that ramps up massively, over the course of the books. It includes dwarves as the socially acceptable second class citizenry and elves as the rebelling shower of rebels who are close to getting genocided. Elves also speak Irish, much to my amusement. There’s a lot of underlying philosophy and moral and ethical standards throughout the books as Witchers do not believe in tolerating evil, whether it be lesser or greater.
wow, this should be good!
Harriet looks like a great movie and I hope it wins big at the Oscars!
I watched The Witcher trailer and am not feeling Cavill with his bad Fabio wig as the main character. There is just something lacking with him – he’s pretty on the eyes with a jawline the camera loves but thats about it.
I saw the trailer for Mr Rodgers and it made me cry – am a Brit so I don’t know much about him but I want to see the movie now. We need some of his kindness today more than ever.