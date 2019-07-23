Lake Bell had a second home birth after complications and her baby almost died



There are certain celebrities who aren’t hustlers but who promote their stuff and seem like genuine people. Lake Bell is that type and I always find her interesting in interviews. She’s on Bless This Mess with Dax Shepard, a comedy on ABC which wrapped its first season and has been renewed for a second. I am only hearing about now, I need to pay more attention to network shows and/or they need to promote them better. Lake was on Dax’s Armchair Expert podcast when she revealed that her second child was a home birth and that he was born with the cord around his neck and almost died. This was her son Ozgood (that’s his actual name), now two, and she also has daughter Nova, four, with her husband of five years, tattoo artist Scott Campbell. Lake also had a home birth with Nova, who was also born with the cord wrapped around her neck but the midwives turned that around a lot quicker. Ozgood had to spend 11 days in NICU and they thought he may not be able to walk or talk due to lack of oxygen.

The actress, 40, opened up about her labor experience in a new episode of her Bless This Mess costar Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert. Bell, who welcomed her second child with husband Scott Campbell in May 2017, recalled the “egregious up and down” of giving birth to son Ozgood at her Los Angeles home.

“We had two home births. The first was with [daughter] Nova in Brooklyn. I felt very empowered … the home birth was this amazing primal bonding,” [Bell] said. “When my daughter came out, she had the [umbilical] cord wrapped around her neck, and it was very scary. She was on my chest and she wasn’t breathing. The midwife gave her three lifesaving breaths on my chest and my husband was there. She came to life and we saw it.”

Bell added, “I felt very empowered by that experience,” and wanted to do it again.

However, her second home birth didn’t go nearly as smoothly.

“I got pregnant again, and this time we’re in L.A. and I said, I want a home birth again. We had him at home. I was huge, he was 11 lbs. The same thing happened, I was at home and he had the cord wrapped around and he was on my chest,” Bell shared. “He was not coming to. Now you’re in really f—ing life and death. Your child is there and the entire room is trying to resuscitate him and they can’t. The paramedics are on their way, he’s still there. This person you don’t know.”

Bell continued, “The paramedics come in, the cord is still on so he has oxygen through my blood. They cut the cord and Scott ran out half-naked [with their son] and I was naked after my seven hours of laboring.”

Shortly after their baby boy was born, the midwife told her she had to be induced to birth her placenta.

“I was looking at my phone as they were sewing me up and I get a little video from Scott: little Ozzy just barely taking breaths with the oxygen mask and I just passed out. Because I was like, ‘He’s alive,’ and then I just passed out,” Bell remembered.

The star said her son was “in the NICU for 11 days,” adding, “He was hypoxic, he was without oxygen for longer than the four minutes that is associated with being okay. … We were told that he could [have] cerebral palsy or never walk or talk. That was our reality. … Children’s Hospital Los Angeles saved his life…

Looking back on the “most egregious up and down of [her] entire life,” Bell said there was a period of time when she felt guilt.

“I took it on because I insisted on having a home birth. I’ve dealt with that since. You could blame the midwife, you could blame yourself, but ultimately the result is the only thing that matters,” she said. “I’ve gone through therapy and was medicated for a year-and-a-half. I did wean myself off but I was on antidepressants to help kind of regulate. I barely take Advil but I was like, this is absolutely imperative in order for me to function.”