Prince Charles ‘couldn’t be more delighted’ about the birth of Baby Sussex

Prince Charles and Camilla visit the Brandenburger Tor in Berlin

Here are some photos of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in Berlin this week. They arrived in Germany on Tuesday, and immediately did a photocall at the Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg Gate), then met with Angela Merkel. This is a four-day German work excursion for Charles and Camilla – something about trade, Brexit and the EU, I’m sure. It probably helps Charles and Camilla that their diplomatic mission was further softened by the arrival of Baby Sussex – Charles’ trip is making international headlines because he’s been commenting on his new grandson, and because he’s been accepting gifts for the baby all over Berlin.

Charles and Camilla haven’t met Polo Baby yet – they were already setting off to Germany when Meghan gave birth. Once he arrived in Berlin, Charles told the press in German and English: “We couldn’t be more delighted at the news and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return.” He also joked that he’s been toasting the new baby “several times.” I think Charles is probably surprised that he finds himself with three grandsons and only one granddaughter – he reportedly longed for a daughter back in the day, and he probably thought he would have more than one granddaughter by now.

Baby Sussex is going to have so many stuffed bears from Germany, isn’t he??

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meet with Angela Merkel at the Federal Chancellery

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Prince Charles ‘couldn’t be more delighted’ about the birth of Baby Sussex”

  1. Monicack says:
    May 8, 2019 at 7:10 am

    Charles looks so much older than his age. Is he well?

    Reply
    • Bryn says:
      May 8, 2019 at 7:28 am

      He’s 70 years old. How do you expect him to look?

      Reply
    • Monicack says:
      May 8, 2019 at 7:48 am

      Bryn
      I said he looks so much older than his age. That means I know how old he is. In my opinion he looks significantly older than that and very much unwell. I think his elegant bearing and impeccable styling are preventing him from being shockingly ill looking beyond what I already see. Just my opinion.

      Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 8, 2019 at 7:11 am

    He does genuinely look thrilled, I think he loves being a grandpa.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    May 8, 2019 at 7:14 am

    He really does look so happy, and like you said the news has increased the attention for the Germany trip, so it’s a win all around for him.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    May 8, 2019 at 7:26 am

    I need Camilla’s coat.

    And Charles needs some sun block.

    Reply
  5. Nopity Nope says:
    May 8, 2019 at 7:32 am

    Camilla looks really great in these photos – better than she did even just a few months ago. I wonder if her back issues are getting better.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    May 8, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Also, because some of us were commenting on it a few days/weeks ago, I want to point out that Camilla visited a clinic yesterday to help those affected by domestic and sexual violence. I wish she got more coverage for these events, but maybe she purposely wants to keep them low key?

    Reply
  7. Cee says:
    May 8, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Good – now maybe do something to protect your grandson’s mother.

    Reply
  8. Rosenaus says:
    May 8, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Charles was making a speech in German, lovely to hear for me as a German.
    Camilla looks great btw

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment