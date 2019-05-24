Brad Pitt & Leo DiCaprio geeked out when they met Luke Perry on ‘OUATIH’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino cover the latest issue of Esquire, and it’s surprisingly good. As in, I was genuinely surprised by how much fun this was to read. The three men are all interviewed at the same time, around the same couch, as they talk about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and their career journeys and what it all means. They gossip about what Hollywood was like in the ‘90s, and what it meant to work with Luke Perry (in one of his final roles in OUATIH), and how this is a movie about Hollywood. Leo and Brad have an easy sort of chemistry and it feels like they have a lot of respect for each other in general. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Tarantino on OUATIH: “This film is the closest thing I’ve done to Pulp Fiction…[it’s] probably my most personal. I think of it like my memory piece. Alfonso [Cuarón] had Roma and Mexico City, 1970. I had L. A. and 1969. This is me. This is the year that formed me. I was six years old then. This is my world. And this is my love letter to L. A.”
Brad liked the dynamic between his character and Leo: “Doing this with Leo was really cool and a rare opportunity. Then there was just the whole thing, where we all grew up with the lore of the lead actor and his stuntman. That relationship and craft. I mean, there are epic stories of these duos: Burt Reynolds had Hal Needham. Steve McQueen had Bud Ekins. Kurt Russell had his guy. Harrison Ford had his. These guys were partners for decades. And it’s something that is not the same in our generation, as the pieces became more movable.
Brad on the youths: “The positive of the new landscape is you see more people getting opportunities. But I see something else happening with the younger generations. I was dismayed at how many twenty-year-olds have never seen Godfather, Cuckoo’s Nest, All the President’s Men—these films that are in the Bible to me. And they may not even get to see them. I’ve always believed every good film finds its eyes, inevitably. But there’s a shift in attention span. I’ve been hearing from newer generations that they’re used to something shorter, quicker, big jump, and get out. And the streaming services work that way; you can move on to the next one if you’re enticed. What I always loved about going to a cinema was letting something slowly unfold, and to luxuriate in that story and watch and see where it goes. I’m curious to see if that whole form of movie watching is just out the window with the younger generations. I don’t think so completely.
Brad’s tragic Hollywood story: “I remember back in the early days I hung out with Brandon Lee. He drove a hearse and lived in Echo Park. We went out one night and everyone else had peeled off, and we ended up back at his place and it was like six in the morning. A real, you know, drunk and stony night, and he proceeded that night to tell me how he thought he was going to die young like his dad. And I just chalked it up to, you know, stony 6:00 a.m. talk. Then he got The Crow the next year.
Leo’s tragic Hollywood story: “I have one. One of the most ominous and sad ones. I grew up revering River Phoenix as the great actor of my generation, and all I ever wanted was to have just an opportunity to shake his hand. And one night, at a party in Silver Lake, I saw him walk up a flight of stairs. It was almost like something you would see in Vertigo, because I saw there was something in his face, and I’d never met him—always wanted to meet him, always wanted to just have an encounter with him—and he was walking toward me and I kind of froze. And then the crowd got in my way, and I looked back and he was gone. I walked back up the stairs and back down, and I was like, “Where did he go?” And he was . . . on his way to the Viper Room. It was almost as if—I don’t know how to describe it, but it’s this existential thing where I felt like . . . he disappeared in front of my very eyes, and the tragedy that I felt afterward of having lost this great influence for me and all of my friends. The actor we all talked about. Just to be able to have that, always wanting to just—and I remember extending my hand out, and then . . . Two people came in front and then I looked back, and then he wasn’t there. [Pauses.] I actually flew later to New Orleans to meet about Interview with the Vampire to play the part Christian Slater ended up playing. [Phoenix had been cast in the role.]
Brad on getting to work with Burt Reynolds: “Well, you’ve gotta understand, for me, growing up in the Ozarks and watching Smokey and the Bandit, you know, he was the guy. Virile. Always had something sharp to say—funny as sh-t. A great dresser. Oh, man. And I had never met him, so being there with him reminded me of how much I enjoyed him as a kid. And then getting to spend those days with him in rehearsal, I was really touched by him.
Leo on Luke Perry: “And for that matter, you know, Luke Perry! [Perry plays Scott Lancer, another fictitious TV actor.] I remember my friend Vinny, who is in the film as well, we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment of like, “Oh my God, that’s Luke Perry over there!”
Brad on Luke: “That’s Luke f–king Perry!” We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers. It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him. Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.
What they say about Luke is so nice, and it’s weird to think of Leo and Brad – who have been considered the “coolest” Hollywood guys for decades – geeking out about Luke Perry, but really – Luke was the model for their fame too. Both Brad and Leo (especially Leo) started out as that kind of Teen Beat coverboy with the hair and the sensitive misunderstood-outsider vibe. I also found their sad/weird Hollywood stories fascinating – I don’t know if Leo has ever told that story about River before? And I’ve never heard Brad speak about Brandon Lee either.
Cover courtesy of Esquire, additional photos courtesy of WENN.
