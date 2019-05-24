Theresa May will step down as Britain’s prime minister in two weeks, on June 7

Several months ago, the UK was in the middle of what seemed like another crisis-cycle of voting and deal-making and refusals of potential deals when it came to Brexit. I tried to follow what was happening, but it felt like even British political operatives were like “f–k if I know what’s happening,” so I felt a bit better about not understanding it. It genuinely felt like the British government is a snake eating its own tail at this point – everything is consumed by Brexit and the crisis that Brexit represents. Well, there was another round of voting this week, and suffice to say – ???? – the news continues to be bad for prime minister Theresa May. May has announced that she’ll be stepping down as prime minister in two weeks. YIKES.
Theresa May has bowed to intense pressure from her own party and named 7 June as the day she will step aside as Conservative leader, drawing her turbulent three-year premiership to a close. Speaking in Downing Street, May said it had been “the honour of my life” to serve as Britain’s second female prime minister. Her voice breaking, she said she would leave “with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love”.
The prime minister listed a series of what she said were her government’s achievements, including tackling the deficit, reducing unemployment and boosting funding for mental health. But she admitted: “It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.”
May’s announcement came after a meeting with Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench Tory 1922 Committee, which was prepared to trigger a second vote of no confidence in her leadership if she refused to resign. Her fate was sealed after a 10-point “new Brexit deal”, announced in a speech on Tuesday, infuriated Tory backbenchers and many of her own cabinet – while falling flat with the Labour MPs it was meant to persuade.
I realize that I, as an American, have no room to speak on self-inflicted crisis-politics and a populace shooting itself in the foot politically. I mean, what’s happening in the United States of Trumplandia right now makes all international political stories seem almost normal. But YIKES. I feel sorry for you (Cele)bitches in Great Britain. Apparently, Boris Johnson could be the new prime minister? From the frying pan into the fire.
PS… Does this mean the Brits are going to cancel Trump’s visit? I hope so!
Sad to say, I don’t know very much about British politics. All I can add is that I wish Trump would step done from his duties.
Okay, can someone correct my timeline and fill it in as necessary?
So Brexit passed by referendum, David Cameron resigned (he was opposed to Brexit?), Theresa May is elected prime minister (by her party, right?), and she was supposed to complete the Brexit deal and nothing could ever pass Parliament, so Britain is still technically part of the EU but the EU could kick Britain out without a Brexit plan, and that’s what people are scared of, because that would be when the trade stops?
Did Theresa May’s party support Brexit? Is there any chance of Britain staying in the EU and Brexit just not happening?
Sorry, I know I sound ignorant, I’ve been trying to follow it but it gets confusing.
Hi Becks1
I do try to keep up with it all but it is difficult and complex and exhausting. I am sure there are many people that could explain better but I’ll try..
As part of the general election we had when David Cameron was still leader of the Conservatives he knew there were a lot of people unhappy about being part of the EU and wanted to leave completely/change the rules etc.. so he said we would have a referendum (to keep people happy and get them to vote for him) however I don’t believe he thought there was any chance of a leave vote winning. And then it did. And they were not prepared. So he stepped down as prime minister, and we ended up with Theresa May. She then held another general election, which lost her the majority, and she ended up in a coalition with the DUP (a Northern Irish party).
The problem was that when the referendum was held, the government expected a remain vote and then it would all just go away, so nothing had been done in case of a ‘what if’ and this is where we are now… still where we were then?!
As for if the UK will leave the EU… I think we have to respect the result of the referendum, but many argue there should be another when we know the terms of the exit. No one seems to agree on anything though.
thanks Sarah! that is helpful. I remember now that Cameron was not prepared for the results of the referendum. Yikes. What a mess.
Becks1, great question. Thanks I need a 101 in this subject too.
Her party is split, that’s part of the problem. For years some of the Tories have been very vocally wanting to leave and others very vocally wanting to remain.
Part of the problem is there was a complete lack of preparation. May got into government and triggered Article 50 (starting the process to leave) without having thought about what leaving would look like. Article 50 has a 2 year deadline (which has now run out and has only been extended because the EU allowed it to be). That’s 2 years to draft what our laws will look like, how trade and customs will work, how travel will work… Everything is tied to our membership of the EU and the government gave themselves a 2 year deadline to get everything ready to activate without even knowing what they wanted it to look like. They then proceeded to procrastinate for most of that time (like when May called a general election a couple of weeks later that took up 2 months and where May lost her majority anyway).
And now no option is getting a majority in the House of Commons, so we’re stalling and no one has any idea what’s going on or what’s going to happen.
@Beli actually both Labour and Conservatives are split on the issue of Brexit. Both are internally imploding, paving the way for horrors like the ‘Brexit Party’ who are projected to ‘win’ the European election in the U.K. – without an actual platform other than Brexit means Brexit.
@Clare True, I just focused on the Tories since they’re in government (albeit without a majority…). Labour are a shower too right now.
The fact that people are even considering voting for the Brexit Party is mad. They don’t even have a manifesto. They don’t even have MEMBERS, just people who pay money to the company (aka Nigel Farage’s pocket). It’s baffling.
Good riddance to spineless, bigoted rubbish. On the other hand, Boris and stalking horse Rees-Mogg, ugh.
Good.
The only reason I’m not cheering is because whatever we get next will be worse. Dreading Boris.
