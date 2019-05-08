People: Duchess Meghan ‘has talked about having one more’ baby

No surprise, People Magazine put the Duchess of Sussex and the birth of Polo Baby on this week’s cover. They don’t have any kind of scoop, just as they’ve never had any kind of scoops on the births of the Cambridge children, but it’s just nice that People Mag devoted a cover to the Sussexes, I think. It’s big news! Here’s what sources did have to say:
Meg and Harry weren’t anxious: “They weren’t anxious at all,” says Meghan’s friend and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, who visited the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home in the weeks ahead of their new son’s May 6 birth. “They were hanging out in their backyard, cooking, just going about their daily lives. They’re both very calming personalities. There was no pressure. They were just like, ‘The baby will come when it’s ready.’ ”
They want more kids: “They definitely want to,” a source says. “Meghan has talked about having one more.”
They love Frogmore Cottage: “There’s so much space for them to be able to take walks with the baby and their dogs and not feel like they are being preyed upon — that was the big thing. Meghan’s so happy there compared to Kensington Palace. It’s like night and day.”
I think they probably are happy to be in Frogmore right now, when they want privacy, when they want some space to grow. But I still say that eventually – like, within the next year – they’ll request and be given a larger space in one of the palaces in London. Maybe Kensington Palace, maybe St. James’s Palace, maybe Clarence House. Prince Charles operates out of both SJP and CH – he lives in Clarence House, but most of his office staff works out of SJP, and that’s where he hosts events too. Back in the day, William and Harry both had small apartments within SJP, I believe. I wonder about the long-term scheme to have the Sussexes in Windsor, I really do.
As for Meghan and Harry wanting more kids… by all accounts, her pregnancy was a breeze and the delivery seemed uncomplicated. I think they’ll probably try for a second child next year. Speaking of the uncomplicated delivery, royal reporters were going back and forth most of Monday and Tuesday about whether Meghan had a home birth or not. The Daily Mail finally settled on the idea that Meghan was taken to a London hospital, probably the Portland, and senior royals weren’t even informed when she first checked into the hospital. The DM doesn’t have much besides “sources confirmed to the Mail that a hospital delivery had taken place.” I tend to believe she probably did go to a hospital and she wanted to get out of there pretty quickly. My guess is that they made the birth announcement when they had already settled back at home.
Here are some photos of delighted Prince Harry practically vibrating with excitement about his newborn son.
Okay, so I don’t buy into the “it was chaotic and they lied!!!” thing that was discussed yesterday, but I was just reading something on twitter about how Sara Lantham was blaming a tech failure for the way the news was announced. It’s confusing to me because of the time difference. But the one thing that was clear (to me) was that “senior royals” were informed around 6 or 630 am, which was after she had the baby but I cant imagine they were going to wake the queen to tell her the news. And to me, as long as the senior royals knew, then everything else was probably roughly approved (announcing the labor, then the birth).
Sara said there was an 1 hour delay in emails, but reporters were told 4 hours after she delivered that she went into labor. For all her credentials, Saras excuse still is bad. A more honest “they requested a delay until they were home safe because they were at a hospital instead of the original home plan” would be understandable. An hour delay on emails makes no sense.
Yeah, the excuse is what strikes me as weird. Just say that they wanted to make sure they were home safe (to avoid a media circus, if nothing else) before announcing anything. Blaming it on email issues is kind of weird.
(for the record I don’t care that there was a delay, I think overall the Sussexes handled this whole thing pretty well, but I am scratching my head at the rationale/excuse.)
Maybe this was payback for all those stupid stories about Meghan getting up too early – here’s your birth announcement 6 hours after the fact! Lol.
What does it matter at this point? It’s over…it’s done. I guess this will never die and be discussed ad nauseam just like the cost of the engagement dress, the 5 a.m. emails.
The issue was that the baby was born around 5:30am but it wasn’t announced publicly until 2pm that she was even in labor. I think they had planned on announcing she was in labor earlier and the 2pm announcement was supposed to be about the baby being a boy and such.
I can see them having another one fairly quickly, as she’s in her late thirties. They seem really good for each other and Harry seems so happy.
I can def them trying for a girl.
They’ve just done the press conference and OMG he is soo cute. I think the dress Meghan was wearing was a repeat, she looked great. A reported referred to him as Baby Sussex and they both laughed – I wonder when we will get a name.
Probably later today. They were bringing him in to meet the Queen.
baby pics are out and he’s a thing of beauty. Truly adorable.
Awwww, bless them. Meghan looks tired which is understandable, I think I look like that after the first few days when I gave birth although Meghan looks so much better than I was but they are both beaming with joy and pride.
News.com.au is reporting the Portland Hospital story as fact out here. *rolls eyes*