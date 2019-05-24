Madonna: ‘Now I’m fighting ageism, now I’m being punished for turning 60′

Madonna covers the latest issue of British Vogue to promote her latest album, Madame X. Madge chose to be brunette for this editorial, and I definitely prefer it. I’ve always preferred Madonna as a brunette – the darker color really brings out her best features and softens her, I find. These days, Madonna has had so much face work done, there’s no really “softening” though. As for the interview, Madonna says some interesting stuff about feminism, ageism and ladies supporting ladies. Some highlights:
People tried to silence her: “People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it’s that I’m not pretty enough, I don’t sing well enough, I’m not talented enough, I’m not married enough, and now it’s that I’m not young enough. So they just keep trying to find a hook to hang their beef about me being alive on. Now I’m fighting ageism, now I’m being punished for turning 60.”
On Lady Gaga: “People got very excited about [the thought of Lady Gaga and myself as] enemies, when we never were enemies.”
Whether women supported her: Madonna has not felt particularly supported by women throughout her career. She is grateful for the artists who worked against all odds and defied convention before her, such as Frida Kahlo. “There are no living role models for me. Because nobody does what I do. And that’s kind of scary. I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing – freedom fighters, like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis – but they didn’t have kids. Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things that I do. So I mean, there isn’t anybody in my position.”
She doesn’t allow 13-year-old son David to have a phone yet. “I’m going to stick that one out for as long as possible, because I made a mistake when I gave my older children phones when they were 13. It ended my relationship with them, really. Not completely, but it became a very, very big part of their lives. They became too inundated with imagery and started to compare themselves to other people, and that’s really bad for self-growth.”
She sees herself in her son David. “What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I’m pretty sure he got it from me. He’s the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let’s see what happens – it’s still early days for everyone.”
On her firstborn, Lola: She “is insanely talented. I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does – she’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she’s way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn’t have the same drive, and again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, ‘People are going to give me things because I’m her daughter.’ I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that ‘Oh yeah, you’re the daughter of…’ – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do. You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn’t. She grew up with money, and I didn’t. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can’t fixate on it. I just have to do my best.”
A psychiatrist would have a field day with all of these quotes, my lord. I think those quotes about Lola are difficult to read because… well, Lola clearly doesn’t want to BE anything like her mom, and it’s driving Madonna crazy because Madonna knows Lola could be even bigger than her. It drives her crazy that she, the most ambitious hustler in music, raised a daughter who doesn’t share any sense of those ambitions.
As for there being no one else in her position, as a single mom of six kids… um, Angelina Jolie says hi. Angelina has a better claim to “women don’t support me” too. Women have always supported Madonna, let’s be real. Not ALL women, but millions of women.
View this post on Instagram
“There are no living role models for me. Because nobody does what I do. And that’s kind of scary.” Cover star #Madonna sits down with Decca Aitkenhead in the June 2019 issue of #BritishVogue, on newsstands Friday 10 May. @Madonna photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott, styled by @BenjaminBruno_, hair by @AndyLecompte, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench, nails by @JennyNails, set design by @EmmaRoachStudio.
Photos courtesy of British Vogue.
She has some good points but you have to trudge through her huge ego And narcissism to hear it. Imagine her as your mom? For all her good qualities, she can drive you away.
Also does Lola really want personal issues discussed?
after reading these quotes, it’s no wonder rocco fled to live with his dad in england. he probably felt completely smothered by her.
She is a total narcissist.
SHE DOES NOT LOOK LIKE THIS IRL!!!!
I’m so f*ckin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks
- Kendrick Lamar
She is hiding behind ageism. She can’t hold a note, that is what her problem is. There are enough older singers that are cherished and adored. Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey. I could go on. Noone ever tells them to stop, because they grace us with their talent. Madonnas talent was her ability to shock. And that is no longer working.
She is STILL *TRYING* to shock, only thing is, we’ve seen it all before with her. She has nothing left in the bag of tricks. We’ve seen her naked, simulating sex, etc…. She’s not a great singer (never was), couldn’t act to save her life; she could write a decent /catchy song, put on an extravagant show…but that’s about it.
Cher is older than Madonna by some years and still has fans, even younger ones. I think Madonna is conflating ageism with people finding her intensely unlikable.
Also she wasn’t that great to begin with honestly! She had some catchy songs but she wasn’t one of the great voices of her cohort. Nor was she a great actress or dancer.
Yeah, Cher is just cool. Madonna constantly feels try-hard. I can’t imagine trying SO HARD at 60.
So does Dolly Parton! Even people who do really care for country music love Dolly.
