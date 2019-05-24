Ayesha Curry to commenter who concern trolled her 10 month old baby: No. Just No.

Ayesha Curry had to deal with even more bs on social media Wednesday when she tried to post a photo of her extended family. The situation was that her husband, Steph Curry, and his Golden State Warriors had just played Steph’s brother, Seth Curry, who plays for the Portland Trailblazers. The Warriors won but the brothers exhibited love and respect for each other that was nice to witness. And that’s all Ayesha was trying to say, family first:
Infinitely proud of these guys. Gods grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful. Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family. Moments like this simply put it all into perspective. “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” – Matthew 6:33
That’s nice, right? A family that doesn’t put anything in front of their bond. So, of course, Ayesha got body shamed. *record scratch* What? Somebody took it upon themselves to ask Ayesha, who recently admitted she was insecure about her appearance, if she was pregnant again. However Ayesha handled it fine, responding, “absolutely not LOL. My 30 lb son is just breaking my back in every photo.” The son in question is Canon, Ayesha and Steph’s almost 11-month old son she’s holding on her hip in the Instagram photo. I have no idea if the child is actually 30-pounds, but kids’ weights can be all over the place when they are that young for a variety of reasons. The only people who need to worry about it are the kid’s parent and their pediatrician. That didn’t stop one concern troll to rudely comment, “If that kid is 30lbs he’s got some serious health issues going on.“* I know I shouldn’t be surprised by the audacity of some people on social media but I am. Apart from all the reasons this is rude, what if, God forbid, the baby has a health issue? This made me so angry and I don’t even know any of these people personally.
And if I got angry, you can only imagine how Ayesha took it. But her response was kind of perfect. She simply said, “excuse you? No. Just no.” That’s all that needs to be said. I don’t think the person who made the comment heard the message, of course, but I still think Ayesha was right. Most of the time it’s best not to engage the trolls and shamers but I feel this really crossed a line. Good for Ayesha for keeping her head about her and not launching into the five-paragraph rant I would’ve written. Canon is a beautiful baby, the Currys have a beautiful family and the shot of everyone together is lovely. That’s all that needs to be said about it.
*Different outlets have conflicting reports about the comment to which Ayesha responded “No. Just No.” Some say it’s the one I put in the post, some others claim it was a comment that reads, “Maybe portion-control his food a bit” but they’ve been deleted. Both comments are out of line and Ayesha’s response applies to both.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
Yup! ppl are rude. I had a client insist my baby would be huge, because I was so huge already. Thoughtless comment.
I used to think rich famous ppl lived happy charmed lives. Except for a tiny few. Thanks ig for clearing that up. lol.
She’s lovely. Her baby is so cute!
People think that can say any rude or hurtful thing to women, and it needs to stop in.
Agree. Bet you anything nobody would say that to her husband.
Exactly. Women are always the proverbial punching bags for people’s criticism.
Best left alone. Had a nephew that started out this way and when he turned two, he got tall and skinny overnight. Now he looks likes he’s underfed, but just very active and does not like to eat anything except carbs. The mother does not look pregnant, she has a tummy though and three pregnancies! Kinda twisted that she didn’t have surgeries and take four hours in gym to snap back in six weeks because “she is constantly running behind her kids”.
Exactly. Kids are still developing and there’s no point in trying to force their bodies to fit some kind of “acceptable” mold. Of course, any parent who has concerns should reach out to a doctor and not some rando on the internet.
So true! My son weighed 25 lbs when he was 6 months. He’ll be 6 in two weeks, and his weight is just fine.
And what happened to Ayesha online happened to me in real life. One time, when my son was around 5 months old, I got concern-trolled by a lady at a coffee shop. She started talking about studies on childhood obesity and bla bla bla and how I should feed my baby less! I was SO STUNNED! I couldn’t believe it! I basically mumbled something about “you try to NOT FEED a hungry baby and see what happens” and left. I wish I wasn’t so stunned in the moment and had a better response.
Yep! My son was consistently 25lbs from 7 months to age 2 with a diet of breast milk, fresh fruits and veggies and all homemade food (introduced more food as he got older and stopped breastfeeding at some point obviously lol). Not saying that to brag but to point out that he was healthy as can be, just a sweet little chunky monkey! Their son is adorable and he looks like a sweet and happy little chunky monkey too! People need to learn to bite their tongues. My immediate reaction was how cute their kids not and I didn’t even think twice about her saying his weight.
My daughter was close on thirty pounds at that age too, she was big when she was born and nice and chubby while she was an infant and toddler. By the time she was starting to walk and run around more, she slimmed right out. Babies are supposed to be chubby, keeps them warm. I don’t see anything wrong with that baby, he’s a cutie
They’re a beautiful family. The kids are adorable.
Ugh! Some people are the worst. She’s beautiful and their children are adorable. F those assholes!
Incredibly cruel and incredibly ignorant!! At that time, baby’s weight, especially if it’s breastfed on demand, can go up, up, up! But as soon as the baby starts walking and running, baby grows but the weight usually stays the same. My son had 13 kilos at 11 months. He was breastfed on demand and perfectly happy-and 2 and a half years later, he has 14.5 kilos, just as his doctor said when I came for a check up and asked about his chubbiness.
And the comment about her possible pregnancy was really mean…she looks great. She looks like a proportional, healthy beautiful woman.
Those Curry genes are strong. Great eyes.
Aren’t they? They’re beautiful kids, but both parents are which definitely helps. Ayesha is one of the prettiest women I’ve ever seen, honestly. That photo of her in the yellow dress she’s just glowing – and seems like such a warm person.
Cute kids! I love chubby babies
That’s one of the cutest babies I’ve ever seen and I can tell you already those trolls who commented are probably the fugliest ppl you’ve ever seen!
Cackling over here because when I was growing up if the babies weren’t fat we considered them to be sick. If a baby wasn’t chubby we worried and fed them cornmeal porridge and butter mash potatoes until they looked ‘nice and rosie’. 🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️😁