I agree Beli. Can anyone do a better job right now? Can’t see how it will all end to be honest!
Tbh the only one ‘running’ doesn’t make me cringe is Rory Stewart.
@Clare. Agree. But he’s so far behind. The top three is really grim reading.
So a couple of things
Mrs May will step down as leader of the Conservative party on 7 June. She will remain PM until her party elects it’s new leader.
Also our new PM will very likely (unfortunately) be Boris Johnson, who is currently polling in the high 30s amongst the party grassroots.
We will also likely leave the EU with no deal.
Oh also, we had another election yesterday (EU elections) in which both labour and conservatives are predicted to have done very very badly (coming possibly third and fourth). This was preceded by the locals elections a few weeks ago – in which both the main parties lost hundreds of local seats.
Fun.
I laughed and said good and then read Boris Johnson was being banded about as her replacement. Ugh. What a mess
Yeah, it will go from bad to worse I’m afraid!
This adds fuel to the fire to the Trump state visit. Bad enough there are protests planned and the Orange Menace’s adult children are planning to invade the UK with him on the trip. Trump will drag May and push Boris Johnson to be the next PM. He’s probably mad he won’t speak before Parliament like Obama did. Throw in Trump accusing British intelligence of spying on his campaign and Trump baby making another appearance. Harry and Meghan dodged a hail of bullets. Good Will and Kate; you’re going to need it.
Im soo looking forward to Dons year of goodbyes which prob wont be til 2023. He’ll be nuclear with all that he says & ( lets face it ) straight to court.
Yeah was no fan but at least Theresa May tried to compromise, Boris Johnson is a Brexiteer so he’ll push Brexit through and it will be with a worse plan than Theresa May has. Boris is also an oaf and potentially a bigger embarassment then Trump so there’s that too. No conservative will give a referendum on the Brexit deal so we’re left with whatever they come up with and we’re still screwed.
Has she tried to compromise?? The whole issue has been that she won’t. That it was her way or no way. She only involved the other parties when her Bill didn’t get through 3 times. Perhaps if she had compromised from the beginning this wouldn’t be happening (from a staunch remainer)
Matter of time. She’s always been there to act as the scapegoat. The next one may be scarier.
Yep classic “glass cliff”, phenomenon of women in leadership roles, such as executives in the corporate world and female political election candidates, being likelier than men to achieve leadership roles during periods of crisis or downturn, when the chance of failure is highest.
“A senior minister told The Sun: “Such a head of steam is now building to just get anyone in instead of her now that it’s close to becoming inevitable.
From The Sun yesterday:
“If she can’t find a majority for Brexit in the next couple of weeks, does she really risk abject humiliation at the national convention on June 15? Or does Philip sit down with a whisky and tell her it’s time.”
This is the attitude she was up against, that her husband Philip needed to take her to one side and set her right. Ugh.
Like someone kicked an anthill.
Praying for our world.
Boris Johnson as next PM.. another emperor with no clothes. Dude is lazy and don’t want to be responsible. Do you honestly think he can go to Brussels and negotiate? Oh it would be a hard leave and castatrophic mess but so is this inertia and slow moving mess.
Yayyyy, as a BAME (British Asian and Minority Ethnic) May’s hostile environment made my life a living hell. More than likely we’re going to get a Brexiteer and crash out, but I’ll worry about that come June 10.
I guess May wanted to rub up against Trumps bulk? Idek why she’s staying on (oh, I know why, so that she can beat Gordon Brown’s record for the shortest serving Prime Minister. May has always been small minded and vain).
I’ll have a nice weekend this weekend. Voted for a Remain party yesterday, and my conscience is as clear as spring water.
Good! How dare she bring Grenfall in to it and say that her party has helped people with mental health and austerity. Britain is falling to pieces because of people like her and the next one that comes in.
Not surprised given the back stabbing going on the party over who wants to take over to finish what she started. The entire gov has been sabotaging Brexit from the beginning.
Boris Johnson will win and he will be an utter disaster for the UK. He was also a remainder before jumping ship when he saw an opportunity for himself. And yes it’s pretty safe to say we will crash out without a deal. And given the rise of extreme right wing nationalism I don’t expect the EU as it is to last much longer.
I want another vote as ALL the parties on both sides lied, admitted they lied, are STILL lying and getting away with it. At least if the result was the same people can stop whinging that they didn’t know what they were voting for. But I suspect if there is another vote it will be remain and that’s why the gov don’t want one.
Either way we r totally and truly FKD.
I’m afraid this is not going to change anything. The PM is not the problem. There’s no majority in Westminster for any of the options on the table – no-deal Brexit, withdrawal agreement, second referendum, customs union, revocation of article 50, common market 2.0, EEA and ETA terms etc. They’re stuck.
Aaaaand the Windrush generation say Amen. May is a wicked immigrant-bashing, xenophobic woman, who made the lives of immigrants hell as Home Secretary and tood for nothing as Prime Minister.
Boris is garbage and will get no quarter in Brussels. Am not a Merkel fan but I cannot wait for her to wipe the floor with this man who has zero integrity.
As for BREXIT, that experiment in nationhood-hysteria will march on…But the world depends on global trade, migration and multilateral trading agreements to give it order. Both Britain and the USA Britain are delusional in this regard.