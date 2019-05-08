Kelly Clarkson hates pain meds: ‘I question if I’d just rather feel the pain’

I was surprised at how controversial the “Kelly Clarkson performed with appendicitis” story was, but that happens a lot with this job. Chronic appendicitis is real, I experienced it for months and my doctor confirmed that he’s seen many cases like mine. There are people who live with it and do not know the source of their pain and there are people, like Kelly, who know their appendix has to come out and take a calculated risk to have surgery at a convenient time. To recap that story, Kelly hosted and performed twice at the Billboard Music Awards last Sunday right before she was scheduled to have her appendix out. She was in pain for a week and chose to power through. Also, to the people who doubted her story because their appendix gave them more pain, everyone is different. I had an endometrial ablation and wanted to cry and curl up in a ball for weeks. I know a handful of women who had the same procedure and were back to normal within a few days.
One of the issues I have with surgeries and procedures is that I don’t tolerate pain medication. It turns out that Kelly is the same. She recently tweeted this:
Quick recap… recovering after surgery super duper sucks. Turns out I don’t “rest” well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead, & 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near 💁🏼♀️
That’s an apt way to explain how pain meds can make you feel, “a different kind of horrible.” I’m like that with Oxycodone/Percocet. I can take a Tramadol for a little while as it’s not as strong but only up to two a day and not for more than a few days or I’ll get loopy. I’ve been taking CBD oil, as recommended by my hippie doctor, for a little over a week. (It’s somewhat of a legal gray issue, but CBD oil derived from hemp is legal nationwide.) It actually works to help alleviate pain and I would recommend it, as long as you find a reputable source. It makes me slow but it’s not as bad as pain medication and the side effects are minimal. I try not to take it on work days or nights before a busy day because it makes it harder to write. I don’t know how people live in chronic pain. Opiates are addictive and a lot of people don’t tolerate them well and the other pain management options are minimal.
Getting back to Kelly, she returned to The Voice just this Monday! She gave a video interview to Extra before the show. She said that many artists are tenacious and that her case is not unique. “I had been in contact with my doctors. I knew I was getting the surgery right after. One of my friends on stage [is a cancer survivor]. There are people doing way more heroic things. I was in throbbing pain it wasn’t bad until the end of the show because my adrenaline stopped.” She’s a badass but she’s not going to give herself credit for it.
I hate pain meds too! I had horrific migraines (long story, but ultimately was tied to my teeth shifting), and preferred Advil over allll the different medication they kept prescribing. So many medications can mess with your emotions and leave you feeling off. I have minor elective surgery in a couple weeks and I’m already prepared to manage the pain with Advil vs. prescribed meds.
I couldn’t imagine doing what she did while going through that. And her quote about rather feeling pain, made me emotional. She’s a very strong willed person.
I get this. I was in horrible pain after both my C-sections and had to take my pain meds religiously, but after about a week after the second one I scaled back because I kind of wanted to feel the pain. I had some major scar tissue from my first section and I think part of it was because I did too much too soon, because the meds blocked some of the pain, which was the point, obviously. But so after the second I took more care to go slowly and to feel how my body was healing, which I think helped in the long run (at the time I was pretty sure I wanted a third baby, so I wanted to take extra precautions to reduce the scar tissue.)
They work for my sister, but they totally fog up her focus and sense of reality. It’s a really ugly trade off for the chronically ill to choose between functional pain versus functional cognition and addiction risk. If there was ever a prescription industry that needed more research, it’s chronic pain meds. People shouldn’t have to live like that.
This is a great point. The impact on memory is significant, and your thinking slows down. For people in fast paced work environments that require decision making abilities…. ugh.
I really wish she’d just keep her mouth shut, sometimes. I KNOW that she’s allowed to feel awful from pain meds, and I do know the feeling. But at the same time – there’s SUCH a hate on prescription pain medications and so many people GENUINELY need them.
I also suspect it’s a case of “hehehe I’m so special. I can’t be bothered to rest and follow drs orders because I’m a fancier, better human being than the rest of you. I’m special because I can just push through the pain – my life is so busy that I can’t POSSIBLY imagine resting even though I’m complaining about the pain in the scars that would likely feel better if I DID in fact rest and stop putting stress on them”.
When you have chronic pain, there’s at least a good portion of your life where you certainly aren’t questioning whether you’d just rather be in pain.
Percocet doesn’t agree with my stomach, and I’ve power puked from it after being released from a kidney stone hospital trip. Tramadol made me really nauseated the first week or so that I had to take it and it was rough. But I adapted as much as I could – take them before bed. Take them with food. Take them with a half of a gravol.
There are certainly a ton of people who abuse prescription drugs – but I do worry about the complications that will be forced on people who really really need them when everyone is so quick to make them seem unnecessary or that they shouldn’t be something accessible to those that need it.
I kind of get this.
Like, I’m not going to heroically endure pain if I don’t need to, but if I’m going to take them, I like it to be for as short a duration as possible and then I want it out of my system.