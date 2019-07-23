THR: Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘arguably the only global superstar left’, true or false?

I keep waiting to see if Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will both do separate, in-depth interviews to promote Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I’m probably going to be waiting a while, right? Because so far, the promotional tour for OUATIH has just been Leo, Brad, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino, all together and talking and joking around. While Leo’s brand isn’t “in depth interview,” I did expect to see something from Brad. It won’t happen. Instead we’re getting stuff like this Hollywood Reporter piece. The piece is “His Brand Is Excellence”: How Leonardo DiCaprio Became Hollywood’s Last Movie Star. It’s just as ass-kissy as you would think, and it paints Leo as some kind of Hollywood savant, a Jack Nicholson-type figure, a giant among peasant TV stars. Leo didn’t even have to agree to an interview for THR to kiss his ass like this. In fact, declining an interview was seen as on-brand for what they wrote. Some highlights from the piece:
Titanic made him a household name, but what he’s done since then added to his power: Fast-forward 22 years, and DiCaprio remains a global movie star, one whose consistent bankability and acclaim set him apart from his peers. In fact, he is arguably the only global superstar left in a film industry in which an interchangeable group of actors regularly suit up in spandex or brandish a lightsaber for the latest billion-dollar earner — only to be ignored by audiences outside of franchises. Unlike waning megastars like Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Downey Jr., DiCaprio sits alone atop the Hollywood pantheon without ever having made a comic book movie, family film or pre-branded franchise. Leo is the franchise.
Tarantino on Leo: “One of the things I like about Leo is he just doesn’t plug himself into two movies a year,” says Tarantino, drawing an unstated comparison with current stars like Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, who are omnipresent on social media as well as in multiplexes. “He kind of stands alone today, like Al Pacino or Robert De Niro were in the ’70s, where they weren’t trying to do two movies a year — they could do anything they wanted, and they wanted to do this. So that means this must be pretty good.”
Leo has a good picker: In an age of brand management, DiCaprio has cultivated a brand “of excellence,” says Sony film chief Tom Rothman, amid an industry where “brand” these days usually means Marvel, DC or Lucas. “What is remarkable about Leo is his consistency,” says Rothman, who first worked with DiCaprio on Romeo + Juliet and Titanic at Fox. “If he’s in it, the audience knows it’s going to be good because he’s in it. I mean, when is he not great? But that’s not an accident. He works his ass off.”
Everyone wants to work with Leo: Among his compatriots, DiCaprio is by far the one most coveted by studio heads and top-tier directors, offering that rare blend of prestige (three of his past five films have been nominated for best picture) and box office prowess (those same films earned a combined $1.8 billion worldwide). While Smith is doing Netflix originals and a Disney remake, Lawrence is on a cold streak and Downey only makes money as Tony Stark, DiCaprio continues to choose films that would seem risky on paper — typically R-rated, longer than 2½ hours and with budgets topping $80 million — bets that have paid off and given him an unrivaled amount of power.
Leo’s not in everybody’s faces & he stays on the big screen: While modern stars scramble to maintain a constant presence and relevance via social media and nonstop work spanning all platforms, DiCaprio as an actor sticks to cinema (he hasn’t acted for the small screen since a 1992 appearance on Growing Pains). Rather than using Twitter for self-promotion, he offers his 19.1 million followers updates on the Waorani tribe’s efforts to protect the Amazon from oil drilling or to promote vegan burgers.
The Mysterious Leo: Off-camera, DiCaprio has maintained a carefully crafted air of mystery. Some crewmembers on Once Upon a Time were instructed to avoid making eye contact with him, according to an on-set source… DiCaprio rarely talks about his personal life or even his career and typically promotes a film only in partnership with the director (he declined to be interviewed for this piece). Despite being one of the most photographed men in the world, hopping on a Citi Bike in New York or hanging out vaping with supermodels, little is known about his day-to-day life.
First, some genuine praise for Leo: I appreciate that he’s not in our faces or getting into social media beefs. Less is more. Of course, that could be explained more by his age than any “carefully crafted” air of mystery. I also do believe that he generally should be applauded for his choices in scripts and directors, as well as image-management. That being said, Guy Lodge did a great thread on why Leo really isn’t all that adventurous – he sticks with established & respected male directors and big-budget studio films, he hasn’t worked with a female director since 1995 and he doesn’t really use his Hollywood power to pay it forward and/or work with truly risky new artists.
