Kim Kardashian did a Vogue video revealing her fitting process for the Met Gala

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West at arriv...

I didn’t really get how Kim Kardashian’s Thierry Mugler “wet look” dress really fit with the “camp” theme of the Met Gala. It didn’t look campy, although tackiness clings to all things Kardashian, so maybe that’s how she fit the theme. One of the craziest parts of Kim’s Met Gala look was the fact that her waist looked soooo tiny. Improbably tiny. Crazy-amount-of-lipo tiny. As it turns out, she had a custom made nude corset by French corsetier Mr. Pearl for the look, and she detailed the journey for Vogue:

She says to camera, directing her comments at Anna Wintour: “Okay, so Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why. I’ll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit. I can only like, half sit.” I actually did find the fitting of the corset very interesting – she really is cinched in there, and it looks like she should barely even be able to breathe. I can’t even imagine – I used to play around with corsets and I always felt like I was doing damage to my internal organs. That’s what this looks like – like Kim had some of her organs taken out so she could fit in this dress.

Kim Kardashian West at arrivals for Camp...

Kim Kardashian West at arrivals for Camp...

Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.

4 Responses to “Kim Kardashian did a Vogue video revealing her fitting process for the Met Gala”

  1. Audrey says:
    May 8, 2019 at 11:06 am

    It’s not on theme and it’s not comfortable, but they achieved what they wanted. The execution of design is excellent.

  2. Hunter says:
    May 8, 2019 at 11:06 am

    The fry is just too much. I can’t make it through the whole video.

  3. stephanie says:
    May 8, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Why do the pictures view so weird and stretched out on my browser?

  4. KatieBo says:
    May 8, 2019 at 11:11 am

    It’s a wink to her May Vogue cover. The cover girl going as her cover is definitely Camp.

