Ayesha Curry admits she gets ‘zero male attention’ after ten years with Steph Curry

This is Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry’s wife. Steph Curry is a Golden State Warrior, a multiple MVP and one of the biggest reasons why the Warriors won the NBA Finals in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Ayesha was a small-part actress before she married Steph, and now she does what so many “wives of” do – she raises their three kids and blogs and writes about food and cooking. The Food Network gave her a show too (I don’t think it’s still in production). She’s also a Cover Girl model, and she’s basically super-famous now. Not as famous as her husband, but Ayesha gets a lot of attention whenever she speaks. So I’m not sure it was the best idea for her to go on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, but she did. And Ayesha confessed some perfectly normal insecurities. And for that, Twitter ragged on this woman for HOURS yesterday. Here’s some of the stuff Ayesha said:
Women throw themselves at Steph, but men don’t throw themselves at her: “Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that. I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ …I don’t want it but it’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s lookin’.”
One of Steph’s fans demanded to see their daughter Riley: “This group of people come over and they’re trying to ask Stephen for pictures and autographs. The woman opens the car door, sticks her body in the car and is like, ‘Oh, let me see…the baby.’ ” When Curry refused, the defiant woman replied, “‘Oh, honey, you know what you signed up for.’”
Steph is friendly to people but Ayesha sees the thots: “Everything’s always very friendly and sometimes to the point where it’s like, ok, I’m a grown woman, so I’ll just insert myself and be like, ‘Hello, how are you doing?’ I’m ok with it now…Obviously, you know the devil is a liar and the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. You need to be aware of that. But for me, I honestly hate it. I don’t like when I feel leveled off with someone. It just irks my nerves. And so we had the conversation about it, and he tries really really hard to make sure that if we’re going somewhere, I’m being introduced. I don’t like to have to introduce myself. It irks my nerves. So I try and make that known… [there] have been a couple of times where I’ve wanted to punch somebody in the face for sure.”
She’s not mad at Steph: “It’s never him, it’s always the other person. And he doesn’t necessarily know how to deal with that because he’s just a generally nice human being and he can’t see it coming. He can’t see it coming. I see it from a mile away.”
If I hadn’t seen the tweets, I wouldn’t have seen anything wrong with what she said? She’s admitting that it bugs her to see the women throwing themselves at Steph. It bugs her that they even approach him and that he’s so clueless and “friendly.” As for what she says about not having male attention in ten years of marriage, clearly she doesn’t mean “why aren’t guys harassing me!?!” which is how some people interpreted it. It’s like people don’t understand the difference between “harassment” and “flirtation” or just merely attention, a smile, a stranger holding the door for you, someone other than your husband telling you that you’re beautiful. It’s especially glaring for Ayesha because I would imagine that Steph gets SO many women trying to hit on him, even though they know he’s married with three young children.
Wait, are those two photos of the same woman?? She looks completely different!
(That’s all I got.)
Just what I was thinking.
My god, I’ll bet their kids are gorgeous!
She sounds very real and she’s not going to front and that gets under people’s skin.
You do you girlfriend….
I don’t watch basketball or reality so these people weren’t on my radar till cardi mentioned then in a song. but wow that’s a gorgeous couple! She is so cute as a blonde especially. I really like his hair too. Much prefer his look to all the long hair and beards that are getting so common.
I could not handle people hitting on my man all the time, she must be really strong and patient
So she’s saying every man on earth knows who she is so they don’t hit on her? Don’t buy it ..I’m sure she gets a lot of attention but not at her husbands fans level
No, that’s not what she’s saying. My husband is a football player, almost 7 feet tall, super fit and muscular, gorgeous and black. It’s obvious he is/was an athlete and there’s a lot of attention that comes with that. I am 6 feet tall, a rocket scientist and a former d1 college athlete, and currently heavily pregnant. When we’re together and when we’re not, the attention is different- men will not approach me anymore but women have no problem acting like I don’t exist RIGHT next to him. It’s a real test for my own insecurities, and it’s okay for me to admit that.
I didn’t see it that way. I saw it to mean, she’s sort of naturally getting less attention from men now that she’s a mom of three and in her 30s. While Steph is probably getting WAY MORE attention than he did when they got married. Her perceived attractiveness is going down, while his is going way up, if that makes sense?
That and the circles she runs in she’s probably known as stephen’s wife. I live in a small town and I’m known as my husband’s wife, too.
I live in a small town where my husband grew up, and we worked for years at the same place. we’ve been together for eight years, so I pretty much never get hit on anymore because people know me as his wife – I don’t seek out attention at all, but it is a nice morale boost when it happens, to know you’re still attractive to others. doesn’t mean you want anything to happen.
so I think I understand what she means. I would think it would be extra hard when women are constantly trying to hit on your husband despite knowing he’s married and a father of three.
These women know he’s married. He’s a grown man and can “see it coming” if he wants to. She sounds like she has to do a bunch of work in order to feel confident with him with other women around; I think he should be stepping up more, honestly.