Also: I would consider Brad Pitt one of the “dying breed” movie stars too, and though I’m loathe to give Brad credit for much these days, I think Brad has done smarter and more interesting things with his career than Leo. Brad’s Plan B develops some really great smaller films and he works to produce films written and directed by artists of color and women. Granted, Brad doesn’t have Leo’s box office record in front of the camera, but make no mistake – both men could walk into any studio and get any film greenlighted. Brad has just used that power to get movies like Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Big Short and Selma made.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Wow that is a super ass-kissy article! And I love how they take the opportunity to thrown Will smith, Jennifer Lawrence, and Robert Downey JR under the bus. Why even do that?!?! What, their Leo hard-on can’t exist if anybody else is a successful movie star?
RDJ is killing it. He came back from severe addiction, prospects in the toilet to a great career making more money than he can spend in 20 lifetimes. He’s a global movie star, it’s just that what that looks like isn’t the same as it used to be. Not killing it? THR with this bizarre ass-kiss. Good luck getting any of those they shat on to give them the time of day.
I immediately thought of RDJ too. Plus unlike some of the other actors mentioned in this article as Leo’s star peers, RDJ can act as well as Leo. RDJ is really unique in that he has had so many ups and downs and not all related to his addiction. He was fired from SNL as a really young man and was more of a comedic actor when he started, then he does Chaplin. Which got him nominated for an Oscar. He has some ups and downs while heavily addicted and then his addiction becomes center stage, and he’s arrested and fired and then can’t get cast in anything. Manages to get himself clean and gets cast as Iron Man. He was a really good actor in a super hero role. Now I just did a kiss-ass piece for RDJ haha, but how is he who leads billion dollar box office movies many many time is not a true superstar. Please this story is crazy. Neither Leo nor RDJ will be the last one either.
It’s huge IMO that Jennifer Lawrence has been placed on the same level as stars like DiCaprio, Will Smith and RDJ. This shows once again the unique position she occupies among her peers, counting that she has only been acting for 12 years and she’s not even 30 years old.
She’s one of a kind.
And she takes WAY more risks than Leo. And they named her in the article. Soooo… how is he the last “global superstar”?
Man this article annoys me on lots of levels.
My only reason not being all with you on Jennifer Lawrence is her age. Compared to all the other men mentioned she’s still young, and if she stays in the game and doesn’t get aged out cause she’s a woman I’ll be with you. There was a few other women who could have been there Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, but they did lose their gravitas with age. Plus, I don’t really see her as being able to go into any studio and make any movie she wants yet. Not sure any studio let’s a woman do that, and it kind of stinks though.
Honestly, I agree with the article, if not with its tone. Leo consistently picks good, if conventional, movies. He knows himself… and not everyone is made for the avant-garde.
Will Smith is over. RDJ picks middling projects as a producer… compare his producing record with Pitt’s and you can see the difference. J-Law seems a bit lost without David O Russell, sadly. Angelina and Cruise are global movie stars stuck in the action groove, with their dramatic chops going mostly underused. Meryl bores everyone by now.
Nicole Kidman is the only one who has it all, now that I think about it… great movies, experimental movies, occasional tv.
Leo and Kidman are the last ones?
I had the same thoughts. Starring in a Scorsese film isn’t that risky. Like you, I’m loathe to admit that Brad Pitt that Brad has done more with his star power.
False. He isn’t as relevant as he thinks he is.
Or as good of an actor as he thinks he is.
Oh WOW. Having just come from the Boris Johnson story sobbing into my tea (I’m British) this made me LAUGH. Is the THR piece legit or double bluff type mocking? Just what I needed, thank you Kaiser.
Leo, Brad, Julia, Angelina, George are the last of the great movie stars. None of them except Julia are on social media and they’re not known for their pap strolls. All have Oscars and all have iconic roles. And huge box office successes.
Brad doesn’t have an acting Oscar.
I agree, except that I think George does like a good pap stroll lol. But yeah, Leo, Brad, Julia, George – they are the last great movie stars.
