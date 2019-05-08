Kelly Clarkson hates pain meds: ‘I question if I’d just rather feel the pain’



I was surprised at how controversial the “Kelly Clarkson performed with appendicitis” story was, but that happens a lot with this job. Chronic appendicitis is real, I experienced it for months and my doctor confirmed that he’s seen many cases like mine. There are people who live with it and do not know the source of their pain and there are people, like Kelly, who know their appendix has to come out and take a calculated risk to have surgery at a convenient time. To recap that story, Kelly hosted and performed twice at the Billboard Music Awards last Sunday right before she was scheduled to have her appendix out. She was in pain for a week and chose to power through. Also, to the people who doubted her story because their appendix gave them more pain, everyone is different. I had an endometrial ablation and wanted to cry and curl up in a ball for weeks. I know a handful of women who had the same procedure and were back to normal within a few days.

One of the issues I have with surgeries and procedures is that I don’t tolerate pain medication. It turns out that Kelly is the same. She recently tweeted this:

Quick recap… recovering after surgery super duper sucks. Turns out I don’t “rest” well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead, & 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 6, 2019

That’s an apt way to explain how pain meds can make you feel, “a different kind of horrible.” I’m like that with Oxycodone/Percocet. I can take a Tramadol for a little while as it’s not as strong but only up to two a day and not for more than a few days or I’ll get loopy. I’ve been taking CBD oil, as recommended by my hippie doctor, for a little over a week. (It’s somewhat of a legal gray issue, but CBD oil derived from hemp is legal nationwide.) It actually works to help alleviate pain and I would recommend it, as long as you find a reputable source. It makes me slow but it’s not as bad as pain medication and the side effects are minimal. I try not to take it on work days or nights before a busy day because it makes it harder to write. I don’t know how people live in chronic pain. Opiates are addictive and a lot of people don’t tolerate them well and the other pain management options are minimal.

Getting back to Kelly, she returned to The Voice just this Monday! She gave a video interview to Extra before the show. She said that many artists are tenacious and that her case is not unique. “I had been in contact with my doctors. I knew I was getting the surgery right after. One of my friends on stage [is a cancer survivor]. There are people doing way more heroic things. I was in throbbing pain it wasn’t bad until the end of the show because my adrenaline stopped.” She’s a badass but she’s not going to give herself credit for it.