Yes Dolly Parton as well! She is a genuine person and genuinely talented
I prefer a comment of Madonnas that was not covered on this site which was, to paraphrase “When I gave my kids a cell I lost my relationship with them.” Isnt she great? tbh Todays quote just sounds like standard ‘My kid is awesome.’ I struggle to watch her nowadays tho. I mean. Gas masks in Israel. Oh Rly.
Her music should have stayed on a grown up sound like Ray of Light, Music and even América Life. She now tries too Hard to be like the rest, not doing her own thing.
Even this justice warrior persona is so obviously fake and trying to reach younger folks. Be the diva you have always been. Embrace it like Mariah. Are we suppossed to ignore all her diva moments and feuds when she talks about women supporting each other? Come on!
Respect to Madonna, she was one of the first fighting, in her way, to women rights and freedom (sexual freedom). An about ageism, women start to feel pressure after 35, i cant imagine being 60. And after all, she looks like a great mom, who would say it years ago.
I’ve always loved Madonna, but not her recent, mockable forays into hip-hop and pop and “reinvention” as she is always equated with…the grillz and eye patches and overdone Joan of Arc-MadameX crap just looks plain dumb and try-hard as said above. She was from the early eighties when MTV first began and was only music (not silly reprehensible tv shows) and that was my generation. We had she and Prince and so many other SUPERSTARS (I hesitate to mention MJ). It was truly fun. The music scene in LA was on fire. Everyone I knew were in bands supporting one another in the clubs. But, she was not one of the first fighting for women’s rights and sexual freedom…the first to be given that credit came more than a decade before her fame. She was fun but had a rotten disposition and was too self-aggrandized and self-motivated to be given credit for the intentional advancement of anyone but herself and her career. I am 55. The best advice for middle age is to find grace and embrace the good parts of aging. The best advice for the young is never doubt your beauty or body. Your beauty will fade and so will your body so love it just as it is, flaws and all. When you get old and look back you will realize how perfect you were.
Uhmmm… “David has more of my DNA than any of the others…” Isn’t David adopted? Aren’t Rocco and Lola her only “birth” kids? Obviously she misspoke, and he is just emulating her traits, having grown up with her, seeing her mannerisms and how she does/handles things. He IS her son, but can’t have her DNA, unless there’s something she’s hidden for a LONG time! lol
Isnt she saying that David has ambition & drive like she used to. Shes thinks shes giving him a huge compliment. So un pc of a poster to differentiate between born & adopted kids. Naughty.
There are so many things about Madonna that really bug me, but I’ll say this: 1.) That cover photo is lovely. 2.) “They became too inundated with imagery and started to compare themselves to other people, and that’s really bad for self-growth.” — I think that’s really thoughtful. I even kind of like her comments about Lola here, although I’m not sure I would if I was Lola.
I agree. I think her and Lola are probably in really difficult positions because, like she said, Madonna wasn’t rich and didn’t have a mum, so i’m sure Madge has some jealousy or ‘count yourself lucky’ kind of hang ups towards L, for better or worse.
Chris Rock does a funny bit about how he hated rich kids growing up, and now he has rich kids, so he has to hate his own kids. Exaggerating obviously but I still thought it was funny
I was raised by an alpha father with a gigantic ego and too much success on his life.
I refused to follow his path because I knew that would have destroyed me. I cannot even imagine how must be to deal with Madonna who. I would change galaxy
I can kind of understand what she is saying about Lola, but its an example of where maybe you don’t have to say everything you think, lol. My kid is much younger but I can see talent and ability in him that I never had, but he’s just not that driven. I’m not worried about it, because I think he’s going to be fine regardless, but I kind of want to give him a little push sometimes. But like Arya would say, “that’s not him.” And that’s perfectly okay.
But I’m not giving interviews and talking about him like that lol.
I also do get what she is saying about being the one with kids (meaning in comparison to other women who broke down barriers), because she did break down so many barriers for women, BUT she did that before she had kids. (and she has 6 kids now?? I had no idea.) It’s not like she had kids in the 80s and 90s when she was the biggest star in the world.
I remember when she turned 40, and VH1 and MTV acted like it was the end of an era, and like Madonna was old. Now that I’m 37, I’m like…..what was the big deal? lol.
I think ageism may play a role in how Madonna is perceived, but I also think her music right now isn’t really good, and that plays a bigger role, ha. Also, she was so edgy for so long that its kind of like – what else are you going to do?
Yeah I don’t think she was saying there’s no other famous single mothers with multiple kids. Jolie and her career isn’t anything like Madonna’s and I don’t think there’s a comparison or that that’s what she meant just because “Jolie is famous and polarizing and is a single mom to kids”. Jolie is awesome and I’m a fan and she’s a great actress and activist, but she was one of the original nepotism kids and she’s never been groundbreaking or had to hustle, sorry.
