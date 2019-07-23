Britney Spears & Sam Asghari attended the ‘OUATIH’ premiere last night

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. These are just the celebrity guests at the premiere – I put Leo Brad and Margot in a separate post. I was surprised to see Britney Spears come out for a premiere, especially given all the sh-t that’s gone down with her this year. She came with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and just judging from the photos, she seemed present and happy. That being said, if was struggling with her issues, I’m not sure I’d want to watch a movie about the Manson Family, damn. Britney’s dress here is Nookie.
The Willis sisters came together – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. I only have an ID on Rumer’s dress – it’s Ong Oaj Pairam. None of these sisters are wearing their best colors.
Austin Butler – the new Elvis! – came with girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens, but they posed separately. Vanessa wore Armani.
Margaret Qualley wore Prada. I guess I get the idea of this, but the execution is lacking and she looks severely underdressed.
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara came out. She wore Dolce & Gabbana. While this looks fine on her, I really wish people would stop wearing D&G.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were there too. I wonder if Chris was supporting fellow Aussie Margot.
Pierce Brosnan and his son Dylan Brosnan, who looks like an extra in the movie!
Margaret Qualley looks like she’s patiently waiting for someone to bring her the rest of her outfit. She’s super cute looking, but that is a bad outfit. Maybe if there was more to it, and it didn’t feel like it was only half done?
Brit – my god, she’s got such a trophy boyfriend. He’s actually stunningly pretty, I think. Britney would look SO much better if she put down the GD black eyeliner. Or if she would just rim her top lid. It’s just so harsh and aging looking on her – and she’s a pretty woman.
I smoke a ton of cigarettes and look similar, when i am stressed out. Britneygirl, i really hope you find comfort in being a grownup one day.
I love Elsa’s look, esp the dress and shoes which I now covet. Any ID on both?
As for Britney, she’s getting that ‘LA face’. which is a shame as she was naturally a very pretty girl – as for the BF, yeah he has that fameho/GQ model pose down pat.
Love that picture of Pierce and his son!!
Absolutely – so relaxed!
I’m not a fan of Britney’s look. She needs to go with a softer palette make-up-wise. The colour of the dress looks good on her, but the cut is terrible.
All I can say is that the difference in Instagram photos versus candid red carpet photos truly is striking.
Vanessa looks great! Margaret looks uncomfortable (because of the dress? Who knows.).
Always had a soft spot for Britney but PLEASE get rid of that eyeliner!
God Britney’s boyfriend is HOT!! I feel so sorry for Britney and I just hope this guy is good to her and good for her. P.S. Pierce Brosnan is like a fine wine DAMN!
Sofia has a new face right?
And I love Britney and always want the best for her, but something still seems off.
Can someone explain the dislike for D&G?
They are racist
and homophobic.
Ugh! Thanks for the insight! I’m a huge company boycotter.
And tax evaders, right?
Brit’s boyfriend looks like a trophy piece and thank you for the correct adjective Erinn.
Elsa’s shoes really look great and I love seeing a shoe that compliments an outfit. It’s like the perfect frosting for cake.
Good to see Sophia in a dress that isn’t mermaid shaped at the bottom. This kinda is but I can give it a pass.
And who ever that is the chain mail dress, I have three words for her: just say no.
This is a good look for Britney. I know, makeup and dress are not good for normal standards, but for her this is well put together and I liker her hair up!
Her body looks great and she seems not super anxious. Go Britney!
I don’t think her outfit is actually bad I just don’t think margret qualley has the personality or statuesque physique it would take to pull a dress like that off. The slouched shoulders and clasped hands really scream “I’m insecure”. The dress is wearing her.
I agree. She looks timid and uncomfortable like a model on display in front of a panel.
I don’t mean this in a negative way, but I think a dress like that would probably look better on someone who was a little curvier. Not a critique against her, there are plenty of styles that would look better on her frame than on a curvier woman. It just doesn’t look like it fits. And I totally agree about the dress wearing her.
Britney needs a new hair color, softer make-up and a good stylist. That choker!
I’m not convinced that Brit’s relationship is real. I don’t see any chemistry or anything in any of the photos I’ve seen.
Brosnan’s son looks like a librarian.
Britney looks likes she’s going to an afternoon wedding in Toledo. I have no other comment. It’s just…not good.
Ha! 😂
I agree with others that Britney should ditch this shade of blonde, the extensions and the horrible makeup. But I don’t think she ever will. She also holds on tight to some severely early/mid 2000s outfits. Britney seems to be stuck in this time.