LMAO!!! Wow Leo’s publicist is getting his bonus this year for arranging this article!!
There is some truth to it, but Guy Lodge is right on. His choices aren’t challenging or all that interesting (that’s why his Oscar was for “Physical” challenges in the Revenant, not spectacular acting. Also, he was just due, because that’s how Oscars really work). But then again, that’s why he’s a star. Old boys club, not too risky.
Side-eyed the hell out of the “no eye contact” thing tough. Too many women over 25 around Leo? 🙄
Agree, especially on the eye contact thing. Can you imagine if an actress did that? There’d be “DIVA” headlines for the rest of her life.
He actually took risks early in his career.
And made far more interesting choices.😐😐
Titanic changed all that.
But Dicaprio is a global superstar.
I don’t believe for a second that anyone but Leo, could have made a movie about men and grunting bears clock $500 million worldwide.
I haven’t seen most of his movies. So yeah I’m not sold on his star power.
Honestly, Tom Cruise is probably a more global superstar. He may be a joke in the US, but he still gets strong international returns, which is why he keeps jumping out of planes.
Hmmmmm. Cruise is a bit of a question mark. He does only one thing now (Mission Impossible 9, 10, 11 and variations there on). And his domestic box office record is REALLY sketchy. I am not sure he could pull the numbers DiCaprio does is straight drama. I’m not sure Cruise is sure either, which is why he will only do one thing and not take even the tiniest risk.
Outside of Mission Impossible, Cruise movies don’t do much anymore.
Sadly cause Cruise actually rocketed to fame/acclaim, with great dramedies and was not an action man a la most stars of the 80s.
Duh, false. Unless they mean by only global superstar left “whining until he got an Oscar”, yeah, then maybe.
And I so hope OUATIH is a huge flop so Tarantino will be out of our faces as well.
False what an insult to all the other actors out there. Wow.
Did…someone from the wolf pack write this?
What an ass kissy article. So, if your part of a franchise or comic book movie you no longer rate as a movie star? Leo’s a good actor and has made good choices but that doesn’t make him the only “global movie star.” I think Angelina Jolie is just as world famous. And if you consider and go by the only thing that really matters in Hollywood, the box office income, Leo doesn’t rank as the highest earning actor. I think Samuel L. Jackson’s films have grossed more than any other actor.
But by this point, is Angelina famous for her movies, or famous for her personal life and her work as a humanitarian? I would argue its the latter two. She obviously still has some draw as a movie star (i.e. Maleficent) and I’m sure she has no issue getting work in Hollywood when she wants it, but at this point I think she is more just “famous” and less “movie star,” which is fine, its not a slam on Angelina. It’s just different.
Angelina was who I thought of when I read the headline. She can do everything from small passion projects to blockbusters like Maleficent. I can watch her in just about anything, in fact I just rewatched Wanted a few weeks ago.
I really dislike and am grossed out by his relationships with much younger women whom he seems to swipe out interchangeably as soon as they reach a certain age (while he gets older & less and less attractive), and I agree that the piece lays it on quite thick and is very ass-kissy, but I actually agree with the premise? I can get on board with him being one of the true great and legendary actors in the history of Hollywood, who picks his projects very, very well and disappears into each role. I don’t have to approve of how he conducts his personal life (and I don’t) to recognize that. George Clooney seems like he’s playing a version of George Clooney in every film, but Leo inhabits his characters in my opinion, and you rarely catch him in shitty movies. He chooses his projects carefully.
Hahahahahaha! And no.
I agree with your assessment. In the climate where social media provides everyone an opportunity to be in everyones’ faces all the time, it is nice there are celebrities we do not throw opinions on every single political question in our face because lately it starts to look more opportunistic rather than genuine. On the other hand, he has no adventurous impulse whatsoever, he seems uptight and unable to laugh at him self and take it all less serious (he is in entertainment business after all) and I can not treat someone so uptight like a public, genuine star
“he seems uptight and unable to laugh at him self and take it all less serious”
That’s always struck me about him. He seems so paranoid and anxious. Feels like the frat boy antics are a bit of an act. Security sweeps of Cannes venues? Which are already subject to security sweeps? What have you gotten into behind the scenes Leo?
