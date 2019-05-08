Prince Charles ‘couldn’t be more delighted’ about the birth of Baby Sussex

Here are some photos of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in Berlin this week. They arrived in Germany on Tuesday, and immediately did a photocall at the Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg Gate), then met with Angela Merkel. This is a four-day German work excursion for Charles and Camilla – something about trade, Brexit and the EU, I’m sure. It probably helps Charles and Camilla that their diplomatic mission was further softened by the arrival of Baby Sussex – Charles’ trip is making international headlines because he’s been commenting on his new grandson, and because he’s been accepting gifts for the baby all over Berlin.
Charles and Camilla haven’t met Polo Baby yet – they were already setting off to Germany when Meghan gave birth. Once he arrived in Berlin, Charles told the press in German and English: “We couldn’t be more delighted at the news and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return.” He also joked that he’s been toasting the new baby “several times.” I think Charles is probably surprised that he finds himself with three grandsons and only one granddaughter – he reportedly longed for a daughter back in the day, and he probably thought he would have more than one granddaughter by now.
Baby Sussex is going to have so many stuffed bears from Germany, isn’t he??
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented HRH The Prince of Wales with a soft toy for his new grandson during their meeting today. pic.twitter.com/psnE8T2VgN
Charles looks so much older than his age. Is he well?
He’s 70 years old. How do you expect him to look?
I said he looks so much older than his age. That means I know how old he is. In my opinion he looks significantly older than that and very much unwell. I think his elegant bearing and impeccable styling are preventing him from being shockingly ill looking beyond what I already see. Just my opinion.
He does genuinely look thrilled, I think he loves being a grandpa.
He really does look so happy, and like you said the news has increased the attention for the Germany trip, so it’s a win all around for him.
I need Camilla’s coat.
And Charles needs some sun block.
Camilla looks really great in these photos – better than she did even just a few months ago. I wonder if her back issues are getting better.
Also, because some of us were commenting on it a few days/weeks ago, I want to point out that Camilla visited a clinic yesterday to help those affected by domestic and sexual violence. I wish she got more coverage for these events, but maybe she purposely wants to keep them low key?
Good – now maybe do something to protect your grandson’s mother.
Charles was making a speech in German, lovely to hear for me as a German.
Camilla looks great btw