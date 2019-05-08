Christina Applegate on turning down Legally Blonde: Reese did a much better job

Dead To Me on Netflix is such a good, highly bingeable show. I binged it in about three (ok two) days after reading Kristy at Pajiba’s spoiler-free review. She wrote that “It’s as easy to burn through season one in a single sitting as it is to knock back a pint of Ben & Jerry’s in one go” and that you become invested in the lead characters, played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. That’s definitely the case, and both women give incredible performances. Christina especially is so convincing as an angry, alcoholic 40-something real estate agent coping with her husband’s loss. Linda plays her hippy codependant friend with a secret.
I got to know Christina as dim blonde Kelly on Married With Children, which aired from 1987-1997. Apparently she was sent the script for Legally Blonde, but she passed before auditioning because she didn’t want to be typecast. She told Andy Cohen on WWHL that she has no regrets, that Reese did a great job and that Reese is also much more successful than she is. Linda Cardellini was there too and reminded Christina that she had been in Legally Blonde! You can see that clip here and I’ve transcribed part of it below.
Is it true that you turned down Elle Woods in Legally Blonde?
Christina: I wasn’t actually offered it the script came to me. I felt like I had just done Married With Children and I felt like it was too close to what I had been doing. I [wanted] to remove myself from that.
I don’t regret it because Reese Witherspoon did a much better job than I ever could and she has way more money than I do and way more success. Why would I even regret that?
Linda: You could have worked with me!
After that Andy reminded her that she reinvented herself as an actor post-Married. That was weird what she said about Reese, because by my yardstick Christina Applegate is wildly successful. I guess it’s all relative, especially in that society where people are wealthy beyond the rest of the planet’s dreams. Sometimes I look at other people’s success and get a tinge of something, but I try to remember that I work from home, don’t have a boss and get to write about celebrities for a living. I forgot that Linda Cardellini was in Legally Blonde! Spoilers for an 18 year-old movie, she played the young woman whom Elle cross examined and caught in a lie for claiming she’d showered right after getting a perm. Here’s the link to that clip.
I so recommend Dead to Me on Netflix. It’s only three hours of programming and I want a second season already.
You can tell that Christina and Linda became good friends making this show.
The LB scene in which Elle realizes Linda’s character is guilty is amazing.
I also binged. Initially I wasn’t expecting much but I was really surprised by the layers of the story and the superb performances of these ladies. Kudos, definitely ready for season 2!
I don’t think her answer was weird. I think she was being sarcastic with the “more money and success” comment. Like, she might have a little bit of regret because that movie catapulted, even more, Reese’s career and it’s not like she is pining over it because she also has a great career, but is not an Oscar-winning, millions of dollars-a-movie kind of success,
I hear you on that but sometimes even when people say it sarcastically there’s a grain of truth to it or else it wouldn’t occur to them.
Christina is so great in this show. I was surprised by her acting chops.
Also happy to see Linda back on screen, I was a huge fan of Freaks&Geeks.
Shows like this make me so happy, great female characters in their 40s and the plot is not about them chasing men.
The world is changing!
I’ve never watched an episode of “Married with Children”…but Christina stole my heart with “Don’t tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead”….and her biting wit is irresistible to me!
Here’s the thing…
The INTIMACY and CHEMISTRY that Christina ALWAYS establishes with her female co-workers…is AMAZING…she did it with Joanna Cassidy in “Don’t tell Mom”…She did with Cameron Diaz in “The Sweetest Thing”…HONESTLY I want to see a sequel of that movie JUST BECAUSE OF THEM TWO…and she’s done the same thing with Linda with “Dead To Me”…THAT is her secret weapon!!!
Jen Harding is an alcoholic? I binge watched the show over the weekend and didn’t notice that detail about her character. She did seem like she was self medicating with white wine after a long day of single parenting, holding down a stressful job, grieving for recently deceased husband and trying to bring him justice; but alcoholic seems like a stretch? What did I miss?
I agree with Evil Owl…. I didn’t see an alcoholic portrayed in Dead to Me. Jen is grieving in a really raw way. But she’s not an alcoholic. Her drinking isn’t impacting her parenting, her relationships or her career. She is however a bit of a rage monster which is affecting all the above. I really enjoyed Dead to Me!