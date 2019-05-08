Kim Kardashian did a Vogue video revealing her fitting process for the Met Gala

I didn’t really get how Kim Kardashian’s Thierry Mugler “wet look” dress really fit with the “camp” theme of the Met Gala. It didn’t look campy, although tackiness clings to all things Kardashian, so maybe that’s how she fit the theme. One of the craziest parts of Kim’s Met Gala look was the fact that her waist looked soooo tiny. Improbably tiny. Crazy-amount-of-lipo tiny. As it turns out, she had a custom made nude corset by French corsetier Mr. Pearl for the look, and she detailed the journey for Vogue:

She says to camera, directing her comments at Anna Wintour: “Okay, so Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why. I’ll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit. I can only like, half sit.” I actually did find the fitting of the corset very interesting – she really is cinched in there, and it looks like she should barely even be able to breathe. I can’t even imagine – I used to play around with corsets and I always felt like I was doing damage to my internal organs. That’s what this looks like – like Kim had some of her organs taken out so she could fit in this dress.