I’ve always thought his super boring interview/public persona was just an act/character he put on to be professional. With all the partying, travelling and hooking up with Rihanna etc. he has done with his life, he can’t possibly be so uptight in his day to day life. If it’s just to keep the press less interested in his life, I think its a pretty smart move.
Personal feelings on Leo aside, he really is a great actor and his body of work is pretty impressive. Yes, he whined up an Oscar for getting mauled by a bear but he really should have a shelf of them by now. He is one of the rare few that parlayed child star into a solid career. Angelina has global star power, but not necessarily as a movie star and her name isn’t putting butts in seats. Brad is also still very bankable and has branched our to maintain that base rather than just on screen.
Agree with above on Tom Cruise, we may not like him but he fills theaters overseas.
Tom Cruise fills seats but a lot of those seats are for “prebranded franchises,” like Mission Impossible. I enjoy those movies and they’re good, but that’s part of the point of the article. Leo has had incredible box office success WITHOUT doing those kinds of movies.
So, I kind of agree with this. He’s had a really successful career considering he sticks to mostly long-winded dramas. Besides titanic, has he ever done a romantic role? I know he has love interests in his movies, but that’s not the same. So many of the big movie stars now stay at the top either by doing comic book movies, or by doing a mixture of drama and comedies. Leo doesn’t. I am always intrigued by the movies he picks. And he does have kind of an old-school Hollywood quality to him at this point.
Is he the last? I don’t think so. But he’s definitely among the last.
I actually kind of agree with this as well. I’ve had this thought before. Leo is perhaps one of the last true male movie stars. Everyone else is a star because they are attached to a Marvel franchise.
On the women’s side, for me, it’s Nicole Kidman. She doesn’t always get butts in seats, but she churns out quality work just about every time.
He’s a global actor, not a global superstar.
Brad Pitt shat on my last good grace but he’s probably closer to a global superstar than two note DiCaprio over here.
I do think DiCaprio is an excellent actor. And he’s definitely one of the last of his kind in the vein of DeNiro, Pacino, Nicholson etc. But as long as there are talented filmmakers looking for a certain kind of performance, he will not be the last. There are 5-10 coming up behind him who are building the same cache if they manage their career the right way.
Oh this is true too. I consider Leo more one of the last great actors (at this point, we’ll see what happens in a few years), but I think him of more as an actor than a superstar. He’s clearly a superstar, but not on the level of Brad Pitt.
Oooh this is the article I read this morning. I agreed with a lot of it, particularly about Leo’s acting. I would put Brad and Leo in the same category as last traditional hollywood actor types, but I think Leo is a slightly better actor than Brad.
I just want to throw Tom Hanks’ name into this conversation… Maybe he’s not as glamorous, but he can make money for a studio.
I actually totally agree with the premise here. He has had a super long, well-acclaimed, bankable career and there really isn’t anyone else that compares. Neither Brad Pitt nor Clooney bring in the box office success they once did, and they’ve had several misfires just in recent years. Julia Roberts has barely been a movie star in years and Jennifer Lawrence’s career is brand new. Plus, Leo’s career/popularity hasn’t even really dipped in 20 years, which is almost unheard of? I do wish his production company would take the Plan B route and promote men and women of colour but he has done like 6/7 climate change documentaries and it’s hard to argue that isn’t a noble cause. Hopefully, he goes the Clooney route and gets with some kind of humanitarian lawyer once he hits 50 and I can be a fan without side-eyeing his love life lol
👍That’s the thing.
Leo been famous since he was a teen and had to deal with a deranged level of Beatlemania craze at a young age.
That he still has this immense level of success/sanity some 30 years later is rare.
I prefer his earlier work like The Basketball Diaries, but I did enjoy The Departed and Django Unchained.
Totally agree! And it’s not just rare, its unheard of! I honestly can’t name a single movie star that still has this level of draw and appeal in their mid 40′s, with a consistent career that spans almost 30 years. Credit where credit is due.
Laughable. I’ve never gone to a movie because he’s in it and I actively loathed him in WOWS. I’ll always regret the time I wasted on that piece of crap. I agree with the paragraph re Brad using his stardom to produce films worth seeing. Am not aware of Leo ever doing that.
After reading this article, Keanu probably sat sadly on a park bench reflecting on his life choices.