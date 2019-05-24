Cynthia Nixon reflects on how ‘Sex & the City’ was actually kind of problematic

As an Xennial, I was a real-time viewer and fan of several shows which are currently enjoying a second-life popularity thanks to syndication. The younger peeps can now watch Friends and Sex and the City fifteen years after those shows were done and buried. Those younger peeps are like “you guys were really into this stuff?” Yes, we were. Friends and SATC were huge deals at the time. SATC in particular was the biggest show on HBO, and those women were on the cover of Time and Newsweek. There were so many thinkpieces devoted to “the new single woman” and “what SATC says about women” and all of that.
But here’s the question: does the original SATC TV show hold up? If we’re looking at it with 2019 eyes, are there are parts of the show or entire episodes which make us cringe? Yes. For sure. SATC changed and influenced so many conversations in that time, but there are so many big and small parts of the show – nevermind the God awful movies – which do not hold up at all. Cynthia Nixon knows that too – she chatted about how SATC would not be made as-is today:
Cynthia Nixon said that her hit HBO show “Sex and the City” would have a more diverse cast if the feminist comedy had been produced in the modern day. Nixon added in an interview published on Monday that the groundbreaking show was too centered around money and did not portray enough working class characters.
“Well, I certainly think we would not have all been white, God forbid,” she told IndieWire about the program. “One of the hardest things for me — it was at the time, too — is looking back and seeing how much of it centered around money, right? And how, Steve, my [character’s] husband, was like the closest we got to a working class guy, you know? Never mind a working class woman, right?”
Nixon’s character Miranda Hobbes was a lawyer who married a bartender and lived the glamorous life of a Manhattan pseudo-socialite. Although the actress and politician insisted the show had a feminist tone, she admitted the series was a bit divorced from reality.
“Also, I think we wouldn’t all look like that,” she said. “In terms of like, the perfection factor. In terms of always looking so incredible. And I know that’s the fantasy element, and in terms of the show that was important. But I think there’s a lot of ways that people can be visually compelling without looking — quote unquote — perfect.”
Miranda was always my favorite character because I often felt like she was legitimately the most realistic – she didn’t always look runway-ready, she had a real job as a lawyer, she wasn’t looking for a man to “save” her, and she had profound intimacy issues. It’s like Miranda was from a different (realistic) show and she got dropped into The Sugary Carrie Show by accident. Obviously, Cynthia has a point – the economics and racial dynamics within the show are kind of dumb and privileged, the women are very superficial and apolitical and clueless about anything other than sex, romance and love. It’s okay to acknowledge that, and still acknowledge that SATC did some good things too.
Cue SJP 10…9…8…
I enjoyed it at the time for what it was – a show about upper class women in NYC who loved fashion and shopping and dating and drinking. And I guess for that (the dating and the drinking) it was pretty revolutionary at the time. It was a show about women’s sex lives that wasn’t shaming them (although that was part of the story lines at time, but I thought even then it was usually interesting, like when Samantha and Charlotte had that fight and Charlotte went to have lunch with the Kappa Kappa Gammas and got drunk and Carrie was like, “Charlotte should have had another kappa kappa cappuccino” LOL that I still remember the line.)
but looking back, it doesn’t seem so cutting edge so its one of those shows that is important to look at in context.
Of course it was problematic – Stanford was such a stereotypical gay character, Carrie’s lifestyle was totally unrealistic, Carrie and Bigs affair, etc. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t important.
I think honestly the biggest problem is how the movies ruined the show.
Sadly Sex and The City is true to the realities of NY segregation and mono racial friendships, especially among a certain sector.
Making it ‘less white’ for the sake of it, would have been pandering phoniness.
Everything from season 5 onward was crap.
Fight me.
I always loved Samantha’s story about being a breast cancer survivor. I think that story line helped so many women suffering from it at the time. And I remember when Kim Catrall said she thought her character was being punished for her sex life, and I thought, girl, you don’t know how much influence you have right now.
I enjoyed the first two or three seasons or so but after 9/11 happened I would watch it and think how awfully shallow and vapid these people are (making fun of a girl for wearing a scrunchie? Gawd). The show was awful on race and class. The movies, even worse. (And yes while Miranda WAS the smartest and most down to earth, that all went out the window in the movies).
I was meh about sex in the city and hated Friends with a passion. I never saw a full episode of Friends, even though I was prime demographic, until my daughter watched it on Netflix a couple of years ago. It’s soooo bad. Homophobic, body shaming, misogynistic, white. I really don’t know how it was such a big thing.
I watched Friends at the time of its airing and thought the same thing. I never understood its appeal.
There were a lot of things SATC did at the time (in the earlier seasons, mainly, imo) that were great; particularly showing women having active sex lives unapologetically. And I loved Samantha’s cancer storyline. But most of it did not age well at all and the movies were atrocious.
ETA: One of my favourite bits in the series was when Samantha was in the back massager store getting her vibrator replaced. The dude behind the counter kept trying to insist that they were back massagers. Meanwhile, while Samantha was rolling her eyes and ignoring him, she was giving all the women in the store tips on which one works the best, lol.
One thing I never liked was how superficial it was. I recall one episode where the characters attend a funeral for an acquaintance. During the service, they’re still yammering about dating and fashion. I found that to be in bad taste.
I don’t know, I live a “boring” middle-class working mom life. So I don’t want to watch shows about my life. It is fun watching things like Sex and the City. It is fantasy, like Game of Thrones. If they wrote a show about my life it wouldn’t get one viewer (other than my kids who I would force to watch it.) 😂
My life isn’t always diverse either, and I only have one friend who doesn’t define their gender. So does everything I watch have to have a rainbow of colors and genders? No. Every show does not have to be politically correct and please everyone all of the time. What fun is that? By adding “diversity” they are making everything less diverse. The irony…
There were articles criticizing the show for its lack of diversity during its run. I wonder if she was just ignoring them or has decided to acknowledge the obvious now that she’s a politician.
I also hold them responsible for the influx of Samantha wannabes, transforming the city into a less creative/diverse/interesting place to live.
Did you hear that? That’s the sound of SJP screaming in protest. One more ally lost. Cue the smears about Cynthia from SJP camp.
I’m one of those younguns who don’t understand te hype Friends, SATC and Seinfeld got. For shows that are meant to be comedic I just find them painfully unfunny.
Friends in particular I grew an intense hatred for – because everytime the subject of Friends was brought up and I said I thought the show was terrible, someone would come out saying I was “just trying to be edgy” and UUUUUUUUUGH. That made my blood BOIL. Being reminded of those conversations made me hate the show even more, and by association, all the actors from it (except Courtney Cox – idk what it is about her, but I like her).