I kind of got that read, too. Like, no. Your husband is grown as hell. He can not let women flirt with him if he wants to. There are polite ways to shut that ish down before your wife has to step in and make her presence known. She needs to work on her confidence and he needs to work on not being a flirt.
No. Stef is a legit all around well known and acknowledged aw shucks good guy. They don’t make them like him anymore. He can’t be responsible for his wife’s insecurities. I like her a lot but she needs to unpack her deeper issues. I say this as someone who has to constantly tell my husband that he was being flirted with. He’s always like “really? Get outta here!” as I break it down. He was a shy teen and young man and never learned to read signals. I still find it endearing.
To some extent I wonder if this is even about his behavior at all, or is it more about the culture they exist in? Even if you completely trust your own husband and he behaves completely appropriately with female fans, it’s got to mess with your head when you know so many of the other players, including his friends, are cheating.
Okay, two things. One, her eyebrows in that last picture are physically hurting me. Two, I completely get what she means. If I go a few days without someone holding a door for me or saying something even mildly flirtatious, it does kind of hurt my self-esteem. I don’t want to be harassed, obviously. But who doesn’t like to feel cute?
You think guys only open doors for cute girls? I think a lot of guys are just being nice. I never think they are flirting when they open doors for me. I have women open doors for me too. I also open doors for men and women…it’s just a polite thing to do.
Sis, you’re beautiful and you are definitely getting attention–but I know what you mean. I think she’s just reacting to the level of fanaticism around him and she’s just not noticing the more low-key, less overt attention she DOES get. And if she’s out in public with Steph, I’d imagine very few men are going to try and step to her the way these women do to her husband.
She’s really pretty, so sorry, I’m not buying that she gets zero male attention.
But I don’t see any issue with what she said otherwise? It must be weird and frustrating to be married to someone people throw themselves at.
She also just had three kids in a short time frame so it makes sense that she would not be feeling her sexiest and have these insecurities. I’ve got nothing bad to say here.
Wow. Jada knows everyone. Actually Ayesha should make like Kim & get some formal education. That leads to internal satisfaction & she can actually decide whether she wants to stay married to Steph & his tone def attitude.
We’re not famous, but I’ve noticed this too. When I get hit on its by someone that doesn’t know I’m married. When my husband gets hit on its by someone that knows he is, but doesn’t care. It’s like people respect him more and they see me as replaceable.
That’s it. For most men, we are HIS. They’re not going to disrespect him. It’s a gross thought process by both the men and women.
Haha, for me the woman hitting on my husband could know, not know, I could be on his back licking him… it wouldn’t matter he’s getting hit on.
Men who know I’m married don’t and they tend to stop when I say I’m married. There has been maybe one stray that didn’t care, but in my experience men care more if the woman is married. Women seem to just not care as much if a man is married.
You have finally covered my favorite couple, Steph & Ayesha. I love them!
I see nothing wrong with anything she is saying here.
I love them as an NBA power couple. Go Ayesha!
Ugh I can’t believe people are giving her a hard time! I haven’t read all the tweets, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a woman saying she’d like some male attention (or female attention, etc.) now and then. She isn’t asking to be “catcalled” or “hollered at” like some people are saying. Just some innocent flirtation! Plus it’s definitely amped up because of all the attention Steph gets … sigh.
I have no clue how men react to me and women react to my husband when we’re out and about because we’re rarely out together, he’s such a homebody hahaha.
I was rolling my eyes until I got to the part where a random woman opened their car door to look at the baby. WHO DOES THAT??? This is why doors have locks people.
I have no problem with anything she says. My partner is a very handsome, successful attorney with a great personality. And I think he naturally just gets a long with women. And sometimes, when I see something a little off about the way a woman friend is acting with him, it bothers me, especially when he doesn’t see it. I am very secure in my relationship, and I love him deeply, but that doesn’t mean I’m not insecure when another woman doesn’t care that I exist.
It sounds like they are handling it the best way they can, and I appreciate that. He makes sure to show the people they are with how important she is, that she’s introduced and included in the conversation. They don’t have to be joined at the hip, but he respects her feelings and shows that they are partners. That’s awesome!
She also has her own restaurants in San Francisco and Houston(?). She is pretty accomplished on her own. Would any of this happened if she’d not married a famous baller? Probably not, but at least she’s taking advantage of this fame while she can, and in a constructive way and not on some Housewives show.
And they make the most adorable kids. Riley is going to take over the world.
They’ve known each other since high school, no? One of my favorite couples. Also she has a salmon recipe on foodnetwork.com that I make all the time.
I’m a feminist and I hate to say that, but in some social circles, women are lame. No respect to the others.
Steph gets flirted with and she doesn’t, even though they’re both married with kids, because women generally find that attractive whereas men generally don’t. -like Chris Evans saying for years that he can’t wait for kids and a wife, it’s a line