Theresa May will step down as Britain’s prime minister in two weeks, on June 7

Several months ago, the UK was in the middle of what seemed like another crisis-cycle of voting and deal-making and refusals of potential deals when it came to Brexit. I tried to follow what was happening, but it felt like even British political operatives were like “f–k if I know what’s happening,” so I felt a bit better about not understanding it. It genuinely felt like the British government is a snake eating its own tail at this point – everything is consumed by Brexit and the crisis that Brexit represents. Well, there was another round of voting this week, and suffice to say – ???? – the news continues to be bad for prime minister Theresa May. May has announced that she’ll be stepping down as prime minister in two weeks. YIKES.

Theresa May has bowed to intense pressure from her own party and named 7 June as the day she will step aside as Conservative leader, drawing her turbulent three-year premiership to a close. Speaking in Downing Street, May said it had been “the honour of my life” to serve as Britain’s second female prime minister. Her voice breaking, she said she would leave “with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love”. The prime minister listed a series of what she said were her government’s achievements, including tackling the deficit, reducing unemployment and boosting funding for mental health. But she admitted: “It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.” May’s announcement came after a meeting with Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench Tory 1922 Committee, which was prepared to trigger a second vote of no confidence in her leadership if she refused to resign. Her fate was sealed after a 10-point “new Brexit deal”, announced in a speech on Tuesday, infuriated Tory backbenchers and many of her own cabinet – while falling flat with the Labour MPs it was meant to persuade.

[From The Guardian]

I realize that I, as an American, have no room to speak on self-inflicted crisis-politics and a populace shooting itself in the foot politically. I mean, what’s happening in the United States of Trumplandia right now makes all international political stories seem almost normal. But YIKES. I feel sorry for you (Cele)bitches in Great Britain. Apparently, Boris Johnson could be the new prime minister? From the frying pan into the fire.

PS… Does this mean the Brits are going to cancel Trump’s visit? I hope so!

