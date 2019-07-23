Britney Spears & Sam Asghari attended the ‘OUATIH’ premiere last night

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. These are just the celebrity guests at the premiere – I put Leo Brad and Margot in a separate post. I was surprised to see Britney Spears come out for a premiere, especially given all the sh-t that’s gone down with her this year. She came with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and just judging from the photos, she seemed present and happy. That being said, if was struggling with her issues, I’m not sure I’d want to watch a movie about the Manson Family, damn. Britney’s dress here is Nookie.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Premiere

The Willis sisters came together – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. I only have an ID on Rumer’s dress – it’s Ong Oaj Pairam. None of these sisters are wearing their best colors.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Austin Butler – the new Elvis! – came with girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens, but they posed separately. Vanessa wore Armani.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Margaret Qualley wore Prada. I guess I get the idea of this, but the execution is lacking and she looks severely underdressed.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara came out. She wore Dolce & Gabbana. While this looks fine on her, I really wish people would stop wearing D&G.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were there too. I wonder if Chris was supporting fellow Aussie Margot.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Pierce Brosnan and his son Dylan Brosnan, who looks like an extra in the movie!

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

26 Responses to “Britney Spears & Sam Asghari attended the ‘OUATIH’ premiere last night”

  1. Erinn says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Margaret Qualley looks like she’s patiently waiting for someone to bring her the rest of her outfit. She’s super cute looking, but that is a bad outfit. Maybe if there was more to it, and it didn’t feel like it was only half done?

    Brit – my god, she’s got such a trophy boyfriend. He’s actually stunningly pretty, I think. Britney would look SO much better if she put down the GD black eyeliner. Or if she would just rim her top lid. It’s just so harsh and aging looking on her – and she’s a pretty woman.

    Reply
  2. 50centish says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:41 am

    I smoke a ton of cigarettes and look similar, when i am stressed out. Britneygirl, i really hope you find comfort in being a grownup one day.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:43 am

    I love Elsa’s look, esp the dress and shoes which I now covet. Any ID on both?

    As for Britney, she’s getting that ‘LA face’. which is a shame as she was naturally a very pretty girl – as for the BF, yeah he has that fameho/GQ model pose down pat.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Love that picture of Pierce and his son!!

    Reply
  5. TheHeat says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:46 am

    I’m not a fan of Britney’s look. She needs to go with a softer palette make-up-wise. The colour of the dress looks good on her, but the cut is terrible.

    Reply
  6. AB says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:47 am

    All I can say is that the difference in Instagram photos versus candid red carpet photos truly is striking.

    Reply
  7. bored at work says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Vanessa looks great! Margaret looks uncomfortable (because of the dress? Who knows.).
    Always had a soft spot for Britney but PLEASE get rid of that eyeliner!

    Reply
  8. JemimaLeopard says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:47 am

    God Britney’s boyfriend is HOT!! I feel so sorry for Britney and I just hope this guy is good to her and good for her. P.S. Pierce Brosnan is like a fine wine DAMN!

    Reply
  9. Busyann says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:49 am

    Sofia has a new face right?

    And I love Britney and always want the best for her, but something still seems off.

    Reply
  10. AlwaysAnnaRun says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Can someone explain the dislike for D&G?

    Reply
  11. Seraphina says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Brit’s boyfriend looks like a trophy piece and thank you for the correct adjective Erinn.

    Elsa’s shoes really look great and I love seeing a shoe that compliments an outfit. It’s like the perfect frosting for cake.

    Good to see Sophia in a dress that isn’t mermaid shaped at the bottom. This kinda is but I can give it a pass.

    And who ever that is the chain mail dress, I have three words for her: just say no.

    Reply
  12. Birdie says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:56 am

    This is a good look for Britney. I know, makeup and dress are not good for normal standards, but for her this is well put together and I liker her hair up!
    Her body looks great and she seems not super anxious. Go Britney!

    Reply
  13. Puffy says:
    July 23, 2019 at 8:07 am

    I don’t think her outfit is actually bad I just don’t think margret qualley has the personality or statuesque physique it would take to pull a dress like that off. The slouched shoulders and clasped hands really scream “I’m insecure”. The dress is wearing her.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      July 23, 2019 at 8:16 am

      I agree. She looks timid and uncomfortable like a model on display in front of a panel.

      Reply
      • Laura says:
        July 23, 2019 at 8:25 am

        I don’t mean this in a negative way, but I think a dress like that would probably look better on someone who was a little curvier. Not a critique against her, there are plenty of styles that would look better on her frame than on a curvier woman. It just doesn’t look like it fits. And I totally agree about the dress wearing her.

  14. Iknow says:
    July 23, 2019 at 8:21 am

    Britney needs a new hair color, softer make-up and a good stylist. That choker!

    Reply
  15. Laura says:
    July 23, 2019 at 8:38 am

    I’m not convinced that Brit’s relationship is real. I don’t see any chemistry or anything in any of the photos I’ve seen.

    Reply
  16. Citresse says:
    July 23, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Brosnan’s son looks like a librarian.

    Reply
  17. Originaltessa says:
    July 23, 2019 at 9:04 am

    Britney looks likes she’s going to an afternoon wedding in Toledo. I have no other comment. It’s just…not good.

    Reply
  18. greenmonster says:
    July 23, 2019 at 9:21 am

    I agree with others that Britney should ditch this shade of blonde, the extensions and the horrible makeup. But I don’t think she ever will. She also holds on tight to some severely early/mid 2000s outfits. Britney seems to be stuck in this time.

    Reply