Pitt is older than Perry and it’s hilarious to hear him go on like Luke was older. Leo sounds more genuine in his geeking out than Pitt. But Pitt saying he looked up to Burt Reynolds? That explains a lot, imo.
That bit about Luke was lovely. It’s impressive how so many people have all these great stories about him, considering how low-key he seemed to be. I still can’t believe he’s gone, and it sounds like neither can they.
Wait, how old was Brad Pitt when BH90210 was shooting? Certainly not a teenager LOL
I thought the same thing. I was in elementary school when that was big, so if he were a teen, he’s be in his 40s at the oldest. LOL.
He is older than LP, weird. Even Lainey mentioned this.
He’s 3 years older, both in their early 20’s when 90210 started. I’m sure Brad was still auditioning for “teen” parts at that time. Luke was the cool guy that got the big tv gig. I can see all the young actors taking notice.
Well, with a bit of research on IMDb and Wikipedia,it appears that Brad is 3 years older than Luke (born 1963 and 1966, respectively) but BH90210 started in 1989 and Brad’s breakthrough role in Thelma and Louise wasn’t until 1991 – and even then that didn’t propel him into the stratosphere the way that Luke was through 90210. So I guess I could see him being a bit starstruck. Neither or them were teenagers at that point, though, although Leo would have been – he was born in 1974.
90210 started in 1989?? No wonder my parents didn’t let me watch it, lol, I was 7! I just remember my older sister was allowed to watch it and I was so jealous.
“So I guess I could see him being a bit starstruck. Neither or them were teenagers at that point, though, although Leo would have been – he was born in 1974.”
LOL Exactly. I have no doubt he was starstruck but dude we all know you weren’t a teenager. If BH started in 1989 he was 26 and complete adult.
I’m going to have to read the whole interview now.
Did Quentin not hear the Esquire photographer tell everyone to squint on the count of 3?
I do think hearing older Hollywood types – people like these, who have been in the business for decades at this point – sitting around and talking is just fascinating, even if you have issues with who they are as people. There are so many stories, so many bits of gossip, people like Leo and Brad probably have “a story” about basically everyone in Hollywood over the age of 25/30.
From reading that I got the impression Leo didn’t interact much with Luke.
Brad’s comments were touching and personal. 😢😭
I am sorry but I just cannot get around the fact that two of my fav actors are in a Tarantino movie.
Tarantino is a horrible human being and I just can’t get past that. Extremely upset that Leo & Brad finally acting together but in a movie I won’t ever watch.
That was a nice read. They do seem to have easy camaraderie and similar sensibilities. I do like this statement from BP thought: “The positive of the new landscape is you see more people getting opportunities.“ I haven’t seen this movie or read the full reviews so I don’t know how it plays out, but it’s easy to reminisce and long for the good old days of Hollywood and forget that many people were shut out from the industry for a long time. It’s important to give more people opportunities to tell their stories and I’m glad BP acknowledged that. Probably helps he’s made it a point to help provide those opportunities. The Luke Perry story was cute, but all BP’s part made me think was that he’s definitely older than Perry who wasn’t a teenager when the show started. I guess the point is that Perry was a famous actor that he was star struck by.
Young people reject the toxic masculinity of Cuckoo’s Nest, Godfather, and All the President’s Men and Leo blames that on streaming services? Someone needs to get a clue.
Eh, I think he was right about that. Maybe not streaming services, but just the fact that there are endless choices right now. The reason I’ve seen Shawshank Redemption so many times isn’t because I love it (although I do think its a good movie), its because I remember years when it was the only movie airing on a Saturday afternoon lol.
I don’t think young people today are like “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest? no thanks, I’ve heard its problematic.” I think they are more like, “I don’t want to watch a movie about birds.”
River Phoenix. I so remember that. I remember reading Leo was gutted. And Luke Perry. You know I never really liked him until he was far away from 90210. It’s truly sad he’s gone because he was obviously a true gem. Listening to these guys discuss movies makes them sound really old lol. Yes, things are different now, but there’s still a desire to see history. Maybe on average newer generations haven’t seen The Godfather or Cuckoo’s Nest, but I think that falls to those with flatter brains lol. My children actually used IMBD lists as references for what to retroactively watch, and you know Godfather and Cuckoo’s Nest are near the top. Now, have they seen Bill and Ted or Car Wash or Orca? No. They have, unbelievably, seen every Rocky lol. Kids who want to become interesting adults normally delve into our past in order to understand our present. But my youngest can’t sit through anything yet except for back-to-back My Little Pony. : [
We do a movie night every weekend, and we rotate who gets to pick the movie, mainly bc if my kids chose, it would be Cars every single weekend. They’re younger, so no Godfather yet, lol, but that is how we expose them to older movies so they aren’t just watching the newest releases every weekend.
Their stories were very interesting and Luke Perry was forever cool. The Brandon Lee story was sad.
i just read the whole article. Man, old, white guys can really wax poetic about old, white guys. XO