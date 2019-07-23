Scarlett Johansson’s new engagement ring is a brown diamond with a black band?

Embed from Getty Images

When I wrote about Scarlett Johansson’s appearance this past weekend at Comic Con, I was more focused on the Black Widow news and how Scarlett “I Should Be Allowed To Play Any Tree I Want” Johansson was happy to see so much diversity in Marvel’s future projects. I actually sort of forgot that Scarlett and Colin Jost got engaged in May, and this was her first big appearance since the engagement announcement. Scarlett has been married twice before (Ryan Reynolds, and that French dude Romain) and she had different kinds of engagement rings with both men – Ryan gave her a round solitaire diamond and Romain gave her a vintage Art Deco ring. Colin Jost chose to go for something very… different. That is, if you believe that the diamond ring ScarJo wore at Comic Con was her actual engagement ring. If you choose to believe that, know that Jost gave her a BROWN diamond. Ugh.

Scarlett Johansson has finally unveiled her engagement ring — and it’s one huge rock. “Saturday Night Live” co-head writer Colin Jost proposed to the actress, 32, back in May, but she waited to reveal the enormous colored diamond until Saturday’s Marvel Studios panel during Comic-Con 2019, where she wore a sexy, semi-sheer jumpsuit for the announcement of the upcoming “Black Widow” movie. “Scarlett’s 11-carat, light brown diamond looks to be a spin on two stone shapes, mixing an oval and pear to create an elegant egg shape. We can estimate a ring like this to be priced over $400,000,” Alicia Davis, Shane Co.‘s VP of Merchandise, told Page Six Style. “Scarlett’s ring, though truly one-of-a-kind in style and design, is a great reflection of the elongated shape trend that we’re seeing with everyday brides,” Davis added. “Ovals and pear shapes are two of the most popular right now because of the way they lengthen the finger, creating a more slender finger and larger-looking diamond.” Jewelry site The Adventurine reported that the unique design, which features a black band at the base of the stone, is likely the work of Taffin‘s James de Givenchy, the nephew of legendary designer Hubert de Givenchy.

People will just wear any old sh-t if the label is right, I guess. If I saw a black banded ring with a brown diamond, I would think that it was just being worn as a cocktail ring, not as someone’s engagement ring. But this is Scarlett Johansson we’re talking about, and hey, it is her third marriage. Maybe she decided she had already done the traditional white diamond ring thing and she wanted something different.