She’s fighting her age so hard, she’s obviously not accepting it any better than the people she claims are ageist against her. And her new butt is ridiculous. I can’t take her seriously at all anymore.
I totally agree, looking at what she has done to her face…that is not the face of someone who is ok with what they see in the mirror.
Original Tessa, YES! Don’t complain when you can’t accept either. And agree with Kaiser, she’s had way more women cheering for her than most so she need to not play that card. She was my IDOL!!! Material girl, boy toy, I remember it all. But she definitely was the IT girl and not many can say that.
Yes, there is a difference between ageism and people calling out plastic surgery.
That’s kind of like shutting down another woman’s conversation about fat-shaming with, “But you’ve lost weight” or, “but you’ve had some unhealthy patterns around dieting and exercise,” though. Or shutting down a conversation about victim-blaming with, ‘but you dress super classy or pretty conservatively”. The list could go on and on.
I am loving these photos. Kudos to the photographer, stylist and the artist who did the photoshop.
I think this is the best Madonna has looked in a magazine spread is awhile.
Respect yourself you’ve got to be you babe respect yourself and let me be me
We have a lot to be grateful for when it comes to Madonna. Papa, don’t preach. I have a tale to tell, sometimes it gets so hard to hide it well.
She’s Madonna, for f-ck’s sake. A lot changed with her. Let’s not forget her contributions to women’s liberation. I get her ego is as big as an aircraft carrier, but it does not erase her influence.
Your first line quoted is from the salt n pepa song of the same name.
I’m wondering what filter is used in these pics, how much plastic surgery has been done and how much are these photoshopped. Dang.
Her comments about Lola are interesting – regarding how could Lola possibly have the same drive Madonna had at the same age, she grew up in utterly different circumstances.
I’ve had that thought sometimes when reading about certain celebrities and their children, particularly when their children are trying to succeed in the same field. The difference between someone who came from nothing and succeeded with talent and drive vs. offspring that may have talent but there is always (usually rightfully) a strong nepotism factor to any success they attain.
The world is filled with talented, creative people who don’t have the interest in becoming famous. Is fame the same thing as success?
Good point…
I think ageism is real. Creativity is for all ages but pops star type relevance and popularity is uncharted territory for most older people.
She just exhausts me when she acts like she’s owed an new and young audience.
Did she just…compare herself to…Simone de Beauvoir and Angela Davis?! Girl, bye. Not now. Not ever.
Nobody is punishing her for turning 60. If she’s being punished it’s cause she’s turning 60 and clearly trying to pretend she’s still 25/35.
^This. We need more role models of women accepting their age and not going under the knife to conform to some fake standard of what we should look like.
A decade ago when she did a music video dancing in a leotard, my reaction was- for the love of god, someone make grandma put on pants (or a skirt, really, just SOMETHING so i’m not that close up with her vagina).
Is that ageist? I will try to work on it.
But oh my, the -nobody else is in my position- and the -Frida and Simone are my role models b/c no one else does what I do-. Dear god. So much narcissism.
As we say in the south, Bless her heart.
I feel for her children after reading that article…….
she can’t even recognize a positive trait in her child without immediately declaring he must have gotten it from her and making it all about her. total narcissist.
And she wants her children to worship at her altar…CONSTANTLY! Once a child gets past the age of 12…it’s kind of a WRAP…they become teens on their way to adulthood…and they don’t WANT to hang around their parents like that…That is NOT healthy……
madonna is not being punished for turning 60, if anything she’s being punished for turning 60 and still trying to look 25. if she’s so comfortable in her skin at 60, why all the plastic surgery and injectables? why the constant gloves? madonna is the victim of her OWN ageism.
DUPLICATE POST
The only one fighting agesim is Madonna herself – by repeated plastic surgeries and fillers. Also, to ‘envy’ your daughter for her talent is incredible narcissistic.
I NEVA felt Madonna was comfortable in her own skin….
And THAT…is her biggest issue….to me…..
It’s a good read because a publicist didn’t write her interview. Definitely not PC like many articles and interviews are today.
I think it’s honest to say Madonna has been treated just as shittily by women as Angelina Jolie, when you count conservative women as well as some liberal women who refuse to work on their internalized misogyny that comes out in the treatment of girls and women when it comes to modesty or ‘being classy’ . She does get support from those who don’t want to play a part in that anymore (even while still not a fan of some of her other shenanigans), but that’s not even close to being a majority. There’s a difference between the kind of support she seems to be talking about, and just being a fan of some of somebody’s work. Angelina also seems less problematic than her though.
Madonna needs to be grateful that she is 60, especially since her mother didn’t live long.
Ageism? No, Madge, the world has moved on. It’s into different things other than you. You’re in the music/entertainment industry, you never had an unlimited shelf life. Thank you for the good times, but it’s over.